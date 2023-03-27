These Cheap, Comfy Basics On Amazon Actually Look Expensive

“Basic” might sound boring, but when it comes to your wardrobe, basic is actually your best friend. Sure, trendy statement pieces have their place, but they’re not always your surest bet for everyday wear. Having a well-rounded collection of versatile pieces for layering — and neutral-hued items that effortlessly match everything — is a true recipe for success when getting dressed.

Thankfully, there are plenty of items below that hit that mark, but better yet, they’re all incredibly comfortable while also being super affordable. So if a budget-friendly style that looks expensive is your thing, read on.

1 This Well-Fitting Sweater With A Smart Crew Neck Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes what makes an item look expensive is the fit, and this crewneck sweater has a tailored silhouette that’s body-skimming without being too tight. It’s lightweight and breathable thanks to its cotton-blend construction, and it’s even safe to toss in the washing machine. Add in an impressive size range and color selection and you’ve got a recipe for a reliable wardrobe staple. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

2 A Cozy Oversize Hoodie That’s Totally On Trend EFAN Oversized Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cuddle up in this oversize hoodie that’s stylish enough to wear out of the house, too. It has roomy arms that taper to a cinched cuff and a soft fleece lining to keep you warm on chilly days. The fabric feels thick and substantial, separating it from less expensive-seeming options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 The Stretchy Leggings Perfect For Workouts & Errands Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thin, saggy leggings can look cheap, but these Ponte knit leggings deliver a close fit with tons of stretch. The nylon-elastane blend ensures they’re figure-hugging but still thick enough so as not to be see-through. The wide waistband is both cute and practical, keeping the leggings securely in place. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (with short and long options available)

4 This High-Neck Tank In A Chic Knit Finish Sysea Mockneck Tank Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon A smart knit fabric always makes clothes look more sophisticated, and this tank top is no exception. It features a high, mock-neck collar and a loose fit that’s perfect for tucking into jeans or slacks. And because it’s made with 25% nylon, it has plenty of stretch, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 The Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are Sure To Make A Statement Arolina Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a basic set of bottoms that look sleek while still being comfy, consider these palazzo lounge pants. Featuring a wide, stretchy waistband, these pants are dramatic and flowy while also being roomy and soft. Stock up on a few pairs, since they come in tons of colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 A Pair Of Classic Tees That Are A Must-Have Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt Top (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A not-too-tight yet not-too-loose basic tee is a critical part of every wardrobe, and this set of T-shirts gives you two for the price of one. Featuring a classic crewneck and cotton-blend fabric, these tees are breathable and come in lots of colors and prints. They have a bit of stretch and look just as good tucked in as they do loose. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Form-Fitting Skirt That Goes With Anything The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether it’s paired with a plain tee, a button-down tied at the waist, or a silky camisole, this high-waist skirt will look right at home. It boasts a medium-high slit up the side, making it great for both work and casual wear. Reviewers report that it runs true to size. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

8 These Luxe-Looking Suede Leggings That Scream High-End SweatyRocks Suede Leggings Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the typical stretchy comfort of leggings but want to elevate your look, try these faux suede leggings with a rich, soft texture. They have a pull-on closure thanks to the spandex-blend fabric and they hit right above the ankle. Multiple reviewers mentioned they fit perfectly, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 An Oversize Cropped Tee With An On-Trend, Boxy Fit The Drop Sydney Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cropped T-shirt is just high enough to show off the waist without being so high that it bares tons of midriff. Because it’s made from 100% cotton, it’s super breathable and is safe to put in the washer and dryer. Thanks to the stylish oversize sleeves and loose fit through the torso, it’s super comfortable, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

10 The Wireless Bralette Perfect For Lounging Amazon Essentials All Way Stretch Longline Bralette (2-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon A wire-free bra is a critical basic when it comes to comfort, and this two-pack of comfy bralettes won’t disappoint. They come with adjustable straps so you can customize the fit and offer light support with tons of stretch. Just toss them in the washing machine to clean. Available sizes: Small —X-Large

11 This Fleecy Half-Zip Hoodie With Sporty Thumb Holes LASLULU Fleece Lined Collar Pullover Amazon $40 See On Amazon Yep, even athletic gear can look elevated, and this fleece-lined hoodie is no exception thanks to its clean lines and close-but-comfortable fit. It features a trendy, half-zip closure and a kangaroo pocket for warming hands and storing essentials. It has a slightly cropped length and cute decorative piping throughout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 The Flannel Button-Down That’s A Wardrobe Essential IN'VOLAND Long Flannel Plaid Button-Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in loads of different colorways, you’re going to want multiples of this flannel button-down on hand for a variety of occasions. It serves as a wardrobe staple and can be dressed up or down with a simple change in accessories or shoewear. Wear it on its own or as a layering piece — with its soft, loose fit, it’s comfy all day and night. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 28 Plus

13 A Highly Rated 5-Pack Of Soft, Bamboo Undies KNITLORD Bamboo Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Yep, this set of five pairs of briefs is made from bamboo, making it super soft and breathable too. The pack comes in versatile, neutral shades, all with lace trim, elastic bands, and a decorative bow at the top. They’re well-liked by Amazon users, too, with nearly 1,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 The Simple T-Shirt Dress Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you like soft, easy outfits with no restrictive waistbands, this swingy T-shirt dress is for you. It hangs effortlessly, giving you delightful ease of movement, and features a classic crewneck at the top. Because it’s made with elastane, it offers up plenty of stretch, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

15 This Cute Matching Bra & Panty Set For Sleeping & Lounging SweatyRocks Longline Bra & Underwear $20 See On Amazon Light support meets tons of style with this longline bra and underwear set. The top boasts cute spaghetti straps while the bottoms are high-waisted with a thick, stretchy band. Finished off with a knit fabric and bustier-like seams across the front, this set will be a wardrobe staple in no time. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 A Set Of Classic Tanks Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for tops to go under cardigans or button-ups, tuck under high-waisted jeans, or just for sleeping and lounging, this two-pack of tank tops will fit the bill. Made from a cotton-modal blend with some elastane for stretch, these tanks have a slim fit and feature a sporty, ribbed knit finish. Available sizes: X-Small —XX-Large

17 This Cotton Cardigan For A Pulled-Together Look Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s so important to have a solid collection of top-layer garments that you can throw on and go, and this lightweight cardigan is a perfect option. Made from a cotton blend, this cardi is fitted but not tight and features color-matched buttons up the front. It’s highly rated, too, with over 8,000 users weighing in to give it a 4.5-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

18 The Pull-On Leggings That Look Like Chic Tailored Pants Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These pull-on knit jeggings look way more expensive than they are thanks to the chic, plaid print and tailored fit. They’ve got belt loops and faux pockets on the front and real, functional pockets on the back. They’re available in a mix of solids and patterns and are machine washable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X (with short and long options available)

19 A Flowy Maxi Dress With A Pleated Skirt Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes classic is best, and this short-sleeve maxi dress proves it. It features an A-line silhouette with a defined waist and a full, pleated skirt that’s flowy and hits just above the ankles. While the top does have a bit of shape, the entire garment is still soft, loose, and stretchy for ultimate comfort. Available sizes: X-Small —6X

20 These Versatile Camis That Come In Neutrals & Brights Amilia Solid Deep V-Neck Camis (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A simple layering piece is a great basic to have, and this set of deep V-neck camis gives you three of them. Featuring thin spaghetti straps and a tight fit through the body, these camis are lightweight and practical for layering. They’re double-lined for less show-through, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 The Pleated Joggers That Make Sweats Feel Like Fashion Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Grab yourself a pair of these joggers and enjoy leisurewear you can easily dress up with heels. They have a wide, stretchy waistband for comfort and a smooth silhouette if you’re tucking in a top, plus a cute, cinched cuff at the bottom. They are available in models with or without drawstrings depending on your preference. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Soft, Stretchy Slip Dress That Looks Like Formal Wear AnotherChill Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make a bold statement, look no further than this bodycon maxi dress that doesn’t just hug your body — it embraces it. It features a round, slightly scooped neckline, spaghetti straps, and a low back with a flared trumpet shape at the bottom. Reviewers are obsessed, giving it a 4.5-star rating after nearly 3,000 of them weighed in. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

23 This Fitted Crop Top With A Bold, Strappy Back ECUPPER Sports Crop Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Basics don’t have to be boring, and this daring crop top is case in point. It’s made from stretchy material designed to support movement when you’re working out, but it’s eye-catching enough to wear out and about too. The cut-out, strappy back is made infinitely more practical thanks to the removable bra pads for coverage and support. Available sizes: 0-2 — 10-12

24 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings Made Of Silky Soft Material SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon When material is making lots of contact with skin, you want that material to be a dream to wear. Well, that’s exactly the case with these high-waisted leggings made of silky soft fabric with a good dose of spandex for comfy flexibility. Choose between either a capri style or full-length, with an additional option that includes helpful pockets — perfect for toting your phone and wallet around to the track or coffee shop. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

25 This Chic 2-Piece Jumpsuit For Breezy Affairs ROYLAMP Two Piece Amazon $37 See On Amazon Perfect for anything from summer soirées to autumnal parties, this two-piece set gives off designer vibes at a bargain price point. Featuring a stylish, sleeveless crop top and flowy pants, the breathable fabric allows for pure comfort and a full range of motion. The cropped pants include an elastic waistband with a back zipper and the entire set can be conveniently machine washed. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

26 A Ribbed Sports Set In Vibrant Colors OQQ Seamless Ribbed Leggings and Bra (2-Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This ribbed sports set brings serious fashion wherever you decide to wear it, be it the gym, the beach, the yoga studio, or just the couch. The two pieces are made of a combination of nylon, polyester, and spandex that lend a lightweight texture — without transparency — and feature four-way stretch for added support. Grab it in a classic neutral shade such as black or white or indulge your inner ‘90s persona with bright blue, coral, or orange. Available sizes: Small – Large

27 This Comfy Sweatshirt Dress With A Tiered Ombre Hem Wild Fable Ombre Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sweatshirts and dresses are both classic wardrobe basics, so why not add a piece that does double duty (and with style)? This sweatshirt dress made of soft cotton hits at the knee and features a mock turtleneck, drop sleeves, ribbed cuffs, and a charming tiered hem in a sandy ombre shade. Pair it with flats, sneakers, or Chelsea boots to comfortably work in a variety of environments. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

28 A Seamless Yoga Set With Cute Piping Details Jetjoy Seamless Yoga Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sport this on-trend yoga set that will have people thinking you invested beaucoup bucks on your athletic wear, when in fact you only dropped $30. The two-piece set is made in a fashionable ribbed design that’s essentially seamless, aside from the attractive stitching details. The wireless bra boasts a U-back with convenient padding and the leggings provide extra support with a high waist. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

29 A Pair Of Classic Ballet Flats That Lend Elegance To Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add comfortable, classic elegance to your daily look with these ballet flats made of faux leather. They come in tons of neutral shades such as light camel or gold as well as bold animal print patterns like faux snakeskin or leopard. The sole provides cushioned comfort for wearability throughout the day as over 40,000 five-star reviews can attest. Available sizes: 5 – 15 Wide

30 This Stylish Corduroy Shacket That Blends Casual & Chic IN'VOLAND Corduroy Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Perfect for those between-weather times when it’s not too hot and not too cold, this corduroy shacket is super soft with a bit of stretch. Trendy batwing sleeves take it into the realm of fashion and the selection of cozy neutrals and lush jewel tones mean it can top off nearly any look with effortless cool. Available sizes: 16-Plus – 26-Plus

31 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With A Flared Silhouette YOHOYOHA Boot Cut Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s always nice to have a range of silhouettes to choose from when it comes to building your basics, and these bootcut yoga pants answer that call. They come in classic black and are available in four different inseam lengths, all of which feature two handy pockets on either side. Made with over 20% spandex, these pants are super stretchy for serious comfort and wash up easily in the machine. Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

32 A Lightweight Tracksuit With A Cute Cropped Top Mizoci Tracksuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This stylishly updated tracksuit features jogger bottoms and a midriff-revealing crop top that looks like it belongs in a line of high-priced athleisure wear. The two-piece set comes in a range of earth-tone colors such as coffee or wine red, with the top sporting a crewneck and the bottoms an elastic waistband and cuffs. Reviewers mention loving the relaxed fit and the lightweight material. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

33 This Romantic Bralette With Lots Of Lace Detail Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style even when you’re lounging around the house or running out for a quick cup of coffee — this lacy bralette is the perfect example. It’s wireless for added comfort and comes with removable padding so you can customize your fit. Featuring a deep V-shaped silhouette, both the wide straps and the band boast a beautiful scalloped edge that you won’t mind peeking through whatever you’re wearing. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

34 A Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans Made By A Legendary Brand Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to wardrobe staples, nothing’s more essential than your favorite denim. And when it comes to denim, nothing is more classic than Levi’s. This extremely affordable pair of boyfriend jeans has garnered over 9,000 reviews and boasts a mid-rise waist with a straight to slightly tapered leg. Made almost entirely of cotton, the jeans also feature a built-in stretchiness thanks to a dose of elastane to keep you moving comfortably. Available sizes: 2 – 28

35 These Adorable Platform Sneakers For An Amazing Price THATXUAOV Platform Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a chunky rubber sole and cute, corduroy uppers, these platform sneakers couldn’t be sweeter. They have cushy insides, durable, nonslip soles, and a padded collar around the ankle for comfortable wear. Many reviewers remarked on their superior comfort and quality for such a great price. Available sizes: 5 – 11

36 This Luxe-Looking Tank Dress With A Ruched Front BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a cute look day or night, opt for this comfortable sleeveless dress made with plenty of stretchiness. It features a ruched front that pulls up in a wrap-like design to create a subtly irregular, V-shaped hem. Choose from tons of both bright and muted shades and pair it with sandals, heels, or sneakers to suit a number of occasions. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

37 A Stylish Platform Sandal Made With Cushioned Cork Athlefit Platform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These trendy platform sandals marry both comfort and style with their chunky profile and soft footbed. They can be worn with anything from pants to skirts to dresses, and sport a stylish cork-and-rubber hybrid sole. The upper straps stretch to keep feet relaxed yet still secure as you make your way through the day. Available sizes: 5.5 – 11

38 This Gorgeous Pleated Maxi Skirt In Flowy Chiffon ebossy Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Immediately feel dressed to the nines when you slip on this pleated maxi skirt that’s made of lightweight and flowy chiffon. Featuring an elastic-back waist and four-way stretch fabric, this skirt is comfortable to wear for hours on end and complements a variety of different tops. With over 1,300 ratings, reviewers were obsessed with the gracefulness of this skirt and how pretty it is for the very affordable price. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

39 A Chic Pull-On Jean With An Elastic Waistband Lee Slim Fit Skinny Leg Pull-on Jean Amazon $31 See On Amazon Once you have these pull-on jeans in a classic, close fit in your arsenal, feeling put together will take next to zero effort. They’re available in several different washes and are made of a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester, and spandex. They feature a mid-rise fit with an elastic waistband for superior comfort and include faux front pockets and functional ones in the back. Available sizes: 2 – 30 Plus Long

40 This Elegant Maxi Dress With A Cheeky Side Slit II ININ Solid Split Maxi Dress Amazon See On Amazon Slip on this easy-breezy, V-neck maxi dress to wear for all sorts of events from afternoon wine tastings to special evening soirées. It features a charming side split to make you feel extra cheeky, and adjustable spaghetti straps get the fit just right. Made of cotton with a touch of spandex, this dress has a high-waisted silhouette and comes in solid shades as well as tons of floral options. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

41 A Pair Of Baggy Jeans That Channels ‘00s-Era Fashion HDLTE Baggy Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you live for throwback vibes and a roomy fit, you’re in luck because this pair of baggy jeans not only hits the mark in terms of comfort but also lands you straight in the bullseye of the latest trend. Featuring a high waist and zipper closure, these jeans are made of a combination of cotton, viscose, and polyester, with no stretchy fabric required due to the spacious cut. Choose from several available colors and machine wash in cold water. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

42 These Slip-On Sneakers That Are Lightweight & Breathable TIOSEBON Women's Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a neutral shoe that can be worn with anything from your workout wear to your after-work wear, the answer is this slip-on sneaker. It’s extremely lightweight and is constructed of a breathable mesh upper that slips over your foot like a sock. A spacious toebox gives feet room to move and a memory foam insole provides all-day comfort. Plus, gorgeous neutral shades and knit fabric material will be sure to add style to any outfit. Available sizes: 5 – 13 Wide

43 A Smooth Wireless Bra With Comfortable, Stretchy Coverage Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon As a perfect option to throw on under any shirt or blouse, this wireless bra offers comfortable support thanks to skin-friendly, stretchy fabric. It features seamless coverage and wide straps and even includes stretchy side panels as well. Choose from lots of beautiful shades such as Brandied Apricot or Arctic Ice and conveniently toss it in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Available sizes: X-Small – 2X

44 This Sleek Bodysuit That Will Become A Go-To Choice SHAPERX Shapewear Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This bodysuit provides you with an immediately sleek look that will have you grabbing it from your closet again and again. It’s made with a convenient hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps, in addition to cups made with mesh fabric for extra breathability. The whole thing is made with 20% spandex for serious stretch and the bottom is designed as a thong, perfect for those who find that cut (and no VPL) the most ideal. And for those who don’t, there’s an option that features a bike short fit as well. Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Small – 4X-Large - 5X-Large

