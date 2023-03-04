The Cheapest, Sexiest Underwear On Amazon

I am of the mindset that if you look good, you’ll feel good. Confidence can be heightened with something as simple as the right pair of underwear — and there are so many cute, wallet-friendly options on Amazon.

Whether you fancy a set of delicate lace thongs that remain discreet under clothes or a lightweight mesh demi bra with a barely-there feel, you’ll find plenty of sophisticated styles for both everyday wear and special occasions. They all have one thing in common, though — they come at prices that won’t break the bank.

1 These Ribbed Cotton Thongs With High-Cut Legs Finetoo Cotton Thong (10-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thanks to the V-shaped waistbands, these thong underwear are low-profile and perfect for everyday wear. The ultra-soft, ribbed cotton fabric hugs your hips for a stretchy, comfortable fit, and the high-cut legs are right on trend. Not to mention, you get a variety of colors in one set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

2 A Semi-Sheer Balconette Bra With A Romantic Vibe DOBREVA Underwire Balconette Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re a romantic at heart, you’ll swoon when you see this balconette bra. The underwire cups are made of slightly sheer mesh with lace accents along the neckline, providing ample support and just a bit of coverage. Plus, you can convert the adjustable spaghetti straps into a cross-back design for a customized fit. Available sizes: 32A — 42F

Available colors: 12

3 The 3-Layer Absorbent Panties You Can Wear Any Time Of The Month Intiflower Leakproof Lace Period Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These leakproof panties are designed with triple layers of fabric — moisture-wicking bamboo, absorbent cotton, and breathable polyamide. The result is an incredibly reliable pair of underwear you can sport any time of the month — including on your period. With wide lace side panels and full coverage throughout the seat, these undies are cute and comfy in equal measure. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

4 The Ultra-Comfy Balconette Bra With Soft, Cushioned Straps Rosme Balconette Bra With Padded Straps Amazon $28 See On Amazon The secret to this balconette bra’s super comfy fit? The wide, adjustable shoulder straps that feature a layer of padding to keep them from digging into your skin. You’ll also find light padding along the underwire cups, offering an extra bit of lift throughout the bust. Tying it all together is a sheer lace overlay, lending the bra a delicate, alluring look. Available sizes: 32B — 48H

Available colors: 7

5 These Hipster-Style Panties Made Of Soft & Stretchy Lace Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of stretchy, softer-than-soft lace, these hipster-style panties manage to be so comfortable and adorable at the same time. Each multipack comes with four distinct hues that are sure to add some vibrancy to your underwear drawer. They have a seamless design and wide waistbands for a stay-put fit that doesn’t dig in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 7

6 A Bra & Thong Set That Comes In Neons & Jewel Tones SheIn Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pairing a sheer lace bra with a matching lace thong, this lingerie set is perfect for those days or evenings when you feel like wearing something a little extra special. Perhaps the hardest part of buying this wallet-friendly combo, however, is picking out a color — there are over two dozen shades to choose from, including vibrant jewel tones such as maroon and emerald, as well as neons like hot pink and lime green. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

7 These Calvin Klein Cotton Thongs You’ll Reach For Every Day Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Thong Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Few logos are as iconic as the clean, simple design of Calvin Klein, and these sporty thongs show it off along the stretchy waistband. Cool and classic, the low-profile panties are made from breathable cotton and provide minimal coverage in the front and back. Choose from basics like black, white, and charcoal gray. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

8 This Longline Bralette That Offers Wire-Free Support Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon While this longline bralette may be wire-free, it still excels when it comes to support. With lightweight foam cups, side boning details, and a triple hook-and-eye closure in the back, the bralette offers coverage without the poking of an underwire. Both the cups and the under-chest band are covered in a beautiful, soft floral lace. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors and patterns: 9

9 These Cheeky Lace Panties With A Bow In Back ETAOLINE Lace Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a cheeky cut around the rear and a discreet lace waistband, these lace panties are pure fun. Designed with strategically placed cutouts and a charming bow detail, they’re perfect for those special occasions where you want to wear something a little bold. This delicate pair is available in shades like sage green and dusty rose, as well as classic black and red. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 A Lifting Demi Bra With A Stunning Lace Trim Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon If it’s a little extra lift you’re looking for, this demi bra from Maidenform has got you covered. The cups are specifically designed to gently push the chest up and inward, while the plunging neckline ensures the bra stays concealed under low-cut tops and dresses. A striking lace overlay elevates the bra’s overall look, transforming it into something truly special. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 17

11 The High-Cut Thongs With Stay-In-Place Waistbands FINETOO High-Waisted Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ultra-light undies offer the best of both worlds, combining the seamless fit of a thong with the stay-in-place security of high-waisted panties. The wide, stretchy band hugs your waist, while the ribbed fabric offers unmatched comfort and stretch. You’ll wonder where this mash-up of a full-coverage panty and thong has been all your life. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

12 The Matching Lingerie Set That’s Both Pretty & Supportive Guoeappa Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s particularly great about this matching lingerie set is that it doesn’t just look pretty — it also offers great support. The top portion combines sheer lace cups with a solid underwire, while a triple hook-and-eye closure keeps everything secure in the back. Meanwhile, the matching panties feature an ultra-stretchy waistband that stays in place as you move. The cherry on top? Ruched satin bra straps that feel perfectly vintage. Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

Available colors and patterns: 11

13 These Unique Lace Panties With A Revealing Strappy Back Design Sofishie Cross-Back Lace Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a peek-a-boo look, these lace panties feature a plunging back with straps that join in the center with a small ring. Comfy, stretchy, and sophisticated, they come in a small handful of shades including fire engine red and elegant purple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

14 A Cross-Back Sports Bra With A Plunging V-Neckline MotoRun Padded Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sports bras don’t have to be basic or boring — this one is quite the opposite. Designed with a criss-cross back, a plunging V-neckline, and strategically placed cutouts on the chest, the longline top proves that athleticwear can be super chic. Removable foam padding along the cups allows you to control how much coverage you receive. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

15 This Silky Thong With The Most Delicate Lace Details SilRiver Satin Thong Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of a silky, stretchy fabric, this satin thong feels ah-mazing against your skin. The front features a delicate lace trim, complemented by a subtle bow-tie on either side. A skinny, low-rise waistband ensures the underwear stays hidden beneath your dress, pants, or skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

16 The Lacy Bralette Top That Comes In Dozens Of Rich Shades TheMogan Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon With oversized floral lace in the front and ruching along the full-coverage back, this longline bralette can be worn on its own as a top or underneath a flowy tank. A double set of adjustable spaghetti straps forms a criss-cross pattern in the back, adding an extra bit of support. It comes in just about every color under the sun, including mint green, dusty rose, and lavender. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 54

17 A Pair Of Mesh Thongs That Are So Light & Airy Signature Lace Thongs (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from airy, breathable mesh, these thong panties are just the slightest bit see-through. Around the waist, a scalloped lace trim creates a soft, seamless fit. Thanks to their low-profile design, the undies are nearly undetectable beneath body-hugging clothes. One pair comes in classic black, while the other is covered in a playful leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available multipacks: 5

18 This Bra & Panty Combo That Pulls Out All The Stops Avidlove Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sweet and playful, this lingerie set is a skin-baring option with stragetically placed strappy details. The lace halter-neck bralette features a half-cup cutout and delightful little bows at the base of each shoulder strap. The matching thong with its stacked straps at the hips completes the look. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

19 These Lace-Trimmed Panties With A Cute Criss-Cross Back Sofishie V-Back Criss-Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon It may be a little thing, but the criss-cross design on the back of these panties makes them 10 times cuter. Featuring a V-shaped waistband and a seamless lace trim around the edges, the cheeky panties lie smooth against the skin for an easy, comfortable fit. Go for the classic black style, or pick one of the vibrant floral, lace, or leopard-print options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

20 A Balconette Demi Bra With A Barely-There Feel Wingslove MeshBalconette Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Light as a feather, this balconette demi bra features minimalist half-cups constructed from see-through mesh. The subtle lace trim and single hook-and-eye closure all lend themselves to the bra’s low-key look and feel. This just might be the perfect bra if you’re looking to make a statement — without going over the top. Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

Available colors: 7

21 Some Stretchy Boyshorts Made Of Gorgeous Floral Lace Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to these boyshort panties, the ornate floral lace is definitely the center of attention. The multipack includes six pretty shades, ranging from deep navy to rosy pink. Each pair has a stretchy elastic waistband that hugs your hips, ensuring they stay in place all day long. Thanks to their slightly longer length, these panties are especially great for wearing underneath skirts and dresses. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and multipacks: 2

22 This Push-Up Bralette That’s Butter-Soft DOBREVA Push-Up Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of a butter-soft fabric with a lustrous finish, this push-up bralette feels wonderfully smooth against your skin — and the wire-free design only upgrades the comfort. Light cushioning in the cups help to lift the chest, while a wide band underneath provides extra support. The subtle lace trim along the cups adds a hint of elegant flair. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 20

23 A Delicate Lace Thong With A Retro-Inspired High Waist Mesh & Lace High-Waisted Thong Amazon $12 See On Amazon One of a kind, this thong has a high waistband and gorgeous overlay of floral lace and dotted mesh. It offers plenty of coverage throughout the front, but only minimal coverage in the back — this means you can wear it confidently underneath formfitting clothing without any visible panty lines. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: Lilac Iris, Medium Pink

24 This Multipack Of Bras & Underwear You Can Mix & Match MakeMeChic Lace Bra and Panty Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon What’s better than an ultra-cute set of matching bra and underwear? How about three sets? For a wallet-friendly price, you can get a trio of lace bralettes with matching panties in different colors — giving you the option to color coordinate or mix and match. The lightweight bralettes have removable foam padding and stretchy under-chest bands, while the cheeky panties have a subtle V-shaped waist that’s designed to stay in place. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

25 These Delicate G-Strings That Come In Multicolor Sets Delcroix Lace Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These G-string thongs are feather-light against your skin, with a soft lace front and ultra-thin elastic waistband. You get 10 pairs in a pack, featuring an array of vibrant and neutral shades, making it easy to trick out your underwear drawer. The discreet, seamless design is all but invisible under your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 12

26 Some Comfy Lace Bralettes With Removable Pads Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since each one of these comfy lace bralettes has a set of removable foam pads, you can control how much coverage it gives you. Designed with a wide under-chest band, double elastic straps, and a smooth, lace-covered back, the longline tops can be worn on their own or underneath a loose-fitting tank or tee. You get five different colors in a pack, offering plenty of variety throughout the week. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 16

27 These Seamless Undies That Feel Like A Second Skin ITAYAX Silk Seamless Lace Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a front made of silky satin fabric and a back covered in airy lace, these bikini underwear rest against your body like a second skin. The seamless undies remain smooth underneath your clothes, be it a pencil skirt or a pair of formfitting jeans. Not only do they look totally elegant, but several reviewers stated that they’re super comfortable, as well. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

28 A Mesh Minimizer Bra With A Beautiful Lace Overlay HSIA Minimizer Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those who’d rather go without padding, this lightweight underwire minimizer bra offers plenty of support without the bulk of foam cups. The see-through mesh is layered with gorgeous floral lace, offering translucent coverage that’s ever so slightly see-through. A triple hook-and-eye closure and adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to create a fine-tuned fit. Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

Available colors: 15

29 The Low-Rise Bikini Panties Covered In Ornate Lace HOKEMP Lace Bikini Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon From a distance, the lace on these bikini panties is reminiscent of gossamer butterfly wings. Up close, you can admire its ornate beauty — these underwear are like a work of art. The lace stays securely on your body thanks to a thin, stretchy waistband, while a smooth fabric panel offers opaque coverage in the front. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

30 This Lacy Bralette & Panty Set With A Vintage-Inspired Aesthetic Avidlove Lace Bra And High-Waisted Panty Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pairing a lacy bralette with a high-waisted pair of panties, this lingerie set has a sweet, retro-inspired vibe. The top features double shoulder straps and a stretchy under-chest band, securing in the back with a hook-and-eye closure. Meanwhile, the sky-high lace panties offer even more intrigue, thanks to a lace-up detail in the back. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 14

31 A Semi-Sheer Demi Bra With Charming Bow Details Code 1701 Lace Unlined Balconette Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlined lace demi cups and a pair of bow-tie details on the straps give this balconette bra a charming look. The slightly sheer bra secures in the back with a double hook-and-eye closure, while the adjustable straps allow you to get a perfect fit that won’t slip down. Choose from four classic shades: black, pink, red, and white. Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

Available colors: 4

32 These Low-Rise Lace Thongs That Are Discreet Under Clothes Delcroix Low-Waist Lace Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a low-cut, V-shaped waistband and a thong-style back, these lace panties are discreet — and reviewers have raved that they’re “so comfortable.” You get 10 pairs in a pack, in a variety of jewel tones and subtle neutrals. If colored undies aren’t really your thing, there’s an all-black set available as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 12

33 This Full-Coverage Bra With A Frilly Lace Trim Signature Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of lace, you’ll fall in love with this full-coverage underwire bra. In addition to unlined floral lace cups, the extra-wide shoulder straps and back band feature a frilly lace trim, as well. Opt for bold, eye-catching shades such as ruby red, mint green, and peachy pink. Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

Available colors: 14

34 A Pair Of Elegant Lace Panties With A Front Criss-Cross Detail Dreamgirl Criss-Cross Lace Panty Amazon $11 See On Amazon The eye-catching criss-cross detail in the front lends these ultra-light lace panties an elegant vibe — they’re perfect for wearing on special occasions, or simply on days where you feel like wearing something a little more unique. A low-rise waistband hugs, and the seat features a cheeky cut. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

35 The Satin Cleavage-Boosting Bra With Strappy Details Maximum Cleavage Underwire Push-Up Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Those who want lift and cleavage will find that this push-up bra gets the job done. Between the padded satin cups and sturdy underwire, it brings the bust upward and inward. Beyond its support factor, this bra stands out from the pack with a strappy front detail that further accentuates the bust. Available sizes: 34A — 42C

Available colors: 23