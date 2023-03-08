These Brilliant Things Make Your Outfits 10x More Comfortable

There are those annoying little things — like bra straps that constantly fall or shoes that always give you blisters — that you put up with on a daily basis because, well, it is what it is. But what if I told you there’s a solution for those problems and more? The following 40 brilliant things will make your outfits 10 times more comfortable, and they’ve got the reviews to prove it.

Sick and tired of the underwire bra pain? Keep reading.

1 A Sweatproof Undershirt So You Don’t Have To Worry About Sweating T THOMPSON TEE Sweatproof Undershirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can stay comfortable and avoid (oftentimes unavoidable) sweat stains thanks to this sweatproof undershirt featured on Shark Tank. The cotton shirt is designed with cotton-blend underarm sweat pads that absorb moisture and body heat and turn it into vapor so you’re way more comfortable. The 100% cotton undershirt has a tailored fit and added length to make it easy to tuck in, it protects tops from being ruined by stains, and will make you feel 10 times more confident knowing it’ll absorb all excess sweat throughout the day. Available styles: 3 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Unique Flat Socks That Won’t Annoyingly Slip Down FLAT SOCKS No Show Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get these flat socks that are basically sockless shoe liners to keep your feet feeling fresh. They’re made from moisture-wicking polyester, and the flat construction and slim design means they don’t show, slip, or slide around inside the shoe. The flat socks are washer- and dryer-safe for easy care and to make them extra comfortable, they have a soft and cushy texture that adds a layer of additional support for your feet. Available styles: 3 Available sizes: Small — Large

3 These Stretchy High-Waisted Leggings With 36,000 Perfect Ratings THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a pair of these high-waisted leggings to your loungewear collection for ultimate comfort. Their thickness ensures they’re totally opaque, and the spandex-polyamide blend gives them just the right amount of stretch while maintaining their shape. They feature a wide waistband for added support and are just as good for working out as they are paired with a sweater and your favorite sneakers for everyday wear. It’s no surprise that over 36,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars. Available styles: 39 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 A Set Of Waist Button Extenders To Make Your Jeans Way Comfier Jeans & Denim Waist Button Extenders (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add some stretch to your jeans with these genius button extenders. They add up to 2 extra inches of waistband length for your comfort, and they do so seamlessly: put a belt on and no one will ever know. The extenders feature metal buttons and are available in a denim design as well as an option for dress pants that includes both hooks and buttons. Available styles: 3

5 A Pack Of Seamless Underwear For A Second-Skin Feel VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Avoid underwear lines and enjoy second-skin comfort all day long thanks to this seamless underwear. The breathable low-cut, bikini-style panties are made from a nylon and elastane blend and feature a cotton liner. Their silky smooth texture prevents friction with clothing and helps absorb sweat and moisture. They also come with thousands of rave reviews that echo this one: “Fits nicely, no riding up and best of all no panty lines.” Available styles: 5 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 This Moisture-Wicking Shirt That’ll Keep You Cool & Dry Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wear this brushed tech long-sleeve shirt and stay cool and dry even during the most intense cardio workouts. Its soft, lightweight polyester-elastane construction makes it oh-so comfortable to wear whether you’re going for a run or lounging on the couch, and the thumbholes provide added warmth. The top is designed with a classic crewneck and an extended length for a relaxed feel, and it’s available in 24 colors including basic neutrals as well as more vibrant options. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 These Waistband Tighteners For A Genius Alternative To Belts Skinny Clip Waistband Tightener (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a belt alternative, these clip tighteners are a genius way to cinch your waistband. Each set includes four different colored clips — white, khaki, black, and blue — that are easy to slide onto your pants or skirt and feature a minimalist design for a discreet look. They can be attached anywhere along the waistline without creating excessively bulky fabric folds and provide the same tightness a belt does. Available styles: 1

8 A Spray That Stretches & Softens Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make your new favorite boots 10x more comfortable thanks to this professional spray that softens and stretches shoes and boots. It’s suitable for various materials, including leather, suede, and canvas, and it goes on clear so you don’t need to worry about stains. To use it, just shake the bottle, generously spray inside the shoes you want to stretch, then put on a thick pair of socks and walk around in the shoes until the spray has been absorbed. Tens of thousands of reviewers confirm how well this spray works and echo this shopper: “This stuff works like a charm!”

9 A Super Soft Bra Liner To Alleviate Underwire Pressure More of Me to Love Bamboo & Cotton Bra Liner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Line your bra with this super soft bamboo and cotton liner for added comfort and to absorb extra sweat. It’s designed without tags and with rounded edges for a seamless fit, and the padding helps keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. If you’re sick and tired of your bra’s underwire digging into your skin, get a set of these comfy liners and instantly feel a difference. Available styles: 8 Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

10 This Wireless Bra For A Sleek & Seamless Look Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get support without the constriction of an underwire thanks to this wireless T-shirt bra that has a weightless feel and no-show effect. Its comfortable stretch comes from a nylon-spandex fabric blend that delivers breathability but doesn’t lose its shape. The pullover design adds to the bra’s seamless look, while its removable cups give it versatility and help with shaping. The moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry no matter the season, as will the side flex panels. Available styles: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 A Cami That Has A Built-In Padded Bra THUNDERSTAR Modal Built-in Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Skip the uncomfortable underwire with this adjustable-strap cami that has a built-in padded bra for the perfect blend of support and comfort. Made from a soft modal fabric with added spandex for a little bit of stretch, this breathable tank top is a great layering basic that comes in a variety of colors. The silky-smooth material allows it to drape effortlessly and resists creasing, shrinking, and pilling, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it after a couple of washes. Available styles: 28 Available sizes: 0 — 12

12 An Anti-Chafe Balm To Protect Your Skin From Irritation Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your clothes are causing skin irritation, here’s a brilliant solution that’ll make your outfit way more comfortable: an anti-chafe balm. It glides on smoothly and helps minimize rubbing and friction that can lead to rashes, chafing, and raw skin. The balm is fragrance-free and is meant to be applied to areas most commonly affected by chafing — such as your arms, thighs, or chest — before activities. Available styles: 4 Available sizes: 3 sizes and packs of two

13 A Grooved Cuff To Wear A Hair Tie Comfortably Around Your Wrist Zuo Bao Stainless Steel Grooved Cuff Amazon $12 See On Amazon File this stainless steel grooved cuff under genius products you never knew you needed. Instead of a hair tie digging into your wrist, wrap it around this metal cuff that doesn’t just protect your wrist, but doubles as a cute piece of jewelry. It has garnered a ton of positive reviews, like this one: “Where has this been my entire life!? I love this thing, slip it on my wrist and put the hair band around it!” Available styles: 3 Available sizes: Sets of two or three

14 These Ultra Low-Cut Liner Socks For A Sockless Appearance Toes Home Ultra Low-Cut Liner Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your feet from blisters with these ultra low-cut liner socks that don’t show, whether you’re wearing flats or heels. Besides the sockless appearance, these cotton socks add a layer of comfort and the gel tab on the back ensures that they stay put and don’t keep slipping off. They’re soft and durable, allowing for breathability and quick moisture absorption. Available styles: 7 Available sizes: 6 — 11

15 These Convertible Pants For Ultimate Versatility Columbia Saturday Trail Convertible Pants Amazon $61 See On Amazon Get this one pair of convertible pants for multiple outdoor conditions and adjust them on the go depending on the weather. They are water- and stain-repellent, and even feature UPF-50 protection against sun damage. The pants have a classic straight-leg fit and an elastic mid-rise waistband, but the coolest feature is that the long pant legs convert into shorts, and then can be easily zippered back on. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: 2 — 24, including short, regular and tall sizes

16 A Set Of Silicone Bra Strap Cushions To Stop Straps From Slipping & Digging Into Your Skin Magicmode Silicone Bra Strap Cushions (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Place these silicone cushions under your bra straps and you’ll be amazed at how much more comfortable you’ll feel. The straps won’t keep slipping or digging into your skin; instead, they’ll stay put throughout the day on these soft cushions. Each pack comes with three sets that are washable and waterproof for durability and easy maintenance so you can wear them over and over again. Available styles: 2

17 A Bra With Smoothing Panels No Side Effects Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get comfort and support while eliminating under-arm discomfort with this full-coverage underwire bra. The side panels and adjustable straps create a more comfortable fit, while the nylon-elastane material gives it a butter-soft feel. Tens of thousands of reviewers give it a positive rating and one customer even called it the most comfortable bra they’ve ever worn, saying, “I bought one and loved it so much that I ordered 3 more in other colors.” Available styles: 12 Available sizes: 34B — 42C

18 These Moisture-Wicking Socks That Keep Feet Dry & Eliminate Unwanted Odors Bamboo Sports No-Show Bamboo Workout Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your feet dry and sneakers fresh-smelling thanks to these moisture-wicking bamboo workout socks. They’re lightweight and feature a bamboo mesh top for added breathability, making them the perfect choice for running, gym workouts, or everyday wear. The low-cut design gives them a sockless appearance and if you’re wondering whether they’re really as effective as they claim to be, just listen to the many reviewers such as this one who said, “These socks are extremely comfortable, keep my feet dry and I no longer have foot odor. I wish I had started wearing bamboo socks years ago!” Available styles: 5 Available sizes: Small — Large

19 A Shoulder Pad Cushion To Make Carrying A Heavy Bag Easier ZINZ Shoulder Pad Cushion Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take the pressure off — literally — and use this shoulder pad cushion for a brilliant way to make carrying a heavy bag easier. The thick pad is filled with memory foam for maximum comfort and is large enough to fit over most straps. Its hook-and-loop closure makes it easy to adjust and the little anti-slip plastic dots on its base keep it from slipping off your shoulder.

20 A Ponytail Hat You Can Wear With A Messy Bun Or A Low Pony C.C Ponycap Amazon $17 See On Amazon For days when even the dry shampoo isn’t cutting it, get this cute trucker baseball cap. It has a fun criss-cross back detail so you can wear it with a messy bun or low pony, depending on your mood. It also features a mesh back and sides for breathability and a distressed denim front for a two-toned design. If that’s not your look, it comes in countless other options including pink leopard print and colorful tie-dye. Available styles: 93

21 This Quick-Drying Polo Shirt With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings Hanes Sport Polo Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stay cool and dry in this moisture-wicking polo shirt. It has a classic polo cut that features a collar, button-up detail, and short sleeves. It’s the perfect top to wear on a hot day since it’s made from a jersey knit polyester that’s both quick-drying and features protection from harmful UV rays thanks to its UPF 50+ shield. Pair it with shorts or jeans for a relaxed warm-weather outfit or wear it for outdoor sports for a tank or tee alternative. Available styles: 7 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

22 A Shoe Stretcher So You Can Wear Your Favorite Shoes Without Painful Blisters LANNEY Shoe Stretcher Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make your shoes more comfortable to wear with this clever shoe stretcher that provides four-way stretching. Add room by inserting the stretcher inside the shoe and twisting the metal handle depending on whether you want to lengthen or widen the shoe, stretch the toe area, or expand the instep. Unlike other stretchers, this one is made from strong, durable plastic to prevent cracking, so it’s a great little investment that’ll last you for years to come. Available styles: 6

23 These Sticky Dots & Strips To Avoid Any Fashion Mishaps Fearless Double-Sided Tape - Combo Pack Of Dots And Strips Amazon $12 See On Amazon Relax and dance all night without the fear of a fashion mishap by using these double-sided dots and strips that’ll keep your outfit securely in place. The adhesive on the tape is designed not to cause any irritation or leave behind residue. Instead of ruining clothes with pins, use this transparent tape that doesn’t cause the fabric to bulk up but is strong enough to last all day to hold up a neckline or dress straps.

24 These Slip Shorts To Make Wearing A Dress So Much More Comfortable BESTENA Slip Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wear these slip shorts underneath a dress for a super comfortable fit that helps avoid chafing, too. They have a second-skin kinda feel thanks to the nylon-elastane fabric blend that makes them silky smooth and seamless when worn under a skirt or a dress. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

25 A Ring Adjuster So You Can Stop Worrying About Your Jewelry Falling Off 5 STARS UNITED Ring Size Adjuster (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re constantly worried about your precious jewels falling off your fingers because your rings are so loose, get this ring size adjuster that’s a much cheaper and faster solution than having rings permanently resized. Whether you bought the wrong size ring or it becomes loose during the cold winter months, this adjuster allows you to customize the size in a non-permanent way. It comes highly recommended with over 38,000 perfect reviews and one happy shopper even wrote, “If I could give these more than five stars, I would do it! They have far exceeded my expectations.”

26 These Waterproof Socks For A Comfy Sports Gear Addition LEAKDRY Waterproof Socks Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add these waterproof socks to your sports gear collection and you’ll be so happy you did, especially when you end a day on the slopes with totally dry feet. They have a moisture-wicking three-layer design that’s made from a blend of nylon, spandex, and bamboo for ultimate comfort, stretch, and durability. The socks also feature elastic cuffs to keep cold air and water from coming in. Use them for any of your favorite outdoor activities, from skiing to kayaking, and you won’t believe the difference this small accessory makes. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

27 A Sports Bra With A Handy Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Medium Support Back Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get this medium-support sports bra and you’re not just getting a workout top, it also very cleverly provides a spot to stash your phone while you work out. The back pocket is the perfect size to hold a phone or small wallet and has a double-flap closure to make sure its contents don’t fall out. You’ll love the racerback fit and breathable, moisture-wicking design that’ll keep you cool and comfy while you work out. The sports bra has a double panel on the front to ensure full coverage and features removable cups you can take out as needed. Available styles: 28 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 These Bra Strap Clips That Instantly Transform Any Bra W-Plus Bra Strap Clips (9 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Use these multi-colored bra strap clips and solve the annoying falling bra strap problem once and for all. You can easily attach the clip to the back of your bra straps, and not only will it hold them securely in place, but it’ll also essentially turn your bra into a push-up as it tightens its fit. The clips are discreet enough so they won’t show, and the set includes different colors as well as anti-slip straps that can be used instead of the clips for the same purpose. Available styles: 4

29 This Sock Set That Provides Air Circulation & Moisture Control Dickies Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew (6 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm yet dry no matter the temps in these moisture-control socks that allow for good ventilation. The moisture-wicking fibers help keep your feet dry and the bottom cushioning and arch compression makes them super comfortable for all-day wear. The reinforced heel and toe create a snug fit and besides practical neutrals, the set also comes in a bunch of cute colors and patterns. Available styles: 25 Available sizes: 5 — 13

30 These Boxer Briefs That Don’t Ride Up Or Dig Into Your Skin Molasus Cotton Boxer Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give yourself the gift of comfort with this cotton boxer brief set that features a silky waistband that doesn’t dig into your skin and a relaxed fit that won’t ride up all day long. They have a 4.5-inch inseam and are nice and soft thanks to the cotton material, but also have a ton of flexibility and elasticity because of the added spandex. If you’re tired of feeling constricted in other underwear styles and are looking for a relaxed and comfy fit, these boxer briefs are it. Available styles: 5 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

31 A Comfy Tank You Can Wear Without A Bra Because It Has One Built In V FOR CITY Cotton Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those days when wearing a constricting bra is just not an option, stay comfy in this cotton tank top with a built-in shelf bra. It has wider adjustable straps that provide good support and the stretchy cotton material is so soft, you’ll find yourself reaching for this top day after day. Wear it with leggings and layer it under a soft, worn-in sweatshirt for a cozy but stylish everyday outfit. Available styles: 19 Available sizes: Small — 5X

32 A Pair Of Gold-Plated Huggies That Won’t Poke When You Sleep PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elevate any plain outfit with a pair of these stunning gold-plated cuff earrings that look way more expensive than they actually are. They come with more than 26,000 five-star reviews and customers have said they’re cute and dainty, stay in securely, and are so comfortable to wear. “You could sleep in these earrings and never notice,” as this reviewer wrote. The cubic zirconia huggies come in a gold-plated or vermeil option, and their half-inch size makes them perfect for a first or second-hole ear piercing. Available styles: 4

33 This Classic Cami That’s A Layering Basic With A Seamless Fit NIKIBIKI Seamless Premium Classic Camisole Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many layering basics in your closet, and this classic cami provides comfort and a seamless fit. Wear it on its own in the summer, paired with a cute cardigan or layered under a sheer blouse to provide coverage. It has a four-way stretch to give it a relaxed fit while providing plenty of support. The top is also designed to be stain and shrinkage resistant, and it comes in a whopping 45 colors to give you lots of options. Available styles: 45

34 These Bra Extenders To Alleviate The Discomfort Of An Overly Tight Bra SAMGU Bra Extenders (6 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re constantly feeling the discomfort of a tight bra digging into your back, you need a set of these bra extenders that’ll instantly alleviate it. The extender consists of nylon fabric that has metal hooks to attach to each end of your bra closure to increase the band length. This brilliant hack has an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 28,000 shoppers, many of whom say the extenders are well-made, feel comfortable, and are a money-saving alternative to purchasing new bras. Available styles: 40

35 A Five-Pair Stud Earring Set That’s Suitable For Sensitive Skin Wssx Stainless Steel CZ Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This five-pair cubic zirconia stud earring set has you covered for any occasion, from an elegant holiday dinner to a casual Saturday with your BFF. The hypoallergenic earrings are designed for ultimate comfort and no irritation, and the different earring sizes offer versatility — wear them individually or pair them together in multiple ear holes depending on your mood, outfit, and occasion. Reviewers commented on how good these stainless steel earrings are for sensitive skin, and one wrote, “Have to try if you have sensitive skin I have tried every brand that claims to be hypoallergenic none of them have worked except these!!” Available styles: 8

36 A Seamless T-Shirt Bra That Provides Full Coverage But Feels Like It’s Barely There Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enjoy a lightweight barely-there feel while getting full coverage and great support with this wireless T-shirt bra. It’s designed with mesh panels on the front and back to offer extra breathability and its silky-smooth texture allows the fabric to effortlessly flow and drape over it. The bra also gives you options when it comes to the straps: Wear them straight or convert them to a criss-cross pattern depending on your outfit’s silhouette. Available styles: 5 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 A Support Band For Extra Comfort While Working Out DREAM SLIM High-Impact Breast Support Band Amazon $13 See On Amazon Layer this support band over your sports bra or workout top for extra comfort during physical activity. Like a bra, it features a hook closure to keep it securely in place, especially when doing high-impact workouts. Use it for running or working out at the gym and enjoy added support and protection for your chest at all times. Available styles: 2 Available sizes: Small — Large

38 These Compression Socks To Improve Circulation CHARMKING Compression Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re on your feet all day, traveling, or looking for relief from discomfort, these compression socks are intended to help increase circulation, reduce fatigue, and soothe your legs and feet. Over 40,000 Amazon reviewers gave them a five-star rating, and you’ll love the fact that they offer a snug fit while allowing for full mobility and breathability. The socks come in a knee-high length and don’t slip off, maintaining an optimal temperature and comfort for all-day wear. Available styles: 30 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 An Elastic Belt That’s A Brilliant Alternative To A Buckle-Style Belt BeltBro No Buckle Elastic Belt $14 See On Amazon If you need a belt but you’re not a fan of classic buckle-style belts, get this elastic belt that’s small and lightweight, but does the job. Just attach it through two belt loops, secure it with the ultra-strong velcro strap, drape your top over it, and it’ll seamlessly blend into your outfit. It’s quick and easy to put on and take off, which makes it especially useful for airport security if you’re traveling. Available styles: 4 Available sizes: Small — Large (Women’s 23”-30” Waist — Women’s 36”-52” Waist)