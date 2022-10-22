These Celeb-Approved Gloss Leggings Sold Out In Literal Minutes

As an active gym-goer who works from home, I pretty much live in exercise gear. Whether it’s a matching set or cute separates, however, they all have to be able to weather a HIIT class — and if they double as something I can wear socially, so much the better. The celebrity-approved workout label Bombshell Sportswear has dropped another round of their beloved Power Gloss leggings just in time to level-up your athleisure game, and I’m craving their buttery luxe looks. Lace up your running shoes, though, because the original release sold out in literal minutes — as some of the best workout leggings under $100, this installment is poised to do the same.

The Power Gloss leggings are slick, thick, and made to withstand every last rep before transitioning seamlessly to happy hour. At the gym you can count on them to be totally squat-proof with four-way stretch thanks to their performance fabric, which features a whopping dose of 20% spandex. They’re sewn with a high, supportive waistband that won’t roll down in the middle of HIIT class and covered seams to prevent chafing on long runs, while a seamless front reduces the likelihood of awkward lines whether you’re on the yoga mat or on the go.

The leggings look so damn good, though, that it would be a shame to keep them confined to a locker room. (Fortunately, you won’t have to.) That glossy texture brings to mind leather pants, but they’re a bit more versatile. They’d look fantastic with the matching bra under a boyfriend blazer if you’re going out, for example, or paired against a chunky sweater — such a great blend of textures! — for peak cozy chic when you’re entertaining at home. Snap them up in a neutral like inky blue or leather-like black for your social wear, then consider getting the Barbiecore pink or hot cherry to inject some extra energy at the gym.

Shoppers rave that they’re "so flattering, so solid, and comfy at the same time,” going so far as to dub them “the best gloss leggings from any brand.” With fans including Lady Gaga and Eva Longoria, it won’t be long until word spreads. Get your hands on these influencer favorites while you still can before the next holiday weekend, then get ready to wear them with literally everything.