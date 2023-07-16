30 Of The Most Comfortable Shoes Under $30 With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

Sometimes you just end up with a closet full of on-trend but seriously uncomfortable shoes. But it doesn’t have to be that way, which is why I tracked down all of the chic styles we need in our closets, and most importantly, I made sure they’re all ridiculously comfy. Like breathable, stretchy, supportive for your arches kind of comfy.

Surprisingly there are 30 of the most comfortable shoes out there (all with glowing Amazon reviews, of course). Plus, these shoe finds are all under $30, which means you can easily refresh your closet.

1 These Adorable & Seriously Soft Loafers That Massage Your Feet VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These loafers are adorable and more flexible than the stiff leather styles you’re use to. They have a soft leather top that feels more relaxed and a unique massaging sole on the bottom, which makes these good for miles and miles. They even have a dainty gold-tone accent on the side that makes them look way more expensive than their sub-$30 price tag. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 These Cushiony, Best-Selling Cloud Slides That You’ll Reach For Every Day BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cloud slides are a comfy go-to because they’re seriously supportive despite how lightweight they are. Their slipper-like fit is made of a durable material, and the 1.7-inch thick sole means you can wear them comfortably as cushiony house shoes or outside with ease. Plus, you can use a hair dryer to quickly mold these slides into the perfect fit. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4 — 16

3 These Knit-Looking Flats That Are Made With Breathable Mesh HEAWISH Crochet Knit Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon These ballet flats look super elegant and precious with a knit design and dainty bow, but they’re actually made of flexible and breathable mesh fabric. This soft fabric even makes this non-slip pair bendy enough to fold up in your suitcase or bag. Of course, there’s also plenty of hidden cushioning built into their soft, slip-on design. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 These Iconic Cork Sandals With A Super Soft Lining CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals have a cork sole to make them extra flexible, supportive, and comfy when you walk. This sole design is also super on-trend right now and covered in a plush suede fabric to keep your feet feeling good all day long. On top, they come with adjustable straps topped off with timeless chunky buckles. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

5 These Classic Crocs With A 4.8-Star Rating Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 522,000 reviews, these Crocs clogs are a clear fan-favorite on Amazon and the best-selling piece of clothing on the entire e-retailer. Why do people love these shoes so much? Because they’re lightweight, easy to slide on, supportive, grippy, and easy to customize with over 70 different colors and styles. Available styles: 73

Available sizes: 4 — 19

6 These Durable Sandals With A Supportive Yoga Mat Insole Muboliy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals are comfortable enough to pull on for long workout walks. Under each colorful strap, there’s a hook-and-loop closure so you can easily adjust them for a custom fit. You can also wear these adorable sandals in the water — even with their comfy memory foam padding that’s as supportive as a yoga mat. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 6 — 11

7 These Cloud Slides With Trendy Buckle Straps CUSHIONAIRE Fame Recovery Cloud Slide Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everything about these sandals is seriously trendy because they combine the cloud slide style with adorable buckle straps. They’re just as waterproof as classic cloud slides, and you still get that on-trend platform sole. Plus, you can adjust the soft straps for the comfiest fit — such a win. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 A Pair Of Low Top Slide-On Sneakers With Stretchy No-Tie Laces Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These sneakers are such a minimalist and stylish option with their all-white design and simple low-top fit (but they come in about 80 colors and styles if you want something a little flashier). They have elastic laces that blend right in with the rest of the sneaker and always look perfectly tied, but all you have to do is slide them on. Plus, these stretchy laces amp up how comfy they are. Available colors: 81

Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 A Classic Low-Top Sneaker With A Breathable Design ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers are a classic and comfy option with their soft canvas fabric. This fabric will also be breathable while you walk, and it’s topped off with adorable stitching details and side grommets to add to these shoes’ airiness. There’s also a bunch of comfy padding inside with a flexible sole at the bottom. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Sandals With Trendy & Seriously Stretchy Straps DAYDAYGO Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon These shoes give you that strappy sandal moment, but all of the straps are made of stretchy and super comfy elastic. These unique straps also give these cushioned sandals a secure fit. You can also pull them on without messing with an annoying (and uncomfortable) buckle. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Trendy Braided Wedges With Comfy Details Soda Topic Open Toe Wedge Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon All of the details on these wedges make them stylish but also happen to make them super comfy. The adorable straps are soft and completely adjustable, so they’re easy to walk in, and the chunky wedge-style platform adds a bunch of stability. The three-tone design with three different textures also makes these shoes stylishly stand out. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

12 These Water-Friendly Crocs Sandals With A Sporty Vibe Crocs Swiftwater Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your vibe is sporty and adventurous, it’s hard to beat these Crocs sandals. Made of flexible, lightweight material and soft straps, these shoes move with you for tons of comfort. They channel away water, too, which makes these great for the beach or for days when you weren’t expecting a storm. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: 4 — 11

13 These Budget-Friendly Boots With An Elastic Opening Soda Ankle Boot w/Lug Sole and Chunky Heel Amazon $20 See On Amazon These budget-friendly ankle boots might have a 4-inch heel, but they have a ton of supportive details to keep you comfy. You get built-in elastic panels for plenty of flexibility when you walk and grippy lug-sole tread on the bottom. Plus, the faux-leather fabric is structured enough to be supportive. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

14 These Minimalist Sandals That Feel Look & Feel Expensive DREAM PAIRS One Band Ankle Strap Buckle Flat Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Everything about these minimalist sandals feels expensive, including the faux-leather lining on the insole. Of course, the sleek front strap and adjustable strap design also add to how chic these sandals look. They’re also surprisingly lightweight, even though they have a super supportive platform on the bottom. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including half sizes)

15 These Adjustable Sandals With A Chunky Block Heel Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $27 See On Amazon These lug-sole sandals are the easiest way to pull off that Y2K-inspired chunky heel moment — and they’re secretly super comfortable. The non-slip tread adds an adorable little detail to the bottom of the platform while making these shoes nice and grippy. Meanwhile, on top, you get a breathable lining, easy-to-style straps, and an adjustable buckle. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

16 A Pair Of Waterproof Slides That Are “Like Walking On A Cloud” Cushionaire Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sandals might be made of a durable and waterproof material, but they’re also so flexible, cushiony, and comfy to walk in, with reviewers saying their lightweight feel is like “walking on a cloud.” They also come with a pre-molded, super cushioned sole, so you know this slide-on pair of sandals will be comfy right away. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 12

17 These Seriously Soft Loafers With Memory Foam & Gel Insoles Soda Canvas Slip On Loafers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These adorable rubber-sole shoes give you that trendy loafer-like style, but they’re also made of soft canvas fabric with an elastic band on top to keep them comfy, flexible, and breathable. Inside of these chic pull-on loafers, you also get a memory foam gel lining that adds a ton of comfy cushioning. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

18 These Cork Sandals That Are Covered In Plush Faux Fur FITORY Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your cork sandals to the next level of total comfort with these faux fur-lined slippers. The cork footbed offers tons of support (even for your arches), while the plush lining keeps these comfy and soft. Suitable for wearing around the house or around town, these sandals even have an adjustable strap to fit different foot shapes. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Adjustable Wedge Heels With Trendy Wood-Tone Accents Soda CHIVAS Buckles Wedge Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These chunky wedge sandals come with an adorable wood-tone finish wrapped around the heel and platform. The open-toe straps have little metal stud details to make these sandals look even more expensive. Of course, you also get a comfy and adjustable ankle strap with these easy-to-wear pair. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

20 These Soft & Strappy Cork Sandals That Look So Expensive Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals have an adorable strappy design that’s surprisingly comfy because the straps are made of soft fabric and have adjustable buckles. They also come with an on-trend cork sole that’s actually super flexible to make them even comfier. Plus, it’s all topped off with a plush suede insole, which is why these go-tos have over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 12

21 These Breathable Sneakers With A Stretchy, Pull-On Fit vibdiv Sock Sneaker Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon These lightweight sneakers come with stretchy and lightweight mesh fabric on top, so you know they’re going to be comfier than your usual walking shoes. This fabric is not only breathable, but it also makes it super easy to pull these trendy shoes on before you head out — no tying laces required. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 12

22 These Secure Water Sandals For Comfy Walks atika Outdoor Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals are so durable and comfy that they’ll be your new go-to for longer walks or even hikes, because the rubber sole absorbs any shock as you step. The hook-and-loop straps are quick to put on and seriously strong, so they’ll stay in place for your entire trek. These sandals also have a ton of grippy tread, and they can go in the water. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 These Chunky Heels With Anti-Pinching Straps Soda Round Toe Chunky Heel Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon These chunky sandals with 3-inch heels have thick straps on top that are completely free of metal buckles, so there’s absolutely nothing on these heels to pinch you when you walk. These comfy straps are also made of soft faux-leather fabric to make them even gentler on your feet. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

24 These adidas Athleisure Slides That You’ll Wear All The Time adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These slides are way comfier to slip on after the gym or for walks than putting on stuffy sneakers. They have an athleisure vibe and a super durable rubber sole, so they’ll hold up after a ton of morning walks with your pup. They also have a contoured footbed to make them even comfier. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 4 — 14

25 These Cork Sandals With 2 Super Secure Straps CUSHIONAIRE Lauri Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals have that classic cork sandal look that’s effortless and cute, but they’re way more supportive with the adjustable ankle strap. The strap on the front is also adjustable, with a matching buckle on top to make sure these suede-lined sandals fit exactly the way you want them to. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 12

26 These Ballet Flats With 42,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon These ballet flats have an elastic band all around the top, so they’ll be super stretchy yet secure every time you pull them on. They’re made of a soft faux-leather fabric that completely hides the built-in elastic. You also get a little padded heel cushion at the back, a helpful feature that made these budget-friendly shoes a best-seller on Amazon. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including half sizes and width options)

27 These Supportive Flip-Flops That Look *So* Elevated Volcom New School Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These flip-flops feel way more elevated than other sandals because they have a bunch of dainty criss-cross straps on top that look so chic. In addition to having a fun top, these flip-flops come with a soft, supportive sole that reviewers love. “I absolutely love these shoes. Not only are they super cute they are so comfortable. Some sandals soles are flat and hard these are like walking on pillows. The are by far my favorite pair of sandals. My only regret is that I didn't find them sooner,” one wearer raved. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 These On-Trend Platform Sneakers With Secret Padding Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers have an on-trend, 1-inch platform with an adorable design, so they definitely won’t look like the options you normally think of when you think comfy shoes. They actually have hidden padding around the ankle and built-in elastic, so they’ll secretly be your comfy shoes. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

29 A Pair Of Stretchy Sandals With Luxe Leather Details DREAM PAIRS Elastic Strap Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon These sandals are obviously comfy with their stretchy elastic straps, but they still have plenty of structure. They come with a leather strap on the back to add some extra support and a chic little detail. Plus, this slip-on pair has an adorable criss-cross design, so they feel extra secure. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including half sizes)