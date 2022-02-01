Dry skin is never fun to deal with, but having it on your scalp is a whole other kettle of fish. It can take a lot of trial and error to determine which formula is right for you, and during the winter that quest becomes even more urgent. So it comes as no surprise why Google searches for scalp treatments have skyrocketed in the last week, while #ScalpTreatment and #ScalpPsoriasis being some of TikTok’s most viewed hashtags with over 31.2m and 26.2m views respectively.

But what causes dry and itchy scalps? “Dandruff tends to be more prevalent in the winter months for many reasons. Wearing hats creates a lovely environment for bacteria and fungus to grow,” says trichologist Stephanie Sey. “For dandruff, this is a misnomer as they condition is an oily one. The yeast that naturally exist on the scalp react with the sebum (or oils placed on the scalp to remedy the issue) and cause the cells on the scalp to rapidly turn over causing flakes.”

We all know how important it is to maintain a healthy skincare routine, but our scalp health is sometimes missed out. Common haircare concerns include thinning, flakiness, dryness, itchiness, dehydration, and even hair loss.

“One area that’s often overlooked and forgotten is scalp health,” says renowned hairdresser Michael Van Clarke. “Like the skin, elsewhere it can become clogged and dull. Even more so if an excess of harsh hair products are used. Often not designed for skin, these products seep down, build up and easily clog the hair follicles. Combined with poor diet and lack of exercise, it can lead to some chronic scalp and hair conditions.”

According to Van Clarke, an overactive scalp can produce extra sebum, which then leaves hair feeling oily, flat or lifeless and that can lead to seborrheic scalp conditions. The solution? Look out for ingredients such as citrus oil, bio-sulphur, plant extracts and minerals, that cleanse and rebalance scalp, as well as improve blood solution.

Sey agrees and says stress can also add to the problem. “Stress can increase your cortisol levels and this can cause an oilier scalp,” she says. “These oils and the naturally occurring fungus on the scalp malassezia produce a reaction which makes your scalp skin cells turn over quicker than usual resulting in dandruff.” Unsurprisingly, your diet and lifestyle is key, too.

“Scalp and hair health are a great indicator of overall wellness,” Van Clarke continues. “Most people suffer occasional dry scalp. Dandruff is usually linked to excess oiliness, and possibly a reaction to bacterial infection, lack of vitamins and minerals, or the body’s inflammatory reaction to too much yeast.” If these are allowed to develop, it can lead to weaker, thinner hair growth.

If, like me, you are struggling with a dry and itchy scalp, worry not. There are plenty of treatments available – from oils and masks – that can remedy a suffering scalp. And they won’t break the bank either.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.