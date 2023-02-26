Shopping

The Most Comfortable Shoes Trending On Amazon Now

Comfort is only a few clicks away.

People say that “beauty is pain,” but in my opinion, there’s absolutely no reason that needs to be the case. Exhibit A: these comfortable shoes trending on Amazon that’ll make you feel like you’re walking down a runway, even if you’re just walking around the block. From slip-on sneakers to seriously supportive ballet flats, each one of these pairs is legitimately made for walking — so that’s just what you’ll do.

1

These Zip-Up Sneakers That Are So Easy To Clean

If you’ve ever avoided all-white shoes because you dread the cleaning process, you’ll love these zip-up sneakers. Not only does their zipper detail negate the need for unwieldy laces, but it's also a chic piece of hardware that gives your outfit a little extra edge. Their foam insole provides you with maximum foot support, and in case of stains, all you have to do is wipe them off with a wet cloth; they're fully water-resistant, and they'll look as good as new.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

2

These Slip-On Sneakers Made Of Breathable Mesh

Everyone knows the distinctly unpleasant moment when you get home from a workout, take off your shoes, and catch a whiff of your feet. That’s why these slip-on sneakers are made from a lightweight mesh that let your feet breathe during even the sweatiest of activities, and their snug fit feels like you're wearing a comfy pair of socks. Their stretchy opening and slip-on design makes them incredibly easy to put on and take off, especially for those who struggle with edema or mobility.

  • Available colors: 36
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in Wide sizing)

3

These Breathable Sneakers With Ergonomic Soles

Protect your knees and feet from the effects of tough workouts with these breathable sneakers. Their ergonomic soles provide cushioning that lessens the impact of intense exercise, especially on your joints, and the flexible grooves on the outsole give you extra friction and stability. Wear them on a long run or just for a walk in the park; their memory foam construction is supportive enough for all kinds of movement.

  • Available colors: 67
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

4

These Chic Ballet Flats With Pointed Toes

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with these chic ballet flats. Their pointed toes add an elegant detail that never goes out of style, and their breathable uppers and insoles keep your feet cool. They’re comfortable on your foot, making them ideal for all-day wear. Sport them at work, at weddings, or wherever you need a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

5

These Faux Leather Flats That Are Surprisingly Supportive

If you thought you’d never find a supportive pair of flats, think again; these faux leather flats are about to change your life (or at least your shoe closet). Their padded insoles are made of memory foam that gives you all the cushion you'll need for a full day of walking. Wear them with a flowy maxi dress or a tailored pair of trousers for a look that definitely won't fall flat.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 5 — 15 (available in Wide sizing)

6

These Boat Shoes With Soles That Massage Your Feet

These boat shoes with a moccasin-inspired design have outsoles that massage your feet while you walk, and their padded insoles provide just the right amount of arch support. Available in plenty of different designs, their adorable metal details add extra touches of elegance — though of course, they were already stunning to begin with.

  • Available colors: 44
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

7

These Slip-On Shoes That Go With Basically Everything

If you've been struggling to find a staple pair that goes with everything, check out these slip-on shoes. Not only are they incredibly easy to put on and take off, but their padded insoles make walking and standing feel easier than ever. “I get compliments all the time,” said one Amazon customer, adding that they’ve “had them for over a year and they are still going strong!” Each color option has something exciting to offer, from multicolor tie-dyes to delicate florals.

  • Available colors: 33
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

8

These Low-Top Sneakers With A Stylish Platform

Give your style a boost (literally) with these low-top sneakers. Thanks to their comfortable soles and lace-up design, they'll fit snugly on your feet throughout long days of walking, and they look amazing with basically any outfit, from t-shirts and jeans to mini skirts to school uniforms. Made with plenty of ventilation for all-day wear, they even come in a fun leopard print that'll spice up any look.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

9

These Platform Sneakers With Outrageously Cool Design Options

If you like your shoes to make a statement, you’ll probably be obsessed with these platform sneakers. Their outrageously cool platforms feature an animal print design that lets the world know you're a trendsetter, not a follower. Each color and print option features a bold design that'll speak to your wild sense of style, whether it's a lime leopard print or a sparkly black snakeskin. Plus, they’re a great way to subtly add a little height.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 6 — 10

10

These Jelly Ballet Flats With A Nostalgic Vibe

Bring out your inner Britney with these ballet flats. Their jelly material is made of a malleable PVC that fits snugly around your feet, and their crystal design gives them some serious sparkle, not to mention the breathability of their textured design. They’ve also got an environmentally friendly nonslip sole. Just plug your headphones into your portable CD player, and play "Toxic" at top volume while you wear them.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: 3 — 10

11

These Trendy Sneakers With Stylish Rubber Soles

Made of durable rubber that's built to last, these trendy sneakers are just as stylish as they are functional. Their lightweight mesh uppers let your feet breathe, and though they might not look like it, they're an excellent choice for a tough workout. “These shoes are so comfortable. I have them in more than one color,” said one Amazon reviewer.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

12

These Comfy Sneakers That Are Slip-Resistant

Plug in your headphones and wear these comfy sneakers out on a long walk. They're slip-resistant, so you can move securely whatever the weather. Their memory foam insoles absorb impact while you walk, which will help keep your knees and joints happy. Pair them with your favorite flared leggings and cozy hoodie for an outdoor look that's just as cute as it is comfortable.

  • Available colors: 36
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in Wide sizing)

13

These Chelsea Boots With A Low Heel

These Chelsea boots have major model-off-duty vibes. Their low heels give you an elevated look that doesn't sacrifice comfort, and their stretchy elastic panels on the sides help you slip them on and off with ease. They’re also man-made, which helps set them apart from the competition. Try wearing them with a turtleneck, a blazer, and a red lip for a classic look.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

14

These Adidas Sneakers That Are Timeless For A Reason

It’s unlikely that these Adidas sneakers will ever go out of style, and it’s easy to see why. They're made with durable synthetic leather, so animal lovers can feel good about buying, and their Cloudfoam lining cushions feet for long days out on the town. If you're still on the fence, the classic three-stripe design should convince you that these are an absolute must-have, both on and off the court.

  • Available colors: 40
  • Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

15

These Faux Fur Slides That’ll Feel Like You’re Walking On A Cloud

With these faux fur slides, you’ll basically feel like you’re walking on your own personal cloud. Their faux fur material is gentle on sensitive skin, and their double-strap design ensures they'll stay in place while you walk. As if they couldn't get any better, their durable outsoles come with just the right amount of friction to keep you from slipping.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

16

These Mesh Ballet Flats That Won’t Irritate Your Feet

Chafing and irritation can ruin a cute pair of shoes fast; that’s why these mesh ballet flats are made with skin-friendly materials you’ll want to wear. Crafted with extra padding inside, their linings are as soft as your favorite sweater and won't dig into the skin. Their form-fitting mesh material easily contours to your feet. Whichever color you choose, you’re basically guaranteed to love it.

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

17

These Flats That Might Save Your Feet After A Party

Life hack: when you wear heels to a party, fold up these flats and put them in your purse for later. When your feet start screaming, switch to the flats; made with soft latex insoles, they'll cushion your feet long after you step off the dance floor. They’ve got grip, so you don’t have to worry about slipping. It also doesn't hurt that their classic two-tone design has been a closet staple for years, or that the sparkly gold and silver color choices pair perfectly with a glass of bubbly (champagne or apple cider, of course).

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

18

These Canvas Sneakers That'll Keep You California Dreamin’

The founders of this canvas sneaker brand had a very specific goal in mind: to embody the energy of Malibu, California. And, they absolutely succeeded; their elastic straps and lived-in fabric look effortlessly cool, no matter the climate. As a bonus, their insoles are made with new technology that allows the company to use algae as a sustainable source material — pretty amazing, if you ask me.

  • Available colors: 80
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11 (some sizes available in Wide)

19

These Breathable Sneakers With An Edgy Buckle Detail

If your style tends toward edginess, you'll be obsessed with these breathable sneakers. Their chunky buckle detail brings a bold, confident energy to whatever you wear, and their cushioned soles are sturdy and supportive. They couldn’t be easier to slip on and off to run errands in a trendy way. Take note, these shoes run large.

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

20

These Strappy Sandals With Yoga Mat Soles

These strappy sandals with yoga mat soles will help you carry a sense of peace with you, whether you’re on or off the mat. Their cushioned texture gives you a ton of arch support, and their polyester webbing dries unbelievably fast after it gets wet. Wear them to the beach, to the farmer's market, or on a walk through nature — chances are, you won't want to take them off when you get home.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

21

These Classic Sneakers Fit For A Princess

These classic sneakers are called the "princess" shoe for a reason — they'll make you feel like royalty. Designed with a leather upper, their supportive rubber soles give you a comfortable cushion and keep your feet happy while you walk on any surface. Their outsole provides traction and grip for maximum stability, and their timeless design evokes cheerleading movies from the ‘90s like Bring It On, which is incentive enough for me.

  • Available colors: 41
  • Available sizes: 4 — 13 (some sizes available in Wide)

22

These Cloud Slippers You Can Wear Right After You Shower

No worries if your feet are wet; these popular cloud slippers are made of a quick-dry material that's totally waterproof, so you can step into them straight out of the shower. Their thick soles give you an extra inch and a half of height, and their anti-slip interiors and soles keep you from slipping and sliding around. As a bonus, they're super quiet, so you won't accidentally squeak around your house.

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 14-14.5

23

These Essential Ballet Flats Made Of Synthetic Leather

Vegans will be more than happy to learn that these essential ballet flats are made of synthetic leather, so they’re a kinder choice to animals. Their faux suede microfiber lining feels good on feet, and their comfortable insoles are actually comfortable, so you can wear them while you walk without chafing or pain. Each color option available is stunning, so you might as well pick up more than one pair.

  • Available colors: 32
  • Available sizes: 5 — 15 (available in Wide sizing)

24

These Chelsea Boots With Memory Foam Insoles

Dress to impress with these Chelsea boots; their memory foam insoles will keep your feet comfortable while you tear up the town. Their two-inch block heels will make you feel beyond powerful, and their stretchy sides make them so easy to slip on and off. They also have durable rubber soles, they'll last you quite some time. “I’m so happy I got these boots! They were comfortable right out of the box and look expensive,” one reviewer noted.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: 6 — 12 (available in Wide sizing)

25

These Lace-Up Oxfords With The Coolest Platforms

If you've ever found yourself envious of the uniforms on Gossip Girl, these lace-up Oxfords will help you put the cool in school. Their water-resistant leather material means they'll withstand mishaps and bad weather, and their comfortable platforms feature anti-skid soles that help you keep your balance while you walk. Pick up a pair in a classic neutral, or sparkle in a silver or gold metallic.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 5 — 10

26

These Low-Top Sneakers Made Of Classic Canvas

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself buying multiple pairs of these low-top sneakers. Made with high-quality canvas, they're a versatile pick you can comfortably wear all day long, even if you find yourself standing for long periods of time. When the weather is warm, their breathable material keeps your feet cool, and when the temperature drops, your toes will still be toasty.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

27

These Canvas Shoes You Can Throw In The Washing Machine

Throw these canvas shoes in the washing machine on laundry day, and you’ll restore them to their former cleanliness in no time flat. Their leather linings and supportive insoles make for a go-to choice you'll want to wear to the coffee shop, tennis court, and everywhere in between. Thanks to their rubber soles, they have all the friction you'll need to maintain stability while you walk.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

28

These Suede Boots With The Softest Faux Fur Lining

Even after a long day on your feet, you won’t want to take off these suede boots. Their soft faux fur lining hugs your feet for maximum coziness, and their low-top design is super trendy at the moment. Just slip them on and head out the door; you can wear them as slippers, but if you do, you might not want to leave the house.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (available in Wide sizing)

29

These Slip-On Canvas Shoes With A Chic Distressed Design

The distressed detailing on these slip-on canvas shoes brings a casual edge to your shoe rack. Because they're lace-free, they take no time to put on or take off, so if you're chronically late and struggle to get out the door, these will make your life so much easier. That said, the addition of the shoelace holes makes for a rebellious touch that's totally on-trend.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

30

These Mesh Knit Sneakers That Are Incredibly Breathable

It’s no sweat handling any type of foot odor with these mesh knit sneakers. Their knit fabric is designed specifically to release air and provide circulation while you walk or run, and their sock-like fit conforms to your feet. Not only are they unbelievably lightweight on your feet, but they're also a smart choice for your suitcase since they'll take up barely any room at all.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in Wide sizing)

31

These Lace-Up Loafers With So Many Color Choices

If you’re looking for a stylish shoe that supports your on-the-go lifestyle, you might like these lace-up loafers. With flexible soles and stretchy elastic laces, they contour beautifully to your foot and fit like a glove (or... a sock). Their memory foam insoles keep your feet supported, and because each shoe weighs under five ounces, they're lightweight enough for all-day walking.

  • Available colors: 53
  • Available sizes: 2 — 12

32

These Adidas Running Shoes For Top-Notch Training

When you’re training for a race, it’s important to choose footwear that’s comfortable, aerodynamic, and supportive, like these Adidas running shoes. Their Cloudfoam soles and lining give you just the right amount of cushion, whether you're looking to hit a new personal record, or just walk around the neighborhood. Their sock-like design fits closely around your feet, and their mesh material is breathable and light. As one reviewer noted, “These are super comfortable. They are lightweight, supportive, and stylish.”

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

33

These Vegan Sandals With Stretchy Straps

When you're putting together a beachy outfit, you can't go wrong with these vegan sandals. Their stretchy elastic straps hold them in place around your feet, and their lightweight material makes it easier than ever to kick up your heels, whether you're standing on the sand or cement. They’re both flexible and soft, making them perfect for a day trip or vacation.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

34

These Knit Sneakers With A Futuristic Vibe

Take your athleisure look to infinity and beyond with these knit sneakers. With supportive rubber soles and soft knit uppers, they're designed with comfort in mind, and their seamless adjustable laces won't come untied at inopportune moments. Pair them with your favorite matching set to stay chic long after you step off the treadmill.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

35

These Knit Ballet Flats With An Animal-Print Design

With a stunning leopard print design, these knit ballet flats complement your favorite pieces for an easy style upgrade. You don't always see ballet flats with memory foam insoles, but these are designed for serious comfort and support, and their knit fabric adds breathability and stretch. They have well over 3,000 five-star reviews, and at this price point, they’re a steal.

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

36

These High-Top Canvas Sneakers With A Cool Triple-Layer Design

The triple-layer design at the top of these high-top canvas sneakers elevates them above your average tennis shoes. Thanks to their breathable material, they're a safe bet all year round. Another bonus is their thick rubber toe caps and soles, which protect your toes and heels while you wear them. They also have innovative pull tabs that help you slide them on and off with ease.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

37

These Quilted Slippers You Can Wear Inside Or Outside

Whether you’re tending to the lawn, walking around the block, or lounging in the living room, these quilted slippers are a cute and cozy choice. Their terry lining wicks away sweat and feels so soft, and the supportive insoles reduce muscle fatigue, pain, and pressure after long days on your feet. It’s hard not to love their sturdy, durable outsoles and classic quilted design.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 6 — 15

38

These Supportive Slides With A Double Buckle Design

A cute and sturdy sandal is a must-have staple, and these supportive slides seriously fit the bill. There’s a reason why these are best-sellers on Amazon. For one, they have a trendy double buckle design, boasting two wide straps that you can adjust for a better fit. Padding and contouring in the footbed also help them mold to your feet over time, so you can step out in comfort and style.

  • Available colors: 48
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

39

These Essential Lace-Up Sneakers You'll Want To Wear Every Day

For the days when you don't want to put together a complicated outfit, reach for these classic lace-up sneakers. Made of a lightweight cotton canvas, their timeless design matches beautifully with all your favorite outfits, from trendy dresses to beloved blue jeans. No need to worry about wear and tear over time; their durable synthetic rubber soles are built to last. To accommodate a wider foot, Amazon recommends sizing up by a half.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 7 — 10

40

These Sweet & Sporty Sneakers With A Trendy Platform

With these sweet and sporty sneakers, you'll show the world that your sense of style is untouchable. Their breathable uppers let you wear them all day long without worrying about bad odors, and their padded footbeds provide all the support you need, whether you're tearing up the dance floor or just running a couple of errands. Bonus: they're totally vegan and fully handmade.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11