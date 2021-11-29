I always have an inclination to “treat myself” at the end of the year and splurge on a cute little number to wear on repeat to all of my holiday parties. This year, I’m trying to save a little money, but would love to get a few options to wear as we ring in the holiday season. Amazon is home to plenty of stylish and affordable picks that will make a bright impression among family and friends you haven’t seen all year. I made a list of the 45 best things under $30 that are super trendy this holiday season so you too can “treat yourself,” without breaking the bank.

This list is sprinkled with a little bit of everything. You’ll find cozy sweaters and cardigans that will wow in December, as well as all year long — to save you money. I’ve included some cold-weather accessories like gloves, slippers, and wool socks to keep you warm even on the coldest days. They make great stocking stuffers, too.

If your holiday parties are a bit dressier, do not fear. I’ve added several dresses and skirts that can be paired with heels and chic boots so you can rise to the occasion (on the cheap). Wear these options with tights now and swap them for sandals in the spring. You’ll also find bold accessories like chunky gold earrings and a wide-brim fedora that will elevate your look in an instant.

No need to spend more than $30 to truly treat yourself this year. Shop this list for all the trends you love, without the luxury price tags.

1 The Striped Sweater You Won’t Want To Take Off KIRUNDO Knitted Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This colorful striped sweater is the ultimate layering piece as temperatures get cool. The cozy acrylic knit comes in a variety of colors so you can pick your favorite. The rounded neck, oversized sleeves, and chunky texture are the best way to transition into cooler weather without the bulkiness of most winter sweaters. It’s earned nearly 6,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 19

2 An Open-Front, Lightweight Cardigan To Love All Year QegarTop Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan has long sleeves that are soft and stretchy, buttons that go all the way down the front, and two pockets that add a trendy detail and keep your hands warm. The thin material makes it ideal for all seasons and especially perfect for layering. Wear it over jeans and a T-shirt for the ultimate casual look. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 7

3 This Sheer Glitter Top That Will Turn Heads MANGOPOP Sheer Glitter Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This long-sleeve sparkly top is sure to turn heads at your next holiday party. It has a mock turtleneck and is fitted throughout the sleeves and body. The sheer blouse can be layered over dresses, tank tops, or a bra, which means you can take it from a work holiday party to a night out easily. Choose from 14 colors, as well as short sleeve options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 14

4 A Sparkly BodysuitThat’s Perfect For Holiday Parties Verdusa Deep Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This on-trend bodysuit will make you stand out in a crowd. The emerald-green color paired with its subtle sparkles will look incredible tucked into a skirt, wide-leg trousers, or jeans. It features a tie at the waist, a deep V-neckline, and a snap closure at the bottom. The machine-washable bodysuit comes in 10 colors, including black and burgundy, as well as colors without sparkles. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 10

5 This Basic Tunic Top To Pair With Leggings LARACE Basic Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elevated take on your average tee, this three-quarter-length sleeve tunic is a budget-friendly option that comes in plenty of colors and patterns. This top features a pretty, drapey silhouette that’s exaggerated by an asymmetric handkerchief hem. It doesn’t just get the benefit of elegance, but of comfort, too, thanks to its soft, breathable construction. •Available sizes: Small — 6X •Available Colors: 43

6 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That’s Under $30 Lacozy Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reviewers love this pullover sweater because it’s super comfortable, stylish, and shockingly affordable. The cotton-blend top is slightly oversized with an off-the-shoulder neckline but has a fitted bottom, batwing sleeves, and cozy ribbed cuffs. Wear it with jeans or leggings. It’s available in a bunch of colors and patterns, as well as short sleeve options. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

7 This Cotton Turtleneck That’s A Must-Have Classic Amazon Essentials Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This classic turtleneck sweater is a wardrobe basic in the winter — and this one is a deal. It’s made of cotton-blend, so it’s super soft, lightweight, and fitted yet flexible. It has ribbed hems and a turtle neckline. One of the nearly 5,000 reviewers noted, “Love Love this simple turtleneck! I’ve returned a few because they are skin tight and that spandex type legging material which is not flattering and looks terrible. This turtleneck has a cotton-soft feel and it’s very lightweight and does not choke around my neck.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

8 The Classic V-Neck Cardigan That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon While you’re picking up winter staples, snag this V-neck, button-down cardigan, too. It comes in more than 25 colors, including rust, sage green, and bright blue. Wear it over a button-down or long-sleeve tee in the winter, but it’s just as versatile in the warmer months when paired with tees and tanks. The classic shape is elegant and casual and it has more than 6,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

9 An $18 Fitted Turtleneck That’s Effortlessly Chic Herou Fitted Turtleneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stretchy long-sleeve turtleneck top is chic and comfy. The fitted top is made from an ultra-soft modal material, which is lightweight. Pair this turtleneck under your favorite band tee, wear it as an extra layer beneath a sweater, or keep your look trendy and simple when paired with jeans. It comes in 24 colors and patterns that range from brights like holly red to goes-with-everything neutrals like apricot. •Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 24

10 This Silky Scarf That Can Be Worn So Many Ways FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon This silky fashion scarf is so chic, especially when you consider how many ways it can be worn. It’s made of polyester satin silk, which needs to be hand washed. Wear it around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion. •Available Colors: 45

11 The $18 Fedora That Will Complete Any Look Lisianthus Fedora Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Finish off any look with this stylish fedora that will keep you warm and on-trend. This lightweight hat has an adjustable strap inside so you can get that perfect fit. It’s soft and breathable, thanks to its cotton-blend design. It’s available in 24 colors like dark camel and bright red.

12 These Stretchy, Fleece-Lined Gloves You’ll Love isotoner Fleece Lined Gloves Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your hands warm all season long with these stretchy gloves that are lined with warm fleece. They’re made of spandex to provide optimal mobility and flexibility and feature vegan leather patches on the palm, thumb, pointer, and middle finger to give you a better grip. Plus they just look so chic. They’re available in black and gray.

13 The Chic Pashmina Shawl To Wear Over Formal Looks RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fancy cold-weather events can be tricky to dress for so having one of these sophisticated pashmina shawls is a must. It looks stunning over dressier gowns and dresses but keeps you warm all night long. The super-soft material feels like expensive cashmere but is much more affordable and easy to maintain. The oversized scarf can be worn multiple ways and comes in 13 colors.

14 The Trendy Glasses With Blue-Light-Blocking Lenses SOJOS Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your eyes while adding a little flair to your holiday look with these metal frame blue-light-blocking glasses. The $15 pair has earned more than 16,000 reviews. They feature silicone nose pads and sturdy spring hinges, all while reducing symptoms of eyestrain caused by spending too much time in front of a screen. The frames are available in nine colors, plus the manufacturer noted that the lens can also be replaced with prescription lenses.

15 This Oversized Scarf That Doubles As A Blanket YSense Oversized Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This blanket scarf is sure to be the coziest thing in your closet. It’s oversized, just like a blanket, but with the adorable pattern and fringe details of a scarf that you can wear on repeat. It’s made of easy-to-care-for acrylic that’s so soft, you’ll mistake it for cashmere. Wrap this scarf around your neck, shoulders, or wear it as a shawl to stay warm. Choose from 12 colors and patterns.

16 These Faux Leather Belts For Styling Your Look SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This neutral faux leather set of belts comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. And, for less than $20, this price is hard to beat. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles, and will complete the simplest of outfits — even jeans and T-shirts.

17 A Bi-Fold Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology Travelambo Bifold Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep all your valuables in this professional bifold RFID-blocking wallet that also protects against theft. This high-quality wallet is made of a vegan leather material that is stylish and easy to clean and it features 18 card slots and two zippered pockets for cash or change. The small buckle is easy to open, but it keeps your wallet contents safely inside and shielded from anyone trying to scan your items. It comes in more than 30 colors.

18 These Retro Sunglasses That Cost Less Than You Think SOJOS Retro Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to elevate your style? Reviewers love these trendy round sunglasses. They’ve earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They feature a metal frame and UV-protection lens coating. These glasses are polarized and available in 10 colors. One reviewer noted, “​​They’re SO sturdy and high-quality feeling, they fit right in with my high-end sunglasses.”

19 The $14 Hip Beanie That Comes In 23 Colors FURTALK Knit Beanie Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bad hair day? No one will know after you toss on this trendy acrylic beanie. The cuffed beanie is stretchy with an optional cuff that extends its length so it truly will fit anyone. The soft material keeps your head and ears warm while looking stylish. Choose from 23 colors.

20 These Plush Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Parlovable Plush Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Luxury is waking up in the morning and slipping on these fuzzy slippers, which have earned more than 17,000 reviews. They have a high-density memory foam insole that feels like a cloud, and a plush faux fur upper in a criss-cross band that is cozy but also leaves your toes exposed to avoid overheating. Add it to your cart quickly — it won’t last long. •Available Sizes: 5—10 •Available Colors: 8

21 The Drawstring Joggers That Look Fancy But Are Comfy Shawhuwa Drawstring Joggers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These jogger pants are soft and stretchy, ideal for lounging at home or meeting up with friends. They feature a wide, elastic waistband and elasticized hems at the ankles. Additionally, these pants have two side pockets and a drawstring closure for the ideal fit. Choose from 20 colors and patterns. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 20

22 This Silky Midi Skirt That Can Be Casual Or Dressy Verdusa A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This A-line midi skirt seems like it would be an expensive purchase, but is actually surprisingly affordable. The polyester material looks and feels like silk and, thanks to its versatile knee-length hemline, it can be dressed up or down based on the occasion. Pair it with a band tee and jean jacket for a casual outfit or dress it up with a sparkly bodysuit and heels. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 13

23 These Stretchy Skinny Jeans With An Elastic Waist Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pants that fit you well just feel better — and look better, too. This popular pair packs all the trendiness of skinny jeans but has an elastic waistband that’s ultra-comfortable. They’ve earned more than 70,000 reviews, many of which cite that they’re super stretchy and feature the perfect mid-rise waist. Choose from three inseams: 28, 30, and 32 inches, and colors like deep green, wine, and classic denim shades. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus, 30 — 34 Inseams • Available Colors: 8

24 A Bold Pleated Midi Skirt That’s Affordable Floerns Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This whimsical skirt is packed with personality, from its midi-length and pleats to its vibrant print. It has a full elastic waistband and faux drawstring detail, so you can even wear it to Christmas dinner without getting uncomfortable. It looks elegant with heels, flats, and even sneakers. Plus, it’s under $30. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 9

25 This Silky Midi Skirt In A Leopard Print Soowalaoo Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon ​​A silky midi skirt is a staple wardrobe piece you can wear all year — and this one is trending. This chic option has the same luxurious look and feel as real silk, but it’s actually made of satin silk, which requires much less maintenance and is far more affordable. The hidden elasticized waist makes this skirt surprisingly comfortable. Pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers, or dress it up with heels and a cropped tank. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

26 The Classic A-Line Midi Skirt With A High Waist SheIn High Waist Pleated Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This classic silhouette of a high-waisted, midi skirt is back and perfect for winter. Style this skirt with tights and your coziest sweater if you’re feeling festive. The solid-colored skirt comes in a wide variety of colors, each made with polyester and spandex so it’s lightweight and stretchy. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 23

27 A Pleated Chiffon Skirt You’ll Want To Twirl In GRACE KARIN Pleated Chiffon Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is what I call a twirlable skirt. The high-waisted pleated skirt is made of lightweight and flowy chiffon and moves as your walk, just begging you to spin around. It has an elastic waistband and pull-on closure and comes in colors like blackish green and light blue. Pair it with a leather jacket to make the ultimate cool-but-sweet contrasting statement. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 17

28 The $27 Skinny Jeans With More Than 45,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Good jeans aren’t cheap — or are they? These crowd-favorite skinny jeans are high-quality but affordable. They’ve earned more than 45,0000 reviews because they are super stretchy and feature a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams and have two functional back pockets and zipper closure. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus, 30 — 34 Inseams • Available Colors: 11

29 These Fleece-Lined Sweatpants For Cozy Days Flygo Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing beats coming home and slipping into sweatpants and this pair is the best. The 100% cotton sweatpants are lined with polyester fleece and feature side pockets and a drawstring waistband. This cozy pair comes in seven colors and is machine washable. One reviewer noted, “ Was I ridiculously warm and comfortable snuggling on my couch in these? Oh yes!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

30 The Flowy Swing Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a basic dress that can do it all and keep you comfy? Then you need this versatile swing dress that’s less than $30. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knee, and a stylish boatneck collar. Plus, this dress is super soft since it’s made with viscose and elastane. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

31 The Bootcut Jeans Reviewers Are Obsessed With Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Bootcut Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon These bootcut jeans have earned more than 10,000 reviews because of their quality and value. This $29 pair is so comfy because they’re made of a cotton blend that’s super stretchy but holds its shape. The vintage, worn-in look and mid-rise make this a crowd-favorite. One review noted, “The best jeans ever!! They are the most form-fitting, comfortable jeans I have ever worn. The stretch is perfect and there's no tightness in the waist.” • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus, 30 — 34 Inseams • Available Colors: 2

32 A Simple Swing Dress With A Mock Neck Under $25 Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This simple mock neck swing dress is a closet staple you can glam up for the holidays and continue to wear throughout the year. The solid color and swing-style skirt are elegant and fun and it features fitted long-sleeves to keep you warm. Best of all? It’s only $24. The viscose jersey dress is so luxuriously soft you may never want to take it off. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 7

33 The Fit-And-Flare Dress That You Can Easily Layer Nemidor Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon ​​This fit-and-flare dress transitions nicely between seasons — simply layer it with a pair of leggings or tights. It has short sleeves and is made of breathable, soft polyester with side pockets. It comes in 11 colors and prints like florals and polka dots. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus-26 Plus •Available Colors: 39

34 This Boatneck Dress That Is Comfy And Elegant Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This three-quarter-length sleeve dress is a wardrobe necessity for both casual and dressier events. It’s a bit more structured yet still has a classic A-line shape and a hemline that stops right about the knee. It features a boat neck and is available in five colors. •Available Sizes: 1X—6X •Available Colors: 5

35 The Flowy Trapeze-Style Midi Dress Pastel by Vivienne A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than wearing a stunning dress and feeling uncomfortable as you try to walk or dance in it. This flowy trapeze dress is the perfect solution. It has stylish details like a scoop neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and an on-trend midi hemline, yet its trapeze silhouette is relaxed so there is no uncomfortable waistband that digs into you. The soft, cozy dress comes in solid colors, as well as beautiful patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 31

36 A $19 Silky Cocktail Dress With A Trendy Cowl Neck xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect holiday party look? This polyester slip dress is fancy and has a contemporary fit that hugs the body — ideal for more formal events like weddings and cocktail parties. Its spaghetti straps and cowl neckline are elegant and it comes in fun patterns and bold colors so you can make a grand entrance. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available Colors: 38

37 This Sweet Ruffle Wrap Dress For Any Occasion WEEPINLEE Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for something that can be dressed up or down? This long-sleeve dress has a faux-wrap in the front and delicate ruffles that make an impression whether you’re at work, attending a wedding, or heading to meet a date. It’s made of a stretchy knit material that’s soft and lightweight and its unique high neckline and sleeve details make this affordable dress a must-have. Choose from 14 colors, as well as short sleeve dresses. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

38 The Coziest Plaid Shawl That’s Stylish And Affordable Zando Shawl Wrap Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cozy shawl is your permission to wrap up in a blanket all day, without alerting the fashion police. This fashion-forward wrap has an open front and a bold buffalo red pattern that’s perfect for layering over fall and winter basics. This $17 find is a total steal and comes in a handful of other patterns. One five-star review cited, “I can’t believe how nice this is knowing what I paid for it. It hangs so nicely and is finished around the edges and looks and feels expensive.” •Available Sizes: 1 •Available Colors: 20

39 These Gold Hoops To Add Some Sparkle To Your Outfit PAVOI Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of chunky gold hoops earrings— and this tasteful pair is affordable and perfect for the holidays. These 14K gold-colored earrings are available in four lengths: 20, 30, 40, and 50 millimeters, as well as yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

40 This Matte Lipstick That Stays On For 16 Hours Maybelline SuperStay Matte Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop reapplying lipstick between sips of wine and try this surprisingly affordable liquid lipstick that stays on for 16 hours. The matte formula is highly pigmented and goes on with a unique arrow applicator that’s precise every time. It won’t smudge and won’t transfer onto clothes, tissues, or other lips once it’s dry. It’s available in more than 40 shades, each for less than $8. Now you can go straight from work to that gift exchange without reapplying.

41 A $21 Glittery Top To Wear On New Year’s Eve Romwe Sheer Glitter Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sheer crop top is a holiday season must for all the parties you’ll be attending. The sheer mesh top has dramatic lantern sleeves with subtle shimmer that’s perfect for Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Wear a tank top, crop top, or a bra underneath for a sexy sheer look that you can pair with jeans or a fun skirt. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

42 These Cozy Wool Socks That You Need For Winter Loritta Thick Wool Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cozy wool socks are perfect for the holiday season. This pack comes with five pairs of socks in a variety of colors, and you can choose among three additional packs of bright and festive socks. These crew socks wick moisture and fight odor. Wear them when you're out to keep your toes warm or curl up by the fire in a pair of these snuggly socks. •Available Sizes: One size (fits sizes 6—10) •Available Colors: 16

43 The Cable Knit Beanie With A Faux Fur Pom Pom C.C Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the chilliest days, snag one of these cable knit beanies that is a number one bestseller on Amazon. The $19 find is made of acrylic with the quintessential faux fur pom-pom and wide cuff, as well as a fleece-lined interior to keep your ears and head warm, even in the snow. This beanie has earned nearly 20,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I was looking for a reasonably priced beanie and I'm SOO glad I got this! It has a fleece lining inside which is the main factor in keeping your head and ears warm.” It’s available in more than 90 colors and patterns.

44 A Supportive Wire-Free Bra For Just $8 Hanes Wire Free Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is a crowd favorite with more than 19,000 reviews and its price makes it a total steal. It’s made of mostly nylon and offers full support. It buckles in the back like a traditional bra and has a slight V-shaped neckline, with narrow straps and cups lined with foam. It’s available in five colors. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 5