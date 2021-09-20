Fashion

Gillian Anderson's Emmys Dress Featured Tiny Silver Penis Charms

Plus seven other stand-out British looks from the 2021 red carpet.

Gillian Anderson accepts the award for outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Alice Broster
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Gillian Anderson proving it’s not only Jean Milburn who has a wardrobe to die for. Her silk Chloe co-ord looked stunning, but it’s the dangling penis charms that do it for me.
Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Michaela Coel walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Writing and she won big on the red carpet, too. You couldn’t miss the star in a draw-dropping yellow two-piece by Christopher John Rogers.

