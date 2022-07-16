These Are The Most Popular Shoes On Amazon Because They're So Damn Comfortable

One of my favorite things to embrace whenever the weather changes is fresh footwear — whether I’m headed to the beach, on a walk in the sunshine, or heading out to dinner with friends, I’m always making sure I have the best shoes to get me through, make me look cute, and keep me comfortable.

Even though I’m always looking to expand my collection of footwear, I’m rarely willing to break the bank for any pair. Thankfully, with Amazon I never have to — it has a large selection of different shoe styles all at unbeatable prices. Not only will you not find quality products at prices like these right at your fingertips anywhere else, but you won’t find a customer base as loyal as Amazon’s that provides honest reviews for every pair of shoes you’re perusing. Thanks to these reviews, I’ve been able to pick out the best of the best from Amazon, a.k.a. the comfiest shoes on the market.

Pairs like these comfy cork sandals, these funky Teva sandals, and these monochrome Reeboks have tens of thousands of amazing reviews on Amazon, with people boasting about their comfort and affordability among many other great attributes. Pick up a pair (or a few!) of these great styles and you’ll be set, I promise.

1 These Canvas Flats Made With Comfy Memory Foam Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon Nothing says comfort quite like memory foam, and these canvas loafers from Sketchers are made with memory foam footbeds. Not only will these cushy footbeds help your feet relax on days when you’re out and about, but these cushiony shoes come in nearly two dozen different hues, from classic all-black to trendy olive, so you can express your personal style with ease. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Wide & Regular fits available)

Available colors: 22

2 These Cork Sandals That Are Just As Comfier As Pricey Name Brand Shoes CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cork footbed sandals look nearly identical to expensive, name brand sandals, and reviewrs comment that these lightweight shoes are just as comfy as $120-plus pairs — if not more so. They have genuine suede insoles that perfectly contour your foot after wear and adjustable straps that you can play with depending on how wide or narrow your feet are. Available sizes: 5 — 13 (Wide & Regular fits available)

Available colors/prints: 24

3 These Lightweight Sneaks That Support You Through All Of Your Physical Activities Alicegana Lightweight Athletic Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon You actually don’t have to spend a ton on gym sneakers — grab a pair of these lightweight tennis shoes instead. With a breathable construction, slip-resistant sole, and super plush memory foam insole, these sneakers will get you through tough workouts, long strolls, and fast-paced runs with ease. Available sizes: 4 — 13.5

Available colors: 7

4 A Pair Of Sporty Sandals That Have Built-In Arch Support CIOR Sport Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your style lies on the sportier side of the spectrum, you’ll love this sandal option. With a textured foot bed that prevents slipping and sliding, ample arch support, and a soft, cushy structure that prevents any chafing, this pair of sandals will get you through all of your favorite activities without any complaints. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 23

5 These Everyday Canvas Sneakers That You Can Throw In The Wash ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers are truly classic shoes that are perfect for any everyday, casual outfit. They’ll add a rockstar edge to sundresses and denim alike. No need to worry about getting these kicks dirty — you can even throw them in the washer if they get dirty from constant wear, because the canvas material is extremely durable. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 22

6 These Chic Espadrilles That Dress Up Any Outfit Soda Open Toe Espadrille Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon These open toe espadrilles are perfect for a day or night out on the town in the warm weather, and come with everything you’ll need to feel comfy while you walk, including an adjustable ankle strap and a sturdy structure. With a platform of 1 1/4 inches, these shoes give you a little lift while still being easy to walk in. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 46

7 The Easiest Slip On Shoes That Come In 23 Bold Patterns & Colors Obtaom Canvas Slip On Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slip on shoes are the easiest shoes to throw on (for obvious reasons), making them the perfect casual staple. These canvas sneakers have that slip on function but with a tie-up design that adds to the tennis shoe aesthetic, as well as a frayed exterior that provides an ultra-cool and casual look. The distressed edges of these shoes are so trendy right now, as are the bold colorways. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 23

8 These Waterproof Sandals With Built-In Arch Support MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon You’ll want these supportive walking sandals to help you look cute and feel comfortable at the same time. With a unique strappy design and made to be 100% waterproof and slide-proof, these sandals will be the perfect accessory to any beachside, poolside, or other outdoor adventure — yes, even hiking. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 21

9 These Sleek Sneakers With A Mesh Construction That’s So Breathable TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Ideal for walking, jogging, lifting, and every athletic endeavor in between, these slip-on sneakers have a memory foam sole and the most breathable mesh construction. Yep, these stylish shoes have all of the comfort of a traditional sneaker without those clunky, stuffy designs. The stretchy mesh fabric means your feet won’t get irritated — no matter what you’re doing. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

10 These Ballet Flats That Are Flexible Enough To Fold Up & Throw In Your Bag HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of commuter who needs to wear sneakers until right before you head into the office, you’ll love these flexible flats. These mesh ballet flats are office-friendly and are so flexible, they can be folded up and thrown into your bag. Plus, they have a sleek pointed toe design and and soft lining that won’t irritate your feet or heels. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 10

11 These Cool Slip Ons That Spruce Up Any Casual Look hash bubbie Slip On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon You won’t need to break the bank for a pair of cool skater shoes when you can pick up a pair of these slip on canvas sneakers. You’ll have a hard time choosing between the two dozen colors and prints that these kicks come in, considering they’re all equally stylish, comfortable, and add flair to any causal outfit. Yep, these shoes are extra cushiony, so you’ll feel as cool as you look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 27

12 A Cult Favorite Sneaker Made From Cool Canvas Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon The simple canvas construction of these Superga sneakers allows any pair to seamlessly flow with any outfit in your wardrobe. Plus, they have tons of eyelets for an adjustable fit, and the rubber sole is easy to clean. This classic pair is a must-have in any wardrobe, and there’s nearly 80 hues and prints to choose from, making these easy to match with your existing clothes. Available sizes: 5 — 15.5

Available styles: 78

13 These Cushy Slides That You Can Wear In & Out Of The House Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen cushiony cloud slides trending recently, and I’m here to tell you why. They’re not only the sleekest sandals ever, but they’re also comfortable enough to wear around the house yet cool enough to wear outside to run errands, and their foam soles are even waterproof. Say goodbye to your traditional fuzzy slippers and hello to these cushiony options instead. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 21

14 A Set Of Slip Ons That Are Easy To Put On & Wear Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that these slip-on shoes “are the comfiest shoes [they] own!” — a claim that checks out considering the easy slip-on function (thanks to the elastic vamp), flexible sole, and comfortable and breathable canvas exterior. Plus, there’s 72 colors and patterns to choose from when you order, so you can grab a couple pairs to add to your casual outfit rotation. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Both Wide & Regular fits available)

Available styles: 72

15 These Strappy Sandals That Have A Snug Yet Comfortable Fit DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Flat Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dressy sandals are a must, and these strappy, flat elastic strap sandals will keep you comfortable even during a long night out. The ankle strap on these sandals will keep your shoes securely on, the non-slip rubber sole will ensure you won’t slide around while you’re walking, and the 15 color options help you find the right pair for your personal style. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 15

16 These Comfortable & Cute Sneakers That Anyone Will Love Rocket Dog Jazzin Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sneaker model has a lace-up design, a cushiony rubber sole, and memory foam inlays, making them great for adventuring outdoors. The insoles of these shoes are so soft, you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud. But in reality, you’re just wearing some super cute sneakers that work great with denim shorts and sundresses. Available sizes: 0 — 13

Available styles: 67

17 These Chic, Cushioned Flats With A Classic Round Toe Design MaxMuxun Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon These ballet flats will go with absolutely every work-approved outfit, and the faux suede design is elegant and chic. Despite their fancy exterior, these flats are super easy to throw on everyday thanks to their slip-on function and comfy, lightly-padded footbed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 13

18 These Low-Top Reeboks That Make Anyone Look Instantly Cool Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Reebok produces tons of classic, everyday sneaker models, and this Princess sneaker is no exception. With 100% synthetic leather exterior that adds an elegant element to an otherwise casual sneaker, this model is supportive, comfortable, and even come in regular and wide fits that you can rock depending on your foot structure. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (Both Wide & Regular fits available)

Available colors: 4

19 The Cutest Floral Flats To Put A Little Spring In Your Step HEAWISH Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon The floral design on these ballet flats adds the cutest aesthetic element, and they can easily be dressed up or down with a chic dress or pair of jeans. They’re super lightweight and flexible, too, making them not only comfortable for all-day wear, but a must-have for packing for vacations or for switching into while commuting. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

20 These Slide Sandals With Orthopedic Support MEGNYA Orthotic Slide Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon These sandals have built-in orthotic functions, including deep heel cups and arch support that are made to help those struggling with issues like flat feet and plantar fasciitis. Despite these practical features, these sandals still look super chic. In addition to having supporting soles, these are also super lightweight and have adjustable straps, so your comfort is guaranteed whenever you slip these babies on. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 12

21 These High Heels That Go With Any Fancy ‘Fit TOP Moda High Heel Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a 2 3/4-inch heel that’s not too overwhelming, these high heel sandals are lightweight yet sturdy. They keep your feet secure thanks to an has an adjustable buckle closure around the ankle and a fully enclosed back, functional features that also add a chic style to these shoes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 86

22 These Casual Low-Tops That Will Become Your New Everyday Shoe Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These Skechers sneakers are more than just another cute and casual slip-on shoe! These have a flexible sole, a memory foam footbed, and a canvas exterior that will serve you well, especially on hot days because they are so lightweight. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (both Wide & Regular fits available)

Available styles: 22

23 These Canvas Shoes That Add A Casual Spin To Traditional Loafers Soda Canvas Slip On Loafers Amazon $19 See On Amazon These slip-on Soda loafers are made from canvas, allowing you to put a more causal spin on a traditionally-formal shoe type and incorporate them into your everyday outfits. Best of all, these stylish, office-ready shoes have memory foam gel insoles for utmost comfort while moving throughout the day. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 11

24 These Comfy Flats With A Chic Ankle Strap DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need a warm weather-friendly shoe that can be worn in a professional setting? These low wedge flats can do the trick. These shoes look like sandals and flats all in one, with a covered toe that’s office-appropriate, an exposed footbed everywhere else that lets your feet breathe, and an ankle strap that adds some style — you won’t turn to any other pair while getting ready for work each day. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 10

25 This Beachy Pair Of Shoes With Memory Foam & Terry For Added Comfort Roxy Minnow Slip On Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These Roxy slip-ons have a cushiony footbed and a breathable textile exterior that can’t be beat when the sand is near because they look and feel so summery. Plus, the slip-on function is necessary when you want to tear off your shoes and jump into the ocean as quickly as possible. Available sizes: 1 — 13

Available styles: 23

26 These Anti-Slip Flip Flops That’ll Become Your New Everyday Shoe Temi Soft Flip Flops Amazon $20 See On Amazon Flip flops are the undeniable winner when it comes to easiest casual shoes, but it’s important your feet don’t slip and slide out of them. These flip flops from Temi are anti-slip thanks to their textured footbeds, and even have some arch support that helps if you struggle with issues like flat feet. These roomy, lightweight flip flops even come in trendy colors like purple and light pink. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 6

27 These Athletic Sneakers That Come In The Cutest Colors Feethit Breathable Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sky blue, deep purple, all black — these are just a few of the amazing colors these super chic athletic sneakers come in, proving they’re way cuter than other brands out there. These mesh top sneakers are also super lightweight, breathable, and have non-slip traction that ensures a safe walk, jog, or sprint when you wear these. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

28 These Sneakers That Are Roomy & Breathable JABASIC Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These athletic sneakers allow your toes to move inside, and have a lace-up design that keeps your whole foot secure. The knit upper is super breathable, keeping your feet cool and dry no matter what you’re doing, and adds a cute textured look to any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 6

29 These Chic Loafers That Are Built For Long Walks VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $30 See On Amazon These loafers have a leather exterior, rubber massage bottom, breathable exterior, and padded insole. Yep, these shoes are not only made for looking pretty, but also for walking. The rubber bottom is skid resistant and super flexible, which makes these stylish, office-appropriate shoes also totally suitable for long walks. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 45

30 These Cushiony Flip Flops That Can Help With Foot Pain AEROTHOTIC Orthotic Flip Flops Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re into the sporty aesthetic or want something a little more glitzy, these arch-supportive flip flops can provide a style that suits you. These comfy orthopedic sandals come in tons of different styles, including silver glitter and plain black, yet every style comes with cushion-lined straps and high arch support for the utmost comfort whenever you wear these. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 21

31 A Pair Of Cloud Slides With Adjustable Buckle Straps Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon These slides have the soft, squishy comfort you expect from trendy cloud slides but they have another key detail: adjustable buckle straps. These smart straps further help these shoes perfectly fit your feet, making these the ultimate exercise in comfortable yet stylish footwear. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 17

32 This Pair Of Strappy Sandals That Are Perfectly Hippie-Chic SHIBEVER T-Strap Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Does your personal style fit in with the hippie-chic aesthetic? Then you’ll love these T-strap floral sandals. These sandals can spruce up truly any casual outfit, and the rhinestone flower design is guaranteed to get you compliments anywhere you go. Plus, the elastic back strap makes it easy to slip these shoes on and off as you please. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

Available styles: 14

33 This Fun Pair Of Teva Sandals That Are Sporty Yet Cute Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon On the hunt for a sandal that goes against the status quo? Look no further than these cool Teva sandals. These strappy sandals are sporty yet stylish, and even have a slight platform (approximately 3/4-inch) to give you a little height. These cushiony shoes are made from recycled plastic bottles, too, so it’s footwear you can feel good about. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 23

34 These Sneakers That Every Runner, Walker & Gym Goer Needs Saucony Cohesion 10 Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon These gym shoes are made from 100% breathable mesh that any runner, walker, or gym goer will love to help keep them dry during sweaty workouts. Reviewers love how durable they are, thanks to the mesh on the upper sole that allows for airflow even during the most intense workouts. Available sizes: 6.5 — 12 (both Wide & Regular fits available)

Available colors: 13