The 50 Most Stylish, Comfy Clothes Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

1 This 100% Cotton Baseball Cap With Adorable Graphics Atticus Poetry Hat Embroidered Baseball Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon This baseball hat is made of brushed cotton, which gives it that cozy, lived-in look. It has a metal buckle closure that can be adjusted, and a design with a classic heart and quotes that will bring some fun to even your most plain outfit. And none of the embroideries will be harmed in the washing machine, so feel free to throw it in after sporting it every day. Available sizes: One size

2 A Button Down Hoodie With A Boxy Fit AlvaQ V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Between its button-down V-neck and boxy shape, this hoodie will stand out in your closet. The extra-wide hem and cuffs are ribbed to give it even more dimension and add to its unique qualities. It’s made of a skin-friendly material that will keep you warm but won’t weigh you down. And it also comes in a ton of different colors, from deep reds to bright blues, so you have an option for every season. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

3 These High-Waisted Leggings That Aren’t See-Through TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These leggings come in over two dozen different styles that have features like fleece lining, a cross waist, and a side pocket. But, no matter which you go with, you’ll be getting a high-waisted pair made with a four-way stretch that makes it a breeze to squat, run, or lunge in. And they’ll remain secure and opaque through it all. When you’re not in the gym, throw them on under an oversized sweater and boots to go out for the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Bodycon Mini Dress With Ruched Sides BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you want to dress it up with heels or down with sneakers, this mini dress comes in a ton of versatile colors that can be used for an array of occasions. The dress has a bodycon fit that features a lining underneath the soft upper material. It has a bottom hem that falls into a criss-cross design while the sides feature ruching for some added texture to the otherwise smooth, soft piece. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Longline Sports Bra With No Uncomfortable Wiring THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wire-free longline sports bra is the perfect thing to work out in. It hits right above the belly button so it can be worn as a cropped tank top and comes in a ton of staple colors so you can easily match your bottoms. The stretchy material wicks away moisture so that you stay dry as you sweat, and the padding is removable so you can personalize its fit to exactly what you’re most comfortable with. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Mesh Midi Skirt With Stunning 3D Florals CHICWISH Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $60 See On Amazon Bring back some vintage glamour with this mesh midi skirt. Atop the solid-colored lining is a tulle overlay that is covered in 3D florals, butterflies, and more sweet, unique styles. The skirt will come to life as you wear it out on a night full of dancing. And, with an elastic waistband, it’s as comfy as it is beautiful. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 These Lace-Up Loafers With Over 83,000 Five-Star Reviews Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These lace-up loafers are the perfect in-between when you’re looking for a dressy but still casual look. While they are easy to slip into, they have elastic laces that bend with the foot but still give them the look of a dress shoe. They also have a super lightweight leather sole and a canvas upper that comes in over 50 different patterns and colors. Plus, they have a removable memory foam insole that reduces sweat and softens each step. Available sizes: 2 — 12

8 A Cropped Pullover With A Raw-Cut Hem & Exposed Stitching Amazhiyu Cropped Tie Dye Sweatshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The raw-cut hem gives an edge to even the softest colors that this cropped pullover comes in. The comfy top has long dropped sleeves with exposed stitching throughout to keep up with the effortlessly cool look. The neckline and cuffs pull it all together with some plush ribbing to contrast the boxy fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Pair Of Classic Biker Shorts With A Hidden Pocket BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon The stretchy fabric of these biker shorts offers moderate compression so that your glutes and inner thighs are kept comfortable, whether you wear these to the gym or rock them under a dress for extra support. It will also wick away sweat, so you can remain dry and comfortable. And in addition to having two side pockets that are big enough to fit your phone, the pair also has a hidden pocket on the waistband where you can keep your key or credit card. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 A Cozy Cable Knit Cardigan That Goes Down Past The Knees ZIWOCH Long Cardigan Coat Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $50 See On Amazon When it’s extra nippy out or you don’t have time to think too much about an outfit, throw on this long cardigan. Its cable knit design will keep you warm and be the star of the show so you can keep things simple underneath with jeans and a tank top. The elegant piece has an open-front design that flows all the way to the mid-calf. It also has two front pockets for you to keep your hands toasty as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 These Dramatic Flared Jeans With An Elastic Waistband Sidefeel Raw Hem Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon While these flared jeans may look like an ordinary pair, they actually have an elastic waistband in the back that makes them a lot easier to slip into and move around in than most. The high waist falls into a body-hugging fit around the thigh and a roomy bell bottom that has retro vibes for days. They come in a bunch of different colors, including a few options with raw-cut hems or rips at the knees. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

12 This Best-Selling Mini Dress With Ruffled Tiers Cosonsen Tie Waist Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mini dress has tiers of ruffles in the skirt that bring movement to the piece with every step you take. While the bottom flows, the top has a V-neck and the sleeves are an elegant bell shape, which make this best-selling piece look much more expensive than it is. It has a zippered back and a tie-waist so that it’s easy to get into and adjustable to your liking. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Pack Of Cotton Bikini Underwear That Are Tag-Free Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon As affordable as they are, you can’t go wrong with this pack of breathable cotton underwear. The bikini briefs come in a set of six or 10 and are available in a ton of different solid colors, stripes, florals, and more. They comfortably sit low on the lip and have a high-cut leg. Plus, they’re completely tag-free so you don’t have to deal with any itching or scratching. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

14 These Drawstring Shorts That Are Made Of 100% Cotton Acelitt Elastic Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts prove that you don’t have to put on a stiff pair of bottoms to have a knockout outfit. Made of soft, breathable, 100% cotton, they give you as much freedom as you can ever ask for — especially with the elastic waist that can be adjusted. They have a close-but-comfortable fit that doesn’t stray too far from the body but isn’t restricting either. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 This Event-Worthy Satin Dress That Looks So Luxe Floerns Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Though this dreamy wedding-ready dress is made from a silky satin material, it still has strecth to it, which makes it a comfortable choice for a night out on the town. It has a sweet cowl neck and a breezy, sulty side slit that makes this dress worthy of many, many compliments — or so reviewers say. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

16 An 8-Pack Of These Adorable Headbands That Won’t Snag Hair Huachi Wide Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Before walking out the door, reach for one of the eight headbands that are included in this pack. They’re made of a ribbed knit fabric that will bring warmth and style to your outfit. The smooth fabric can stretch up to 14.5 inches and won’t snag at hair so you won’t have to worry about breakage. Each pack comes with a different combination of warm and cool-toned solid colors. Available sizes: One size

17 A Retro Poncho That Feels Like A Wearable Blanket Urban CoCo Color Block Shawl Wrap Amazon $29 See On Amazon Step out of the box with this knit poncho that will add some pizzazz to anything you pair it with. It comes in a ton of retro color-block patterns as well as a few solid options for when you want to keep things a little simpler. Wear it out on a crisp fall day and transform it into a picnic blanket if you find a cozy spot in the park. Its large size allows you to be creative with its use. Available sizes: One size

18 This Airy Lace Sleeved Blouse With 41,000 Five-Star Reviews MIHOLL Long Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This blouse is a perfect piece to transition from the office to happy hour. Its solid center and lace sleeves are modest enough for work yet exciting enough for some fun with friends. Tuck it into a skirt or pants to give all the attention to the breathable bell sleeves. They flow outward before being pulled back in by the ribbed cuff. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Skinny-Leg Trousers With A Ton Of Stretch WDIRARA Stretchy Plaid Print Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon While the tapered legs of these skinny-leg pants remain the same on every pair, their waist varies with options like a paper bag design, a tie-waist, or a smooth pull-on panel, so there’s surely a style for you. No matter your colorway or pattern, each pair has a ton of stretch thanks to elastane, so that you’re comfortable no matter what. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

20 These Knee-High Cable Knit Socks That Add A Cute, Cozy Layer To Your Look Floral Find Knee-High Winter Boot Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of a thick knit, these knee-high socks will be what truly complete your outfit. Underneath it all, you’ll have a soft and cozy accessory that’s keeping you comfortable. The pair has low-lying seams so as not to dig into the skin and a breathable design that keeps you from overheating. Keep the ribbed hem as is so it can peek out over your boots or fold it over to keep them hidden. Available sizes: One size

21 An Oversized Sweater Vest With Side Slits Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a preppy look that instantly changes an outfit’s entire vibe, you need this sweater vest. Its oversized fit is perfect to pair over a turtleneck in the colder months or a button-down in the springtime. It can even be worn as a dress. The top has a wide-brimmed V-neck, while the bottom has a side slit on either side to allow for easy movement. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Casual Maxi Dress With A Round Hem & Daring Side Slits ANRABESS Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon This piece has the elegance of a maxi dress and the ease of a T-shirt. The long dress has high side slits that reach the thigh to not only show some skin but give you the option to tie the rounded hem for a different style. It’s made of a soft cotton blend that will feel as comfy as your favorite pajamas and even has two side pockets so you can have your essentials at hand. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Supportive Sports Bra With A Cute Yet Functional Criss-Cross Back RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon While the criss-cross back of this sports bra does give it a cool design to spice up what you usually pair with leggings, it also acts as a great support system. By having the soft straps fold over each other, you’ll be getting a greater range of movement and less pressure on your shoulders and upper back. All of this is made even easier by the top’s moisture-wicking fabric that stretches with your body. It also has padding that can be removed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Pull-On Pencil Skirt That Comes In 4 Dozen Colors H&C Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to this pencil skirt, office attire doesn’t have to be uncomfortable or pricey. The budget-friendly piece pulls right on, without any annoying zippers or buttons, to make those rushed mornings easier to get through. The stretchiness continues throughout the skirt that reaches down to the knees for a classic look that will pair great with heels. And if you want it for something more than just work, go for a bright color like aqua or springtime green. Available sizes: Small — 5X

25 A Super Soft Slouchy Beanie That’s Made Of Cashmere & Wool jaxmonoy Cashmere Slouchy Knit Beanie Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon The way this beanie slouches adds a chic touch that almost resembles that of a beret. It’s made of a soft blend of thick fabrics that include cashmere and wool and has great elasticity. While the solid colors look simple from afar, they’re actually constructed from a waffle knit pattern that’s only interrupted by a metal logo plate that adds just the right amount of shine. Available sizes: One size

26 This Plaid Shacket That’s Easy To Move In AUTOMET Plaid Wool Blend Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made with 45% spandex, this slightly oversized shacket is incredibly easy and comfortable to move around in. The cozy and warm piece has buttons running along the center as well as on the two chest pockets for a classic flannel look. It comes in a ton of adorable plaids and a posh houndstooth pattern, as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Straight-Leg Jeans That Are Ultra High-Rise Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon These jeans go (literally) above and beyond with their ultra-high waist. They sit at the belly button and fall into a relaxed fit around the hip and thighs. They’ll still shape your body even with their straight-leg bottom that hits right at the ankles. They’re made of high-quality materials that are meant to last countless wears and machine washes, so style away. Available sizes: 24— 32

28 A Timeless Button-Up Cardigan With Ribbed Cuffs MEROKEETY Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan Amazon $46 See On Amazon This cardigan has a ton of texture and dimension to it, which is why it’s the perfect thing to reach for when wanting to top off a simple outfit. In the front and along the sleeves is a twisted cable knit, along the neckline and hem is classic ribbing, and covering the back are slightly contrasting stripes. It comes in an array of colors, all of which have oversized buttons with a wood-like finish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Mockneck Bodysuit With A Fiery Front Cutout MANGOPOP Mock Neck Cutout Front Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bodysuit has a center cutout that will keep its full coverage shape from coming off as too serious. It has a snap closure at the crotch that not only makes it easier to get in and out of but that also keeps everything in place so you can tuck it into a pair of jeans without worrying about having to readjust after sitting. Plus, the mock neck will keep you warm and cozy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Won’t Irritate The Skin VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon To avoid panty lines and tight discomfort, grab this pack of seamless thongs. It comes with five pieces that are made of a smooth nylon fabric that won’t deform in the wash. And to make them even more breathable, a cotton lining was added to the crotch area. Their breathability will keep you comfy, and their adorable floral patterns will keep you feeling good about even what you’re wearing underneath it all. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 A Stylish Vintage-Looking Jean Jacket With A Detachable Hoodie LifeShe Detachable Hoodie Denim Jacket Amazon $58 See On Amazon Combining style and comfort, this jean jacket has a detachable hoodie that gives you a ‘90s-inspired layered look and keeps you extra cozy. It also has two functional chest pockets in addition to the two side pockets for you to store your small essentials. The entire piece, whether the cozy cotton part is on or not, is machine-washable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 These Body-Hugging Biker Shorts With A Wide Waistband Nike Womens Pro 365 3" Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon To keep you dry and supported, rock these biker shorts. They're made with dri-fit technology that wicks away sweat so all you have to think about is the exercise at hand. Plus, they have a wide band that will stay in place so you don’t have to waste time in the middle of a set to stop and pull them back up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Pair Of Expensive-Looking Chelsea Boots With A Knit Lining Athlefit Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots Amazon $59 See On Amazon With a soft and stretchy sock lining and a chunky sole, these are not your ordinary pair of Chelsea boots. The inner knit keeps you warm and comfy as the outer lug sole gives you the slip-resistant grip you need to walk safely in the rain and snow. They have a 2.3-inch heel to add some style to your bundled-up look and elastic panels on the sides to make them easier to slip into, even when wearing thick winter socks. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

34 This Breathable Tank Top With A Satin Finish Ekouaer Silk Satin Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Layer this satin tank top under a blazer or cardigan to take your outfit from boring to fabulous in the most simple way. The top is luxuriously soft with a beautiful sheen to its fabric that is kept opaque by double-lining. It has a V-neck that is kept in place with the shirt’s wide straps. Falling right below the waistline, it can be left out over a pair of jeans or tucked in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

35 A Pair Of Lightweight Joggers With Tapered Legs Wjustforu High Waist Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These joggers have a smooth surface that not only looks great but also keeps you feeling great, whether you’re running to yoga or picking up groceries. The lightweight fabric has a great stretch to it and dries quickly so that any sweat is immediately wicked away. They also have tapered legs that make them look a bit more put together than most loungewear but will also stay out of your way when working out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 An Open-Front Vest With Tassels Along The Hem Inorin Sleeveless Plaid Open Front Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon This knit vest can be worn as a cardigan but will give you many more style options. Its sleeveless design will show off whatever you have on underneath, but because it flows well past the waist, it’s easier to make it the main focal point of your look. The plaid options come both with or without tassels along the neckline that moves in and out for a wavy center. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Flowy Midi Dress With Ruffled Half-Sleeves R.Vivimos Cotton Ruffled Elegant Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon On the days when you’re in the mood to feel like royalty, throw on this midi dress. Every part of it feels regal from its off-the-shoulder half sleeves to its ruffled neckline (that will stay in place thanks to the elastic band). The material is ruched across the chest before delicately flowing to the mid-calf for a dreamy, hippie chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This 3/4-Length Sleeve Blazer With A Ruffled Front DOUBLJU 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take your look from traditional to exciting with this open-front blazer. It has no buttons which is what keeps it looking more casual than others and a longline hem that flows in large ruffles. It also has an oversized collar that steals the show. And since it’s available with both 3/4- or full-length sleeves, it can be worn all year long. Available sizes: Small — 3X

39 A Classic Mock Neck Top With Chic Half Sleeves LIYOHON Turtle Neck Half Sleeve Blouse Amazon $36 See On Amazon When it’s too hot outside for a turtleneck but you still want that classic, chic look, reach for this mock neck top. The covered neck is balanced by its half sleeves that are suitable for the office but still casual enough to wear with a cute skirt to brunch. And because it has a classic silhouette, you can layer it under vests, overalls, or dresses — the options are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

40 These Best-Selling Palazzo Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 23,000 five-star reviews and 50-plus available colors and patterns, you’re going to want to join in on the love that these best-selling palazzo pants receive. Their high rating may be because of their great versatility — soft enough to wear every day yet stylish enough to wear out on the town. Each pair has two faux back pockets to make them appear a bit dressy while still remaining as smooth and stretchy as leggings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

41 A Sheer Chiffon Cardigan With Flowy Sleeves Chicgal Floral Cardigan Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cardigan is so lightweight that it’s easy to bring with you everywhere. Fold it up and keep it in your purse so you’re prepared for a breezy restaurant or keep it on your arm while at the beach so that you’re ready for any sudden winds that might touch the waters. The chiffon is structured with an open front that looks beautiful in any of the floral patterns you may choose. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

42 This Comfy T-Shirt Dress With Side Pockets MEROKEETY Tie Waist T Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon While the base of this T-shirt dress really is as simple and comfortable as your favorite sleep shirt, it’s dressed up with cap sleeves, a tie-waist, and two side pockets to transform it into a piece that can be worn to lunch or on vacation. It can be dressed up or down so that you have a quick and easy option every day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 A Pack Of Seamless Boxer Briefs That Won’t Roll Up R RUXIA Seamless Boxer Briefs (5 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any more comfortable than this pack of seamless and tag-free boxer briefs. The smooth fabric won’t dig into the skin or ride up, and they’re so breathable that you’ll want to wear them every day. That’s why this five-pack is a smart decision. You’ll have a bunch of skin-friendly options that you know you can count on. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

44 This Versatile Mini Skater Skirt With An Elastic Waist Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon For a retro look that can be kept casual with sneakers or dressed up with pumps, rock this mini skater skirt — the outfit options are countless. The stretchy fabric pulls right on and is kept durable by its double stitching. Its gorgeous ruffles come in bright solid colors, plaids, and polka dots for a true vintage feel. This skirt is an Amazon shopper favorite with nearly 60,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45 A Fluffy Bucket Hat With A Trendy Y2K Vibe Umeepar Faux Fur Bucket Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon While this bucket hat is made of fluffy faux fur on the outside, it actually has a cloth lining on the inside to avoid that knotty mess that hair tends to transform into after being covered for too long. Both layers will keep you warm by covering your ears and even shielding your eyes from some wind. There are animal prints, tie-dyes, and even some smiley face graphic options available for a Y2K-inspired look. Available sizes: One size

46 This Button-Down That’s Made Of Cozy Corduroy Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Coming in color-block style, plaids, and solids, this corduroy button-down will quickly become a staple in your closet. It’s lightweight enough to be used for layering or even to tie around your waist as a style option or a precaution for those nippy nights that seem to come out of nowhere. The rounded hem looks grat when left out as is but you can also tuck it halfway into a pair of jeans or tie it up into a knot. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

47 These Long-Lasting Jeggings With Real Belt Loops Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $19 See On Amazon While these bottoms look like denim jeans or knit pants to your coworkers and friends, they’re actually a pair of stretchy jeggings. They’re made with real belt loops so you can accessorize as you please, but other than that, they are as smooth as butter, making them as easy to wear as pajamas. The stretch fabric has just the right amount of give so that they don’t loose their shape over time. Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Long

48 A Cropped Puffy Vest With A Drawstring Hem KEOMUD Winter Sleeveless Crop Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon When the weather is hard to pinpoint, style this cropped puffer vest over your sweater, tank, or even dress. The quilted padding will keep you protected against wind and cold all the way from its stand-up collar to its drawstring hem. The waist can be tightened or loosened as you wish to adjust the width and length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

49 This Sweater Dress With Cute Buttons On The Sides OFEEFAN Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon The tunic style of this sweater dress comfortably drapes the body so that you’re warm but still able to move freely. Its unique design has buttons running along both sides, where pockets can also be found. It slightly goes in at the waist to give it a slight A-line shape but mostly falls freely, leaving you room to pair over leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

