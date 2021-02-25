I Found The Best Topshop Items On ASOS So You Don't Have To

Shoppers everywhere let out a collective sigh of relief when ASOS acquired Topshop from Arcadia group earlier this year for a cool £265m million (along with Miss Selfridge) after the brand went into administration at the end of 2020. Now that the rest of the Topshop range is officially live on the ASOS website, we’ve done the hard work for you and trawled the thousand of items to find the best Topshop pieces available on ASOS to shop now.

Like many brands in the past year, Topshop has adapted to our global situation as the pandemic progressed. Queue a selection of matching luxe loungewear sets in cool hues, comfy T-shirts and chunky knits. Add to that the fact it has always been a go-to for perfect prints and summer dresses and you have quite the transitional selection.

Not only has the Topshop mainline come across to ASOS, but all of its subsidiaries have made the move too. Topshop’s tall, petite and maternity lines are available on ASOS, making the collections suitable for all sizes and shapes.

Wherever you stand on the Millennials vs. Gen Z skinny jeans debate, Topshop does decent jeans for all. Cult essentials like the Joni jeans and classic mom jeans have made a name for themselves for good reason, and they're all on offer via ASOS.

Don’t forget: Topshop has always paid close attention to its accessories and footwear ranges too, and it looks like that won’t be changing any time soon. From leather bags at reasonable prices to a pretty pair of heeled boots, Topshop will have the additions for any outfit.