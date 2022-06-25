Did you know that ballet flats, loafers, and even those intricate braided sandals that tie around your ankles can be comfy? I didn’t until I found the 35 cheapest, most comfortable shoes on Amazon. These kicks are seriously comfortable, seriously cute, and won’t break the bank.

And guess what? Those braided tie-up sandals are on the list, and they might even be the easiest ones to rock. The secret is the super soft and braided suede straps. They’re honestly more gentle on your skin than those stiff faux-leather sandals we all have. Your ankles will be happy all day — even with the adorable tie-up detail. They’re great for vacation, too. You can wrap up the flexible straps instead of squishing and wrinkling stiff leather ones.

There are also so many shoes that are comfy because they’re cooling. There are plenty of lightweight sneakers and even ballet flats that have mesh ventilation. Plus, you’ll find your new hot-weather white sneakers. They’re complete with moisture-absorbing terry lining that’s way more functional than most of your sneakers on a warm day. Don’t worry — you’ll still get the same look with the white faux-leather.

So, yes, there are loafers and plenty of shoes that aren’t slippers on this list of comfortable shoes. Plus, they’re also so cheap — yay.

1 A Pair Of Buckle Sandals That Contour To The Shape Of Your Feet CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cork sandals give you a minimalist look that will never go out of style. Don’t worry — the buckles on the two simple straps are totally adjustable, which adds to the comfort of these shoes. These flexible sandals contour to the shape of your foot as you were them, so they only get better with time. Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available colors: 21

2 These Mesh Sneakers That You Can Simply Pull On TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon Just because these breathable mesh sneakers simply pull on like slippers doesn’t mean they look like loungewear. You still get elastic laces for a sporty look and fun colors so you can express yourself, like apricot pink, light blue, a chic beige, and more. These lightweight sneakers bend with your foot, and are also water-resistant if it starts raining on your walk. Available sizes: 5 — 13 (including half sizes options)

Available colors: 18

3 These Thick-Sole Sneakers That Come In So Many Patterns & Textures ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers have a thicker sole, so they’re sort of chunky, which gives off a cool ‘90s vibe. This trendy sole is still bendable for long walks, because they’ll move with your feet. Plus, you get a low-top design that keeps this sneaker low-profile and timeless. They come in beige with a simple texture, a denim-like option, yellow tie-dye, and more. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 23

4 These Waterproof Slides That Come In Dozens Of Trendy Colors FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Double Buckle Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon These waterproof slides look like your favorite buckle sandals. They’re padded, grippy, and give you the same contoured footbed, but they come in a trendy, waterproof rubber material with modern colors like purple, lime green, yellow, and other eye-catching hues. These adjustable slide-ons have over 32,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know they’re a fan favorite. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 42

5 A Pair Of Elastic-Strap Sneakers With Over 60 Style Options Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers have criss-cross elastic straps that don’t look too sporty. Instead, the flat-laying straps look more like normal laces, but they’re still just as easy to pull on as your walking sneakers. These distressed sneakers come in over 60 styles and colors, including florals, tie-dye, denim, and more, so there’s sure to be a style that works with your personal vibe. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available colors: 68

6 These Cork Sandals That Feel Nice & Secure On Your Feet Cushionaire Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon Obviously, the adjustable buckle straps on these comfy cork sandals make them more secure than most. But the extra strap on your toe also helps out with how secure they are. These budget-friendly sandals are also made with 100% suede insoles, and there are metallic options that make these look like a much more expensive option. Plus, these flexible shoes are complete with a durable bottom layer, which makes them great for long walks. Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available colors: 21

7 These Flexible Ballet Flats That Have Comfy Insoles Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $21 See On Amazon These budget-friendly ballet flats come in the best patterns, not just classic solid colors. Yes — they come in yellow gingham, leopard print, snakeskin, and more, so you can easily stock up. These faux-leather flats also have plenty of faux-suede finishes for a different textured look. The comfy part comes in with the elastic band that makes these classic flats feel more secure and the padded insoles that make even long walks feel like strolling on a cloud. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available styles: 34

8 These Unique Side Braided Flip Flops That Are Actually Adjustable Plaka Relief Flip Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon These braided flip-flops might not have a strap around your heel, but they’re totally secure. The four braided straps on the side don’t just give these shoes a unique look, they also are adjustable up or down so you can customize the fit. These medium-level arch-support flip-flops are also complete with a strap around your toe to keep them from slipping away. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 8

9 These Soft, Lightweight Flats With A Breathable Floral Design Fracora Round Toe Slip on Flats with Floral Eyelets Amazon $21 See On Amazon These pretty ballet flats have floral-shaped cutouts on the outsole which don’t just add a cool design but also help with airflow, making these shoes nice and breathable. The soles are padded with memory foam, which makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud all day, and the shoes are bendable, so they’ll move with your feet instead of feeling stiff and awkward. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including half sizes)

Available colors: 13

10 These Durable Braided Sandals That Might Replace Your Others MEGNYA Comfortable Walking Sandals Amazon $39 See On Amazon These braided sandals are so durable they might replace the more expensive braided options in your closet. They give you that athletic-style sandal moment that’s made for walking by the water, but there’s also arch support plus a bendy lightweight sole at the base of those adorable braided straps. You can also adjust the back strap to make these fit flawlessly, but there aren’t any buckles that will pinch your skin. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

11 These Cushiony Cloud Sandals With Buckle Straps Cushionaire Fame recovery cloud slide with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon Most cloud sandals have one big strap, but these cloud sandals keep your feet cooler, since the two smaller straps allow for more air flow. Plus, the matching buckles are actually adjustable, which helps these stand out in the crowded cloud sandal market. You’ll still get the waterproof and extra-cushioned cloud-like sole, which makes these ideal for wearing everywhere and with everything. They also come in plenty of colors to match your outfits. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 16

12 These Minimalist Flip Flops That Still Have Padded Soles Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want to wear flip-flops with your silky slip dress — these faux-leather flip-flops are the ones to go for. They have minimalist and thin straps that will totally match anything, but they have a thin yet cushiony sole that will support you as you walk. They also come in colors like beige, black, and snakeskin that will go with any classic outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available colors: 8

13 These Real Leather Loafers With A Stylish Yet Grippy Design DUOYANGJIASHA Leather Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon The unique rubber dots on the bottom of these leather loafers actually make them way comfier. Instead of a stiff sole, like some loafers tend to have, this grippy design allows the loafers to bend as you walk. Plus, they have lightweight leather and a unique design that also lets you wear them as slides. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12 (including half sizes)

Available colors: 8

14 This Pair Of Breathable Pull-On Sneakers DLGJPA Quick Drying Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to wear pull-on sneakers but still have the option to adjust them — grab these walking sneakers. Simply use the drawstring hardware to adjust the comfy elastic laces. These walking sneakers are also mesh and water-resistant, o, no worries if you step in a puddle while you’re walking your pup. The mesh is designed to let all of that puddle water drain right out of these breathable shoes. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (including half sizes)

Available colors: 28

15 These Stretchy, Strappy Sandals That Look More Expensive Than They Are Cushionaire Indego Stretch Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon All of the straps on these cushioned sandals are super stretchy, but they don’t look like elastic. How? The unique colors and textures (like leopard print) make these stretchy straps look like any fabric sandal. Even the simple black option in these vegan sandals won’t give away how stretchy they are — but your feet will know the difference. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

16 These Pull-On Sneakers That Look So Sleek TIOSEBON Mesh Walking Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon These comfy sneakers give you that easy pull-on design without any unnecessary elastic straps for a truly seamless look and feel. Instead, you get a pull tab at the back that makes taking these off and on convenient. Plus, the top of these sneakers looks way more sleek with ventilated mesh and zero laces. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 33

17 The Durable Sandals That Feel Like You’re Standing On A Yoga Mat CIOR Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These are the durable sandals you need for long days of walking or standing. The black option looks as chic as anything in your closet, but they also give you athletic accents. They’re lightweight, skid-resistant, plush, and of course, they have super functional velcro straps. These straps are also complete with comfy padding for the back of your ankle. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 15

18 A Pair Of Beachy Sandals With A Unique Layered Platform Wedge CUSHIONAIRE Mandy Cork Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon These beachy sandals have a unique platform that doesn’t look too chunky. It’s all about the three layers that break up the 2-inch sole, adding dimension and a fab look to these shoes. There’s a cork insole, a braided rope accent, and finally, a white sole with plenty of tread for necessary grip when walking. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available colors: 5

19 A Pair Of Ballet Flats With Knit Fabric That Are *So* Chic Amazon Essentials Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $27 See On Amazon These memory foam ballet flats have a knit outsole that honestly just makes more sense than stiff faux-leather. I mean, you don’t have to worry about sweater-like fabric digging into the top of your foot or the back or your ankle. Plus, this fabric makes these flats lighter than faux-leather options, so you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing even though you have a great style and support system on your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including half sizes and wide options)

Available styles: 5

20 These Super Soft Microfiber Sneakers With A Stretchy Slip-On Design Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon These memory foam sneakers are already comfy, but you also get a stretchy, handy elastic band on the sides, so they aren’t super tight when you walk. These little add-ons also make them easier to pull on, which is great for days when you literally need to run out the door. Plus, the recycled fabric on top comes in trendy microfiber and faux-leather styles. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including half sizes)

Available styles: 8

21 These Sneakers With Breathable, Low-Profile Vents Feethit Slip On Lightweight Gym Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lightweight sneakers are packed with so many little vents on the bottom, which is always a plus with workout shoes. These vents are super low-profile, like ventilated mesh on top and small holes on the side, so they allow your feet to breathe while looking super seamless. The vents on the side are complete with a quilted pattern, so they simply look like part of the trendy design. Available sizes: 6 — 10 (including half sizes)

Available colors: 11

22 These Flats With A Fold-Up Design & Loafer Style Hash Bubbie Slip On Loafer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your closet (and bags... and car) are already filled with foldable shoes, grab these loafer-style flats. They have that bendy fold-up design, but they also have a unique loafer look that will totally stand out and easily dress up for the office. The inside of these shoes is remarkably soft, so you won’t feel put out if you stand all day. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 8

23 These Fabric Sandals That Hold Your Feet Like A Sling Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Amazon $30 See On Amazon These super unique fabric sandals go with your leggings way more than your faux-leather sandals. The top is a sofy fabric that holds your foot like a sling, and the bottom is a cushiony sole that is actually made from yoga mats. Plus, the unique fabric straps come in 10 colors to really match your leggings. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

24 A Pair Of Classic White Sneakers That Keep Your Feet Cool & Dry Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon These white sneakers are way better than your others because they genuinely keep your feet, cool, dry, and comfortable. The moisture-absorbing terry lining makes the inside super soft but also more functional than your other trendy sneakers. Don’t worry — these padded sneakers will still give you the same look with the white faux-leather. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including half sizes)

Available colors: White

25 These Memory Foam Ballet Flats With A Sweater Texture BABUDOG Memory Foam Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon These memory foam ballet flats have the coziest sweater-like texture — they’re even complete with a rib-knit accent at the top. Even though it looks like cozy fabric, these pointed flats are actually stretchy and breathable. This flexible sweater-like fabric also means you can fold up these mesh flats for easy packing and portability. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including half sizes)

Available styles: 15

26 A Pair Of Supportive Sandals With Plenty Of Unique Styles Katliu Flat Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you don’t love the flower cutouts on these faux-leather sandals, they come in plenty of other options. There are styles with ankle straps, studs, and even one option that’s metallic and animal print. They’re all cushioned and complete with anti-slip soles, so these fashionable shoes will feel great on your feet. Best of all, each one has wide straps to keep them more secure. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (including half sizes)

Available styles: 12

27 These Braided Tie-Up Sandals That Are Actually Soft SANDALUP Braided Tie Up Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tie-up sandals aren’t typically the comfiest, but these tie-up sandals are actually super soft. The braided straps are made with comfy suede fabric, so your ankles will be totally happy — even after wearing these all day. Plus, the straps are more flexible than most sandals, so they’re good for packing for a fun beach vacay. Available sizes: 7 — 11

Available colors: 3

28 A Pair Of Athletic Sandals That Look Trendy Enough For Your Bike Shorts atika Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These athletic sandals actually look trendy. They even come in a bunch of patterns that will totally go with your bike shorts — even your super trendy colors and designs. You can wear them in the water, and they’re complete with shock absorption for whatever workout you’re doing. Plus, the velcro straps are lined with padding, which means these feel good all over your feet, not just on the bottom. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 15

29 These Retro Sneakers That You’ll Be Able To Wear Everywhere For Years PUMA Women's California Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These retro Puma sneakers come in so many neutral options as well as hot pink, dark green, and two different metallic accents. As for the fit, they have a nice low arch that’s supportive without being too obvious, and these classic kicks are well-made enough that you can wear them for years and years. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 12

30 These Comfy Braided Sandals That Aren’t Velcro Plaka Explore Hiking Sandals Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you already have way too many trendy velcro sandals, grab these comfy braided sandals. They still have a rubber sole to make them comfortable enough to hike in, but they’re still totally boardwalk-worthy, too. Plus, the water-resistant braided straps will look a little better than velcro with your flowy swimsuit coverup. These lightweight sandals even come in a brown and turquoise braided option for your favorite white coverup. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

31 These Running Shoes With A Comfier Ankle Design adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $49 See On Amazon These Cloudfoam running shoes obviously have comfy cushioning inside, but they also have a comfier ankle design. It’s low on the sides and higher on the back of your ankle, so it won’t slip off or cause uncomfortable rubbing. Plus, the mesh fabric is soft and flexible on your ankles. Available size: 4.5 — 12 (including kids sizes)

Available colors: 31

32 These Waterproof Slides With A Soft, Flexible, Non-Slip Sole Cushionaire Feather recovery slide sandals with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon These waterproof slides are the ones to grab if you don’t love buckles or extra straps on your sandals. They give you an extra-thick 1.75-inch sole with a molded footbed to keep them secure without any annoying features. Plus, these cushiony shoes come in more muted and trendy colors than a lot of waterproof slides, but you can still grab them in tie-dye and leopard print for a wilder look. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 20

33 These Trendy Sneakers With A Super Unique, Trendy Design Wonesion Running Sneakers Amazon $49 See On Amazon The bottom of these trendy sneakers are extra-unique with geometric cutouts. These supportive cutouts actually help with shock absorption, so they make the soles way easier to walk on, even in rough terrain. As for the top of these bold sneakers, you’ll get two easy pull tabs at the back and lightweight mesh fabric, and the logo is a trendy, loud look that will amp up any look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5 (including half sizes)

Available colors: 17

34 These Neutral Sandals With Stretchy Straps Jussy Elastic Strappy Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux-leather sandals give you two faux-leather straps and two stretchy straps — so you don’t have to hook any buckles. The comfy insole matches the straps and has a wider toe cap, so you can pull these sandals on, and your toes will have plenty of room. Grab them in blue, black, beige, or brown faux-leather, and be prepared for these neutral shoes to match everything in your closet. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4