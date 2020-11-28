For obvious reasons, 2020 has all been about loungewear and all things cosy. But this time of year calls for a specific type of cosy-wear to keep on over the festive season, particularly during that weird period between Christmas and New Year. We all need Christmas PJs on hand to wear pretty much 24/7 from Christmas Eve onward. Luckily, these festive pyjamas in UK supermarkets are not only cute and Christmas-sy, they are also all under £25.

This season, pretty much all supermarkets in the UK have some great Christmas PJ sets for all members of the family. Whether you're after something super kitschy with penguins, Santa's and reindeer, or a more sophisticated Christmas PJ look (think checks and classic button-up styles), there's something for you, no matter where you pick up your weekly food shop.

With options from Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi, M&S, and Morrisons, I've found some of the best, most snuggly, cosiest designs around for you to enjoy, all with price tags of £25 or less.

So pick yours up now and get them on; who says you have to wait until Dec. 1 to start rocking festive cosies?!