As a conscious shopper, I’m constantly on the hunt for new need-to-know retailers that’ll expand my closet instead of my carbon footprint. Since I’m not in the business of gatekeeping, Otrium is my latest obsession for curating a capsule wardrobe. The sustainable platform partners with top designer brands like AllSaints, Boden, and Reiss to make their latest end-of-season styles available to customers at deeply discounted prices — up to 75% off.

The result? A closet full of the latest trends that you can actually feel good about. Otrium both promotes a longer lifecycle for the garments and saves you money, creating a win-win situation for you and the environment. The amount of clothing that ends up in landfills is atrocious, so if you can find pieces that have been pre-loved rather than reaching for something new, so much the better.

How To Save Even More Otrium For a limited time, get an additional 15% off your first order with code WELCOME15. Shop The Savings Here With the summer holidays ahead, I’ve handpicked a few bargain treasures to stock your warm-weather wardrobe. One thing to keep in mind is that these pieces are reserved in limited quantities, which means that sizing options are also limited. If you see something you like in your size, you won’t want to wait. As a token of my love for eco-friendly shopping (and designer finds at really great prices, no less) scroll ahead for 20 pieces to pack on your next getaway.

The Floral Camisole You’ll Wear All Summer ALLSAINTS Alexia Dorada Top Otrium £54 See On Otrium You know how every summer you have that one top you wear on repeat? Well, this one could be yours for the season. The spaghetti straps make for a delicate design and the ruching down the middle let you customize how cropped the fit is. This bright tangerine tone is sure to brighten up any warm-weather wardrobe, plus the sweetheart neckline is perfect for layering delicate necklaces. Available sizes: 6— 16

A Gorgeous White Sun Dress Paige Inesa Midi Dress Otrium £96 See On Otrium If you’re looking for a timeless piece to keep in your wardrobe for seasons to come, be sure to add this Paige dress to your cart. Its tiered design coupled with the romantic side slit makes it perfect for dressier occasions. The tie-shoulder straps are lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about them digging, and the belt ties into a bow that sits right at the waist. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

This Nautical Cardigan In Sailor Stripes COLLECTIF LONDON Ludovica Striped Cardigan Otrium $29 See On Otrium Could this cardigan be any cuter? As we near higher temperatures, a lightweight layer is ideal for fending off chilly night breezes or blasting air con units. This cardigan features half sleeves, a ribbed hemline and cuffs, plus the button closure give you the ability to wear it opened or closed. Layer this over a simple white vest or your favorite navy dress, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: 6 — 16

A Pair Of Culottes To Channel Your Inner French Girl FOREVER NEW Angie Belted Culottes Otrium £55 See On Otrium Stay chic on scorching days when you slip into these Parisienne-inspired culottes. With a kicked-out wide leg and an oversized belt that hugs the waist, these are perfect for the office or a dinner date night. There’s two side pockets and a pleating that lines the front, plus the belt is removable. Available sizes: 6 — 14

A Strappy Sandal That’ll Take You From Beach To Brunch REISS Magda Flats Otrium £27 See On Otrium Shoe rule #1: Always say yes to a strappy sandal. Crafted from soft rubber, these REISS flats debut a chainlink design that straps over the foot. The milk chocolate brown shade matches with pretty much anything in your wardrobe, and the slight two-centimeter heel offers structure without sacrificing comfort. Bring these to the beach or wear them poolside — they’re the perfect shoes to slide into summer with. Available sizes: 37— 40

This Embroidered Top That’s Undeniably Chic BODEN Broderie High-Neck Jersey Top Otrium £34 See On Otrium Classic, chic and undeniably comfy—this top by BODEN is one we all could use in our closet. The high neck paired with the embroidered eyelet detailing make for an ideal warm weather go-to, plus the sleeves and neckline are lined with a delicate ruffle trimming. Buy this and you’ll be wearing it through autumn! Available sizes: 12— 20

These Airy Linen Shorts You’ll Be Living In MONSOON Linen Shorts With Macrame Belt Otrium £39 See On Otrium Trust me, life is better in linen. These khaki toned shorts feel like an airy dream and come with a statement belt that pulls your whole look together. The macrame belt has bead detailing that’ll drape down the front, while the tailored fit is ideal for even dressier events. You’ll get full coverage thanks to the mid-thigh hem, and the subtle side pleats complements every body type. Available sizes: Small— X-Large

An ALLSAINTS Dress For Every Occasion ALLSAINTS Demi Marama Dress Otrium £75 See On Otrium To the park with trainers, to a wedding with heels, or at dinner on your next vacay with a staple sandal — this dress is wildly versatile for summer if you just switch out your shoes. It features a ruffled, puff-sleeve bodice and buttons that elegantly line the front. The V-neckline isn’t too plunging, while the 100% viscose material keep it light and airy. Available sizes: 4 — 14

A PeachySandal With The Perfectly-Sized Heel STEVE MADDEN Entice Sandals Otrium £55 See On Otrium Uncomfortable shoes can ruin a night out. When you need a good pair of pumps that won’t leave you saddled with regret, opt for these cheerful sandals by Steve Madden. They feature a comfortable 10-centimeter heel you can dance all night in, and a strap that securely wraps around your ankle. The juicy peach color packs a punch while the toe strap puffs out for an exaggerated shape. Available sizes: 36 — 41

This On-Trend Sleeveless Top FRENCH CONNECTION Shoulder Pad Tank Top Otrium £13 See On Otrium Sure, we all have a good sleeveless top we turn to when we’re in need — but this one by French Connection will make you wonder why you don’t own every color. The padded shoulders instantly elevate your look and create this boxy fit that looks great on every body. Meanwhile, the crewneck cut paired with a sleeveless design is equal parts comfy and cute. Tuck it into a playful jean or denim shorts for a model-off-duty vibe. Available sizes: Small — Large

The White Denim You’ll Be Wearing All Bank Holiday ALLSAINTS Kim Jeans Otrium £60 See On Otrium Really good jeans are hard to come by, so snag this tried-and-true by ALLSAINTS as soon as possible. The raw hem make for a casual look, while the stretchy fabrication guarantees not to restrict any movement. The cropped fit looks great with a sandal or heel, plus the smooth zipper closure make these easy to get on and off. Available sizes: 27— 30

This Reformation-Inspired Midi Dress In Subtle Florals FRENCH CONNECTION Aimee Enid Front Split Dress Otrium £55 See On Otrium If you love a neutral black and white color palette — even when it comes to summer — this dress is the perfect style for you. The abstract print add in pattern without being too busy of a design, and the 100% polyester fabrication guarantees it’ll sit light on the skin. There’s two side slits that offer a breezy feel, plus the sleeves drape down to almost elbow length for a graceful finish. Available sizes: 6 — 16

The Patchwork Denim Jacket You Didn’t Know You Needed ALIGNE Feruza Cropped Denim Patchwork Jacket Otrium £24 See On Otrium It’s likely that the rest of your denim jackets don’t look this cool. (Tell me I’m wrong). The patchwork detailing sets Aligne’s style apart from your average design, while the rigid structure maintains the silhouette we all know and love. Fashion meets function with the roomy pockets and classic stand-up collar. Wear this on top of any outfit for an instant upgrade. Available sizes: 34— 40

Botanical Ballet Flats For The Park And Beyond BODEN Almond Toe Ballerinas Otrium £37 See On Otrium In case you haven’t heard, ballet flats are back in a big way. These by BODEN are a great choice if you want to sprinkle in a pinch of pattern to your look. The delicate almond toe silhouette offers a feminine feel, and the lining is made of 100% leather for a soft yet durable finish. They’re the sweetest plus-one to a sundress or a pair of jeans. Available sizes: 36 — 39

A Gingham Top For Your Next Summer Picnic MONSOON Check Sleeveless Bib Top Otrium £23 See On Otrium Nothing screams summer picnic more than gingham. This top feels lightweight on the skin thanks to the polyester-cotton fabrication, and the ruffle lining that drapes across the chest gives it some playful flair. The sleeveless design guarantees you won’t overheat even in sweltering temps, plus the button-up closure make it easy to customize the neckline for any statement necklaces you might want to show off. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Wrap Skirt That’s Conveniently Reversible WHITE STUFF Bella Reversible Wrap Skirt Otrium £31 See On Otrium The fact that this skirt is reversible makes it perfect for traveling. On one side you’ll find a staple stripe print, and on the other a fun purple paisley pattern. It’s made from 100% linen, which is ideal for hot weather, while the button-and-tie fastening keeps it wrapped around your waist and in place all day. Available sizes: 8— 16

These Whimsical Trousers That Are Surprisingly Wearable BODEN Pull-On Trousers Otrium £30 See On Otrium It’s likely that, when you think “trouser,” you immediately think “office-outfit staple,” but this print makes them playfully versatile so you can wear them to anything from drinks with friends or a summer farmers market. The best part? They come in petite and regular sizing, so act fast before they’re gone. Available sizes: 6P— 14R

Embroidered Platform Trainers To Level-Up Your Outfit ASH Moby Sneakers Otrium £31 See On Otrium You know what they say: Keep your standards and your (platform) sneakers high. These will give you a six-centimeter lift thanks to the thick, sturdy sole. The classic lace-up closure hold your ankle securely in place, while the heel of the shoe debuts a fun mosaic design. Available sizes: 40

The Ultimate Striped Summer Dress MONSOON Stripe Jacquard Belted Dress Otrium £62 See On Otrium The perfect summer dress does exist. With a smocked body and a tiered hemline, this dress is perfect for your next night out or weekend brunch. It features a belt at the waist that ties into a darling bow, and the elasticated lining on the puffed sleeves hugs your arms if you want an off-the-shoulder moment. Available sizes: 4— 18