The Most Fashionable Walking Shoes Under $35 On Amazon

Pumps and stilettos are pretty to the eye — but to the feet? Not so much! That’s why it’s important to gather some comfortable shoe options that are cute and practical. If you live an active or busy lifestyle, which is pretty much everyone these days, you’ll probably need some fashionable walking shoes. You might thinking, isn’t that an oxymoron? The simplest answer is: Not anymore.

Need proof? Of course, I have it right here, folks. I found 34 stylish sneakers, flats, and more that’ll leave your feet swooning and your outfits glowing, to boot. The most incredible part of all is that they cost less than $35 on Amazon. Today is your lucky day, from heel to toe.

1 These Knit Mesh Sneakers That Fit Like A Dream Akk Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Akk’s athletic walking shoes resemble a designer style, but they only cost $34. (#Winning!) “I wanted something that had a similar look to Adidas and Yeezy without breaking the bank,” one reviewer noted, and they’ll feel almost as nice as the real deal. That breathable mesh knit upper won’t make your foot feel like it’s in a sweaty prison, while the MD outsole provides a cushiony buffer between your instep and the ground. Another shopper confirmed that “they are slip-resistant and are comfortable after working 12 shifts.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 22

2 This Machine-Washable Shoe Is The Mule-Sneaker Hybrid You Need In Your Life DREAM PAIRS Sneaker Mules Amazon $29 See On Amazon Who knew that sneaker mules existed? Honestly, this is the footwear gift I knew nothing about — until now. They're similar to your favorite breathable mesh sneakers, but slip on in nanoseconds so you can be ready to take on the day. Imagine how much time you'll save by not stopping to re-tie your laces — or how great these would be for going through TSA at airports. "I’ve had them for over 3 months now and [they're] still holding up like a champ," one customer revealed. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 5

3 Street Style-Worthy Tennis Shoes Almost Too Cool For School FENLERN Mesh Walking Shoes With Arch Support Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do FENLERN’s mesh tennis shoes give you emerging streetwear vibes — or is it just me? Either way, they’re pretty dope to look at. But what about the comfort level? It’s high, to say the least. There's an engineered arch support insole that offers support and stability — without collapsing the second you take a step — plus, a sock-like upper that is incredibly lightweight. “These are the most comfortable and cool looking shoes I have ever owned. They are a perfect fit, true to size and for the first time in my life, my feet don’t hurt with extended walking! They go with everything! LOVE them,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

4 These Colorful Kicks For Making A Statement LUCKY-STEP Printed Walking Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a party on your feet, LUCKY-STEP’s printed walking shoes are almost too fun for words — but I’ll try to spell it out for you. They assembled with a variety of imitation leathers on each shoe in a patchwork effect that’s as eye-catching as it is stylish. Seriously, have you ever seen anything like these? I haven’t, and neither have reviewers: “These shoes have a very different look and will stand out amongst the Nike and other top brand sneakers. I get tons of compliments whenever I wear,” a fan praised. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

5 Supple Leather Drivers For A Sleek Rendition Of The Costal Grandmother Shoe VenusCelia Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hold up: VenusCelia’s walking loafers are made from 100% genuine leather? For $30? Talk about a steal! Not only that, the moccasin style has a skid-resistant rubber bottom that’s great for walking, driving, or even if you’re caught in the rain. Buyer beware: You might become totally and completely obsessed, like one shopper confessed. “Took these to Rome, we walked all day and night. They were great! ! I have actually bought 6 pairs now!” Choose between a wide variety of hues, such as this classic beige, pastels, and even cutesie eyelet renditions that’ll surely put a spring in your step. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 22

6 These Lightweight Mesh Sneakers With Hidden Drainage Holes DOUSSPRT Hypersoft Walking Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon DOUSSPRT’s walking shoes will feel almost invisible on your feet. There’s a drawstring cord instead of laces, a memory foam cotton insole, and eight drainage holes on the bottom of the shoe that allow you to wear them in the water. That’s a huge plus if you never know when you’ll hit the shore or head to the local pool. “Wore these to my dance class today,” one shopper wrote of their versatility. “They give very adequate support, slide when they need to slide, grip when they need to grip. And they look great.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 6

7 The Rope Sandals That Are A Surprising Game-Changer For Troubled Feet Everelax Flat Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve struggled to find comfortable sandals that work for you, then Everelax’s rope sandals might be the one for you, like they were for this shopper: “I have had two massive spinal surgeries, so shoes have to be high quality to not hurt my back and legs. I wore them for the first time yesterday — took my daughter school shopping for SEVEN HOURS! I haven't been able to be on my feet that long in three years!” The durable handmade nylon cord upper won’t rub against your foot, and the slip-resistant outsole keeps you from sliding or falling. Plus, they look a sight better than most orthopedic sandals on the market. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 12

8 The Boldest Studded Sneakers That’ll Steal The Sidewalk Show ROXY-ROSE Metallic Hologram Pyramid Studded Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These ROXY-ROSE metallic hologram pyramid studded sneakers will jazz up any ensemble in a glittering flash. Available in five eye-popping colorways — including rose gold (shown), neon yellow, and hologram rainbow — these fierce kicks are made out of a polyurethane material that’s both waterproof and lightweight. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “I wish I could give them more than 5 stars” with shoppers adding that they “received many compliments!” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 5

9 These Adorable Canvas Sneakers With Zero Break-In Period Skechers 33492w Sneaker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Need a last-minute sneaker option for an upcoming trip or daytime date? Say hello to these Skechers kicks that 100% meet the mark. The lace-up style has a memory foam footbed and a soft canvas upper that’ll be a dream to wear right out of the box. “I took these out of the country on vacation and was worried they would be uncomfortable since I purchased them a few days before the trip and had no time to break in. They exceeded my expectations as they were instantly comfortable!” One shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 25

10 A High-Top Converse Alternative That Goes Easy On The Bank Account hash bubbie High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dig high-tops more than low-tops? Hash bubbie makes the Converse alternative of those, too. The brand’s $17 canvas sneakers have a similar canvas upper to the style you know and love, with a striped rubber outsole you also know and love. “I really wanted some yellow Chucks but didn't want to drop a $120 bill on them until I was sure I liked the look of them. I'm gonna be honest, I wasn't expecting much from a $20 off brand version...but these have exceeded my expectations and I almost feel like I prefer these over the real deal,” one shopper confessed. Pick between neutrals, pastels, floral prints, and even geometric patterned versions. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

11 A Soft Sneaker Option With Cozy Terry Cloth Lining Roxy Minnow Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon If wearing slippers in public isn’t in the cards, then Roxy’s Minnow sneakers are up for grabs. The comfortable slip-on shoe has a thermoplastic rubber outsole and a memory foam padded insole, with a recycled canvas upper and REPREVE terry cloth lining. “These are my go-to shoes for walking around NYC. I wore them regularly when I lived there and now I wear them every time I visit. They are so comfortable and I never get a blister,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 22

12 Luxe Cushioned Slip-On Sneaks Equivalent To “Walking On Clouds” Soda Slip-On Platform Cushion Foam Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Available in a menagerie of faux leather uppers that look like the real deal, Soda’s slip-on platform sneakers are absolutely worth your precious pennies. The cushioned topline prevents raw spots, and the chunky sole mops up impact from the sidewalk. “I was honestly so shocked when i put these on, the insoles are like pillows, so soft and squishy its like walking on clouds,” one shopper pointed out. Another wrote that “these shoes are almost singlehandedly getting me through my student teacher experience. The major padding protects against the long, long, hours I am up and going through the day.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 20

13 A Streamlined Canvas Shoe That’s Almost A Loafer Amazon Essentials Casual Slip-On Canvas Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon Friends, I think you need Amazon Essentials’ casual slip-on flats in your life. Before you hit “add to cart,” here’s the lowdown: They’re made from the most breathable canvas that can withstand the hottest of climates. Not to mention, they’re extremely easy to just slip on and go — truly effortless — and have the same “heel-pillow” tech as the brand’s cult-favorite Belice flats. “These shoes are super comfy and great quality, for a reasonable cost. I normally wear Toms, but go these to try, and they’re great,” one shopper advised. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

14 Canvas Walking Shoes That Might Be Comfier Than Sneakers BENEKER Canvas Loafer Walking Shoes Amazon $29 See On Amazon BENEKER’s lace-up canvas loafers might not look like the most comfortable shoes on earth but, according to fans, they most definitely are. They are designed to keep your feet cool as a cucumber and dissipate heat — even in the sweltering summer months. Plus, they remind me of the Hey Dude pairs that cost upwards of $60 — and these are $29. Curious about the quality? 10/10 in my book. “These shoes beat my 175.00 ASICS for comfort and fit,” one shopper went so far as to declare. Let’s talk about this black-and-eye plaid for a sec, if you don’t mind: So cute, and something you won’t find anywhere else. (But there are solids, too, if you’re not drooling over this patterned style like me.) Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

15 The Comfiest Lace-Up Loafers Made From Airy Canvas starmerx Canvas Loafers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Need some go-to comfy shoes that aren’t sneakers? Here’s a pair to consider: These starmerx’s lace-up loafers are a business casual no-brainer. Not only is the premium canvas upper extremely breathable for your feet, but the nonslip EVA outsole also makes these ideal for sightseeing or running errands. One customer swore that “these are the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn,” while another called them “a true bargain for the cost.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 7

16 These Chic Little Booties That’ll Instantly Become A Favorite J. Adams Jody Ankle Bootie Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a pair of versatile ankle boots that are also stylish as hell, then look no futher than J. Adams’s Jody ankle booties. “I bought them for a trip to Paris and they were my most preferred shoe while there. One day I chose a different shoe and regretted it the entire day. I walked miles in these suckers & my feet still felt great at the end of the day,” one shopper confirmed. Choose between a bunch of neutral faux suede colorways or a cheetah pattern that’s spot on. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 9

17 Some Work-Friendly Wedges For An Alternative To Painful Pumps DREAM PAIRS Debbie Mid Wedge Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon A suitable compromise between heels and flats, DREAM PAIRS’s Debbie wedges mean business. Not only do they provide a little lift — 1.75 inches, to be exact — they also offer a slightly padded insole for extra comfort if you’re on your feet throughout the day. “They are my favs! I get lots of compliments on them at work. I work on my feet for 8 to 10 hours a day at a medical office and they’re comfortable and supportive and I haven’t had a problem with them. Besides, they are so cute and gorgeous that I cannot stop wearing them,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

18 These Strappy Slingbacks Are Truly The Ultimate Comfort Sandal Skechers Reggae Slim Simply Stretch Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re always on the go, you’ll practically want to live in Skechers’ reggae sandals. The sporty-chic slingback has a strappy upper and contoured footbed that molds to your foot like heaven. Wear these to the beach, on vacation, or simply running errands — and feel the bliss yourself. One shopper raved about how “the memory foam makes you feel as though you're floating on air cushions, while another fan elaborated that "they go with everything, and there are absolutely no weird sandal issues,” noting the “perfect fit, and all the straps that go across your foot are stretchy so they adjust to your foot and keep the sandal in place.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

19 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Chelsea Rain Boots That Look Expensive Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon How chic are these waterproof rubber Chelsea boots? Perfectly matte and easy to clean, these babies have elastic goring and a pull-tag at the heel that makes them easy to pull on in the morning and slip off at night. There’s also a roomy toe box and an EVA insole that keeps your feet as happy as they are dry throughout the day. “These boots are so affordable and got me through a two week trip through Europe! They were very comfortable for every day wear and hiking,” one reviewer stated. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

20 The Open Toe Sandals You Can *Actually* Dance The Night Away In Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you have a wedding or special occasion on the calendar, Amazon Essentials’ low strappy sandals are the solution for people who hate wearing heels. Do you see the 2.25-inch chunky heel and elastic ankle strap? You’ve got to admit that looks doable. “Danced for hours and not once got tired! They’re so comfortable and they fit my wide feet which I was surprised. Always had a hard time looking for comfy heels and these are it,” one shopper declared. If you want something more versatile than red, there are neutral offerings along with a snakeskin pattern that’s still fun but a little bit more subtle. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 5

21 The Platform Kicks That’ll Go With Every Item In Your Wardrobe DailyShoes Round Toe Low Cut Walking Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon DailyShoes’s low-cut walking shoes remind me of Vans — but notice how the price tag is so much lower. (Score!) The best part is how you can wear these with absolutely anything, from fashion suiting to sweatpants, dresses, or trousers. One shopper threw down that “if you like walking on clouds, these are the shoes for you,” while another raved about how “the memory foam makes me want to wear these all day.” Sounds pretty heavenly, right? Click through the colorway options and you’ll find both platform lace-ups and slip-on styles for your consideration. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 33

22 Budget Ballet Flats With Unique "Heel-Pillow" Comfort Technology Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you need ballerina flats for everyday life, I’ve got you covered with Amazon Essentials’ best-selling Belice style. Featuring both faux suede and imitation leather uppers, these classic flats have a round toe with a gently elasticized topline that stretches to your foot. There’s also “heel-pillow” technology included that’s soft and supportive. Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers gave these five stars — meaning they’ve got to be good. “These are not your usual cheap ballet flats from China... these are substantial. Made well, supportive and fantastically comfortable. I don't often bother to do reviews, but these are fabulous!” one pointed out. One important PSA: These run slightly small, so order a half size up for a perfect fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 33

23 Cozy Duck Shoes That Can Handle Everything From Downpours To Yard Work JBU by Jambu Winona Waterproof Rain Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tired of lugging around chunky boots in foul weather? Consider JBU by Jambu’s Winona waterproof shoes as an alternative. Made from imitation nubuck and rubber, the short slip-on bootie has a dreamy memory foam footbed, fuzzy ankle lining that is cozy as can be, as well as a thick rubber sole that gets the job done in the wetness. “I have a dog that needs to be walked several times a day in a neighborhood which has water running down the street every time it rains,” one shopper prefaced. “Never expected these would be as great as they are ... they are warm, totally waterproof, comfortable and all around GREAT.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

24 Stylish Sneaker Flats That Feel Barely-There hash bubbie Slip-On Sneaker Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These hash bubbie sneaker flats would pretty much be the result if a sock and a ballet flat had a baby, and I’m obsessed. The light-as-a-feather knit upper is flexible AF and conforms to your foot like no other, while the PVC outsole offers top-notch traction for commuting and errands. Don’t listen to me, though, listen to this shopper: “This shoe was so cheap I wasn’t expecting much but boy was I wrong. I just wanted something to wear at work and I walk alot and these were more comfortable than my skechers. I am in love with these! I went ahead and bought another pair. This was such a good purchase!! What a gem!!” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

25 Fashionable Platform Oxfords That’ll Automatically Elevate Your Outfits Hawkwell Lace-Up Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon You know what’s fab about Hawkwell’s platform Oxfords? They provide edginess and style — all in one comfy and affordable shoe. It sounds almost too good to be true. They have the standard lace-up design, but a chunky and durable outsole is what sets these apart. Something tells me that friends and onlookers will be dying to know where you got these. “What I like about the shoe is the make, color, comfort and versatility. It's a nice Spring/Summer shoe that can be worn with different outfits. The platform sole is great. Got many compliments on them,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 3

26 These Lovely Converse Lookalikes — For A Fraction Of The Price ANQILA Low-Top Canvas Walking Shoes Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t want to dish out the dough for Converse All Stars? Don’t even sweat it, because ANQILA’s low-top canvas walking shoes are the next-best thing — right down to the striped soles. This white crochet reiteration is so perfect for spring and summer (imagine them with linen pants or a cotton sundress) but there are more classic options, along with glittery and patterned styles. “These cute canvas shoes look great on! They are pretty similar to a much higher priced shoe but offer the same benefits for a much lower price,” one reviewer noted. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 24

27 Memory Foam Mesh Ballet Flats For The Minimalist At Heart BABUDOG Memory Foam Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with BABUDOG’s mesh flats. They’re soft, flexible, breathable... The list goes on and on. You can dress them up for work or down during the weekends — whatever you need these for, they’re are extremely versatile. Exhibit A: “I have been searching for a shoe that would not irritate my feet and be comfortable for day-to-day office wear. I also needed something comfortable but fun for a garden party I'm going to. And here they are!” one shopper commented. For $24? Sold. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

28 The Sporty Platform Sandals You Won’t Hesitate To Wear DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Calling all fashionistas: DREAM PAIRS’s ankle strap platform wedge sandals are a winning combination of trendiness and wearability. They have a 2.5-inch platform that’ll give you some height while the criss-cross elastic straps will stabilize your foot. Meanwhile, the heavy-duty polyurethane outsole and an EVA cushioned footbed make these a cinch to walk around in all day. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see that their “quality is beyond expectations,” with shoppers reporting “not a single blister despite hiking across the Atlanta airport.” (Truly impressive.) Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

29 Polished Pointed Flats That Cater To Wide Feet Ataiwee Wide Width Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re struggling to find pretty ballet flats that come in wide shoe sizes, then Ataiwee’s ballets are the solution. They have a pointed toe with an elegant woven pattern that's understated yet upscale. The grippy outsole provides plenty of traction, so you feel grounded. Better yet? There’s a padded heel insert included — no more blisters at the end of a long day. “Love these flats! I am constantly on my feet at work and having a soft place to put my feet in is a MUST! I am plus size so I do feel that these shoes are very roomy and not narrow,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: 6 — 13

Available colors: 26

30 These $23 Loafers On Par With J.Crew Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon One word: Chic. Amazon Essentials’s faux leather loafers just speak to me. The insole is packed with six millimeters of memory foam for the comfiest steps imaginable, along with the brand’s famous “heel pillow” which, if you’ve read this article in full, know I am gushing over. The sophisticated shoe will look amazing with pencil skirts, skinny trousers, jeans — or, to be honest, every single bottom hanging in your closet right this very moment. “True story — bought myself Gucci mules and hated them,” one shopper confessed. “Just bought these for a new mule/loafer style. They fit perfectly right out of the gate, and are super comfy. $695 Gucci’s got returned, and here I am loving these cheap pretty things!” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 12

31 Y2K Wedge Flip-Flops With Top-Notch Arch Support Ablanczoom Flip Flop Wedge Sandals With Arch Support Amazon $33 See On Amazon Got orthopedic arch support? Ablanczoom’s flip-flop wedge sandals certainly do, and they’re cute. The floral appliqué thong has a comfortable toe post and wavy cushioned footbed that your soles will thank you for. Oh, and the 2.25-inch heel will give you some additional height which — as someone who stands 5’ 1” — is rarely a negative. “I love these shoes! They are extremely comfortable, stylish and are easy to walk in and stand in for long periods of time,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 4

32 Charming Cut-Out Knit Flats In The Absolute Best Neutrals LYTIYO Knit Memory Foam Point-Toe Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon At this point you’re probably thinking I’ve shown you every shoe imaginable. Well, I have another trick up my sleeve with LYTIYO’s knitted memory foam pointed-toe shoes. They're a closed-toe style but they have a cut-out and bow detail at the center, which is definitely something you don’t see everyday. “These shoes are simply stunning,” one shopper stated, adding that they’re “perfect for the summer” and “stylish and chic!” One question remains: Will you choose beige, grey, or black? Available sizes: 7 — 11

Available colors: 3

33 Some Birkenstock Alternatives That Are Equally Comfortable Cushionaire Lauri Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon Move over, Birkenstocks: Cushionaire’s Lauri cork sandals are about to steal your thunder — and you can't beat the price, either. They’re crafted from premium faux leathers and suedes, along with 100% genuine suede insoles that adapt to your footprint. “If you’re waiting and thinking about purchasing these sandals, WAIT NO MORE!!! These are awesome,” one customer urged, adding that “the fit is true and a lot more comfortable.” Available sizes: 7 — 11

Available colors: 3