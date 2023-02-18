These Cheap, Stylish Clothes On Amazon Are Super Comfortable & Actually Look Expensive

You know those people that walk into the coffee shop wearing seemingly the same outfit as you but somehow they look much more put together? It’s because their same cozy pieces have an expensive, stylish edge to them. I’ve figured out exactly how to copy their chic looks instead of doing what I
usually do, which is grab my coffee and scurry out.
It turns out, it’s all about the individual pieces, and I found all of the stylish yet comfy pieces that look
so expensive, but are actually so cheap, so you can sip your latte with confidence. 1 These Trendy Flared Pants That Are Buttery Soft
Pulling on these high-waisted flared
pants instantly makes your loungey look feel trendier. They’re made of a soft fabric with a bunch of stretch that looks way more elevated (and is easier to style) than classic straight leg or skinny leggings. Their unique design also lets you trim the hem yourself if they’re a bit long, so they’ll look perfectly fitted and even more expensive. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 2 An Oversized Sweater With Chic Ribbed Yarn Fabric
The rib-knit yarn of this
sweater gives it the chicest look because it creates a simple texture that isn’t too puffy or overwhelming when paired with the oversized fit. Instead, this minimalist striped texture is perfectly light and breathable, so this batwing-sleeve sweater can slouch and drape in a delicate way. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 3 These Intricately Embroidered Mules That Are Easy To Slide On & Style
These breathable slide-on
mules look seriously expensive with the intricate, trendy celestial embroidery on top of each one. Of course, they also have memory foam soles and a simple black design, so they’re still easy to style with your go-to pieces, all while standing out. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: 6 — 10 4 These Moisture-Wicking Bike Shorts With Subtle Built-In Pockets
These
bike shorts feel a lot more expensive than they actually are with two pockets built right into the wide waistband. They come in nearly 20 colors and patterns, including a super trendy leopard or tie-dye print as well as go-tos like black and navy. No matter the colorway, these shorts are made of a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that hugs your body and moves with you. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 5 A Billowy, Adjustable Jumpsuit That Feels *So* Fun
This
jumpsuit has a flowy fit that feels more like a maxi dress than a one-piece with legs. The scooped neck top feels even more breezy and delicate with the adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, the billowy (and seriously stretchy) fabric hides away two helpful pockets, which adds to the fun, casual vibe. Available colors: 42 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large 6 This Chic Sweater That’s Made From An Easy-To-Wear Lightweight Fabric
This crewneck
sweater is so easy to reach for no matter what you’re wearing that day because it’s so lightweight. Even though it’s breathable enough for all of your outfits, the cotton and modal-blend fabric still has that classic knit texture that looks chic and is easy to match with everything from shorts to slacks to skirts. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X 7 These Affordable Flats With Woven Fabric That’s *So* Breathable
These pointed-toe
ballet flats have that woven fabric style that’s so trendy right now (and usually super pricey). This unique fabric makes them way more breathable, and they’re more comfortable on your feet. They also fold up in your bag or your closet — even with their durable non-slip soles, which makes them great for transitioning an outfit from day to night. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: 6 — 10 8 A Short-Sleeve Bodysuit With An Easy-To-Style Neckline
This short-sleeve
bodysuit moment has an adorable scoop neckline that’s so easy to style, all while giving you a seamless tucked-in look. It’s made of breathable cotton and enough spandex to make this snap-closure bodysuit even stretchier and comfier than a T-shirt. When it comes to the sleeves, they’re a bit longer than classic short-sleeves to give them a more casual look and fit. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus 9 This Structured Square Neck Cropped Tank That Looks So Seamless
This double-lined
tank top has a structured, fashionable look because of the seamless, stretchy fabric and the square neckline. You also won’t have to deal with tucking in your tank or bunched-up fabric under high-waisted trousers because this super soft tank has a trendy cropped fit. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 10 A T-Shirt Dress With A Trendy Wrap Skirt Detail
A T-shirt
dress is a great comfy go-to, but this one adds an adorable bow detail, which means you can customize the fit and look. There’s extra fabric on the front, so you can pull it to one side, tie it in a bow, and create drapey wrap-style skirt. On top, this super soft dress still fits like a classic T-shirt, making this a perfect elevated basic. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 11 These Best-Selling Leggings With Pockets
These high-waisted
leggings are budget-friendly, but they still have supportive fabric that will stay up during your workout (or if you’re having a comfy work-from-home day). They’re super stretchy and opaque, and they feel much more expensive than they actually are. Of course, this pair is finished off with hidden pockets on each side, a key feature that helped them get 62,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 25 Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus 12 This Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Super Soft & Stretchy
This
bodysuit gives you that easy-to-tuck-in fit and a chic turtleneck at the same time, and most importantly, it’s somehow super easy put on. It’s made of a stretchy rib-knit fabric that’s quick to pull on, and once it’s on, it snaps right back into its fitted turtleneck fit. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 13 A Comfy Jumpsuit With A Cool Off-The-Shoulder Neckline
For a more casual moment, this
jumpsuit gives you that classic jogger fit and a stretchy elastic waistband with a drawstring. The top simply looks like you’re wearing a comfy tee, but it also has an off-the-shoulder design to keep it trendy. This one-piece is also way more breathable than a sweatsuit thanks to its soft and lightweight fabric. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 14 These Elastic Waistband Trousers With Chic Details
These wide-leg
trousers look expensive and elevated with those structured pleats and the medium-weight dressy fabric, but they have a comfy secret. The clasp closure and belt loops gives the front of these pants a classic, office-ready look, but there’s actually a hidden elastic band at the back for a comfier fit. Available styles: 33 Available sizes: X-Small — 2X 15 This Pack Of Tank Top Set With A Bunch Of Going-Out Options
This cropped
tank top set honestly has every single one of the trendy tanks you need for a night out to dinner, the club, or anything in between. Each piece has unique accents that makes it going out-worthy, like a criss-cross halter top, tie-up sides, or even a playful shoulder cutout. This cropped set is also super stretchy to keep these chic tanks comfy. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 16 These Platform Chelsea Boots With A Stretchy & Comfy Fit
Adding these trendy
ankle boots to your go-to outfits won’t cost a ton will add a luxurious faux-suede accent and 3-inch boost to your look. The super trendy details come in with their ‘90s-inspired Chelsea boot design, a block heel, and, of course, a super chunky platform. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: 5 — 11 17 These Stretchy Pull-On Jeggings With Classic Denim Details
These pull-on
jeggings have all of the stitching, faux pockets, and even the little metal accents that your usual (and way more uncomfortable) jeans do. The stretchy waistband is also made of the same denim-like fabric, so they’ll still look like jeans when you tuck a top into them. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus 18 A Lightweight Sweater With An Alluring Wrap Design
The uniquely slouchy wrap
sweater looks so elegant no matter how you style it. You can actually wear deep-V detail in the front or in the back for a drapey open-back moment, and both feel equally chic. No matter which way you style it, it’s lightweight enough to rock whatever you want under this daring knit sweater, whether it’s a lacy cami or bralette. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 19 A Breathable Maxi Dress With A T-Shirt-Style Top
This
maxi dress honestly feels like you’re wearing loungewear because it’s made of a breathable jersey fabric, and it has a T-shirt-style top with loose-fitting sleeves. The bottom has a high-waisted fit, and such a flowy skirt, so you won’t be stuck in a constricting bodycon style all day. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 20 This Neutral Jumpsuit With Easy-To-Layer Cutouts
This
jumpsuit looks so trendy because it has that minimalist and neutral style that’s made from 100% cotton fabric. It comes with hidden pockets that are neatly tucked in the wide-leg design, and there are even adorable little slits on the hem. The square-neck top is also completely open on the sides, so it’s perfect for layered looks. Available colors: 14 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large 21 A Glossy Leopard Print Skirt That’s Actually Comfy
This leopard print
skirt is made from a glossy satin fabric that looks so expensive — but it’s actually super cheap. The elastic waistband makes it easier to style and layer this shiny midi skirt. This comfy waistband also has a high-waist fit to make this animal print moment feel totally classic. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 22 This Cozy Sweater Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist
This
sweater dress is covered in little design details that make it look seriously expensive, like those voluminous, trendy lantern sleeves. They have an elastic band to keep their shape, and these sleeves make this comfy cotton-blend dress feel put together. These chic sleeves are also paired with a tie-front detail to add even more structure and customization to the fit. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 23 These Trouser-Like Joggers With A Trendy Split Hem
These
joggers are so wearable because they have oversized pockets and a wide drawstring waistband that looks like trousers instead of sweatpants — yet is just as comfortable. The tapered hem at the bottom is finished off with a unique slit detail that looks so trendy and means your pants won’t feel too tight. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 24 A Knit Lounge Set With The Trendiest Crew Neck
This comfy
shorts set feels more elevated than your other trendy loungewear because it comes with a cropped and extra-chic crewneck. This little sweatshirt has billowy lantern sleeves that feel elevated and even cozier than a classic sweatshirt. To make it even better — this monochromatic set is also made with a knit fabric that feels like a sweater. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 25 This Soft Cotton-Blend Dress With A Bit Of Trendy Ruching
This long-sleeve midi
dress might feel like a T-shirt dress when you put it on, but it also has ruching on each side to make it feel trendier. Paired with the fitted design, this ruched detail gives this soft cotton-blend dress a bit of texture, which really makes it (and you) pop. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 26 This Racerback Bodysuit With A Lining That Feels Luxurious
This
bodysuit feels so expensive because there’s a lining built into the top, so you won’t have to worry about lines or see-through fabric, no matter what your bra preference is. This makes it a breeze to wear this stretchy bodysuit with super seamless high-neck fit. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 27 These Go-To Ballet Flats With A Breathable, Flexible Construction
These
ballet flats keep it simple yet chic with a slightly pointed-toe design, but it’s secretly the fabric that stands out with these flats. The woven mesh fabric not only feels super breathable when you walk, but it also is flexible and soft, which makes these excessively comfortable. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: 5 — 11 28 A Boat Neck Dress With Fabric You’ll Want To Lounge In
This dress has the comfiest stretchy fabric, but it doesn’t look like a super casual T-shirt
dress. Instead, it has a boat neck and a flowy skirt that makes it look way dressier than that soft fabric feels. To top off this easy-to-wear dress, it has 3/4-length sleeves that always feel chic. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: 1X — 6X 29 A Trendy Layered Loungewear Set With 3 Lightweight Pieces
Not only do you get a little knit tank and trendy, adjustable wide-leg pants with this
loungewear set, but you also get a long matching cardigan that feels like a cozy robe. This rib-knit set might have a bunch of adorable layers, but it’s still lightweight enough to pair with your favorite blanket when you’re on the couch. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 30 These Wide-Leg Trousers Without Any Bulky Pleats Or Belt Loops
These high-waisted
trousers have the sleekest fit. The stretchy design is free of any belt loops or even a button that might get in the way of your top, which gives these a seamless appearance. The wide-leg style is simply finished off with small seams down the front for a bit of structure. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — 5X 31 A Silky Boatneck Tee With Delicate Ruching & Flowing Sleeves
This
T-shirt feels way more expensive than your classic crewnecks with that boatneck detail that’s finished off with flowing sleeves. There’s ruching on each side of the body to bunch up the lightweight and silky fabric for a blouse-like fit on the bottom. Of course, it’s still a comfy tee, so there’s still plenty of stretch. Available styles: 44 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large 32 These Lightweight Slip-On Sneakers With Good Arch Support
The mesh fabric on these
sneakers looks just like any of the pricey sneakers you’ve been shopping for, but they’re actually so much comfier. This breathable fabric is stretchy, so you can slip these shoes right on. This fabric is also paired with stretchy laces for a secure fit and plenty of cushioned memory foam in the sole for support. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: 5.5 — 10 33 A Stretchy Jumpsuit With A Pretty Lace Tank Top
This
jumpsuit is ridiculously comfy with its stretchy fit and soft fabric, but it also gives you a pretty little lace moment on top. This sheer lace is paired with delicate straps, so the top of this jumpsuit looks just like an alluring tank top. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 34 This Bamboo Viscose Underwear Set With Adorable Lace Trim
This
underwear set feels classic enough to mix in with your everyday seamless underwear, but they feel a little trendier. Each one has dainty lace trim, and they’re made of rib-knit bamboo viscose fabric that feels like comfy loungewear. Even with this knit fabric, this bikini-style set is still extremely breathable. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 35 These Jeggings With A Comfy Button-Free Waistband
These machine-washable
jeggings have a low-profile waistband that’s completely free of buttons or zippers, so it’s super easy to tuck in tops or bodysuits. You still get all of the jean-like details, like belt loops, faux pockets, and, of course, the denim finish on the stretchy fabric. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 36 A Square Neck Bodysuit That’s Comfy To Layer With
This
bodysuit will make any outfit feel elevated because the square neckline stands out and feels super chic. It’s made of a stretchy jersey fabric that gives it a silkier finish than any of your classic cotton bodysuits. Plus, it’s actually comfy because the bottom is pretty full coverage, and it has a snap closure. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 37 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress That’s Made From Cozy Knit Fabric
This
dress has a neckline that you can drape off of your shoulder to create the most elegant, billowy top. Meanwhile, the body of this garment has a classic bodycon fit on the bottom to balance it out. It’s also made of a subtle rib-knit fabric, like your favorite lounge set, to keep this bodycon dress comfy. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: 4 — 22 38 This Classic Crew Neck Cardigan That You Can Wear Open Or Closed
For a preppy look or some good old-fashioned easy layering, add this
cardigan to your wardrobe. It has a classic crew neck and ribbing along the wrists and hem, which give it a timeless look. It looks equally good buttoned up or worn open over your favorite tank or tee, and it comes in over 30 colors, so there’s a style here for everyone. Available styles: 32 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 39 A Stretchy Square Neck Tee With A Classic Slim Fit
Everything about this cotton and modal-blend
T-shirt doesn’t look like a casual tee (even though the stretchy fabric feels even comfier). There’s a chic square neckline, and the short sleeves reach down to your elbows, which makes it great for all-year wear. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 40 This Pleated Chiffon Skirt With So Much Movement
With an outer layer that’s made from a pleated chiffon fabric, this
midi skirt has so much movement that it’s honestly just fun to wear. This classic A-line swing skirt is lined, though, so you don’t have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction or wearing totally neutral underwear. Despite its chic, retro appearance, this skirt has a stretchy elastic waist that makes it easy to wear. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 41 A Cable-Knit Sweater To Add Lightweight Texture To Your Look
If you love adding a bit of texture to your looks with your sweaters, but you’re not into chunky knits, grab this
cable-knit sweater. It has plenty of minimalist texture, but it’s more subtle than other styles. Meanwhile, the sweater itself still gives you that fitted and lightweight look that’s everywhere right now. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 42 This Minimalist Dress For A Chic Maxi Dress Moment
This stretchy
maxi dress has a minimalist and flowy design that feels effortlessly chic. With a scoop neckline and delicate adjustable spaghetti straps, you would honestly never know that this machine-washable look is comfy, and it has two built-in pockets. Available styles: 45 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 43 These Athletic Joggers You Can Totally Style As Trousers
It’s so easy to make these drawstring
joggers look like trendy trousers instead of sweatpants because they have a cropped length, smooth fabric, and a straight-leg fit. Don’t worry — they’re still made of athletic nylon and spandex fabric in case you want to wear these sophisticated bottoms for your workout. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large 44 These Sheer Lace Panties That Are Actually *So* Soft
This
underwear set is the one to reach for when you want an alluring sheer moment, but you’re not looking to wear uncomfortable straps or itchy lace. The back and top of these hipsters are made of the softest lace that might even be comfier than your usual cotton bikinis because it’s so breathable. This adorable lace set also comes with classic cotton linings, of course. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 45 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Are Secretly Soft & Stretchy
Don’t let the seriously trendy faux-leather finish of these
leggings convince you that they aren’t comfy because they’re just as soft and stretchy as your usual leggings. They’re also not a huge hassle on laundry day (even with that glossy finish) because these high-waisted leggings can go in the washer and the dryer. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small — 3X
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >