The Cheapest, Most Clever Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon

If you’re in the market for a skin care upgrade or a makeup refresh, you’re in luck. Amazon is stocked with a wide assortment of incredible beauty products that have thousands of glowing reviews by tried-and-true skin care gurus.

From hair treatments to lip products, nails, and everything else in between, the following curated list includes the cheapest, most clever beauty products with the best reviews from adoring fans.

1 These Aromatherapy Shower Steamers To Help Relax & Wind Down Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (Pack of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These aromatherapy shower steamers include an assortment of six different scents ranging from vanilla to peppermint. They are formulated with vegan and natural essential oils that instantly create a calming and relaxing vibe to help wind down. Over 21,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating, crediting these steamers for temporarily turning their shower space into a spa.

2 A Pack Of Pimple Patches Packed With Hydrocolloid Dots For Spots Acne Patches (20 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These translucent acne patches are packed with hydrocolloids that help to reduce redness and minimize your zits overnight. The patches cover your pimple which prevents you from picking at your skin and causing irritation. Each box comes with 24 dots, so you’ll always be prepared the next time a zit sneaks up on you.

3 These Best-Selling Foot Peel Masks For Ultra-Soft Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These foot peel masks work like magic — they reveal ultra-soft skin by exfoliating. The entire process of peeling will take up to two weeks once you’ve put them on. Whether you suffer from calluses or cracked heels, the mask works wonders for feet up to a size 11. These masks have over 50,000 five-star reviews for good reason — they get the job done in a fascinating way.

4 This Creamy Eye Shadow That Lasts Over 11 Hours Alleyoop 11th Hour Cream Eyeshadow Sticks Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a creamy eye shadow that is totally smudge-proof and won’t leave a crease on your lids, thousands of Amazon shoppers agree this one by Alleyoop is the best. The matte formula lasts over 11 hours and comes in seven different shades, from baby pearl to bronze. It’s also easy to blend, either with a brush or your fingertip.

5 This Lip Treatment That Soothes Super Dry Lips Hanalei Cruelty-Free and Paraben-Free Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon This lip treatment is formulated with an array of super-hydrating ingredients such as kukui oil, shea butter, and grapeseed oil. It’s also packed with vitamins A, C, and E, all of which work together to help repair dry lips. Choose from a range of gorgeous shades like mauve or peach pink.

6 This Exfoliating Body Scrub Brush That Helps Prevent Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon Prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps with this exfoliating brush that’s crafted with flexible bristles that lift the trapped hair under your skin. It features an ergonomic grip that sits comfortably in your hand and can be used on all different parts of your body such as your arms, legs, and bikini line. It’s also easy to throw in a travel bag.

7 This Popular Eye Cream That’s Made From Snail Secretion SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Eye Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cruelty-free eye cream is formulated with 97.5% snail secretion that helps you stay hydrated. The combination of organic ingredients such as aloe, coconut oil, and, rosehip seed oil work together to reveal your healthiest-looking skin. Reviewers say they can’t get over the incredible scent of the product, making it even more enjoyable to use.

8 These Green Tea Under-Eye Patches That Are Packed With Collagen R.A.V Under Eye Patches Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with an effective blend of green tea, Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, these under-eye patches help tired eyes look and feel better. They’re best if worn daily for 20 minutes at a time — you can even stick them in the refrigerator prior to use. They’re also vegan, and crafted without added fragrances.

9 This Best-Selling Himalayan Salt Scrub To Achieve Smooth Skin M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt scrub for your feet and body is one of the most popular items on Amazon, amassing well over 18,000 perfect five-star ratings. It uses natural ingredients like lychee and lavender oil to exfoliate your body, leaving you with smooth and hydrated skin. Reviewers say it only took around two weeks to notice a huge difference.

10 These Beauty Sponges That Come in A Pack Of 6 For Under $20 Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponge, Foundation Makeup Blending Sponge, Brown, 6 Makeup Sponges Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen more beauty sponges on Amazon than you can count, but these egg-shaped blending sponges from Beauty Bakerie are slightly under-the-radar — Plus, they come in a real egg carton with six sponges for just under-$20. The sponge is crafted from a super soft and vegan material that seamlessly blends your cream or powder makeup to perfection.

11 A Derma Roller For An At-Home Microdermabrasion Facial Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Derma rollers have developed a cult following over the years, and this one from Amazon is a top choice by skincare junkies. It works by exfoliating your dead skin cells away to reveal an instant glow. And at just $12, you can’t beat the price, especially when compared to the close of ultra-expensive microdermabrasion facials at a spa. It’s equipped with 450 microneedles that measure 0.25mm in length and has over 18,000 five-star reviews from customers who don’t know how they lived without it.

12 This Electric Brush Dryer To Clean Your Makeup Brushes Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Believe it or not, cleaning your makeup brushes is a crucial step when it comes to skin care, and this electric makeup brush cleaner makes it easy. The portable design is perfect for traveling and features eight slots for your brushes that will dry them in just minutes. Plus, it has over 3,000 five-star ratings to back it up.

13 These Nail Polish Remover Wipes That Are Perfect For People On The Go ella+mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon These nail polish remover wipes are unlike most on the market because they are made without acetone or alcohol. They are enriched with vitamins A, C, and E that help nourish your nails while also hydrating your cuticles. They come in a pack of five or 12, making them perfect for traveling.

14 A Setting Powder To Keep Your Makeup In Place For Long Days Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder, Finishing Powder Amazon $22 See On Amazon This setting powder is a key component for ensuring your makeup stays in place throughout the day. Lay a generous layer over your foundation or concealer to bake and then whisk it away in one swipe. Need another reason to fall in love? The lightweight texture is formulated with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients.

15 These Organic Soap Bars That Are Super Hydrating O Naturals 3-Pack Organic Coconut & Shea Butter Soap Bars Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love these organic coconut and shea butter soap bars that come in a convenient pack of three. The gentle formula can be used on your face or body, no matter how sensitive your skin is, and will leave your skin feeling instantly hydrated and nourished. One five-star reviewer raved, “This feels creamy and soft on my skin. My skin is far less dry! Very fresh scent!”

16 This Wildly Popular Dry Brush To Exfoliate Your Skin MainBasics Dry Body Brush Exfoliating Body Scrubber Amazon $8 See On Amazon This top-rated dry brush has so many incredible uses. Not only does it work wonders for exfoliating your skin, but it also helps promote blood circulation. You can also use it as a way to massage your muscles after a tough day. For the best results, try using it before heading into the shower.

17 This Toe Separator That Comes Highly Recommended By Podiatrists Relax Tony Store Silicone Toe Separators Amazon $9 See On Amazon Recommended by top podiatrists, this silicone gel toe separator is meant to be worn every day for just 15 minutes to reduce bunions and correct your feet. It’s available in two sizes and can easily be cleaned so you can reuse it as needed. Shoppers even say they use it for at-home pedicures.

18 This Hot & Cold Compress That Works Wonders For Migraines PerfeCore Cold Therapy Facial Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gel facial mask can be stored in the freezer to create a cold compress that reduces puffiness or you can stick it in the microwave to use as a heating pad to help with migraines. Whether you need something that will help with inflammation or you just want a relaxing spa day, this mask is a must.

19 This Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Has LED Lights Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for at home or for traveling, this vanity mirror is equipped with 36 LED lights for the ultimate level of brightness. It magnifies up to three times so you can do your makeup or tweeze with the most accurate results. You can power it up with AAA batteries or charge it with the included USB plug.

20 A Face Primer That Will Help Reveal Your Beautiful Natural Glow Elizabeth Mott Illuminating Makeup Base Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This makeup base primer is used as a pre-coat before applying your foundation, and it will help ensure that your makeup lasts all day. With over 24,000 five-star reviews, Amazon customers love how lightweight and hydrating the formula is, unlike many greasy options on the market. “I use this product each and every day and I love it! It instantly makes your face feel silky soft and smooth! It is hydrating but not too much as to leave you feeling oily. Most of the time I do not even use foundation because this product smooths my skin so much that just a little powder and I look fab,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

21 This Viral Makeup Eraser Cloth That Reduces Waste MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an eco-friendly solution to removing your makeup, this makeup eraser cloth is the best alternative to wasteful wipes. The unique microfiber material gets rid of the toughest makeup with just water. It’s machine washable and can be used for up to five years. One reviewer raved, “Amazingly effective. I don’t wear makeup all the time, often because I hate taking it off at night. I’m now wearing makeup more than ever because of how easily my Makeup Eraser takes it off.”

22 This Set Of Silk Pillowcases That Promotes Healthy Hair & Skin J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are praising this set of silk pillowcases for its buttery soft material. The smooth silk fabric reduces split ends and keeps your skin hydrated compared to traditional cotton, which can be rough on the skin. These cases are available in 27 different colors and three sizes, so you’ll be sure to find one that matches your bedroom.

23 This Glass Nail File That Comes With A Convenient Carrying Case Bona Fide Beauty Glass Nail File with Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from durable glass, this nail file is incredible for leaving your nails with a smooth and healthy finish. According to the manufacturer, glass nail files help reduce nail splitting, so consistently using a glass file will help strengthen your nails over time. It also comes with a secure case, making it easy to travel with and throw in your purse.

24 This Eyebrow Gel That Comes In 5 Different Shades Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Gel Makeup Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend money on an eyebrow tint thanks to this affordable eyebrow gel that comes in five different shades ranging from blonde to black. The long-lasting waterproof formula is totally smudge-proof and its triangle-shaped brush seamlessly fills in sparse spots. The brand is also certified as cruelty-free.

25 This Toiletry Bag To Keep All Of Your Skin Care Organized While Traveling Chandelli Toiletry Travel Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon This travel toiletries bag will keep all of your belongings organized for your next trip. It features four internal pockets and has two sections for storing your shampoo and conditioner. The top handle makes hanging it from your bathroom hook super easy to access all of your products. You can choose from medium or large sizes that both come in an array of fun colors.

26 This Best-Selling Lip Stain That’s Also Moisturizing NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of apples, you’ll want to check out this popular lip oil that comes in plenty of apple-heavy varieties, from Appleberry to Applewine and Applepeony. Each variety is unique in its own way. These oils leave a silky feeling behind, and reviewers say that while the bottle is small, it lasts a surprisingly long time.

27 This Whipped Shea Butter That’s Infused With Lavender Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter (Lavender, 6 Oz Tin) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter has become one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. It’s made with sustainably-sourced ingredients and essential vitamins such as A, E, F, and K. Whether you need to hydrate your lips or heal dry, cracked skin, this shea butter has so many different skin and haircare uses.

28 This Butter Lip Gloss That Comes In 36 Unique Shades NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon With over 67,000 glowing five-star reviews, this wildly popular butter gloss by NYX is a favorite amongst beauty lovers all over the world. It comes in 36 different shades ranging from red velvet and sugar glass to ginger snap and blueberry tart. The sheer gloss is made from a non-sticky formula that will leave you with soft lips. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

29 This Beauty Multi-Stick That Only Costs $5 e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than a product that has so many different uses — like this popular beauty stick, which is made to be a one-stop shop for your makeup bag. The cream-to-powder formula is incredibly lightweight and can be used on your lips, on your cheeks as a blush, or as eyeshadow. It blends easily, and you may even forget that you’re wearing it soon after application.

30 This Best-Selling Hair Mask That’s Packed With Collagen Elizavecca Collagen Hair Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s always a great idea to treat your hair, and this collagen mask is a great solution. With over 26,000 five-star reviews, customers love how soft their hair feels after use. It’s great for sun-damaged hair, or hair that could use a little extra love. Treatment only takes minutes, with the manufacturer recommending that you wear a shower cap to make sure every follicle is covered.

31 This Hair Curling Set That Doesn’t Require Heat Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hot tools can lead to damaged hair, which is why this heatless curling set is so popular in the beauty community. The curling rod is made from a cushion material that is comfortable to sleep in. After you unwrap your hair in the morning, you’ll discover the bounciest head of curls. Another great thing about this curling set is that it originates from a woman-owned business.

32 This Waterproof Eyeliner With A Self-Sharpening Tip For All-Day Wear CLIO Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Eye Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Smudged eyeliner is never a good look, especially at the end of a work day. This waterproof pencil eyeliner is totally smudge-proof and goes on super smooth. It comes in five different shades ranging from light brown to dark and you can also use it as an eyebrow pencil, making it a versatile addition to your makeup collection.

33 This Moisturizing Hair Treatment To Achieve Silky Locks L'Oreal Paris Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon L’Oreal’s Wonder Water hair treatment has quickly made it onto the beauty shelves of thousands of shoppers all over the world. It revives your hair in just eight seconds to give it a shiny, silky look and instantly improves hair texture. For best results, use this three times per week in the shower right after you shampoo, and then rinse it out.

34 This Pore Scrub Stick That Gets Rid Of Blackheads TonyMoly Tako Pore Collection Amazon $12 See On Amazon This blackhead scrub stick comes in an adorable ghost shape that is magic for exfoliating the skin and getting rid of blackheads. The hypoallergenic formula is made without parabens and alcohol and is safe for sensitive skin. Incorporate this into your skincare routine right after cleansing.

35 A Moisturizing Lip Plumper Kit That Comes With 2 Glosses & 2 Serums KISSIO Lip Plumper Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re trying to achieve the look of fuller lips, this lip plumper set comes highly recommended by thousands of beauty lovers on Amazon. The set includes two different gloss flavors — ginger for the daytime and a mint flavor for a night out. The brand recommends applying at least two times per day for the best results.

36 These Tanning Drops That Have Hyaluronic Acid L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze for Face Amazon $16 See On Amazon These tanning drops by L’Oreal will give you a natural bronze without the dangers of laying in the sun. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid that locks in moisture and hydrates your skin. Simply mix these self-tanning drops with your favorite daily body lotion for a subtle glow-up that you can control.

37 This Stainless Steel Cryo Tools That Can Chill Both Your Eyes & Your Wine Floraison Stainless Steel Cooling Rollers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These stainless steel cooling rollers are designed with an internal cooling gel that works to reduce puffiness and stimulate your nerves, making them perfect for an at-home spa experience. And surprisingly, these sticks are pretty versatile. You can also use them as wine-chilling wands if you stick them in the freezer, or as a way to help relieve tension headaches.

38 This Nail Polish Holder That Makes Doing Your Own Nails Super Easy tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This nail polish holder features a sturdy base that keeps your nail polish bottle from spilling over. The tilted angle allows you to easily access the polish while giving yourself an at-home manicure. Choose from an array of fun pastel colors. As one five-star reviewer raved, “This product really comes in handy for when nail products get below half a bottle. It tilts in just the right way plus the suction bottom keeps it from sliding off the table.”

39 This Keychain Holder That’s Great For Holding Your Chapstick In Style NatureAnn Lip Balm Keychain Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Forget rummaging to the bottom of your purse — this chapstick keychain holder attaches to your keys, wallet, or purse and gives you easy access to your gloss. It’s designed from a black-faux leather that is equal parts sleek and functional. Measuring in at three inches, it’s also a great way to store lipstick before a fancy occasion.