The Coolest-Looking Things You'd Never Know Are Under $35 On Amazon

Keeping up with the trend cycle can be a maddening pursuit — and at a certain point, it feels impossible to sift through the overwhelming amount of clothes that are available to buy. But if you’re looking to streamline your wardrobe, you’ll probably appreciate all of these cool-looking pieces which will take your style to the next level without destroying your bank account.

Whether you prefer timeless neutrals or bright pops of color, you’re sure to see something cute and comfortable here that will make you want to hit “Add to Cart” — and, they all happen to currently be $35 and under.

1 A Stretchy Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Roomy Pockets To Hold Your Essentials Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mix and match this soft and stretchy sleeveless jumpsuit with all your favorite pieces, from jean jackets to statement shoes and everything in between. With a classic scoop neck and spaghetti straps, it's perfectly designed for layering, and its lightweight polyester fabric blend is comfortable enough to wear all day long. Pair it with a turtleneck to stay cozy in the winter or a cute crop top to cool off in the summer; its high-quality material means it'll last all year long, whatever the weather may be. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

2 This Summery 2-Piece Set That Arrives At Your Door As A Complete (And Adorable) Outfit Floerns 2 Piece Crop Top with Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you dread the process of putting together an outfit, pick up this summery two-piece set, which does all the work for you long before it arrives at your door. The stretchy strapless top stays in place all day without your having to pull it up constantly, and the linen shorts feature an adorable bow detail that really highlights just how much of a gift they are. Buy before your next vacation for a pre-planned outfit you already know will turn heads at the beach or by the pool. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 5

3 This Flowy Off-Shoulder Romper With A Romantic Ruffle Detail LEANI Off Shoulder Ruffle Romper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Wear this flowy off-shoulder romper the next time you sit down to read on your favorite park bench, and you just might have the meet-cute of your romantic comedy dreams. Its breathable rayon fabric blend is made of five percent spandex for just the right amount of stretch, and its loose-fitting design gives you all the room you need to move around, no matter where the day takes you. One reviewer shared that it doesn't wrinkle very easily, making it an excellent choice to toss in your suitcase the next time you go away; just don't expect your airport crush to forget about you anytime soon. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

4 These Comfortable Cotton Joggers You Can Wear To The Club Or The Convenience Store Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Depending on whether you dress them up or down, you can wear these comfortable cotton joggers practically anywhere; they’re just that versatile. Their loose silhouette and drawstring waist give them a roomy fit you can adjust to your body every time you wear them, and their two front pockets are large enough to hold your phone, keys, or anything else you need. Wear them with a sparkly crop top to the club or a cheeky graphic tee to the convenience store; the possibilities are almost endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

5 This Sweet Sleeveless Camisole With An Eyelash Lace Trim For A Dreamy Detail lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wear this sweet sleeveless camisole with a blazer at the office or with a cardigan to dinner; no matter how you style it, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped out of a fairy tale. Its slightly textured polyester material looks and feels a lot like satin, and you can store it in your shirt drawer without worrying about wrinkles or creases (which means less time spent hovering over an ironing board). You'll also adore its dreamy eyelash lace trim, which makes for an adorable detail that elevates it above your average blouse, especially considering its comfortable fit and stunning silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

6 This Majestic Maxi Dress With A Ruffle Detail That Makes You Feel Like Royalty Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you step out in this majestic maxi dress, you’ll part crowds like the Red Sea with your presence and style. Its round neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps are timeless details that'll keep you wearing it for years to come, and it completely negates the need for you to match a cute top to an equally cute bottom, making your morning style session that much easier. It's available in straight and plus sizes for increased inclusivity, and reviewers cited its light, breathable material as one of many reasons why they were happy to have picked it up. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 31

7 This Inexpensive Set Of Gold Hoop Earrings That Complement All Of Your Favorite Outfits 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Elevate your jewelry drawer with this inexpensive set of gold hoop earrings; both your accessory drawer and your wallet will thank you. Each set comes with six different pairs of earrings, all of which have hypoallergenic sterling silver pillars (that are also free of nickel and lead) and all of which are versatile enough to match the outfits you already love to wear. As a bonus, each pair of earrings is individually packaged, so if you end up liking some more than others, you can gift the extras to your loved ones. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 2

8 These Buttery Soft Palazzo Pants With A High Waist & A Classic Flared Silhouette SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’m not gonna say these buttery soft palazzo pants are the perfect pair of pants, but they certainly come close. They’re designed with a high waist that adjusts to your body without cutting or digging and a classic flared silhouette that looks good with pretty much every pair of shoes in your closet. The resounding consensus among reviewers was that, regardless of shape, size, and body type, these pants truly look good on everyone — hence why they have over 20,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

9 This Plus-Size Satin Skirt With An Asymmetrical Hem That’s Sure To Steal The Show SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Stop traffic with this satin skirt which features a stunning silhouette that'll soon make it one of the most-loved pieces in your closet. Its acrylic satin fabric has a smooth, silky feel that perfectly marries your daring style with your desire for comfort, and its ruched detailing gives it a little extra edge for special nights out on the town. It has an elegant design, which shows off just the right amount of skin and has plenty of vibrant color options. Many reviewers noted the absurd amount of compliments they received while wearing it. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

10 This Strapless Ribbed Top With A Sweetheart Neckline ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This strapless ribbed top features a roomy-enough bust to accommodate any bra size. Its super stretchy fabric moves with you all day long and is gentle on sensitive skin, and its knot detail makes it a classic piece that's anything but basic. You'll also love its ribbed fabric, which gives it an elevated edge; one reviewer recommended pairing it with high-waisted shorts or jeans for an adorable silhouette you can wear anywhere. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

11 This Button-Down Midi Dress With A Nautical Striped Pattern That's Perfect For Date Night Angashion Women's Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you don’t know what to wear on your next date night, reach for this button-down midi dress, and the host at the restaurant might just give you that coveted window seat. With one roomy pocket on either side, it lets you carry all your belongings and keep them close at hand, and its lightweight polyester material wards off wrinkles and creases. Plus, the buttons across the chest are fastened close enough to prevent gaps and wardrobe malfunctions, and you can pair it with a cute cardigan when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

12 This 2-Piece Set With A Classic Crop Top & Flowy Wide Leg Pants For A Chic Dress Alternative ROYLAMP 2 Piece Outfit With Round Neck Crop & Cropped Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon No matter how much you love your favorite dress, it’s always nice to have an alternative you love just as much; that’s where this two-piece set comes in. The classic crop top features a timeless round neck and a length that looks amazing on pretty much everybody, and the flowy wide-leg pants give you the right amount of room for your legs to move, whether you’re walking up a flight of stairs or cutting a rug at a wedding. Its high-quality fabric and timeless design belie its hassle-free cleaning process: simply toss it in the washing machine, and you're good to go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

13 These Adorable Braided Leather Sandals With A Chunky Heel For Style & Support N.N.G. Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a stylish shoe that provides just the right amount of support, reach for these adorable braided leather sandals, which pair well with jeans and dresses alike. Their soft rubber soles make them great sandals for days and nights when you'll be doing a lot of walking, and their high-quality straps keep their woven design for years to come. Their slip-on design makes them incredibly easy to put on and take off, and you'll be shocked by how legitimately comfortable they are. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 27

14 These Gold Threader Earrings That Can Be Styled Multiple Ways Benevolence LA 14K Gold Threader Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wrap these gold threader earrings around your other baubles, combine them with second (and third, and fourth) piercings, or simply wear them on their own for a delicate look that’s sure to impress. Because they're hypoallergenic and nickel-free, they're a safe choice for those with sensitive ears. You can wear them for years to come without having them turn green since they're dipped in 14-karat gold. Their versatile design means you can wear them with pretty much any outfit for any occasion, whether you're the belle of the ball or simply hopping in the car to run errands. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 7

15 These Gold-Plated Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a neutral piece that goes beautifully with the rest of your jewelry collection, reach for these gold-plated necklaces. Whether you're wearing a delicate pendant or a chunky statement piece, you can choose from three beautiful hues to best match the piece you're wearing on any given day. Reviewers noted that they appreciated the way each necklace came separate from the rest, minimizing tangles and knots and allowing for easier mixing and matching every time. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 3 (with 8 style options)

16 This Petite ‘90s-Inspired Handbag That's Trending On TikTok PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen versions of this petite ‘90s-inspired handbag all over your feed or For You page recently, and for good reason: It’s a classic accessory that pairs well with the rest of your wardrobe for any occasion. It features a detachable shoulder strap which allows you to wear and style it in a couple of different ways, and its small size belies its capacity, which is large enough to hold phones, wallets, keys, and anything else you need to step out on the town. Whether you carry it by hand or sling it on your shoulder, it makes a gorgeous accessory you can give as a gift or simply keep for yourself. Available sizes: Small — Medium

Available colors: 5

17 A Roomy Faux-Leather Tote Bag Available In A Ridiculous Range Of Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect bag to stash everything you need for work or school, pick up this roomy faux leather tote and you’ll be good to go. Its large interior can carry your laptops, tablets, and anything else you need for a long day of getting stuff done, and its small side pocket gives you easy access to wallets, cosmetics, and keys. Plus, its adorable tassel adds a chic touch that elevates it above your average accessory, and its magnetic buttons keep it closed off for additional security. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 163

18 This Lightweight & Breathable Button Down That Pairs Perfectly With Your Favorite Jeans Astylish V Neck Sleeve Button Down Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 5,000 five-star ratings, this linen button-down is a favorite — and, that’s likely due to the fact that it’s so versatile. You can wear it as a lightweight beach cover-up, or tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans for a cool and casual look. The fabric is airy but not sheer, soft, and perfect to bring on vacation with you. You can also get it in select patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

19 These Retro-Inspired Round Sunglasses With Reflective Lenses For Maximum Sun Protection WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether it’s a particularly bright day or you simply want to look extra cool, reach for these retro-inspired round sunglasses, and you’ll be shining just as bright as the sun. Their UV coating and reflective lenses give your eyes just the right amount of protection from the sun, and their gold metal frames look amazing with whatever you're wearing. Reviewers compared them to significantly more expensive brands and shared that even if they've had these shades for years, they still look and feel brand new. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 7

20 These Mesh-Knit Sneakers With A Chunky Buckle Design LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t sacrifice style for comfort or vice versa; instead, pick up these mesh knit sneakers, which bring bold fashion with a design that’s actually kind to your feet. Their chunky buckles give them a unique edge that looks amazing on and perfectly complements your favorite outfits, and their slip-on design makes them a great option anytime you're in a hurry. You'll also appreciate their cushioned nonslip soles, which are great for long days of walking when your feet need a little extra support. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 30

21 These Classic Slides That Go With All Your Favorite Outfits, No Matter The Season The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a sandal you can take into the fall or spring, look no further than these classic slides. Their versatile H-band design keeps them securely in place on your feet while you wear, and it goes beautifully with all your favorite outfits, whether you're styling a sundress or elevating a cute pair of jeans. Reviewers said that, especially considering the price, these shoes were unbelievably high quality, and their flexible leather made them so much more comfortable than expected. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

22 These Chunky Gold Earrings With A Unique Water Droplet Design Apsvo Chunky Gold Earrings Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your usual hoops and studs, reach for these chunky gold earrings instead; their droplet design makes a stunning alternative to the classic styles you already love to wear. They're made of copper and plated with a hypoallergenic gold material to accommodate sensitive ears, and they won't flake or lose their color over time. Plus, they're perfectly sized for everyday wear since they're not too big or too small; their clasp design makes them super easy to put on and take off, and they're incredibly on trend right now. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 10

23 These Convertible Link Earrings You Can Style In A Variety Of Ways To Customize Your Look PAVOI 14K Gold Convertible Link Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon No matter how you wear these convertible link earrings, you'll love their versatility and timeless, high-quality design. You can wear one in each ear for a more traditional look or link them together as a single earring for mixing and matching; either way, they'll look amazing with whichever outfit you choose. The best part? They're made of 100% recycled materials, making them a more eco-friendly choice for fashionistas who care about protecting the planet. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 3

24 A Chic Mesh Tote With More Than Enough Room For Your Beachy Books & Beverages HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bring this chic mesh tote on your next sunny vacation; it has more than enough room for all the books and beverages you need at the beach. Its durable nylon and polyester material will hold up over time, no matter how rough the wind or how hot the sun may be, and its sturdy straps let you carry all your essentials without digging into your shoulders. One reviewer noted that it might also be a great choice for the farmer's market; it's roomy enough for all your favorite fruits and vegetables with enough space for a delicious dessert, too. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 12

25 This Stylish Mini Purse With Multiple Interior Pockets CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Searching for your keys in your purse can feel like deep sea diving for treasure; minimize the clutter with this stylish mini purse, which has multiple interior pockets to keep you organized. Its versatile design goes with just about everything, and its wide strap and smooth metal zipper are durable enough to withstand years of wear and tear; it's also large enough to accommodate phones, wallets, keys, and anything else you need. Plus, its faux leather material makes it a suitable choice for vegans and animal lovers who love the look of leather but don't want the real deal. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 19

26 This Plus-Size Halter Bikini With A Retro-Inspired High Waist & A Fierce Pattern Yonique High-Waisted Halter Bikini Amazon $35 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with this halter bikini, which features a gorgeous animal print design that’s always in style. Its adjustable wide straps and removable inserts give you customizable support to accommodate your preferences, and its high-waisted bottoms give it a little retro flair. You'll also love the latticed mesh inserts, which add a racy detail that elevates it above your average bikini, and it's stretchy and durable enough for you to swim in the ocean for as long as you like. Available sizes: Small — 28 Plus

Available colors: 39

27 These Strappy Faux Leather Sandals With An Adjustable Buckle For A Personalized Fit Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon We all love a stylish pair of sandals, but they’re less fun to wear when they keep falling off your feet. That’s where these strappy faux leather sandals come in: their adjustable buckles keep them firmly in place, and their versatile design means you’ll want to wear them with just about everything. Reviewers noted that they were incredibly comfortable and easy to wear, and their flat design means they're perfect for packing in your suitcase the next time you go on vacation. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (also available in Wide sizing)

Available colors: 6

28 This Stunning Knit Bodycon Dress With A Daring O-Ring Detail To Bring The Drama Yony Cles Knit Bodycon Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Steal the show in this stunning knit bodycon dress, which features a daring O-ring detail that absolutely brings the drama. Its loose knit design makes it super soft and breathable, even as it conforms to your silhouette, and its lightweight fabric is gentle on sensitive skin. Plus, its halter top and tie back make it an adjustable choice that you can loosen or tighten to better fit your body; reviewers raved about the number of compliments they received (which was, of course, high). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

29 A Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Round Neck & A Low Back That's Perfect For Layering MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pair this sleeveless bodysuit with a cozy sweater or wear it on its own for a classic look that's anything but basic; either way, you'll look and feel fantastic. Its round neck is perfectly cut to show off your favorite necklaces, and its low back is always on trend; you'll also love its soft, lightweight fabric, which is cozy enough to wear all day long. One reviewer noted that it was the perfect choice for a night at the club, since it fit beautifully, paired well with jeans or shorts, and held up for the duration of the dance party. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

30 This Mini Bodycon Tank Dress With The Cutest Ruched Detailing On Either Side BTFBM Ruched Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mini bodycon tank dress is a modern take on a classic silhouette that'll quickly become a staple in your closet since it's super easy to dress up or down depending on how you accessorize. Its lightweight polyester/spandex fabric blend is stretchy enough to conform to your body, and it's super soft, so it won't irritate wearers with sensitive skin; plus, it's lightweight enough for warm days and heavy enough for when it gets chilly. Even reviewers who don't normally reach for bodycon pieces were impressed by its high neck, thick straps, and adorable cinched sides. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

31 This Elegant Floor-Length Slip Dress That's A Comfortable Choice For A Night Out AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the town for a fun night out or you simply feel like lounging in style, this elegant floor-length slip is sure to suit your needs. Its soft and lightweight fabric hugs your body and gives you room to breathe; it can be difficult to find bodycon pieces that don't squeeze, but this dress more than fits the bill. One reviewer noted that it made an excellent alternative to dresses of the same style that cost significantly more money and that its material was impressively high quality. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 12

32 This Shimmery Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Dramatic Deep V-Neck For Serious Star Quality Verdusa Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Outshine the disco ball in this shimmery sleeveless bodysuit, which simply brings out the sparkle you already have inside. Its dramatic deep V-neckline helps you take an exciting sartorial plunge, and its tie-front waist features a beautiful bow detail that you can adjust for your best fit. It’s made from high-quality fabric and offers a comfortable fit, making it a great choice for a number of occasions, from an average night out to New Year's Eve. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

33 These Lightweight Linen Pants With A Drawstring Waist For An Adjustable Fit Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $35 See On Amazon Because these lightweight linen pants have a drawstring waist, you can adjust them to better fit your body on any given day for maximum comfort. Their looser fit makes them an excellent choice for hot days when all you want is a little room to breathe, and their deep pockets are roomy enough to be legitimately useful. Pair them with a white button-down and your favorite sandals for a timeless look you can wear all summer, or throw on your favorite sweater to stay chic when it gets cold. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

34 This Plus-Size Satin Robe With A Gorgeous Floral Design For Everyday Glamour Applesauce Satin Long Robe Amazon $35 See On Amazon Wear this satin robe while you get ready in the morning, and you'll start your day feeling like royalty, even when you’d rather hit the snooze button. You'll love its silky soft fabric and its gorgeous floral print, and its waistband sash lets you tie it into a beautiful bow to keep it closed. The best part? On laundry day, you can simply toss it into the washing machine and the dryer for a hassle-free clean, so you can get back to lounging in style. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 15

35 These Classic Aviator Sunglasses With A Vintage Vibe YDAOWKN Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a cool pair of sunnies that shows off your personality, reach for these classic aviator sunglasses; you’ll love the chunky frames and vintage vibe. The non-polarized lenses have a UV protective coating that reduces glare and helps keep your eyes safe from the sun, and the design features comfortable nose pads. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

36 This Stylish Tie Dye Cover Up You Can Wear Anywhere For A Little Extra Sun Protection Bsubseach Tie Dye Open Front Long Kimono Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re strolling along the sand in your favorite bikini or stopping in town for a quick trip to the store, layer on this stylish tie-dye cover-up for a little extra sun protection. Its soft rayon fabric and loose-fitting design make it a warm weather-friendly piece that looks amazing regardless of the season, and it pairs perfectly with a T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Because it's so lightweight, it's also a great choice to stash in your suitcase when you're going on vacation, since it doesn't take up much real estate. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 45

37 This Adorable Tie-Dye Bikini With A Scoop Neck & Cheeky Bottoms That Are Perfect For The Pool IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Swimsuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon In this adorable tie-dye bikini, you’ll be the star of the pool party (or the beach volleyball game, or literally anywhere else). Its scoop neck crop top features a longline design that's stylish and supportive, and its high-cut bikini bottom gives you just the right amount of cheeky coverage and stays securely in place. Reviewers were impressed by its comfortable fit and adorable silhouette. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

38 This Breezy Sundress With Light, Flowy Fabric & A Stunning Floral Print Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This breezy sundress makes a stunning addition to your dress collection that you’ll want to wear again and again. From red and white stripes to metallic motifs, its stunning floral print is full of details that give it a sophisticated edge. You'll especially appreciate its beautiful handwoven flowers. Reviewers advise that it's wearable both as a dress and as a top, whether you pair it with leggings, tights, or bare legs and sandals. Available sizes: X-Large — 2X

Available colors: 2

39 These Timeless & Durable Straight Leg Jeans That You'll Wear For Years To Come Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Finding denim you really love can be a tiresome process, but when you try on these timeless straight-leg jeans, it gets significantly easier. They're machine-washable for convenience, and although you're buying them new, their soft and stretchy fabric will make you feel like you've had them forever. Their straight-leg design pairs well with all your favorite tops and shoes, and their durable fabric means you'll have them for years to come; after all, Levi’s are world-famous for a reason. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in Short, Medium, & Long sizing)

Available colors: 5