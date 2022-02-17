There Are Lots Of Stylish Things Under $35 On Amazon, But These Have The Best Reviews

Buying clothes online was once a risky endeavor. It’s so hard to tell from a digital picture how a garment feels, fits, or flows. So it’s easy to assume something with a price that’s too good to be true is junk. Or, that’s the way it was before humans flocked in droves to the Amazon reviews section to report on their finds. Now reviews are an essential part of the process. Is this cute top tiny, oversize, transparent, or flimsy? There are always people who bought the thing, tried it on, loved or hated it, and came back to tell their tale and save you the trouble. More than for most things, the quantity and quality of reviews make picking out a new fit online easier (and keep returns to a minimum). There are loads of stylish things under $35 on Amazon, but these have the best, most glowing reviews.

Sometimes, reviewers can even help you try a new style of wearing something or fix a wardrobe failure. Because people like to share their tricks and hacks for making a garment work, you can learn all sorts of things. It’s like there are thousands of friends in the dressing room helping make your look work, or warning you away from something that just isn't it. I would never have thought, for example, that this top with flowy sleeves would work for me if it weren’t for the advice on how to wear it in reviews. Now I’m trying to pick a color. And I had no idea how many people were pining for a romantic rural past till I stumbled upon this ruffled midi dress and learned about the trend. But, I most appreciated the selfies people posted of these slick sunglasses, so I could see just how much like a rock star I would look if I also wore them.

1 A Flirty, Flowy Tunic With Just The Right Coverage ALLEGRACE Plus Size Long Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top is the most versatile, so you might want one in every one of the 22 cute colors. You can wear it with jeans and leggings, or dress it up and wear it to work or on a date. The comfy fabric is light enough for a warm day and pairs beautifully with a cardi when it’s cooler. “I absolutely lovvvveeeee this shirt!!!” said one of the over 2,000 five-star reviews. “I... paired it with some cute knee high boots and I feel fly! Gonna definitely buy the black and maroon one too.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 22

2 A Chic T-Shirt Maxi That Can Go Anywhere You Do Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Like pulling on a comfy T-shirt (but with no further outfit decisions to make), this maxi dress is supremely easy. You’ll be dressed for anything in it because it’s flattering and made from a soft, stretchy fabric in a cut that’s both fitted and forgiving. “The fabric drapes well and it fell right to the top of my feet,” said one reviewer, who bought a couple. “A great everyday dress, I sport them at work and on a Saturday morning shopping trip.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

3 The Quintessential Bike Shorts With Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether headed to a yoga studio or out for a run, these bike shorts are the perfect activewear — though they’re super cute paired with a sweatshirt for casual days on the town (or on the couch). They keep you cool, have a place to stash your phone, and come in two lengths. The high waist means they don’t slide down or scrunch your waist uncomfortably, and the wide band gives a smooth shape. Over 49,000 people gave them five stars and they come in loads of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

4 A Maxi Dress That’s Breezy & Beautiful BUENOS NINOS V Neck Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pull this flouncy floral maxi on and you’ll instantly feel like you’re on island time. There are two versions — one is a maxi dress and the other a (very, very cute) jumpsuit with wide legs. The spaghetti straps adjust for a custom fit. “I love this dress!” said one reviewer. “It’s very flattering, breezy, comfortable, and perfect for summer.” There are 42 color and style options so you could have a closet full and never look like you’re wearing the same thing. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, but not sheer or revealing. Almost 11,000 reviewers give it five stars. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

5 This Ultra-Soft Pair Of Comfy Lounge Pants ZOOSIXX Black Pajama Pants Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ready to stay home, curl up on the couch and get comfy? Or do you need a WFH wardrobe that’s deliciously soft? The word most users use to describe this pair of pajama pants is “buttery” because they’re so soft you want to melt in them. They come in 21 colors so you need not look like you’re wearing pajamas unless that’s the look you choose. The palazzo style is not only easy to wear but tends to look so good. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

6 A Fleece-Lined Beanie That’s Super Warm & Not Scratchy C.C Thick Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $18 See On Amazon This knit beanie is just the thing to keep you toasty when temperatures dip. The thick cable knit on the outside is super cute, as is the sizable faux fur pom pom. But the best part is the soft, fleece lining that makes the hat super warm, keeps the wind off your ears, and stops the feeling of scratchiness on your head. Wait. No! The best part is that it comes in 93 colors and textures. One size

Available colors: 93

7 These Stretchy Jeans That Get Raves From Wearers Riders by Lee IndigoPlus Size Bootcut Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Finding a great pair of jeans is a challenge some of us spend years on. Learn from the lessons of hordes of internet friends by trying these bootcut jeans. They stretch so you can move and breathe. The boot cut makes a great silhouette with boots or even flip-flops. They come in two washes as well as black and khaki and sizes run from 18 to 26. “Finally a pair of nice fitting jeans that don't make you feel like a stuffed sausage!” said one reviewer. “These are my new go-to jeans. They are super comfy, fit true to size, and make me feel good wearing them.” Available sizes: 18 — 26

Available colors: 4

8 This Lightweight Jogger That Moves With You Amazon Essentials Jogger Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pair of tech joggers gets rave reviews from buyers who love the stretch, softness, high-rise waist, and versatile cuffed ankle. Wear them with high tops for a seamless look or pair with flip flops to be the most casual. The fabric is light enough for warm weather — or sleeping in — while covering and protecting your gams. “They are the perfect lounge, sleep, jogger pants!” gushed one fan. “They are so soft and have an adjustable waist tie.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

9 A Stylish Hat For Warmth, SPF, & Flair Lanzom Fedora Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute fedora is everything your winter skin, hair, and look need. The wool mix is warm enough to keep you warm on cool mornings. The brim will protect your skin from rays in the afternoon. And you’ll be super stylish when it’s time to go out in the evening. It comes in 20 wardrobe expanding colors, has a simple leather-like band, and an adjustable internal string that makes it easy to get a perfect fit. One size

Available colors: 20

10 The Go-Everywhere Maxi That’s Chic & Comfy Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Every closet should have at least one dress that can go from lounging in slippers to a formal event just by changing shoes. This surplice maxi is that dress. The neckline allows for jewelry or showing off a contrasting cami. The length is long enough to be formal, the fit is flattering, and it comes in 15 colors so there’s no event — summer or winter — it cannot attend. “Love this maxi! It’s so versatile,” said one happy reviewer. “Dress it up with wedges, jewelry, jean jacket or scarf or dress it down with a peek-a-boo cami, flip flops, and a straw tote.” Sizes go from extra small to XX-large.

11 A Fashion-Forward Top With Fabulous Ruffle Sleeves Floerns Women's Casual Boho Ruffle Long Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a romantic, dressed-up look without a lot of florals, lace, or trouble, this bell-sleeve top is simple enough — with a T-shirt feel — right up to the cascading, tiered sleeves. Then it goes all out. It’s a great look with jeans, leggings, or a flowy skirt. “No matter how you stand, move, or sit, these sleeves drape beautifully,” said one reviewer. “I pair mine with cotton palazzos ruched along the sides to get an 18th-century southern belle vibe, without the corsetry.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

12 This Charming, Fluttery Skirt You Can Wear 2 Ways EXLURA High Waist Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Depending on the size you get and where you wear the waist, you can turn this skirt from midi to maxi length. Either way, you’ll love the flowy movement, comfort, and side pockets. “I love the elastic waistband and pockets!” said one reviewer. “The material is light and airy. It can easily be worn in colder months with another skirt under it or as is in the warmer months.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

13 A Set Of Cute, Comfy Panties So You Can Do Laundry Less Often Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you have plenty of clean underwear, laundry day doesn’t come around so quick. And this six-pack of bikini briefs is an easy way to achieve a fully-stocked undie drawer. But it’s the quality, comfort, and fit that’ll bring you back for another order. They’re mostly cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch and durability, are tag-free, and get over 74,000 five-star reviews. “I initially ordered the basic assorted package,” said one reviewer. “Then immediately ordered the fashion assorted package as well. They are very soft and comfortable!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

14 A Pretty, Modest Dress With Short Sleeves & Pleats Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This short sleeve maxi is made with a T-shirt cut and fabric, and is such a versatile little number. Wear it over a swimsuit at the beach. Add a pendant and heels and it’ll shine on date night. Step into a pair of slides and pull on a blazer, and it’s the easiest work dress. It’s a light, flowy fabric that skims your form without clinging. “I was quite surprised at how cute and flattering this dress is,” said one reviewer. “It’s hard to find casual dresses that are flattering.” It comes in a wide range of sizes from extra small to 6X. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available Colors: 9

15 A Hoodie So Soft & Lightweight You Might Want Several Gildan Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon A pullover hoodie is such a staple that you might have a drawer reserved for your collection. The discovery of this soft, lightweight fleece hoodie will help fill that drawer. It’s affordable, works in a wide range of climates, and is super soft. It’s 50% cotton and 50% polyester, a mix that is both comfy and durable. “This hoodie was the most comfortable and warmest hoodie I've ever owned,” said one reviewer. “Unfortunately, my girlfriend used her charms to acquire it. Judging from the purring sounds she makes when curled up in it, I guess it is as warm and comfortable as I’d hoped.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

16 The High-Waist Pencil Pants That Wear Like Yoga Pants GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon When almost 14,000 people agree that a certain pair of pants are “the best,” “flattering,” “fierce,” and various other superlatives, maybe it’s a good idea to try them on? These high waist pencil pants are stretchy, have sweet ties at the waist and ankle, and come in a huge number of colors. The matching belt (in some styles) can be removed and the cropped length is super cute. According to one of the nearly 14,000 five-star reviews, they are “like yoga dress pants.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

17 A Long, Lightweight Duster That Dials Up The Drama Isaac Liev Long Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pull this long duster cardigan over a simple dress and your outfit will go from backyard casual to fine-restaurant stunning. It’s lightweight enough to wear all day at work or traveling, and its flowy elegance is striking yet comfortable and easy to wear. “This looks great!” said one reviewer. “It's quite soft. I like it so much I will probably order more in different colors.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

18 These Soft, Jersey Leggings That Are A Perfect Wardrobe Staple Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $10 See On Amazon Leggings have become daily wear. So having a pile of them is a modern necessity. This pair checks all the boxes. They are a stretchy legging with a cotton texture that aren’t see-through, move with you, and are so affordable that owning a stack is within striking distance. “It's hard to find leggings that fit everywhere, but these really do,” said one reviewer. “They hug every curve, are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise.” They come in black and heather gray, get over 10,000 five-star reviews, and are available in sizes 1X through 5X. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

19 This Long Cardigan For A Flowy, Everyday Layer Amazon Essentials Plus Size Long Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon A long cardigan is such a useful piece. Pull it on over anything and it will render sleeves that aren’t quite right, pants that aren’t dressy enough, or a T-shirt that’s not a great fit into a classy ensemble where none of those flaws can be seen. This one has two pockets, a perfect length for everyday wear, and a midweight fabric that adds a layer of warmth without being heavy. Available sizes: 1X — 6X-

Available colors: 4

20 A Daring Bodycon That’s Comfy To Boot Just Quella Sexy Bodycon Party Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re ready to nearly bare it all for party night, this strappy backless dress is an easy choice. The polyester and spandex fabric hugs your form and moves with you — because dancing! — and the strappy style, short length, and plunging neckline expose a lot of skin without requiring constant maintenance or fear of wardrobe failure. Available sizes: 00 — 16

Available colors: 26

21 This Super Cute & Simple Cropped Tank KAMISSY Basic Crew Neck Crop Tank Amazon $15 See On Amazon This thick, ribbed crop tank with cutaway sleeves and a high neckline is such a great look that you can pair with everything from leggings, to skirts, to blazers, to hoodies. It can go from the base layer for a hiking ensemble to the tank under your business suit. “Definitely a staple in your wardrobe,” said one reviewer. “Love how thick the material is.” There are 25 colors so it will be easy to match it to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 25

22 The Dainty Layered Chain Necklace With A Cult Following MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Amazon $14 See On Amazon This layered chain necklace is so on-trend and cute — and such a great value — that over 10,000 people give it five stars. The chain is delicate and pretty and you can choose from 25 charm and chain combinations for a look that’s yours. There are gold butterflies, silver disks, hearts, locks, moons, and much more. “For the price, I thought this set would be junk,” said one reviewer. “But it is awesome. They are three separate necklaces. Each one is adjustable in length so you can style them any way you want.” Available styles: 25

23 This 4-Pack Of Classic Cotton Camis That’s Ultra Budget-Friendly Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can you ever have too many camisoles? They’re a wardrobe staple. Wear one under a dress that plunges too low or a top with too-big sleeve holes. Sleep in one and wear another to the gym. Wear one alone under a cardi or zip-up hoodie. This four-pack of slim-fit camis with adjustable spaghetti straps will plump your options without hurting your budget. They’re mostly cotton, with a touch of elastane for stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

24 A Sports Bra That Doubles As A Tank Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to layer a tank top over your bra when this sports bra tank top is both garments at the same time. With plenty of support and removable pads, so you can choose the level of coverage and support you want, this is a super versatile option. Over 34,000 people give this cute workhorse five stars. “This is the perfect workout tank!” said one of those reviewers. “Good support but not flattening. It’s super flattering and a perfect length for anything high-waisted. I’d even wear this as a going-out top!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

25 The Comfy, Stretchy Bodysuit That Works With So Many Fits MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon People are wearing this stretchy bodysuit — it’s modal and spandex — for everything from the base layer of a formal outfit to cosplay, casual comfort, and even winter athletics. It’s so stretchy that it moves and is easy to get a good fit. There are two snaps in the crotch so you can get it on and off, and comes in colors that span from an invisible warm layer to your Wonder Woman outfit. “I got both a white and black,” said one reviewer. “I wear them almost all the time interchangeably under shirts and dresses and such. I absolutely love both of them.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

26 A Classic Boatneck Dress With Bracelet Sleeves Amazon Essentials Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This boatneck dress is made from a light, stretchy fabric (viscose, with a touch of elastane) that skims your form, hits above the knee, and allows you to show off your jewelry. The three-quarter length arms won’t crash into bracelets and the boat neck shows just enough clavicle to highlight necklaces. Pair it with heels or boots for a dressy event, or step into flats or sandals for every day. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

27 This 2-Pack Of Tanks You’ll Wear With Everything Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon A good collection of tank tops makes getting dressed so much easier. Wear one under a cardi, blouse, dress, or even a T-shirt as a base layer, or on its own when weather is warm. These slim-fit tanks are long enough to cover your assets, have wide straps to cover your bra strap, are smooth in texture, and made from a quality cotton blend. Over 19,000 people give them five stars. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

28 This Flirty, Flowy Dress That Shows Off Curves Nemidor V-Neckline Plus Size Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a deep V neckline and a gather at the waist, this lightweight, flowing midi will take you to any event and have you looking good doing it. It’s light enough for warm weather and makes a great layer in cold. The fabric doesn’t cling or wrinkle and the hem lands just below the knee. It comes in so many colors and patterns that you could wear it to everything from a dance party to a wedding or work event. Available sizes: 14-Plus — 26-Plus

Available colors: 25

29 A Pair Of Jeggings With The Perfect Blend Of Jean & Stretch No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you want to wear your jeans tight but are unwilling to suffer through a day in denim, what do you do? Jeggings. When the event calls for a jeans vibe but you aren’t giving up the comfort of loungewear? Again: Jeggings. And this is the perfect pair of denim-styled leggings for every situation. They look like jeans but feel like leggings. There are two faux pockets, a faux fly, and contrast stitching to give verisimilitude to the look, yet they pull on and the stretch cotton blend accommodates movement. They come in dark denim, black, and white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

30 These Midsize Chunky Hoop Earrings In 3 Finishes PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon A chunky hoop is an easy earring to wear, so it’s often a staple in the jewelry box. This pair of open hoops are sized just right for a casual look. They come in three finishes — rose gold, silver, and gold — so you can choose your favorite. They’re cute, affordable, and versatile, and over 26,000 people give them five stars. “These are beautiful!” said one reviewer. “I didn’t know what to expect because of the low price but I am extremely pleased with them. They are not too heavy and look great with my short hair.” Available colors: 3

31 A Romantic Dress To Fulfill Your Cottage Core Dreams R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want to step back in time to live in an idealized rural existence with fewer screens and more poetry? Be sure to wear this flowy, vintage-fab dress when you go there. The stretchy gathering around the bodice makes it super comfortable and silhouetted. The sleeves can be worn off the shoulder or pulled up. The skirt is light and has lots of movement. “I’m obsessed,” said one reviewer. “It makes me feel like I should be frolicking through sunlight in a field with flowers in my hair while Fleetwood Mac plays.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

32 A Must-Have Pair Of High-Waist Leggings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon When more than 51,000 people take the time to give an affordable pair of leggings in buttery-soft and stretchy fabric five stars, they’re worth a gander. And many of those people seem to be shouting, “Buy these! Not those expensive ones! (You know the ones, right?)” As one reviewer put it, “These leggings are just as soft. They fit the same, if not better. They do not pill. I truly feel like I’m wearing ‘butter leggings’ or ‘like I’m naked.’” They have a high waist with a wide waistband, come in 21 colors and several styles — some with pockets! — and just two sizes because they are so stretchy they fit a wide range of shapes. Available sizes: One-Size — One-Size-Plus

Available colors: 21

33 A Long, Flowy Tunic With Hidden Pockets Shiali Plus Size Long Tunic Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This is the comfy, flowy top you’ll want to wear on repeat. You might do the laundry so you can wear it again. It’s long for good butt-coverage, has sweet chiffon detailing at the hem, and two side pockets. The neckline is flattering and the tunic length is forgiving. “This is my favorite go-to shirt,” said one reviewer. “It is not tight and flows nicely. I am buying every color so I can always have one ready to wear.” It’s made of cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch and durability. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 10

34 A Swingy T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This scoop-neck swing dress is effortless and seasonless. The swingy cut is forgiving and comfortable to wear. The short sleeves are great for warm weather and allow for layering. The length is casual but can be dressed up. And the fabric is easy to care for and not clingy. “I needed a simple dress I could dress up for work or down for just hanging around the house,” said one reviewer. “When I put this on, the first words out of my husband's mouth were ‘that's an awesome dress.’ I ordered another one. They are wrinkle-free, soft, and totally comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

35 A Cute Pair Of Glasses That Block The Blue Light From Screens TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cute pair of glasses will not only give you the librarian look you crave, but they’ll protect your peepers from UV light as well as the blue light from phones, TVs, and computers. There is no magnification or visible tint so they don’t affect sight. The classic round frames have a double-stud accent at the temple, and are sized for most faces. Over 14,000 people give them five stars. Available colors: 9

36 A Slender Wallet That Holds All Your Cards And Cash Travelambo Multi Card Case Wallet $15 See On Amazon If you have a lot of credit and loyalty cards, and hate hunting through a stack in your wallet when you need one, this card-displaying wallet solves that hassle. It opens up to reveal 16 card slots, a see-through ID holder, and two zippered pockets. “This slim solution holds unfolded cash in one zipper compartment and coins in the other,” said one reviewer. “Inside, I use one side for ID & rewards cards and the other for credit cards. It’s a very handy & secure solution that is very portable.” Available colors: 32

37 This 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs To Get You Through The Week VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When it comes to underwear, the rule is — usually — the smaller it is, the more it costs. So this five-pack of super comfortable, seamless thongs — in eight great color collections — is super refreshing at this price. They are tagless, have a cotton crotch, are silky soft to wear, stretch for comfort, and get over 27,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

38 The Vintage A-Line With A High Waist & Lots Of Swing Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon The vintage-gorgeous pleats and A-line cut of this swing skirt give it lots of movement, while the super-stretchy waistband makes for a forgiving fit. The delicate fabric and many color options make it so versatile and pretty that over 7,000 people give it five stars. “I didn’t know I needed a skirt in my life so bad until this one,” said one reviewer. “It is beautiful, comfortable, and feels like I’m floating on clouds as I walk.” The only problem with it? There are so many colors, it’s really hard to pick one (or two). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 56

39 A Warm, Cozy Jogger For Lounging (Or Jogging) Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you want joggers for their original intention — keeping you warm at the beginning and end of a workout or for jogging in cold weather — these are the ones. They are thick, fleece-lined and cozy, have a drawstring waist, and an elastic cuff at the ankle. They’re also great, of course, for remaining horizontal on the couch. So you might want an extra pair. Fortunately, they’re super affordable and over 14,000 people give them five stars. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

40 These Round Sunglasses That Make You Look Like A Rock Star WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Want to give yourself a cool, edgy, rock-star look? These polarized sunglasses in a round shape will do it. “They’re comfy and have a cute John Lennon with a rock twist kind of vibe!” said one reviewer. “These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses,” gushed another. “I just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are.” They come in a variety of lens and frame color combos, and protect eyes from 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Available colors: 7

41 The Sleeveless Bodycon You Can Wear Short Or Long Wenrine Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cute, high-neck bodycon is the perfect summer outfit. The ruching at the sides lets you choose how long you want it to be, so it can go from summer beach dress to elegant evening gown with a tug and a wiggle. And though it’s form-fitting, the ruching makes it pretty forgiving. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

42 A Pair Of Versatile, Luxe Leather Belts SANSTHS Leather Belts (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes the strategic application of a belt can transform a dress — or a whole look. And belts are often necessary for making clothes fit right. You need to have some ready in your wardrobe for those times. This two-pack of faux-leather belts makes that easy. They come in 12 color combinations, have a chic double ring cinch that’s infinitely adjustable, and get over 12,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 22” — 54”

Available colors: 12

43 These Thigh-High Socks That Are Warm & Flirty Moon Wood Thigh High Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s rare that an item is warm, cozy, and flirty all at the same time. But these thigh-high socks are. They’re more comfortable than tights, make boots look amazing, and can be bunched or folded to create all sorts of effects. They’re 80% cotton, too, so they’re super comfortable. “I love the versatility of these over-the-knee or thigh-high socks,” admired one reviewer. “They can be cuffed, slouched, or worn thigh-high. I planned on using them as leg warmers indoors but tried them on with a new pencil skirt and they rock!” They come in six colors. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

44 A 5-Pack Of Cute, Comfy, Lacy Underwear KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stock your drawers with something lacy and pretty, without making sacrifices in comfort. This stretchy, soft, lace-trimmed hipster underwear set in your choice of bamboo or cotton won’t give VPL, feels deliciously soft against skin, doesn’t ride up, and has just enough fabric to cover and protect. “I started changing over to bamboo undies because they are better at wicking moisture,” said one reviewer. “These don’t disappoint. Either I don’t notice them at all or it feels like I’m wearing a cloud.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2 sets