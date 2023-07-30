The Cheapest, Most Stylish Shoes & Accessories With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon

Scrolling through the virtual shelves of Amazon is one of the most satisfying forms of window shopping. The best part (besides the unbeatable prices and lightning-fast shipping, of course), is reading the reviews. There's no better way to decide if a product is worth buying than scrolling through the honest reviews left by other customers.

But sorting through the yeas from the nays is time-consuming work. That’s where this curated list comes in. You can rest assured that all of the styles here — from comfy shoes to chic clothing and sparkly accessories — are utterly add-to-cart worthy. Ahead, 45 pieces that have proven to be fan-favorites for their fit, quality materials, and on-trend details.

1 These Classic Canvas Kicks That Work With Any Outfit ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from soft and breathable canvas, these classic sneakers are an affordable alternative to the always-popular Converse. Boasting over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings, they have a low-cut silhouette with rubber-capped accents that help protect your toes. Flexible soles made from durable rubber and contrast stitching add a stylish accent. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 A Paperclip & Pearl Necklace For The Best Of Both Worlds Cowlyn Gold Chain Pearl Necklace Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want to play around with textures, try this necklace out. It’s designed with half a gold paperclip chain and half a strand of pearls meshed together with a toggle closure. It’s crafted with durable copper plated in 18-karat gold, plus the baroque, freshwater pearls are selected for their quality. “Gorgeous design and flawless execution,” confirmed one customer. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

3 These Comfy & Cool Mesh Slip-On Sneakers TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon Tired of messing with shoelaces? Opt for these easy slip-on sneakers with stretchy mesh uppers that make them breathable and super quick to slip on and off. The flexible soles are equipped with shock-absorbing memory foam and arch support. Backed by over 23,000 five-star ratings, these sneakers are perfect for a hot-girl walk around your block (or to the nearest coffee shop). Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

4 A Delicate Layered Chain With Your Initial M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated with 14-karat gold, it’s easy to see why this best-selling layered necklace has over 31,000 five-star ratings. The center piece is a hexagonal pendant with your choice of initial on one side and an engraved heart on the other so you can wear it both ways. With paper clip-inspired chains, these necklaces can be worn together or separately and are adjustable so you can find your desired length. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size

5 This Multi-Pack Of Sunglasses So You’re Always Covered Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses (4 Sets) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This set of sunglasses allows you to mix and match neutral tones and a bright green shade, all for under $20. The square-framed design is ultra-trendy right now, so chances are you’ll be matching your favorite influencer. The lightweight plastic frames are reinforced with metal hinges for durability, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

6 The Crossbody Bag That You’ll Carry Everywhere Eslcorri Small Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon This quilted crossbody bag strikes a balance between fashion and function. Crafted from faux leather that’s water-resistant, it’s designed to hold up for the long haul. The wide, thick strap won’t dig into your shoulder, plus it’s adjustable so you can customize the length and wear it around your waist, too. The zipper closure helps ensure all your essential items — phone, keys, wallet — are secure. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: One size

7 A Roomy Straw Clutch That’s Undeniably Chic Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Clutch purses are so underrated. This straw one comes with a soft lining and a magnetic closure for easy access. It’s equally as lightweight as it is durable, and it’s big enough to fit a phone, a card holder, and your go-to cosmetics you can’t leave the house without. Pair this with a flowy skirt or sundress and you’ll be voted best-dressed. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

8 A Pair Of Easy, Ultra-Cushioned Slides BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll never want to take off these best-selling slides, which one reviewer said “feels like I'm walking on clouds.” They have thick, padded soles which are shock-absorbing and naturally mold to the shape of your feet. Wear them to the beach, to get a pedicure, or just for some extra comfort while roaming around the house. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 15-16

9 This Small Sling Bag Perfect For On-The-Go CLUCI Small Sling Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon This small, vegan leather sling bag is a great option if you’re always out and about. It’s compact enough to take with you everywhere, and holds your essentials with ease. A zippered main pocket and a magnetic-snap front pocket keep things secure. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: One size

10 These Wildly Popular Huggie Earrings With Subtle Sparkle Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings by PAVOI Amazon $14 See On Amazon These best-selling cuff earrings are an understated yet glam choice to add to your jewelry collection. They’re made from sturdy stainless steel plated with 14-karat gold and are free of lead and nickel, making them a great choice for those with sensitive ears. Since these small hoops hug your ear, they also work great for those with multiple piercings. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

11 These Trendy Teardrop Earrings That Are Influencer-Approved Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon For a trendy and unique statement, look no further than these chunky yet lightweight earrings. Although they are studs, these earrings have a bold teardrop shape that creates the illusion that you’re wearing a hoop. As one shopper raved, “I bought them because I saw a video of an influencer wearing them! They did not disappoint. They look expensive! I would 100 % recommend!” They’re made from gold-plated copper and come in 10 other bold hues. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One size

12 These Lug-Soled Platform Sandals That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $30 See On Amazon These versatile, lug-soled sandals are sure to be a staple in your closet. The chunky heel and tall platform make them super stable and comfy, and the adjustable strap ensures the best fit. One reviewer shared, “I needed shoes to wear to a convention for 3 days back to back over 8 hours long and these were amazing!” Dress them up with a midi dress or pair them with jeans and a tee for a more casual look. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

13 A Straw Bag That Gives You A Classic Coastal Vibe EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon Nothing says coastal-chic better than a straw handbag. Made with 100% natural straw and handwoven, this bag elevates any outfit. It’s roomy enough to fit all your daily essentials (including a beach towel, of course), plus there’s a hidden drawstring closure to keep things from spilling out. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

14 These Gold Hair Clips That Make For An Elevated Look SYGY Large Gold Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you prefer a gold finish to your accessories, then this four-pack of claw clips is a fab option. The classic design goes with any outfit, plus each clip has a different shape that adds some variety. As one shopper raved, “It is so hard for me to find clips that will hold my hair, but these are great! They can handle quite a bit of movement, as I am pretty active throughout the day.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

15 This Pearl Pendant Necklace For A Gorgeous Statement Piece Aobei Pearl Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This necklace boasts a 4.4-star rating after 15,000+ reviews — and for good reason. The 18-karat gold finish of the paperclip chain complements the natural radiance of the pretty, pearl-like pendant, while the toggle closure adds a modern twist. The pendant is large (nearly the size of a quarter) for an outfit-making accent. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: One size

16 This Small Canvas Crossbody That’s Deceptively Spacious AOCINA Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Small but mighty, this crossbody bag is perfect for the days you’re out on the town but don’t want to lug around a cumbersome tote. Made of canvas with a long shoulder strap that lets you comfortably drape it around your body, it’s the perfect little bag to carry essentials like your phone, keys, and sunglasses. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: One size

17 These Massively Popular Cork Sandals That Mold To Your Foot CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting over 51,500 five-star ratings, these beloved sandals have an earthy vibe that’s perfect for everyday wear. The flexible cork footbed molds to the shape of your foot over time for a contoured fit that’s just right. The vegan leather uppers have a soft lining and two metal buckles that can be adjusted. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (also available in wide)

18 This Multi-Pack Of Hair Clips For Every Occasion Nackiy Hair Clips (20 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This set of 20 hair clips offers a real bang for your buck. It comes with a variety of styles to choose from like pearl-encrusted clips or gem-lined barrettes. They’re all crafted from durable plastic and have reviewers with both thin and thick hair alike raving of their comfy hold. Available colors: 1 variety pack

Available sizes: 2.24 to 2.75 inches

19 These Round Sunglasses Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shoppers just can’t seem to get enough of these rounded sunglasses. They feature polarized lenses, complete UV protection, and are made with stainless steel and acetate for a strong, flexible feel. One shopper reported, “I get complimented on these all the time!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

20 Some Chunky Gold Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These hoops have a modern, chunky design that pairs perfectly with every look. Plated with 14-karat gold over a metal base, these earrings are lightweight enough to wear all day and have over 34,000 five-star ratings to prove it. One of those satisfied reviewers wrote, “The earrings were great quality and not heavy even being a chunky hoop. They hug close to my ear and are comfortable to wear for long hours.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 20 mm — 50 mm

21 An Elegant & Ultra-Versatile Satin Scarf YOUR SMILE Large Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon There are so many ways to style this pretty satin scarf. Wrap it around the handle of your purse, around your neck, or use it as a headscarf — the options are endless. There are over 65 patterns to choose from and it’s crafted from polyester silk that feels buttery soft and is easy to hand-wash. Available colors: 66

Available sizes: One size

22 Some Chunky Heeled Sandals That Are Actually Comfortable Soda Round Toe Chunky Heel Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a heel height of 3 inches, these sandals are functional and fashionable, with one reviewer writing, “I struggle all the time with wearing heels for an extended period. So I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to rock these shoes for many hours.” The stable, chunky heel makes walking in them a breeze while the hook-and-loop ankle strap adds some extra stability and a custom fit. Choose from a wide range of colors available in leather, suede, and even denim. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

23 These Strappy, Faux Leather Sandals That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of basic sandals and these faux-leather strappy sandals are bound to become your go-to shoes. With their versatile silhouette and lightly padded soles, these sandals are the perfect complement to almost any outfit. They also have an adjustable ankle strap so you can find your perfect fit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (also available in wide)

24 This Pair Of On-Trend Wedge Sandals DREAM PAIRS Wedge Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a two-toned platform measuring 2.5 inches, these wedge sandals are the perfect accessory to any outfit. They have a slingback design with ring accents, and the elastic, criss-cross straps provide stability that helps keep your feet securely in place. Plus, the cushioned soles make them super comfy to walk around in. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

25 These Bouncy Platform Slides That Are So Cute Weweya Pillow Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why these slides are a best seller. For starters, they have thick and bouncy soles are nothing short of cloud-like. The double straps have adjustable buckles for some customization, and they’re easy to clean since they’re made from flexible EVA. Plus, they’re waterproof and even have drainage holes that help them dry quickly if you get wet on the pool deck. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 15-16

26 The Claw Hair Clips That’ll Actually Keep Your Hair In Place Vsiopy Claw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For the days you want your hair up and out of your face without sacrificing your look, try one of these stylish muted-tone hair clips. They’re made of durable plastic for a sturdy feel, are designed not to scratch your scalp, and they’re compact enough to throw in your handbag to take on-the-go. Considering you can create an effortless hairstyle in seconds, this multi-pack is a need — not a want. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: One size

27 The Classic Handbag For Everyday Use CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you ask me, this bag is an everyday essential. Its classic look isn’t going out of style anytime soon, which means you can buy it in every color and not have to worry about it being off-trend. It’s lined with a soft polyester for keeping items protected, and it’s deceptively spacious. A sturdy zipper lines the top and the thick shoulder strap makes it comfy to carry. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: One size

28 A Set Of Six Chic Hoop Earrings 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking to bulk up your jewelry collection, look no further than this amazing multi-pack of hoop earrings. The set brings a few different styles, like braided textures and rectangular shapes, and comes in a variety of sizes. They’re free of nickel and lead and look fab worn together if you have multiple piercings. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size

29 These Stylish Platform Slides That Are So Easy To Wear Goosecret Platform Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cute and comfy slides are as perfect for running errands as they are for grabbing lunch with the pals. They have a chunky platform, which, apart from being trendy, is cushioned with a deep heel cup and arch support for super comfy wear. The lug soles and the toe loop provide an edgy vibe while the two buckled straps can be adjusted for a perfect fit. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 10-10.5

30 These Studs That Sparkle At An Ultra-Affordable Price Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Diamond studs are equivalent to a little black dress — everyone needs some — and this pair of sparkly stud earrings happens to be an absolute steal. Boasting a sterling silver frame embedded with diamond-like cubic zirconia, these sparkly earrings earned a positive rating from more than 17,000 reviewers. Plus they come with comfy butterfly backs. Choose from four colors, two cuts (round or princess), and several sizes. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 mm — 8.5 mm

31 This Small Tote Bag With A Trendy Top Handle PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon How cute is this small tote? This handbag is one you’ll wonder why you hadn’t purchased sooner. The ruched strap detailing gives it a fun twist, while the smooth body maintains a hint of sophistication. Perfect for everyday use or a special occasion, you can pair this bag with anything in your closet. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

32 A Pair Of Dangly Earrings With Cultured Pearl Pendants PAVOI Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pearls never go out of style and neither will these dangly earrings. The teardrop-shaped hoops with clasp closures are made from sterling silver with either rhodium or gold plating, depending on which color you select. The focal point of these earrings, though, are the freshwater pearl pendants that make a subtle statement. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6 mm — 10 mm

33 These Oval-Framed Sunglasses That Are Retro-Futuristic FEISEDY Oval Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon A true retro look isn’t complete without these sunglasses. The shape of the oval frame will never go out of style and they offer non-polarized UV protection. They feel like they should come with a hefty price tag thanks to the metal hinges, comfy nose pads, and high quality resin frame — but they only cost $12. At that price you could treat yourself to two pairs. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: One size

34 These Asymmetrical Rhinestone Earrings That Look So Expensive Donabus Copper Statement Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon With their asymmetrical, abstract shape, these structural earrings are sure to pack a style punch. Elegant and edgy, this pair of “mismatched” earrings is encrusted with glittering rhinestones. Plated in rhodium, these eye-catching accessories are free of lead, nickel, and cadmium, and look way more expensive than they are. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size

35 Some Sporty Sandals You Can Hike Or Chill In Muboliy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reminiscent of the ever-popular Teva, these sporty sandals are great for outdoor activities since they have quick-dry straps with three adjustable elements and anti-slip outsoles. The soles are made from a yoga mat-inspired material that is both lightweight and cushy. Built-in arch support makes for added comfort and a padded collar helps prevent blisters. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6 — 11

36 A Versatile Carryall That Fits All Your Goodies FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Timeless, functional and extremely versatile — this crossbody ticks all the boxes. The adjustable strap allows you to style it in multiple different ways and the roomy pockets give you ample storage. It’s made with faux leather that’s easy to keep clean, and the gold-toned hardware offers an elevated look. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: One size

37 This Darling 10-Pack Of Velvet Hair Ribbons Aileam Velvet Hair Ribbon Elastics (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can instantly take a minimal outfit to the next level by tying up your hair with one of these velvet hair ribbons. This pack comes with 10 colors and the bows are pre-tied so you won’t have to worry about fussing with them. The wide design of the scrunchie-like backing helps ensure it won’t cause hair damage and they slide off immediately for a smooth, tug-free tie. Available colors: Variety pack of 10

Available sizes: One size

38 A Brazilian Anklet That’ll Take Your Look To The Next Level Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon In case you missed it, anklets are making a comeback. If you want to try this trend out for yourself, this anklet by Barzel is just the thing. Made in Brazile, it’s super shiny thanks to the 18-karat plated, high-polish alloy it’s made with, and it comes in lengths ranging from 9 inches to 11 inches so you can get the perfect fit. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 9 inches — 11 inches

39 This Vegan Croc Baguette With Rave Reviews DOREAMALOE Classic Handbag Amazon $29 See On Amazon The subtle crocodile texture of this handbag gives it a designer-worthy appearance. It’s made of vegan leather that’s water-resistant and features a slim shape thats perfect for day or night. The strap is detachable so you can convert it from a a shoulder bag to a clutch, and the zipper keeps your things safe and secure. One shopper said, “This purse is so cute! I have gotten so many compliments on this bag. The size is a little bigger than I was expecting, I can fit so much into this bag without it looking round and stuffed.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: One size

40 A Slim Phone Purse For Only The Essentials Kukoo Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by the size of this bag, it carries all you need when you’re out and about. The zipper closure helps keep your keepsakes secure and the phone holder fits phones with a screen up to 6.5 inches. This crossbody also features six credit card slots so you don’t have to take your entire wallet with you, and has a clear ID window that makes showing your driver’s license a breeze. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: One size

41 These Orange-Lens Aviators With Vintage Appeal YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon These sunnies feature an orange lens that give a perfect vintage feel. The aviator-style frames complement most face shapes, while the UV protection-coating helps shield your eyes from harmful rays. They’re non-polarized and are made from lightweight, durable plastic that’ll hold up wear after wear. Plus, if orange isn’t your go-to color, you can choose from other tones like blue or pink. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One size

42 This French Pin Set For Easy & Elegant Hairstyles Kristin Ess French Pin Set, Gold Amazon $11.88 See On Amazon If you don’t have these hair pins on-hand 24/7, add this pair to your cart immediately. Each set comes with two pins that allow you to wrap your hair in a high or low bun in seconds. They’re lightweight and super comfortable and the U-shape design helps prevent creases or hair breakage. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size

43 A Pair Of Cozy Faux-Fur Slides FITORY Faux Fur Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy in these cute sandals lined with plush faux fur. Flexible and lightweight, these slides have a cork footbed with built-in arch support and shock absorption for added comfort. The furry, double-strap design has some stretch and there are cute gold buckles that can be adjusted to your liking. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

44 The Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Say goodbye to hair ties that rip out your hair and treat yourself to these satin scrunchies. They’re stretchy enough to securely hold up your hair, yet soft enough to be super gentle. They’re designed not to crease or cause split-ends, plus you can choose from a ton of cute colors. One shopper raved, “These work great-- they don't snag my hair, slide out easily, and hold all day.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: One size