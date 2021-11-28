It’s official, skinny jeans have been knocked off the denim top spot. Much to the surprise of those who lived through the first wave of the trend, baggy jeans are officially the hottest product of 2021. According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, searches for “baggy” and “wide-leg” jeans were up 52% year-on-year, and the ex-skater girl-style denim received almost double the amount of searches than skinny jeans.

While Millennials might be haunted by memories of ‘90s and ‘00s styling and soaking wet hems, an influx of famous faces have put the loose-fit jeans firmly on Gen-Z’s radar. Hailey Beiber, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes swapped out quarantine sweats for the roomy denim as wardrobes transitioned out of the pandemic, and it's not hard to see why. The long, straight leg with nipped-in waist, hem sat just-so above trainers and boots alike, makes for a look that’s both cool and comfortable.

The supermodel-favoured style was also one of the top jeans trends of spring/summer 2021 to trickle down from the runway too, with top designers such as The Row and Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga opting for the wide-leg denim over skinny, or even straight, styles.

Elsewhere, trainers were also big news this year. Nike’s Air Force 1s topped the list having amassed a newfound Gen-Z following for its remodelled 1982 design. Nike also topped the sneakers list in 2020, instead with its Air Jordan 13 Retro Flint. Thanks to The Last Dance with Michael Jordan streaming on Netflix it became the fastest selling trainer in StockX history with 40,000 sales in its first month on the market.

As the list covers all fashion purchases, many of the products come from top fashion designer houses. Accessory hit maker Bottega Veneta’s quilted Mini Jodie Bag came in third place behind the Rolex Submariner Watch which saw an increase in sales of 13% year-on-year. However, £1,425 and £7,200 respectively, as popular as the luxury accessories are, they’re not within every shopper’s budget.

This year though, a large number of top picks are more affordable than you might imagine. Here are the five most popular products of 2021 under £200, according to Lyst.

Levi’s Loose-Fit Jeans High Loose Jeans Levi's £120 See On Levi's While searches and the ex-skater girl-style denim received almost double the amount of searches than skinny jeans across the board this year, the most wanted style was Levi’s loose-fit jeans, a vintage-style modernisation of the ‘90s trend.

Nike Air Force 1 Nike Air Force 1 Nike £99.95 See On Nike Despite being around for nearly four decades, the thirst for Nike’s Air Force 1 doesn’t seem to ever slow down and it became the It shoe for Gen Z in 2021. Searches for the perennial favourite increased by 248% year-on-year, with users searching for the product more than 4,000 times each day according to Lyst.

Pangaia Signature Hoodie 365 Signature Hoodie Pangaia £135 See On Pangaea Call it the Harry Styles effect, but when the singer was spotted in a pink Pangaia hoodie in October it caused a 91% spike in searches for its “Flamingo” style, and searches for the brand’s sweatshirt hoodies jumped to 172% over the course of the year.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Boston Shearling Birkenstock £135 See On Birkenstock Birkenstock makes the top ten spot for the second year in a row. The genderless footwear brand continued its reign of high-fashion approval with further collaborations with designers such as Proenza Schouler, and Jil Sander for its Boston Clogs, the most wanted shoes of 2021.