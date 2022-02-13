The Controversial '00s Denim Trend Dua Lipa Can't Get Enough Of

Fashion
The singer is a big fan of noughties nostalgia.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Take just one look at Dua Lipa’s Instagram page and it feels like stepping into a timewarp to the millennium. From bucket hats to butterflies, baggy jeans to baby tees, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker really can’t get enough of early ‘00s style.
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Take this look for example. The Uggs! The 2-in-1 scarf sweater! The low-rise jeans! It looks like Dua Lipa literally stepped out of 2003 with this triple-threat of early ‘00s trends. The only thing that indicates it’s a modern photo is the mask tbh.