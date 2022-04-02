These Cheap, Stylish Basics Are So Much Nicer Than What You Usually Wear

Every fashionable person knows that the secret to an amazing wardrobe is starting with a ton of great basics. No matter your personal style, no closet is truly complete without easy-to-style skirts and pants, versatile tees and tanks, and professional wear that makes you feel confident in the office (or for the waist-up on Zoom calls). And, there’s no better place to buy these basics (and replace the outdated ones you probably have) than Amazon.

Not only does Amazon have seemingly endless options for whatever clothing, accessories, and shoes you’re in the market for, but it’s also cheap enough for even the tightest of budgets and offers tons of honest reviews from real Amazon customers. Basically, you always know whether you’re really getting a bang for your buck with whatever you pick out.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that Amazon has all the pieces you’ll be obsessed with to build the best roundup of basics, including these everyday tanks, these chunky hoops that add a thoughtful touch to any outfit, and the chicest and coziest sweatpants ever.

Here’s 45 of the best basics Amazon is offering right now, all supremely stylish and insanely affordable, of course.

1 This Simple Mock Neck Top That Makes Any ‘Fit Look Sleek Verdusa Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everyone needs a simple long sleeve top like this one, given how sleek it looks and how it easily pairs with a wide variety of bottoms, from high-waisted jeans to yoga shorts to swingy midi skirts. Stretchy and soft, this long sleeve mock neck top will be your go-to for when you want a put-together look that requires practically zero effort. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 These Racerback Crop Tops You Can Lounge In Or Work Out In Boao Racerback Crop Tank Tops (4 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon A cropped tank is one of the best basics you can have for warmer months, and these racerback tanks come in a convenient pack of four with tons of color combinations to choose from. Made of stretchy, soft spandex, these one-and-done tanks can bring you from WFH to the gym for yoga to a night out with the girls with just a swift change from your favorite sweats to leggings to jeans. Available sizes: Small – Large

3 A Silky Cami You Can Wear To The Office & Out To Dinner Wantschun Satin V Neck Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon A silky cami will come in handy for days when you need to go from the office to a special engagement. This is professional when paired with a chic blazer yet suited for dinner dates and cocktails when worn with skinny jeans and heels. Made with lightweight polyester satin and sporting a subtle yet slightly sultry V-neck design, this cami will help you achieve any look you have in mind. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X

4 These Trendy Round Shades That Don’t Break The Bank WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon I promise you don’t have to spend a ton of sunglasses to get a great pair, these WearMe Pro shades prove it. These sunnies have super trendy round frames that work on any face, and they provide 100% protection against UVA/UVB rays, making these a practical choice in addition to a fashionable one. Available colors: 6

5 The Casual, Faux Wrap Dress That’s A Dream To Accessorize Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no fashion endeavor more exciting than accessorizing, and this super cute faux wrap dress is the perfect basic to spruce up with fun sandals, chunky hoops, and a colorful shoulder bag. This jersey dress is comfortable, chic, and works for all sorts of body types — all components raved about in the 1,400 five-star reviews for this versatile piece. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6 A Trendy Wrap Top That Shows Just A Little Bit Of Skin Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s fun to show a little bit of skin during a night out, which is why I love this off-the-shoulder wrap top. This top comes in two dozen different colors and adds a subtle fierceness to your usual night-out ‘fit. The asymmetrical cut at the shoulder gives this shirt a trendy twist that other nighttime tops just can’t provide. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Plus

7 A Simple & Sweet Boatneck Top For Casual Days Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Solid Boatneck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes the most basic top like this 3/4-length sleeve tee is just what you need. Made from a comfy and soft terry cotton and modal blend with just a touch of stretch, this boatneck tee is a top you’ll find yourselves wanting to wear every day, whether it’s with comfy sweats and slippers or dark wash jeans and sneaks. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 This Tie-Waist Dress That Has Modern Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s nothing like an all-season-friendly dress to complete your wardrobe of basics, and I’m in love with this knit option. This long sleeve dress has a unique tie belt and lantern sleeve design that you can adjust to fit your exact body. This fan favorite dress will look fabulous paired with chunky boots in the fall and winter or open-toed heels in the spring and summer. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

9 A Casual Button-Up That’ll Be Your Go-To On Breezy Spring Days Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Button-ups are perfect for truly any season — wear them in summer as a beach coverup, in spring when the weather is still a little breezy, or in fall or winter under sweaters or vests. This poplin button-up has over 5,000 five-star ratings and is the button-up to add to your basics lineup. It comes in over a dozen different colors or patterns, which can work with any style. Available sizes: XS - XXL

10 This Flowy Floral Dress That Begs For A Beach Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nothing screams hippie-chic like a flowy floral dress. This adorable A-line polyester dress comes in various garden-inspired patterns with buttons and a cinched waist that add an extra pop of visual interest. This garment is perfect for those in the market for an airy dress that can work just as well at the beach as it does at a party. Available sizes: XS - 3XL

11 A Lace Tank That Will Really Draw Eyes In Romwe Lace Criss Cross V Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need a refreshed date night look? Look no further than this lacy V-neck. The lace and criss cross straps in the front add a touch that will spice up your look. The lightweight polyester material makes it suitable even for hot summer nights, but this top can easily be paired with a cardigan or blazer for chillier times of year. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X Large Plus

12 These Chunky Gold Hoops That Literally Go With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon As a real-life owner of these chunky gold hoops, I can assure you that these will be your new go-to pair of earrings no matter the day, no matter the occasion. These 14-karat gold plated hoops come in four different sizes, and they can complete any everyday or formal outfit. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free, so you can feel good about wearing them. Available sizes: 20 mm – 50 mm

13 The Sweet Sleeveless Dress That Has Tons Of Ruffles KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Is there anything better than a fun, flowy sundress? I’m not so sure, and this sleeveless ruffle dress is the summer sundress of your dreams. It comes in over a dozen neutral and elevated neutral hues, including white, army green, khaki, baby blue, and black. The flaired cute and fluttery capped sleeves are playful and add an airiness to this dress, which makes it ideal for summertime. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

14 The Flexible Biker Shorts That Have Nearly 50,000 Five-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’m a sucker for biker shorts, and these high-waisted biker shorts have Amazon customers raving. With a moisture-wicking, flexible, and breathable material and just the right amount of compression, these shorts have generated over 49,000 five-star ratings. Available in dozens of colors and three different inseam lengths, these shorts even have a highly coveted detail: a pocket big enough for your phone. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

15 The Professional-Looking Pants With A Secret Stretchy Waistband Woman Within Knit Straight Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These knit pants are so versatile, you can wear them to the office, while running errands all day, or simply while you lounge around the house. With a straight-leg fit that looks professional, but a knit material and stretchy elastic waistband that feels as comfy as your favorite sweats, you’ll never stop reaching for these pants, no matter what your agenda is for the day. Available sizes: Small Plus – 6X-Large Plus Tall

16 A Soft Jersey Dress Made For Lazy Days When You Still Want To Look Cute Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feeling too lazy to pull an entire outfit together? We all have those days, which is why it’s crucial to have a simple T-shirt dress on hand. The soft jersey material is so comfortable, this dress is great for days when you don’t want to put forth too much effort but still want to look cute. When paired with some sneakers and a denim jacket, it’s hard to beat this effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

17 This Athletic Legging With Over 25,000 Five-Star Ratings THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Finding an amazing pair of workout leggings at an equally amazing price can be quite the task, but luckily these leggings I found check off both those boxes. With over 25,000 five-star ratings, these high-waisted leggings are moisture-wicking, incredibly stretchy, and even have side pockets to keep your phone or headphones by your side while you work out or run errands. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

18 A Tag-Free Cotton Tank With A Built-In Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon A tank top you don’t have to wear an uncomfortable bra with? With no straps peeking out? Sign us up! This Hanes tank is super comfy and has a built-in shelf bra on the inside, so you can still feel supported all day while you wear it. Plus, it has adjustable straps and is made from ultra-soft cotton and just a bit of stretchy spandex that will make you feel comfortable even on super hot summer days. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

19 An Adorable Midi Skirt That You’ll Want To Wear For Every Formal Occasion EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this adorable midi skirt for date night, drinks with friends, Casual Friday at the office, or pretty much anywhere else that requires a little dressing up. This airy, lightweight polyester skirt has a ruffled elastic waistband, and it comes in 13 different patterns including polka dots, floral, and animal prints. Even better? There’s pockets. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

20 An Oversized Tote That’s Sleek & Simple Dreubea Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everyone needs a big, sturdy tote for work, travel, or for carrying around with you while you run errands for the day. This 17-inch long bag sits comfortably on your shoulder, has two inside pockets (one big and one small), and has a convenient magnet closure that ensures nothing will fall out. Plus, it comes in over 100 colors and prints. Available styles: 100+

21 The Cutest Cardigan To Throw Over Any Top When It Gets Chilly Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good cardigan to get through those breezy spring days. This lightweight cotton blend sweater comes in tons of colors and even a few animal print patterns if you’re feeling a little spicy, which means it can work with pretty much anything else in your wardrobe. The deep V neckline even makes this cardi something cute enough to wear all on its own. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

22 A Tunic Top With Over 40 Fun Patterns To Choose From ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon While I love a good, plain basic for warm weather, sometimes it’s fun to shake it up a little bit with a unique pattern. This tunic top is soft and lightweight like your go-to tees, but comes in 43 different colors and prints that give your wardrobe the step up that it needs for brighter days. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

23 A Super Soft Waffle Tank That Is Casual & Cozy IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon A waffle knit tank is one of those pieces that literally goes with everything, so you’re going to want to make sure you get one in a few colors and prints. With a simple V-neck design that makes this more elevated than your average tank and a curved hem that looks good tucked in or left out, this top will look fabulous paired with everything from denim cutoffs to chic maxi skirts. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

24 A Playful Midi Dress That’s Perfect For A Day Out MSBASIC Short Sleeve V Neck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This adorable V-neck dress is perfect for a Saturday out on the town. With short sleeves to keep you cool and a knee-length hem to keep you covered, I’m positive this dress will be your new go-to for brunch with your besties. It comes in over 40 different colors and patterns, including chic solid black, super fun lemon floral, and bold vertical stripes. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

25 These French Terry Fleece Sweats That Are *So* Soft Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a pair of inexpensive sweats look so luxe? I’m obsessed with these french terry fleece sweatpants, and so are the almost 3,000 five-star reviewers for this product. They’re cozy, have a drawstring waistband to create the perfect fit for your body, and actually make you look put together when styled the right way. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

26 This Amazing Flowy Tank For A Summer Night Out 7th Element Camisole Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make sure you’re dressed for warm weather with a pretty flowy tank like this camisole. This breezy top is lightweight enough for the hottest days of the year yet the flowy, shirred fabric still makes this a cute enough top to pair with a variety of sweaters or jackets when the weather starts to cool. This all-weather top comes in dozens of colors and patterns, so there’s one to fit every person’s individual style. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

27 These Great Quality Low-Top Canvas Sneakers At A Great Price Point ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good pair of everyday sneakers, but not everyone should have to break the bank for them. These low top canvas sneakers are simple and sweet, yet the canvas and rubber construction are durable and machine washable, which means they’re great to wear when walking about. Plus, with such a low price point, you’ll wonder why you ever spent a ton on similar styles before, especially considering these have over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: 5 – 11

28 This Trendy Yet Timeless Monogrammed Necklace MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon The monogram is one of those things that never really goes out of style, which is why I love this sideways initial necklace. This 18-karat gold plated necklace is a modern twist on the classic monogram because the letter lays on its side, which provides a bit of visual interest. A best-seller on Amazon, this delicate piece of jewelry is the perfect way to rep the initial of someone you love, even if that person is yourself. Available styles: 26

29 A Tie-Waist Dress With Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews MEROKEETY Tie Waist T Shirt Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This super chic, comfortable, and business casual-appropriate dress has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With a subtle tie-waist detail, this dress can be adjusted to fit your bod in all the right places and make you look like a million bucks. It’s available in two dozen cute stripes and solids, so once you become obsessed with this garment, you can go back and buy more. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

30 This Floral Blouse That’s A Must Have For Transitional Weather MLEBR Long Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This chic yet sweet blouse is a great addition to your outfit rotation. With long sleeves that are perfect for a breezy day and a V-neck that shows just a little sliver of skin, this top is ideal for spring and fall. Made from a chiffon material that’s perfectly soft and lightweight, this blouse is 100% a winner in my book. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

31 This Ruffled V-Neck That You Can Wear Almost Anywhere Leebe Ruffle Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many dressy tanks — they’re an essential for date night, drinks with your friends, and even for the office. This ruffled top is suitable for those occasions and more. The layers of fabric in the front add movement and volume to your outfit while still looking perfectly stylish, and this shirt is available with and without sleeves. Available sizes: Small – 5X

32 A Pair Of Office-Ready Pants That Are Actually Comfortable Briggs New York Super Stretch Pants with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon In the market for new professional wear? You won’t want to miss out on these formal pants that are, I promise, actually comfortable. These stretchy, pull-on pants will have everyone at the office fooled with how dressy they look on the outside and how secretly soft and relaxed-fitting they are on your body. Available sizes: 6 – 18

33 These Stunning Huggie Hoops That Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Huggie hoops are the perfect subtle accessory that truly go with everything. Wear these dainty cubic zirconia earrings for just a touch of glam. They’re plated in gold and covered in sparkling gemstones, and reviewers report these look way more expensive than they actually are. Plus, these sterling silver pieces were made to last. Available colors: 3

34 A Festival-Ready Lacy Bralette With Convertible Straps TheMogan Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Heading to a big music festival this summer? Simply looking for a fun new crop top to spice up your night out look? This lace bralette is perfect for either occasion. With a deep V-neck, removable bra pads, a comfortable criss-cross back, and straps that can be worn crossback or straight, this bralette is the fun top you’ll constantly be gravitating towards once the weather gets warm. Available sizes: Small – 3X

35 A Stylish Swing Dress That Has Pleats & Pockets Tralilbee Pleated Swing Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon I’m obviously a big fan of T-shirt dresses for warmer weather (who isn’t!?), and this pleated swing dress is another favorite on my list. With pockets, a comfy elastic waistline, and a lightweight feel, you truly can’t go wrong with this dress in you’re in the market for your new spring fave that also has a dress wearer’s favorite: pockets. Available sizes: Large – 4X

36 A Peplum Top That You Can Truly Dress Up Or Down Romwe Peplum Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Upgrade your everyday basic tee with this chic peplum top. The high-low hemline and flowy bottom of this top makes it the perfect elevated basic for everyday wear. The fabric is just as soft nd stretchy as your favorite old T-shirt, and there are so many colors to choose from, it’ll feel impossible to add just one to your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

37 The Perfect Bodycon Dress For A Night Out BTFBM Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This ruched mini dress will become your new warm-weather staple for when you’re feeling like spicing it up. This bodycon dress can just be pulled on in an instant, but then you look instantly put together, and the ruching and high-low criss-cross front make this a much more interesting wear than your average A-line. I promise this dress has over 17,000 five-star ratings for a reason. Available sizes: S - XL

38 A Simple Yet Stylish Blouse That You’ll Love For The Office Milumia Polka Dot Cap Sleeve Keyhole Back Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Buying this pleated polka dot blouse is the best way to ensure you look your best at the office, and with 25 colors to choose from, you can add a few different options to your weekly rotation. With a simple, cute cap sleeve, a keyhole back that adds a touch of intrigue, and a curved hem that proves it’s different than your other basic tops, you can’t go wrong with this chic blouse. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

39 These Dress Pants That Are As Comfy As Yoga Pants BALEAF Dress Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon Need even more looks for the office? These trousers might be able to help you out. With a faux button fly, your colleagues won’t ever be able to tell that these trousers are super stretchy with an elastic waist, aka, basically leggings. You’ll become obsessed with these, which is why you’ll be happy to hear these come in five colors, straight leg or bootcut, and three different inseams, so it’s easy to stock up on these bottoms. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

40 A Tunic That’s Edgier Than Your Typical Top Bulotus Zip Front Tunic Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This zip front tunic top is the unique everyday top you need in your closet. With a zippered V neckline, 3/4-length sleeves, and faux chest pockets, this top pulls out all of the stops to elevate the basic top. Don’t want another black shirt? Luckily there’s plenty of other patterns and colors to choose from. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

41 The Small But Mighty Crossbody That Has A Compartment For Everything Roulens Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every person on-the-go needs a good handbag to keep all of their essentials with them. This adorable crossbody is 7 /12 inches long, which makes it the perfect size to comfortably tote around all day. It has built-in compartments for your phone, credit cards, cash and more, so you can feel confident they won’t be misplaced. If you need to turn this into an evening-appropriate look, you can detach the shoulder strap. Available styles: 27

42 A Pair Of Paper Bag Waist Pants That Make Office Fashion Fun GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you don’t own a pair of paper bag waist pants, it’s about time you do. These pants offer a chic spin on the traditional formal pant with a cinched waist and big bow tie that also allows you to adjust the fit of these bottoms to your comfort. And, with the cropped hem, these pants are also perfect for showing off a new pair of heels or booties. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

43 This Everyday Top With The Cutest Sleeve Detail Amazon Essentials Puff Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon This puff sleeve top is lightweight and soft thanks to its cotton blend fabric. This everyday suitable top will look chic tucked into your go-to pair of jeans or left out with a sleek pair of leather leggings and booties. The ribbed neckline adds a touch of further elegance to this sweet tee, which has seemingly endless styling opportunities. Available sizes: XS - XXL

44 A Ribbed Midi Skirt That’s A Fun Alternative To Jeans The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon While I love all of my jeans, cords, and leather pants, sometimes I crave something a little cozier yet out together in the bottoms department. This slit midi skirt is ideal once the weather gets warm, and the cotton ribbed material (with a little spandex for stretch) will keep you cute yet comfortable all day long. Available sizes: XXS - 5X

