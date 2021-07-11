9 Neon Signs That'll Bring A Bit Of The Costa Del Love Island Into Your Home

Neon lighting: it’s niche, I’ll give you that. But it can look seriously cool if done right. And considering Love Island is back on TV, it may come as no surprise to hear that searches for neon lights have skyrocketed. While it may seem like a bit of a sparse market, there are actually a tonne out there, from words and quotes to names and symbols. In fact, these days you can neon light-ify pretty much anything!

Electrical retailer ElectricalDirect has revealed that Google searches for ‘neon lighting’ have shot up by 1,566% since season seven aired on June 28, making them a huge deal right now. The Love Island villa is known for its vibrant neon signs with cheeky sayings and love hearts all around the place. But you may be surprised to know that neon lighting is also popular with certain interiors influencers who make the trend insanely chic and sophisticated.

Dutch influencer Liza Chloë, for example, has a super cool ‘that’s what she said,’ neon light above her sofa, which features heavily in the pages of ‘Living In Style: Amsterdam’ on her section. The light is a one of a kind, but there’s plenty of options on sites such as Etsy, many of which offer custom designs if you have a particular word or phrase in mind.