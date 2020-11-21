Since its inception in 1966, San Francisco brand The North Face has become a byword for outdoor gear that endures. Whether you’re after a windbreaker sturdy enough for the wildest weather or an expedition-worthy parka that's undeniably warm, the best North Face jackets are built for every step of your adventure. These jackets have amassed thousands of devotees for their quality construction and stylish good looks, so even if you’re not a dedicated explorer, a North Face coat you can count on to keep you warm and dry is a worthy investment.

Although North Face jackets don’t come cheap, the price reflects their quality. The brand’s proprietary materials are among the best in their class for waterproofing and insulation. To help you find the right outerwear pick for you, it's helpful to understand the brand's performance fabrics. Their DryVent tech was designed to be waterproof and windproof yet breathable: rain stays out, yet water vapor can evaporate from the inside. For warmer options, in addition to responsibly sourced down, The North Face also utilizes Thermoball, a down alternative engineered to mimic the warmth and feel of natural feathers in a vegan-friendly package, as well as Heatseeker tech, which is another synthetic insulation known for delivering big warmth despite its light weight.

In addition to cutting-edge technology, the California label also champions sustainable, ethical business practices. Recycled materials figure prominently — their polyester offerings contain recycled plastic to offset their environmental impact — and all North Face down jackets are certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RSD), a traceable system that ensures the humane treatment of animals at every link along their supply chains.

Ahead you'll find five North Face jackets to suit a range of activities and climates — plus one budget North Face alternative in case you're not quite ready to go all-in.

1 The Down Puffer Jacket The North Face Gotham Jacket II Amazon $173 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, the Gotham II puffer jacket is a battle-tested favorite for cold weather. Filled with a combination of 550-fill goose down and proprietary Heatseeker synthetic insulation, the Gotham II was designed to move with you whether on the sidewalk or the trail. The hood zips off on mild days, leaving a stand collar, and two hidden zippered pockets maintain a clean silhouette. "This jacket kept me warm and dry while I attempted to ski and rolled around in the snow," one fan attested. "I was sweating at one point." (Good thing it can be machine washed.) Interested in a longer version? The Metropolis parka has you covered. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – 2X

2 The Packable, Waterproof Windbreaker With A Cult Following The North Face Venture 2 Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket Amazon $99 See On Amazon Another fan-favorite across the board, The North Face Venture 2 windbreaker might be one of the most popular North Face jackets ever. The proprietary DryVent shell is windproof and waterproof yet incredibly breathable, with sealed seams and a Velcro placket over the zipper and cuffs to ensure not a drop of rain gets in. If you get warm, there are gussets under each arm that unzip for targeted ventilation without compromising on rain protection. There are two zippered pockets for your hands, and an interior pocket to keep your phone dry. When you're on the go, it all packs down into a stuff sack the size of a clutch. "I love this jacket! It fits perfect and really kept the rain off and me dry. I was able to layer a sweatshirt and long sleeve under it with no problem," one fan noted, explaining, "I bought it for a back packing trip through Germany and it worked great. Folded up small enough but really repelled water." They even wash well, just let them air dry. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

3 The Ultra-Warm Fleece Jacket The North Face Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $99 See On Amazon The deep pile on the Osito fleece jacket feels as dense and warm as it looks: the 315 GSM polyester fleece constitutes a heavyweight jacket with serious insulation powers, thanks in part to the Heatseeker tech in the side panels. Although it's designed for snow and hiking, the Osito's clean lines make it a go-to for adventures that fall a little closer to home. Princess seams through the body add shape, and the on-seam zippered pockets, stand collar, and curved hem also provide extra protection. "Soft, warm, well made, gorgeous color, zips easily. I love the Osito jackets. I have several of them and they hold up VERY well," one repeat buyer vouched. Like anything you want to wear on repeat, you need it to be machine washable — and this Amazon-favorite jacket is (and it can be tumble-dried). Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

4 The Expedition-Worthy Parka The North Face Arctic Parka Amazon $195 See On Amazon When you need a parka for extreme cold, the aptly-named Arctic Parka will protect against rain, sleet, and snow. Its DryVent shell is fully waterproof and windproof — one shopper successfully tested these claims under a sprinkler — and it protects a combination of 550-fill Responsible Down Standard (RDS) goose down and 150 grams of synthetic insulation that keeps you ultra-warm without hampering your range of motion. For extra snugness, an insulated placket shields the zipper while ribbed cuffs ensure drafts don't make it up the sleeves. With two zip pockets for your hands, in addition to a third on the chest, there's plenty of storage for keys, beanies, and gloves. The faux-fur lined hood is adjustable ad the fur is removable if you prefer a more streamlined look. "This coat is very warm and has kept me warm in Upstate New York during the end of the winter months," one reviewer reported, adding, "It has a double zipper so I can unzip by my knees when I bend down. I love how the length [extends] down to my thighs. I would buy again!" Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – 2X

5 The Eco-Friendly Down-Alternative Puffer Jacket The North Face ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket Amazon $102 See On Amazon A down alternative puffer is ultra-lightweight but no less cozy, with the North Face's ThermoBall tech that mimics real down but features its own brand of benefits. Made from 100% recycled materials, this vegan jacket will keep you warm even if you get wet and it packs down neatly into the included stuff sack when not in use; plus, you never have to worry about clumping or crushing the feathers. The exterior is treated to repel water, and has two low-profile zippered hand pockets, plus one interior zip compartment on the chest. "Love this jacket! Functional and stylish," one shopper wrote. "The 'filling' that they use is great. Warm in cold weather and on days that are not as cold great as a lighter jacket." Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X