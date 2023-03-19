The Most Amazing Finds Under $35 On Amazon, According To Personal Shoppers

Whether you have your finger on the pulse of everything in vogue or don’t follow trends at all — don’t worry. I spoke with a fabulous array of personal shoppers to create a collection of amazing, budget-friendly items these stylists swear by for their clients. That means all of the groundwork has been done, and all you have to do is browse the goodies recommended below.

Whether you’re looking for clothing suggestions that work all year long, statement jewelry pieces or bags, or stylish organizational tools, this list is bound to set you in the right direction. And best of all — nothing will cost you more than $35.

1 This Crop Sweater That Makes A Great Layering Piece SOLY HUX Ribbed Crop Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon For her clients, Jessica Armstrong, LA-based fashion stylist and personal shopper, asserts the importance of having versatile “key items for their wardrobe.” She describes this cropped sweater as “lightweight and a great layering piece year-round,” and “the perfect staple to have in every color.” Made of a stretchy, soft material, the ribbed fabric gives this shirt a pop of cozy comfort and texture. Further, at less than $25, it fits Jessica’s desire “to ensure that my clients look impeccable, while not breaking the bank.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 These Silicone Nipple Covers For A Seamless Look Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon There are many reasons to add these silicone nipple covers to your arsenal. “I love them because they truly don’t leave a line,” says Armstrong. They should look virtually invisible when you wear them, as they come in several flesh-colored tones. The adhesive backing makes it easy to put them on and take off, and they're so smooth against the skin Armstrong says “nobody will know that you’re braless!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small (A to C cups) — Large (D cups and up)

3 This 2-Pack Of Deodorant Erasers To Get Rid Of Those Pesky White Stains BATH ACCESSORIES Deodorant Erasers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever pulled on a shirt only to find unsightly streaks of white — it’s happened to the best of us. With these deodorant erasers, that will be a problem of the past. Armstrong calls them “a must-have.” They’re portably sized, so she recommends keeping one stashed “in your purse, your car, [and] your office.” The sponge-like pad instantly removes those pesky white stains from whatever clothing you have on.

4 A Jewelry Tree That Gives You Versatile Organizing Options Inviktus Jewelry Tree Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with having a dedicated space for your favorite jewelry. This tree-shaped jewelry organizer is the perfect one-stop spot to hold your favorite earrings, rings, necklaces, and more. Its “sturdy design ... will always have your jewelry organized, tangle-free, and ready to be worn,” notes Armstrong. The branches act as hanging racks, and they’re stylishly functional with a pretty, vintage charm. Available colors: 3

5 An Affordable Mascara That Gives You Thick, Lush Eyelashes L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Mascara (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Buying high-end makeup that costs an arm and a leg isn’t the only way to get high-quality results. This volume-building mascara from L’Oreal Paris is “by far my favorite beauty essential and it’s so affordable,” remarks Samantha Brown, principal stylist at Samantha Brown Style. It has a volume-maximizing brush for smooth application, a formula that resists clumping, and the brand says it even helps lashes look up to five times fuller. Brown says, “I get stopped and asked about my lashes constantly, and I can only credit this mascara for long, defined, thick lashes!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4 options

6 This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Helps Pamper Skin & Hair MYK Silk - Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23 See On Amazon Brown is here to let you in on a beauty secret that often gets overlooked, and it starts with using a silk pillowcase when you sleep. She notes this one “feels luxurious and [has] the added benefit of being more gentle on your skin and hair as you sleep.” It is made from 100% mulberry silk and can help your skin and hair stay more hydrated overnight, compared to cotton fibers. Not to mention it can help eliminate bedhead in the morning. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 3

7 These Sheer Tights That Add A Pop Of Flair To Any Fit Berkshire Sheer Dot Pantyhose Amazon $14 See On Amazon These sheer dot stockings aren’t your grandma’s pantyhose. They “are such a quick way to add visual interest to an outfit,” Brown states. A control-top waistband helps them stay snug on your hips without sliding down. The nylon and spandex blend brings the comfort you want with the sheerness you expect from hose. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1/2 — 1X-Large/2X-Large

8 This Clothing Tape That Can Fix A Variety Of Wardrobe Situations Vapon Topstick Strips (50 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Never underestimate the handiness of a product like these topstick strips. Brown likes them for a whole host of wardrobe situations like “[fixing] hemlines, gaping necklines, button-downs that need fastening and more.” The pack comes with a set of 50 double-sided, clear adhesive strips to use as you need. Plus, they’re versatile enough that you can use them to help secure wigs and fake facial hair for days when your mood is incognito (or for a costume party).

9 A Matte Lipstick That Wears From Morning To Dinner Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you want lipstick that will give you hours of wear without fading or smudging, this matte liquid lipstick from Maybelline is a great choice. Brown tells Bustle, “I can literally apply it in the morning before coffee and it’ll still be perfect at dinner time.” The highly pigmented liquid formula is the key to its bold, smooth, and fully saturated finish. According to the brand, its long-lasting formula can stay put for up to 16 hours. Available colors: 34

10 These Cheeky Velvet Panties With Peekaboo Mesh In Back Savage x Fenty Velvet Vixen Cheeky Panty Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s more than one way to add pizzazz to your life. Joy Asibey-Gabriel, Feminine Adornment Coach and founder of Black Lady of Leisure, says, “Upgrading your underwear can have a big impact on how you feel” — and it’s often neglected or not thought too much about. She suggests, “If you usually play it safe in your main wardrobe, try experimenting with something that feels a little outrageous under your clothes, whether that’s bold colour or a risque style.” These cheeky velvet panties from Savage x Fenty definitely fit the bill. The front panel is a buttery soft velvet, while mesh detailing highlights your backside. To maintain their quality, handwash them with cold water and then line dry. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

11 A Supportive Bra That’s Pretty & Comfy Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This smooth demi bra comes highly recommended by Asibey-Gabriel, who likes it as a cute alternative to standard T-shirt bras which are often “a little boring.” It has pretty lace details on the sides and back, is machine-washable, and offers plenty of support with Wonderbra technology. Says Asibey-Gabriel, “It’s lifting to create great cleavage and works with plunging necklines. What more could you ask for?” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 32A— 40D

12 This Satiny Robe With High-End Spa Vibes KIM+ONO Floral Robe $20 See On Amazon You will feel like a true “lady of leisure” while “sashaying through your home” in this beautiful, silky satin robe, Asibey-Gabriel tells Bustle. Made of sleek satin with slits up the side, it has a truly luxurious look and feel. A removable tie fits in the outer belt loops and there are inner ties to secure things as well. The lightweight material makes it a perfect year-round accessory — and all the “stand-out colours available” are icing on the cake. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: One size

13 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Can Extend The Life Of Your Undergarments Muchfun Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These honeycomb mesh laundry bags are “a great way to keep your intimates in great condition in the washing machine,” notes Asibey-Gabriel. The mesh design means the clothing inside gets thoroughly cleaned in the wash and helps distribute the heat in the dryer evenly. It has an anti-rust zipper with an auto-lock feature that will keep your delicates securely inside. Plus, they are “practical time-savers,” she says, “so you don’t have to feel guilty about not handwashing your delicates.” Available sizes: 2

14 This Decorative Floral Clutch That Brings Freshness To Any Look Selighting Floral Clutch Amazon $35 See On Amazon “We all need a stand-out accessory to dress up an outfit at times,” says Elizabeth Lewis, CEO and founder of Brand, Style & Bloom. One way to do that is with this floral clutch. Lewis describes it as “just the right piece to add some zest to your look.” The satin fabric and lining are adorned with colorful flowers created from sequins, beads, crystals, and rhinestones. It also has a removable chainlink shoulder strap so you can use it as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody bag. Available colors: 5

15 A Textured Pillow Cover That Will Brighten Up Your Living Room JASEN Textured Throw Pillow Cover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take your home decor to the next level with this beautiful and unique throw pillow cover. After all, as Lewis notes, “stand-out accessories are not only for outfits.” The colorful design “depict[s] abstract elements of nature” like the sun, plants, and cats. It is made from a polyester blend that is super soft to the touch but durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 2

16 These High-Waisted Pencil Pants With The Cutest Bow Details GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These high-waisted pencil pants are a versatile and comfy must-have for your wardrobe. They come in a dazzling array of 40 color options, and the back of the waistband has an elastic strip for extra stretch and comfort. Lewis adds, “the ties at the waist and the ankles add a little edge, making them perfect for more casual settings as well.” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

17 A Liquid Lipstick That Gives Your Lips Full-Color Saturation NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie Amazon $9 See On Amazon “Red lipstick is a classically stylish shade that can instantly help us feel sophisticated and powerful,” asserts Lewis. “[But] it can be difficult to find one that we do not have to constantly reapply.” This vegan-formulated matte lipstick from NYX is one of her favorites, and gives a smooth finish that promises not to fade, crack, or smudge for up to 16 hours. It can even give the appearance of fuller lips. It’s “one of the best long-lasting ones out there,” Brown advocates. Available colors: 34

18 These Thigh-High Stockings For A Twist On Traditional Pantyhose MILA MARUTTI Back Seamed Thigh Highs Amazon $25 See On Amazon As most of us have likely experienced when it comes to tights and hose, they can “squeeze at the waist and [be] all-around uncomfortable,” says Lewis. “These thigh-high tights solve those issues by avoiding the waist entirely,” she tells Bustle, and “they actually stay up!” These have pretty lace tops that are lined with double strips of silicone to hold them securely in place. The noticeable back seam is a chic, sophisticated style detail. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This Gorgeous Soy Wax Candle That Adds Ambiance To Your Home LA JOLIE MUSE Sandalwood Candle Amazon $33 See On Amazon Lewis is also a fan of these beautiful scented candles because they “dress up your space (and make it smell great).” The embossed glass jars bring an effortless style to any room in your home, and each candle is made from natural soy wax with an estimated burn time of a whopping 90 hours. A wood wick helps prevent crackling and minimizes soot while it’s burning. The sandalwood scent is one of Lewis’s favorites. Available scents: 5

20 These Slim Velvet Hangers That Make Any Closet Look Professionally Organized Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Valerie Halfon, founder of Shop With Val, a wardrobe consulting business based in Houston, is a fan of these nonslip velvet hangers. “By simply swapping out the thicker plastic ones ... I gained nearly a foot of extra hanging space,” she shares. “Ever since then, I've recommended these to every client I work with no matter what size closet they have.” These give your closet a uniform and high-end look, and their durable metal hooks make them strong enough to hold heavier garments and fabrics. Smooth edges help your clothes stay nicely shaped. There are even kids' sizes so you can upgrade everyone’s closet. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5

Available styles: 3

21 These Pants Hangers That Make The Most Of Closet Space Zober Space-Saving Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your closets aren’t so ample, Halfon advises using these tiered hangers because “they really maximize hanging space.” Each hanger holds up to four pairs of pants or skirts vertically without taking up any additional room on the rod. Rubber grippers on the ends of the clips help prevent damage to your clothes. Halfon asserts, “They’re sturdy and help streamline your closet.” Available sizes: 3

22 A Hanger With Extra Arms To Hold Multiple Shirts At Once DOIOWN Blouse Tree Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These blouse tree hangers are another space-saving solution to easily stack and organize your blouses, button-downs, sweaters, and more. Halfon notes that shirts tend to be the biggest closet space hogs, and these hangers allow you to hang up to five on foam-padded arms. They “quickly and easily transform your space, while maintaining the integrity and shape of your shirts,” she tells Bustle. And if you want to take things to the next level, follow her tip to “organize ... by category and color to make getting dressed a quick and efficient process.” Available sizes: 2

23 This Tiered Jewelry Box That Feels Like It Has Endless Storage SONGMICS 4-Tier Jewelry Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have an expansive jewelry collection, consider getting this tiered jewelry box to keep it all organized. Halfon says, “I love that it offers a designated space for your rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces so everything has its place. The larger compartments are great for other accessories like pins, sunglasses, watches and hair accessories.” There are three slide-out drawers and an assortment of hooks, slots, and compartments, and everything tucks neatly into its chic exterior. Feel secure leaving it on display as it comes with a key to lock it when you’re not around. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 2

24 A Set Of Dividers That Create More Functional Shelf Storage Kosiehouse Shelf Dividers Closet (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the upper levels of your closet tend toward the chaotic, consider these shelf dividers to tidy and streamline. “When helping clients organize their closet I love to recommend these,” Halfon shares. “They're great if you have a lot of shelves (especially tall ones) and want to prevent piles of clothes from toppling over.” Each divider is made from acrylic so they are sturdy and durable, while the reinforced clips help secure them firmly in place on the shelf. Halfon also says, “They work wonders for handbags” — especially “slouchy and unstructured” ones. And, they contribute to “a clean and simple aesthetic.” Available colors: 2

25 This Simple, Chic Tray To Organize Your Lipstick Benbilry Lipstick Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Halfon recommends this lipstick holder because it is “simple, affordable, and a game changer.” She shares that despite having a solid lipstick collection, only a few tried-and-true favorites tended to get any play (which is probably familiar to many a makeup enthusiast). Says Halfon, “Once I purchased this organizer (and then grouped them by color) I finally started to wear more of them because they were easily accessible and I could see them all at once.” This case is made from acrylic for a durable and sleek finish. It has individual slots for your lipsticks and glosses, or you could use them to hold makeup brushes and more. And, it’s pretty enough to sit out as a display. Available colors: 2

26 This Cropped Moto Jacket That Feels Rocker-Chic Romwe Faux Leather Crop Moto Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tami Claytor, owner at Always Appropriate: Image & Etiquette Consulting, tells Bustle, “I love a motorcycle jacket for its versatility.” This cropped number is made from faux leather and gives you that perfect blend of edgy and glamorous. It has a unique lapel collar that bumps up its style level even more. Claytor suggests pairing it “with jeans, a skirt or over a dress.” However you style it, she calls it “a chic look that, depending on the accessories, can take you from day to night.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

27 These Extra-Wide Cuff Bracelets That Are Real Showstoppers FIRAZIO Cuff Bracelet (Set of 2) Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon These cuff bracelets are “the perfect way to make a statement,” Claytor asserts. After all, you can make a sartorial splash with accessories just as much as with items of clothing. These bold, bangle-inspired cuffs are bound to turn heads. They are polished to a high shine and promise not to fade, and are adjustable so you’re sure to get the perfect fit. Available styles: 4

Available colors: 1

28 A Classic, Large Tote Bag That Looks So Elegant Scarleton Tote Bag Amazon $0 See On Amazon Claytor swears by this large tote bag because being loaded down with multiple bags “can look messy.” This, however, “is an elegant way to carry everything you need.” It’s made from sturdy faux leather that has a water- and scratch-resistant surface. It has a roomy, lined interior, a flat bottom so can stand on its own, and comes with a cute detachable pouch for smaller bits and bobs. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: One size

29 These Adorable Ballet Flats That Don’t Skimp On Style DREAM PAIRS Sole-Shine Rhinestone Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon Claytor describes these cute, rhinestone-studded ballet flats as “a fashion find because if you live in a walking city, such as New York, it allows you to be comfortable and stylish.” They have a cushioned footbed, super soft lining, and an outer sole made from flexible rubber that will withstand daily wear and tear and help maintain a high comfort level throughout the day. Claytor continues with some good advice: “My mother taught me that we should shine every day, not just on special occasions.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12

30 This Demin Skirt With A Funky, Fringed Side Slit MsavigVice Denim Skirt with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This denim midi skirt is another versatile item Claytor loves. She’s a fan of the span of sizes and that it “can be worn during any season,” which is a major bonus. Here you get a traditional button with zip closure and standard five pockets, while the side slit and frayed edges take this skirt to the next level. It is meant to be form-fitting and has the versatility to go casual or be dressed up. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Shoulder Bag With A Crescent-Moon Shape & Timeless Feel The Drop Melanie Mini Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some fashion items are always in style, which makes them closet staples to last throughout the years. This mini handbag is one of those items. Its “crescent moon shape ... [is] classic and timeless” and “evokes a sense of luxury,” observes Claytor. The faux crocodile material has an embossed finish that gives it a glossy shine that looks great paired with its brass hardware accents. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: One size

32 A Multicompartment Leather Fanny Pack That Looks Designer NIUCUNZH Genuine Leather Fanny Pack Amazon $33 See On Amazon This leather fanny pack is many — sophisticated — miles away from neon versions of the ‘80s. Claytor notes, “Luxury brands from Burberry to Saint Laurent have belt bags in their collections,” so why should you miss out on the trend, especially for a fraction of the price? This one has four separate compartments to help you stay organized and efficiently find what you need. Buckle the strap around your waist for a more traditional way to wear it, or wear it crossbody, which Claytor also approves. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

33 A Makeup Primer That Helps Stop Shine For A Smooth, Matte Finish NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Shine Killer Mattifying Primer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to achieve a shine-free finish with your makeup, start that process with your base layer — namely, this mattifying primer from NYX. Claytor shares, “I have oily skin and this controls the shine without making my skin look dry and ashen.” This vegan primer is formulated with oil-absorbing charcoal that gives a smooth, matte finish. It can even help extend the wear time of your makeup, which means fewer touch-ups for you.

34 These Calvin Klein Boy Shorts That Are Peak Loungewear Calvin Klein Cotton Boyshort Amazon $17 See On Amazon According to Grace Thomas, stylist and founder of Builtgracefully, “Calvin Klein really was the original loungewear designer.” The cotton boyshorts are a timeless classic you won’t regret having in your closet. Says Thomas, “Not only comfy, these will make you feel cute ... on those lazy weekends or nights.” They are lightweight, breathable, and have stretch but won’t lose their shape. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 A Fabric Shaver You Can Use On More Than Just Clothes Conair Battery-Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Thomas asserts, “Every single person needs a sweater shaver in their arsenal. This little piece will keep your sweaters and knits looking brand new, but can also be used for homeware like blankets.” This fabric shaver from Conair has a handle that makes it easy to hold and maneuver, and the shaving head safely removes fuzz, lint, and pills from all kinds of fabric — even furniture. It’s small enough to take with you when traveling and is a budget-friendly buy. Available colors: 6

Available styles: 2

36 These Sunglasses With A Funky Geometric Frame MEETSUN Polarized Hexagon Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon “A new pair of sunglasses is an easy and inexpensive way to freshen up your outfits,” states Julia Naur, stylist and owner of Maryland-based Sort & Style. These polarized sunglasses are some of her faves, and they bring a pop of flair with their hexagon-shaped frames. The lenses have a multi-layer coating to help protect your eyes against harmful sun rays and they’re equipped with silicone nose pads so you can comfortably wear them all day. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: One size

37 This Cute 2-Piece Set That Is Surprisingly Versatile ISZPLUSH Long Sleeve Shorts Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This striped, two-piece shorts set has an air of luxury loungewear. The loose-fitting style has a relaxed feel without compromising on fashion. Naur is a fan of the versatility that comes from wearing each item separately or together, and recommends pairing the set “with a white sneaker or over a swimsuit as a cover up.” Alternately, “You can also wear the button down top with white jeans or shorts for a more polished look.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

38 A Straw Sun Hat That Makes You Want To Plan Your Next Vacation FURTALK Panama Sun Hat Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll be ready for all the warm weather once you put on this Panama sun hat. Nauer calls it “the perfect mix of functionality and style,” and a fun choice for helping keep that face out of the sun. The lightweight paper straw material is breathable, which helps your head stay cool. The wide brim provides a lovely amount of shade for your face and eyes, and it looks as fabulous poolside as it does traversing the city. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Medium/Large — Large/X-Large

39 This Rhinestone-Studded Handbag For An Eye-Catching Accessory To Any Look BABEYOND Rhinestone Handbag Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I love adding a fun bag as a statement piece to any outfit,” Nauer tells Bustle. “Whether it’s dressing up your LBD for an event or adding some sparkle to your basic pieces for a fun night out, this bag is perfect for any outfit that needs a little something extra.” You’ll definitely make a statement with this rhinestone purse on your arm. From the top of the handles down to the edge of the base, it sparkles. The inside lining is satin and is just the right size to hold your phone and a few other necessities. And it has a removable chain shoulder strap if you want to change up the look.