Whatever your thing is, whether it’s trendy pencil skirts, those flared leggings everyone’s wearing, or V-neck dresses with flowy sleeves, you don’t have to break the bank to dress well or with the trends. And if you don’t believe me, allow me to present these cheap clothes on Amazon that are insanely popular and look good on everyone.

I promise that I’m not trying to convince you to wear flared leggings, but I did find a toned-down pair with a bootcut hemline and high waist that’s super wearable — just saying. Beyond pants, there are also plenty of popular sweaters, dresses, and even a chic pleated skirt that’s secretly stretchy on the list.

No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find an insanely popular version of your go-to look here and a few cool clothing options worth trying out and they’re so cheap. So, go ahead and get those flared leggings you’ve been thinking about. (OK — maybe I am trying to convince you just a bit...)

1 This Babydoll-Style Tee With Casual Ruffles Defal Peplum Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stretchy T-shirt is complete with ruffles in the body that still feel casual. This tiered design and high-low hem create a babydoll-style fit that looks simple and flowing instead of overly structured. It’s a T-shirt, so of course, it also has a comfy round neckline and short sleeves. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Houndstooth Blouse That’s Not Too Stiff BIG DART Houndstooth Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Grab this top if you want a classic patterned moment that’s not too stiff. Instead, this button-up is made with a silky viscose fabric that gives it a bunch of movement and makes it super breathable. Plus, it’s complete with buttons that make this super suitable for the office. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 These Soft & Secure Lounge Pants With A Flared Hem SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon The top of these lounge pants is just as impressive as the oversized and flared hemline. The extra-stretchy, extra-high waistband stays perfectly in place so you don’t have to worry about your pants sagging. Of course, these soft and on-trend pants also have 8% spandex to make them worth lounging in. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Tiered Maxi Dress With An Easy-To-Style Top YESNO Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The simple top of this tiered maxi dress fits like a loose T-shirt, so it’s super easy to style and accessorize. The ruffle skirt looks dramatic but still manages to be super lightweight yet structured. Plus, there are hidden pockets in this comfy, pull-on dress, which is always a bonus. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

5 These Workout Pants With A Cropped Fit That’s Super Breathable THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Cropped Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pair of workout pants is way more breathable than other bottoms. It’s all about the cropped straight-leg style that provide plenty of airflow during your workout. Beyond being airty, the fabric on these pants is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making them ideal for all kinds of activities. Don’t worry — there’s a comfy and wide waistband, so they feel secure. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 A Chic & Structured Pleated Skirt That’s Made Of 100% Cotton Girstunm Circle Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon With the zipper closure and dramatic pleating, no one will know that this chic high-waisted skirt is actually super comfy. Made of 100% cotton material, this classic skirt is complete with an A-line fit that gives you a structured, elevated, and slightly retro moment. It’s also iron-friendly, so you can keep the pleats crisp. Available styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 A Stretchy Bodysuit For A Tucked-In T-Shirt Look LAOLASI Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want a seamless tucked-in look, turn to this bodysuit with 5% spandex. It has a classic T-shirt look with short sleeves and a crew neck, but it also has those snap buttons that makes this bodysuit easier to wear than other options. Plus, the smooth fabric makes this bodysuit the perfect swap for your other tops. Available styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 This V-Neck Tee With The Comfiest Faux Wrap Design NINEXIS Wrap Surplice Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s zero adjusting or tying with this adorable V-neck top — even though it has a wrap style. Instead, the stretchy fabric is secured at the side, so you don’t have to tie anything, and you get a bit of trendy ruching. This machine-washable tee is finished off with 3/4-length sleeves to give it a dressier vibe. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3X

9 A Pencil Skirt With Relaxed Draping Kate Kasin Wear to Work Pencil Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The faux tie-up detail on this budget-friendly pencil skirt makes it feel a little less structured in a totally chic way. This wrap detail even adds relaxed draping and an asymmetrical hemline to the front of this otherwise classic style. There’s also a lining under the unique hemline, so you can wear this anywhere. Available colors: 58

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 These High-Waisted Jeans With A Relaxed Fit Gloria Vanderbilt Mandie Signature Fit 5 Pocket Jean Amazon $26 See On Amazon These straight-leg jeans are finished off with low-profile pockets and a relaxed fit that’s comfy on your legs. This high-waisted style is made with a cotton-blend fabric and plenty of stretchy elastane. Of course, these trendy jeans are also machine-washable, which makes them an easy go-to option for everyday wear. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 — 24

11 This Long-Sleeve Tee With Chic, Breezy Side Slits Daily Ritual Jersey Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does the split hemline on this T-shirt add a chic little accent to your outfit, but it also makes it extra roomy and comfy. These side slits give you way more movement, airflow, and styling options than a classic tee. Plus, you get an easy-to-wear crewneck and long sleeve design that makes this great for breezy days. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Minimalist Dress With Ruffle Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This V-neck mini dress is a minimalist moment that’s super easy to style. The oversized ruffle sleeves also help out with styling because they add a dramatic accent if you don’t feel like picking out accessories. This breathable mini dress is also made with breathable chiffon-like fabric, so it’s actually comfortable to boot. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 This Trendy Bra With A Seamless Look & Feel Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lightly lined bra is so trendy with its longline cut and soft fabric. You also get a seamless fit that’s made with microfiber fabric to make it extra comfy — it’ll practically feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. Plus, it’s super versatile with the V-neck style, 23% stretchy elastane, removable pads, and machine-washable fabric. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

14 A Relaxed Midi Dress With Casual Side Slits Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon So many details make this stretchy midi dress look super chic, even though it has a relaxed feel. It’s made with a soft jersey fabric with two casual side slits for a bit of flowiness and movement. Plus, the elastic waistband gathers up the casual fabric for an elevated and pleated accent in the mid-section. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Skater Dress With Trendy Ruffles & Puffed Sleeves Cosonsen V-Neck Tie Waist Skater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This V-neck mini dress might have a a classic skater fit, but it also has trendy accents all over. There’s a layered ruffle skirt with an uneven hemline, plus an adjustable tie belt to finish it off with a bow. The billowing sleeves also have an elastic cuff, so they keep their on-trend puffiness. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Scoop Neck Tee With A Blouse-Like Hemline Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Scoopneck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This short-sleeve tee gives you comfy and stretchy feel and a blouse-like vibe. The loose-fitting hemline creates a swingy style that flows out from the simple scooping neckline. This breezy rayon and elastane blend T-shirt with a draped fit is also totally lightweight, so it’s as easy to wear as your other tees. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Fringe-Trimmed Cardigan That’s Super Lightweight Dokotoo Printed Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long cardigan is finished off with a crochet-style fringe trim with a total hippie vibe. The actual cardigan is made of an airy, lightweight fabric with 5% spandex that adds just the right amount of give. It’s also complete with flowy short sleeves and a button-free front to add to how breezy it is. Available styles: 31

Available sizes: One size

18 A Cozy Shawl That You Can Throw On For Easy Layering Moss Rose Plaid Shawl Amazon $33 See On Amazon Grab this cozy shawl when you want to switch up your layered looks. The soft fabric is trimmed with fringe, making it super versatile, all while adding texture and movement to your outfit. It has an open neck that drapes beautifully and is so easy to just throw on. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: One size

19 This Patterned Midi Dress With A Tie-Up Fringe Neckline R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Print Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The most stunning thing about this midi dress is the intricate patterned design that’s so visually intriguing. But it also has an on-trend V-neck that has not one, but two sets of adorable fringe-finished ties that are easy to tie up or leave loose. The light cotton-blend fabric makes the puff sleeves — and entire garment — super flowy. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Cotton Underwear That Has Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of 95% cotton underwear has a bikini style that’s a go-to fit. The other 5% in the soft fabric is stretchy spandex that make this chic underwear super comfy. This classic lightweight set is also complete with moderate coverage and zero tags. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 A Pleated Chiffon Skirt That You Can Toss In The Wash Grace Karin High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can totally toss this high-waisted skirt in the wash without worrying about the delicate chiffon pleats. That flowy chiffon layer is also complete with a small flare detail on the hemline that gives this a sweet retro vibe. Plus, the elastic waist and comfy liner make it a super quick midi skirt option when you’re getting ready. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Midi Skirt With So Many Delicate Pleats & Details EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This high-waisted skirt is super versatile, but it’s also covered in delicate details. The tiny pleats complement the adorable waistband ruffle, and when combined, these things add tons of texture and movement to your outfit. Best of all, that pleated waistband is made of stretchy elastic, and all of these details mean the side pockets are perfectly hidden in the lightweight fabric. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 This Fleece Pullover With A Cozy Front Pocket Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $23 See On Amazon This French terry fleece pullover looks so chic and comfy all at once, thanks to the sleek front pocket that isn’t too bulky. It’s also complete with unique accent stitching that makes the pocket look more polished than your other go-to pullovers. Plus, the drawstrings match the color of the rest of this cotton-blend hoodie, making the entire look cohesive. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 A Rib Knit Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Moment Ezbelle Short Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This midi dress perfectly combines cozy rib knit fabric and a gorgeous off-the-shoulder design. There’s 5% spandex to make the sweater-like fabric comfier and easier to drape off your shoulder. Plus, there are also short sleeves, so the fitted bodycon skirt isn’t too warm or constricting. Available styles: 28

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

25 This Lightweight Sweater That’s Easy To Move In Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Scoop Neck Tunic Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve sweater is a lightweight option that’s so easy to move in. The scooping neckline is the opposite of constricting, while the small side slits give it a comfy hemline with a little extra room. Plus, this tunic-style sweater is made from with a lightweight cotton and modal blend fabric that is perfect for all kinds of weather. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

26 A Shift Dress With Puffy Sleeves & Ruffles In The Skirt FANCYINN Shift Tunic Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This shift-style mini dress is so easy to pop on for a trendy look. The textured cotton-blend fabric means the tiered ruffles in the skirt keep their shape. Plus, the billowy sleeves are cuffed with a small elastic band to match the volume of those adorable ruffles. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Flowy Cardigan With A Relaxed Tie-Up Design Caitefaso Ruffle Sleeve Lightweight Patchwork Amazon $23 See On Amazon With the lightweight and breathable fabric, this tie-up cardigan almost looks like a blouse. The asymmetrical hemline and flutter sleeves also add to this flowy, airy vibe. It’s also complete with a two-tone floral design that helps you play around with the mixed pattern trend easily. The delicate tie front detail is easy to adjust over other layering pieces. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

28 A Boat Neck Dress With A Comfy T-Shirt Fit Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This 3/4-length sleeve dress is the dress version of a chic tee. It has a classic boat neck that’s finished off with a trendy, boxy T-shirt fit throughout the body and skirt. The jersey-style viscose-blend fabric makes this machine-washable dress feel and look flowy. Of course, there’s also 5% stretchy elastane in this pullover dress, making it so easy to wear. Available styles: 7

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

29 These Pull-On Jeggings With A Comfy Knit Finish Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pair of jeggings has all of the seams, belt loops, and pockets to look like jeans. However, the comfy cotton-blend knit finish has 9% elastane to make pulling them on easier than more sturctured pants. Plus, this stretch means these cozy jean alternatives keep their shape in the washing machine. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

30 These Capri-Length Leggings That Are Made Of Stretchy Fabric JUST MY SIZE Active Stretch Capri Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out, lounging, or running errands, these capris will be your new go-to bottoms. The jersey fabric has 12% elastane incorporated into it, which gives these so much stretch and movability. The fabric’s also moisture-wicking, which will keep you cool and comfy all day long. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available styles: 5

31 This V-Neck Sweater That’s Adjustable & Versatile KIRUNDO Fall Winter Sexy V Neck Oversized Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This rib-knit sweater is super versatile because it has a the on the side that makes it just as adjustable as your favorite wrap-style blouse. This V-neck sweater is also complete with pleating on the shoulders for just a bit of a puffy sleeve, giving this just another trendy detail. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 An Elevated Tunic With An Asymmetrical Draped Hemline LARACE Long Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic gives you the T-shirt fit on top with playful draping on the hemline. Plus, the stretchy fabric with spandex weaved in is lightweight enough to make this asymmetrical hemline even flowier. It also has a wide scoop neck, so it really feels trendier than a classic tee. Available styles: 42

Available sizes: Small — 6X

33 These Wide Leg Trousers With A Flexible Waistband Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Trouser Pant Amazon $37 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants have a structured trouser fit and are available in a variety of finishes that range from a casual denim look to a classic black pant. These cotton-blend trousers are also complete with chic pockets that add an elevated touch. Meanwhile, the unique and comfy waistband is something that you won’t get tired of wearing. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: 16 Petite — 30 Long

34 This Pair Of Skinny Jeans With An Easy Pull-On Style Lee Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Pull on Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon The pull-on style of these machine-washable skinny jeans makes it worth tossing all of your other pairs. Instead of buttons or a stiff denim waistband, they’re complete with a comfy elastic design that you simply pull on. Plus, there are real pockets under that genius waistband style, which makes these superior to pocketless jeggings. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 16 Petite — 30 Long

35 A Set Of Adjustable Camis That Feel So Lightweight Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab this four-pack of adjustable strap camis to replace thick tanks in your closet that bunch up in the most annoying way. Each one is made of breathable, lightweight fabric with 95% cotton, that’s actually helpful for layering. Plus, the 5% spandex makes these slim-fit tanks comfy instead of bunched up. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This V-Neck Dress With Casual Flutter Sleeves Pinup Fashion Wrap V Neck Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Even with the chic wrap style and flowy details, this midi dress feels super relaxed thanks to those trendy flutter sleeves. The lightweight and stretchy fabric just adds to the casual feel, all while this dress looks worthy of a major event. Of course, the tie waist and scooping V-neck mean it’s easy to wear with dressier accessories. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

37 This Comfy Mini Dress With A Bold Tie-Up Belt PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon The wrap detail on this soft, stretchy mini dress isn’t like the wrap style we all know. Instead, it has a bold design that ties up in the front for a trendy belted look without a separate belt. Plus, this lightweight dress is finished off with lantern sleeves to complement the volume of the belt. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 This Plunging V-Neck Cardigan That’s Super Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab this long-sleeve cardigan to wear as a top because it has a trendy and plunging V-neck fit. The cotton and modal blend fabric has a smooth enough finish to pass as a blouse. Of course, there are also functional buttons on the front of this machine-washable sweater to wear it as a layering piece. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

39 A Balloon Sleeve Blouse That’s Super Elevated Qearal Store V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon The chiffon-like fabric of this blouse makes the draped balloon sleeves feel even more chic. The elastic cuffs also give these oversized sleeves plenty of shape. Plus, this lightweight V-neck blouse is complete with lining in the body, so no layering is required. Available styles: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Chic Flutter-Sleeve Blouse With A Customizable Belt Romwe Self Tie Wist Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon No matter how many flutter sleeve blouses you have, this short-sleeve top is worth adding to your closet because it has a bunch of dressy details. There’s a high neckline with simple and delicate pleating. Plus, there’s that extra-long matching belt that you wrap and tie to make this structured top even chicer. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

41 This Midi Skirt With Trendy Oversized Pockets SweatyRocks High Waist Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This high-waisted skirt is made of a breathable fabric with a super relaxed, textured finish. The comfy elastic waistband gives the casual fabric plenty of flowy pleats that aren’t too structured. Plus, you get a drawstring on this skirt and oversized pockets that are super trendy. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 A Pack Of 2 Bike Shorts That Are High-Waisted & Stretchy TNNZEET High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of high-waisted bike shorts is super stretchy thanks to the includion of 8% spandex in the buttery soft fabric. Another must is the completely opaque fabric that’s super easy to wear, whether you’re working out or hanging out. Plus, their soft and gentle cuffs hit right above the knee, and these shorts won’t roll down. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

43 This Rib-Knit Skater Dress That’s So Cozy Verdusa Deep V Neck Skater Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This plunging V-neck dress might look like the flared skater style we all love, but it’s way cozier thanks to the super soft rib-knit fabric. Plus, there’s a bit of stretch and long sleeves to give the sweater-like fabric some extra coziness despite the playful mini length. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

44 A Comfy Tunic With A Sweet Sheer Trim Shiaili Tunic with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon This comfy tunic top has a bit of sheer trim, which makes it a little sweeter than your classic T-shirt look. Above this flowy accent is a stretchy cotton fabric with a heather knit finish that still feels super relaxed. Plus, there are built-in pockets hiding above the trendy trim detail. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X — 5X