I grew up in the Northeast, and I can say for sure: A good, well-fitting winter coat is essential for staying warm through the season, and choosing a style you love can actually make you look forward to stepping out in frigid weather. Made from warm materials like water-resistant wool and lightweight down, the best plus-size winter coats come in a range of styles — including puffers, parkas, peacoats, and more — so you can find one you enjoy wearing all season long.

When choosing a winter coat, you’ll want to find the right combo of warmth and style. Puffers and parkas generally have water-resistant shells made from polyester or nylon. Down filling is lightweight and extremely warm, but it doesn’t offer much warmth if it gets wet — that’s why it’s key to look for a water-resistant shell if you opt for down. On the other hand, jackets with synthetic filling or fleece lining are often resistant to moisture but tend to be a little heavier — which isn't necessarily a drawback, depending on your preferences. Last, wool coats are naturally moisture-resistant, insulating, and soft to the touch — no shell required.

Beyond warmth, you can have fun with your winter look with different colors and silhouettes. Parkas and puffers are winter-weather staples, and you can opt for accents like faux-fur-trimmed hoods and quilted cuffs. For a classic menswear-inspired look, consider a wool peacoat or button-front coat. And to go full glam, you can rock a full-length faux-fur hooded coat. No matter which look excites you the most, these are the best plus-size coats on Amazon in a variety of stylish colors, lengths, and materials, so you can be fashion-forward and super cozy in the cold.

1. The Best Plus-Size Down Winter Coat

Ultra-lightweight yet super warm, the plus-sized down winter coat is perfect for winter weather. The coat has a water-resistant shell made from nylon and polyester, along with a funnel neck, zip front, and button placket to help seal in heat. And to keep you extra cozy, the detachable hood is trimmed with faux fur, and the pockets are lined with fleece. Choose from navy, charcoal, and claret.

According to a fan: “I live in rural Minnesota where the windchill temperatures have been 45 degrees below zero this winter. This is the warmest coat I’ve ever owned. It’s very lightweight, but very, very warm.”

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 30 Plus

Available colors: 2 (navy and charcoal)

2. The Best Plus-Size Wool Coat

Want a winter coat that’s easy to dress up or down? This duffle coat creates a classic look you’ll want to wear season after season, and it pairs well with your favorite ankle boots and your heavy-duty snow boots. The A-line coat is made from sturdy boiled wool and polyester, so it’s warm, durable, and water-resistant, and it features a zip-front closure with faux leather toggles. Plus, the hood and front patch pockets offer extra layers of warmth to your head and your hands.

According to a fan: “Very nicely made and fits just right. Liked that it looked just like it was pictured. The pockets were a bonus and the hood fit great.”

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 34 Plus

Available colors: 4, including navy, red, and heather gray plaid

3. The Best Plus-Size Puffer Coat

My pick for the best plus-size puffer coat boasts rave reviews for its warmth and comfort. The cozy puffer has a durable, water-resistant nylon shell with a two-way zipper, while the interior features Columbia’s patented Thermarator polyester insulation to maximize warmth without adding bulk (but keep in mind that synthetic insulation tends to be heavier than down). To top it off, the hood and chin guard provide extra protection against frosty air and wind.

According to a fan: “Love this coat!! This warm coat is stylish, hangs well for a 5’11, plus-sized lady and fits true to size. It’s super warm and cozy with large yummy pockets. Love it!!”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 14, including malbec, chalk, and black

4. A Cozy Parka With A Faux-Fur-Lined Hood

Parkas are a go-to for cold weather, and this stylish one features a soft and warm faux-fur lining and hood, along with a water-resistant polyester shell to protect against the elements. There’s a front zipper with snaps to help seal out the cold, and you can use the drawstring waist cord to adjust for the perfect fit. And according to reviewers, the lining on the hood is removable if you prefer.

According to a fan: “The fill on the inside seemed to perfectly capture the heat from my body and kept me warm, the sleeves were just the right length and neither too tight nor too loose, and that big glorious hood was just exactly what I was wanting. [...] This is the type of jacket where you like it more and more as you discover all of the thoughtful design touches and little hints of quality all around."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 7, including navy, olive, and black

5. This Plus-Size 3-In-1 Jacket

If you want one coat that’ll keep you warm through the winter — but not too hot in spring and fall — this convertible Columbia jacket is an excellent choice. Made from polyester and nylon, the coat features an inner layer lined with fleece and a waterproof outer shell that blocks snow and rain. You can wear each layer separately or zip them together, depending on how much protection and warmth you want. Along with convenient pockets in both layers, this option is really designed to stand up to the cold: It features an adjustable hood and cuffs, a built-in chin guard, and a drop tail and adjustable-cord hem.

According to a fan: “Warmest coat I've ever purchased! Keeps me warm and perfectly dry. With the pockets were more conveniently placed but the chest pocket is handy. Love this coat."

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 5, including elk, malbec, and olive green

6. A Classic Wool Peacoat In Solids & Plaid

The classic wool peacoat will never go out of style, and this one comes in timeless colors like navy plaid and camel that you can wear for many winters to come. The wool-polyester blend coat is warm and water-resistant, and it features a stylish notched collar with wide lapels and a double-breasted button front. Plus, the quilted lining and fleece-lined side pockets will make you feel extra cozy in cold weather.

According to a fan: “Excellent buy! Love it! Great price for great quality!”

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 34 Plus

Available colors: 5, including navy, camel, and black

7. A Wool Overcoat That Looks So Polished

Chic and polished, this is a plus-sized wool coat that's timeless and you can pair it with both formal outfits and jeans. Made from water-resistant wool and polyester, the fully-lined coat extends below the knees and features princess seams for a tailored look. A notched collar and cuff buttons are the cherries on top to this elegant option.

According to a reviewer: "Absolutely everything I expected. Fits nicely, length is such that it keeps me warm all over, not cheap material and looks fabulous!"

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 34 Plus

Available colors: 4, including navy, camel, and black

8. A Long Down-Alternative Parka

This long down-alternative parka provides almost total head-to-toe coverage from the cold, and it comes in three classic colors: navy, pine, and black. The lightweight, water-resistant microfiber parka features a warm quilted lining with polyester fill, and you get extra coziness from the stand collar and faux-fur-trimmed hood. What’s more, the quilted accents on the placket and cuffs add an extra dash of style.

According to a fan: “Protects well from the wind; I'm warm from the knees up!”

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

Available colors: 3 (pine and black)

9. An Insulated Ski Jacket

From one of the most highly regarded outerwear brands, The North Face's plus-size ski jacket will keep you warm on and off the slopes. Although the material isn't listed, the shell is waterproof and features waterproof zippers and sealed seams to block out moisture when you're on the slopes. It's filled with synthetic PrimaLoft insulation that retains heat to keep you warm, and other helpful features include internal pockets for your phone and goggles, zippered hand and chest pockets, underarm vents that you can unzip if you get too warm, and a removable hood that fits over helmets. And while there are no reviews on this jacket yet, you can be the first to give your two cents.

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2 (black and brown)

10. A Glam Faux-Fur Coat

Pump up the glamour with this full-length faux-fur coat, which comes in two styles: fox and black. Made from a blend of polyester and acrylic, the coat has a button closure at the neck and a hook-and-eye closure at the front, so there’s room for thick sweaters underneath, and the roomy hood provides plenty of style and warmth. The best part? Even though this coat looks like a million bucks, it’s easy to care for by machine washing.

According to a fan: “Nothing but endless compliments when I wear this coat. It keeps me warm and it’s a little oversized. I appreciate that it’s a hook and eye closure.”