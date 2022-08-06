These Cute Shoes Are Selling Like Crazy On Amazon Because They're So Freaking Comfy

Some might say that finding a pair of cheap, comfy, and stylish shoes is nearly impossible — but I’m here to prove them wrong. Not only have I found dozens of pairs of cheap, comfortable shoes on Amazon, but the ones you’ll see below are also so cute that they’ve been selling like crazy.

Each pair you’ll find below has hundreds, if not thousands, of positive reviews to back up what I’m telling you. From flexible ballet flats to heels with memory foam insoles, there’s a reason these shoes are all selling fast: They’re as comfortable as they are cute. So what are you waiting for?

1 The Canvas Sneakers You Can Wear Practically Everyday ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sneakers are almost guaranteed to become your everyday go-to shoes, as their timeless style looks good with just about any outfit — including skirts and dresses. Nonslip rubber outsoles help keep you sturdy whether you’re running to catch the bus or easing your way across a wet floor. Plus, the canvas material lets your feet breathe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 22

2 These Moisture-Wicking Slippers That Won’t Leave Your Feet Sweating Scurtain Unisex Rubber Sole Slipper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these slippers made with moisture-wicking mesh uppers, but they also features ventilation holes at the toes so that your feet can breathe. And if you need to grab the mail? Their rubber outsoles are perfect for quick trips outside, as the nonslip texture helps keep you stable in wet conditions. Available sizes: 4.5 Women / 3 Men — 13 Women / 11 Men

Available colors: 22

3 These Knit Loafers That You Can Toss Into The Wash DREAM PAIRS Knit Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Figuring out how to clean your shoes once they get dirty can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, these loafers won’t lose their shape if you toss them into the wash. You can also fold them in half, making them great for traveling — and the rubber outsoles even give them a little extra grippy traction in slippery conditions. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

4 These Strappy Walking Sandals With Extra Arch Support UBFEN Hiking Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon These sandals have extra support for taller arches and soft EVA midsoles, as well as tough rubber outsoles that can handle being worn for long distances. The shoe’s carabiners are also adjustable for the best-possible fit. “I need a very supportive shoe,” one reviewer shared. “Most sandals cause the plantar fasciitis to flare. Not with these. [...] I can stand and walk with these without any problems.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 11

5 These Cushiony Slides That Mold To The Shape Of Your Feet Cushionaire Feather Recovery Sandals with +Comfort Amazon $35 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of slides you can wear around the house? These ones are made from soft foam that molds to the shape of your feet over time, giving you a customized fit that’s unique to you. They’re also waterproof, feature nonslip outsoles, as well as a slight platform for height. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 20

6 A Pair Of Double-Buckle Sandals With Thousands Of Positive Reviews FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle EVA Flat Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only are these sandals adored by thousands of reviewers, but they’re also made with soft EVA that shouldn’t chafe uncomfortably against your skin. The two top straps are also adjustable — just in case you prefer a tighter or looser fit. And if they ever get wet? Not a problem, as they’re also waterproof. “They fit perfect,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “Wore these shoes during my entire visit to Thailand. They were amazing and comfortable and I definitely shouldn’t have packed any other shoes bc these are the only ones I wore...” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 42

7 The Sneakers That Give Your Feet Extra Freedom Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whereas some sneakers are made from stiff, rigid materials, these ones from Skechers feature the brand’s unique 5Gen cushioning that moves with your feet — not against them. The best part? High-rebound insoles help keep your joints supported in all the right places, while a low shaft gives you ankle freedom of movement. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

Available colors: 25

8 A Sporty Sneaker Designed For Running New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’re into running, this lightweight pair from New Balance won’t weigh you down — whether you’re on the treadmill or track. Memory foam inserts help cushion your joints when you’re running, while the breathable mesh upper works to make sure you don’t get too sweaty. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

Available colors: 33

9 These Strappy Sandals With A Wide, Helpful Wide Heel The Drop Avery Square Toe High Heeled Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Some events call for heels — but if you aren’t used to walking in them, try opting for a pair with a wider heel, like this pair of sandals. They easily slip on and off your feet — no need to fiddle with any buckles or straps — and you can easily dress them up or down as needed. Pair them with dresses for formal events, or even throw them on with a pair of jeans for a cute going out look. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 21

10 The Flat Sandals Made With Soft, Comfortable Straps DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the beach or running errands, these sandals are a solid pick that are sure to look good regardless of what you’re wearing. Soft, flexible insoles help keep your legs from growing sore, while the rubber bottoms give them a little extra durability than your average pair of sandals. Not to mention, the straps help keep the sandals in place while you’re moving. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

11 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Let Your Feet Bend As Needed Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some ballet flats that can feel stiff, these ones are made with a flexible outsole that bends with your feet — not against them. Their casual silhouette and round toe give them a classic look that easily pairs with everything from jeans to dresses. Plus, the faux leather material makes them look way more expensive than $20. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

Available colors: 34

12 The Quick-Drying Sandals With Soft EVA Foam Midsoles TEVA Original Universal Quick-Drying Sandal Amazon $49 See On Amazon Go ahead and step into that puddle — these TEVA sandals dry extra-quickly, which means you won’t be stuck walking around in soggy shoes all day. Features like EVA foam midsoles, adjustable bungee cord laces, and rubber outsoles help keep your feet comfortable regardless of whether they’re dry or wet. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 39

13 A Pair Of Crocs Sandals That Are As Comfortable As They Are Stylish Crocs Tulum Sandal Amazon $38 See On Amazon Some sandals are cute but will leave your feet aching after just a few hours. That isn’t the case when it comes to these sandals from Crocs. Soft Matlite material and flexible outsoles help keep you from growing sore — even with the slightly raised heel. Plus, the strappy design is perfectly on trend. Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 9

14 The Classic Mary Janes That Are Easy To Dress Up Or Down AOSPHIRAYLIAN Mary Jane Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re going out with friends or heading to work, you can’t go wrong with this classic pair of Mary Janes. At just under 2 inches high, the platforms aren’t too tall. They’re also easy to dress up or down; pair them with a flowing dress or simply stick with jeans for a casual day out. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 5

15 A Platform Slide That’s So, So Comfortable CUSHIONAIRE Pim Knit Platform with +Memory Foam Amazon $40 See On Amazon It should come as no surprise that tons of reviewers call these slides “super comfortable,” as their memory foam insoles give your feet cushioning and support in all the right places. The stretchy knit uppers shouldn’t leave you struggling to slip them on — and despite their 2-inch platforms, the flexible outsoles allow you to walk with a natural gait. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 2

16 A Pair Of Bubble Slides That Feel Like “Walking on Clouds” BRONAX Bubble Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only are these bubble slides sure to turn heads wherever you wear them, but the bubbles are also just as functional as they are fashionable. They’re made from soft EVA foam that gently massages your feet as you walk — and since each sandals is one solid piece, there’s no need to worry about any seams or adhesives coming undone over time. One reviewer wrote, “It literally feels like walking on clouds.” Available sizes: 4.5 Women / 3 Men — 13 Women / 11 Men

Available colors: 10

17 The Slip-On Canvas Sneakers That Are Perfect In A Pinch hash bubbie Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes it doesn’t matter what shoes you’re wearing — you just need to throw on something quick so that you can get out the door, like these slip-on sneakers. Their classic style is sure to look good with everything from jeans to dresses. And unlike some sneakers, these ones are made with canvas uppers so that your feet can breathe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 31

18 These Stylish H-Band Sandals That Feel “Buttery Soft” The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $28 See On Amazon With their stylish miniature heel and classic H-band, don’t be surprised if you’re able to wear these sandals through multiple seasons. And if you’re worried about comfort? Don’t be — one reviewer described them as “buttery soft,” explaining that they “... walked around NYC for almost an hour running errands the first time I wore these out and I had no discomfort or blisters.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 10

19 A Pair Of Chunky-Heel Sandals That Are “Easy To Walk In” DREAM PAIRS Chunky Low Heel Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Speaking of comfortable sandals, these ones feature a thicker heel to give you a little extra balance — a must-have if you have trouble walking in pumps. The single toe and ankle strap also give them a classic look, making them great for nearly any occasion. One reviewer even wrote, “Super cute and easy to walk in. I live in a city so we do a lot of walking. These allow me to wear a cute dress and still walk to and from the restaurant!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 25

20 These Oxford Slip-Ons That Give You A Little Extra Height SOUL Naturalizer Turner Oxford Amazon $30 See On Amazon With their 3/4-inch heel and zipper details, you shouldn’t have any problem dressing these Oxford shoes up or down — they’re versatile enough to wear nearly anywhere. A soft foam lining and extra arch support help keep your feet comfortable, while the conveniently lace-free design makes it easy to slip them on or off. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 14

21 A Pair Of Braided Sandals Made From Vegan Leather Dunes braided Heel Sandal +Memory Foam Insoles Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only are these sandals made from vegan leather, but their memory foam insoles help keep you comfortable — even with the 2.5-inch heels. The lack of an ankle strap makes them easy to slip on and off. Plus, their nonslip outsoles help keep you stable. “Super comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “I ordered the camel color and have gotten tons of compliments.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 19

22 The Sandals That Come In So Many Colors Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon With dozens of colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than one pair of these sandals to your cart. They slide on and off your feet with ease, making them great for when you’re in a rush to get out of the house. Wear them with jeans, skirts, leggings — the list goes on and on. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

Available colors: 35

23 These Versatile Sneakers That Cover All The Bases Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of these sneakers, and not just because they’re my go-to shoe whenever I’m wearing a sun dress. Flexible soles help keep my feet and knees from growing sore while I’m out. They’re also easy to spot clean with a damp rag, and they feature elastic laces that automatically adjust to the size of my feet. And if you aren’t into white, you can choose from more than 40 colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 40+

24 A Pair Of Running Shoes That Let You Go For Miles UMYOGO Non Slip Athletic Tennis Sneakers Amazon $45 See On Amazon These running shoes feature knit uppers that allow air to circulate to help your feet breathe, all while the tough rubber outsoles let you travel for miles. “I am a walker,” explained one reviewer. “I do 3 miles daily and when the weather is right 5 miles on the weekend. These sneakers passed a 4 mile walking test.” The pair has over 55,000 positive ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 17

25 The Flat Sandals With Elastic Straps That Stretch To Fit Your Feet Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon The wide elastic straps on these sandals aren’t just cute — they also stretch to fit your feet so that you don’t have to fiddle around with any straps or buckles. You can wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses. Plus, many reviewers described them as “cute and comfy.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 14

26 A Pair Of Comfortable Clog Slides From Adidas adidas Adilette Clog Slide Sandal Amazon $37 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of sandals you can throw on for quick trips outside? Search no further than this sporty pair from Adidas. They’re made from a single piece of comfortable EVA that’s available in various color combinations. One customer even wrote, “They are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had on my feet.” Available sizes: 4 Women / 4 Men — 14 Women / 13 Men

Available colors: 10

27 These Comfy Loafers That Won’t Break The Bank STQ Memory Foam Slip On Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen a pair of loafers like these before, but when was the last time they were available for less than $40? Their diamond-stitched uppers give them a timeless look that you shouldn’t have any problem wearing from season to season — and unlike some slip-ons, these ones have elastic on either side for a snug fit. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

28 A Pair Of Platform Wedges That So Many Reviewers Call “Comfortable” VICKI·VICKI Platform Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t need any excuse to wear these wedges, as they’ll look good with just about any outfit — from maxi dresses to a cute pair of jean shorts. Features like an adjustable buckle clasp and cushioned footbed help your feet stay comfy, while the 4-inch heel gives you a chic little boost. One reviewer even wrote, “These are so comfy and cute and for the price??! Yes please!” Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 9

29 These Chunky Heels With Trendy Clear Straps DREAM PAIRS Open Toe Ankle Strap Heel Amazon $45 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen a few celebrities jumping onto the clear strap trend — but if you aren’t sure that it suits your style, just try out these chunky heels for less than $30. The low heel makes them easier to walk in than pumps, and the insoles are padded for extra comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 11

30 The Sperry Sneakers That Are Shockingly Affordable Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon These Sperry sneakers are made with lightweight linen uppers that won’t leave your feet too warm, while rustproof eyelets help keep them looking good through hundreds of wears. And unlike some rubber outsoles, these ones shouldn’t leave scuff marks on floors. The pair has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and dozens of colors are available. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 40+