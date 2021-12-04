Fashion
From Mis-Teeq's red leather co-ords to Jamelia's sparkly belts.
Dave Hogan/Getty
Standout style moments at the MOBOs are never in short supply, but one of its most memorable eras has to be the early ’00s, when handkerchief tops, low-rise jeans, & body art were all the rage. Ahead of the 2021 ceremony, here are my favourite looks from fashion’s most divisive decade.
Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
When the late Lisa Lopez hosted the 5th MOBO awards, the TLC singer came prepared with multiple looks (and wigs), each one as iconic as the last. But noting can top Left-Eye’s green-hair, sequinned jumpsuit moment, which wouldn’t look out of place on a Cardi B mood board.