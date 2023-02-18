These Cheap, Stylish Clothes On Amazon Are Super Comfortable & Actually Look Expensive

You know those people that walk into the coffee shop wearing seemingly the same outfit as you but somehow they look much more put together? It’s because their same cozy pieces have an expensive, stylish edge to them. I’ve figured out exactly how to copy their chic looks instead of doing what I usually do, which is grab my coffee and scurry out.

It turns out, it’s all about the individual pieces, and I found all of the stylish yet comfy pieces that look so expensive, but are actually so cheap, so you can sip your latte with confidence.

1 These Trendy Flared Pants That Are Buttery Soft SATINA Palazzo Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pulling on these high-waisted flared pants instantly makes your loungey look feel trendier. They’re made of a soft fabric with a bunch of stretch that looks way more elevated (and is easier to style) than classic straight leg or skinny leggings. Their unique design also lets you trim the hem yourself if they’re a bit long, so they’ll look perfectly fitted and even more expensive. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 An Oversized Sweater With Chic Ribbed Yarn Fabric Mafulus Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon The rib-knit yarn of this sweater gives it the chicest look because it creates a simple texture that isn’t too puffy or overwhelming when paired with the oversized fit. Instead, this minimalist striped texture is perfectly light and breathable, so this batwing-sleeve sweater can slouch and drape in a delicate way. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 These Intricately Embroidered Mules That Are Easy To Slide On & Style Tilocow Flat Mules Amazon $35 See On Amazon These breathable slide-on mules look seriously expensive with the intricate, trendy celestial embroidery on top of each one. Of course, they also have memory foam soles and a simple black design, so they’re still easy to style with your go-to pieces, all while standing out. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 6 — 10

4 These Moisture-Wicking Bike Shorts With Subtle Built-In Pockets Persit Bike Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon These bike shorts feel a lot more expensive than they actually are with two pockets built right into the wide waistband. They come in nearly 20 colors and patterns, including a super trendy leopard or tie-dye print as well as go-tos like black and navy. No matter the colorway, these shorts are made of a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that hugs your body and moves with you. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Billowy, Adjustable Jumpsuit That Feels *So* Fun Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This jumpsuit has a flowy fit that feels more like a maxi dress than a one-piece with legs. The scooped neck top feels even more breezy and delicate with the adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, the billowy (and seriously stretchy) fabric hides away two helpful pockets, which adds to the fun, casual vibe. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 This Chic Sweater That’s Made From An Easy-To-Wear Lightweight Fabric Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is so easy to reach for no matter what you’re wearing that day because it’s so lightweight. Even though it’s breathable enough for all of your outfits, the cotton and modal-blend fabric still has that classic knit texture that looks chic and is easy to match with everything from shorts to slacks to skirts. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

7 These Affordable Flats With Woven Fabric That’s *So* Breathable Slocyclub Flat Ballet Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats have that woven fabric style that’s so trendy right now (and usually super pricey). This unique fabric makes them way more breathable, and they’re more comfortable on your feet. They also fold up in your bag or your closet — even with their durable non-slip soles, which makes them great for transitioning an outfit from day to night. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6 — 10

8 A Short-Sleeve Bodysuit With An Easy-To-Style Neckline IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This short-sleeve bodysuit moment has an adorable scoop neckline that’s so easy to style, all while giving you a seamless tucked-in look. It’s made of breathable cotton and enough spandex to make this snap-closure bodysuit even stretchier and comfier than a T-shirt. When it comes to the sleeves, they’re a bit longer than classic short-sleeves to give them a more casual look and fit. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

9 This Structured Square Neck Cropped Tank That Looks So Seamless Artfish Sleeveless Square Neck Double Layer Tank Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This double-lined tank top has a structured, fashionable look because of the seamless, stretchy fabric and the square neckline. You also won’t have to deal with tucking in your tank or bunched-up fabric under high-waisted trousers because this super soft tank has a trendy cropped fit. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

10 A T-Shirt Dress With A Trendy Wrap Skirt Detail Romwe Knot-Front Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A T-shirt dress is a great comfy go-to, but this one adds an adorable bow detail, which means you can customize the fit and look. There’s extra fabric on the front, so you can pull it to one side, tie it in a bow, and create drapey wrap-style skirt. On top, this super soft dress still fits like a classic T-shirt, making this a perfect elevated basic. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

11 These Best-Selling Leggings With Pockets SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are budget-friendly, but they still have supportive fabric that will stay up during your workout (or if you’re having a comfy work-from-home day). They’re super stretchy and opaque, and they feel much more expensive than they actually are. Of course, this pair is finished off with hidden pockets on each side, a key feature that helped them get 62,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 25

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

12 This Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Super Soft & Stretchy REORIA Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bodysuit gives you that easy-to-tuck-in fit and a chic turtleneck at the same time, and most importantly, it’s somehow super easy put on. It’s made of a stretchy rib-knit fabric that’s quick to pull on, and once it’s on, it snaps right back into its fitted turtleneck fit. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Comfy Jumpsuit With A Cool Off-The-Shoulder Neckline PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a more casual moment, this jumpsuit gives you that classic jogger fit and a stretchy elastic waistband with a drawstring. The top simply looks like you’re wearing a comfy tee, but it also has an off-the-shoulder design to keep it trendy. This one-piece is also way more breathable than a sweatsuit thanks to its soft and lightweight fabric. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 These Elastic Waistband Trousers With Chic Details Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These wide-leg trousers look expensive and elevated with those structured pleats and the medium-weight dressy fabric, but they have a comfy secret. The clasp closure and belt loops gives the front of these pants a classic, office-ready look, but there’s actually a hidden elastic band at the back for a comfier fit. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

15 This Pack Of Tank Top Set With A Bunch Of Going-Out Options MakeMeChic Crop Tank Top Pack Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cropped tank top set honestly has every single one of the trendy tanks you need for a night out to dinner, the club, or anything in between. Each piece has unique accents that makes it going out-worthy, like a criss-cross halter top, tie-up sides, or even a playful shoulder cutout. This cropped set is also super stretchy to keep these chic tanks comfy. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 These Platform Chelsea Boots With A Stretchy & Comfy Fit DREAM PAIRS Chelsea Style Ankle Bootie Amazon $39 See On Amazon Adding these trendy ankle boots to your go-to outfits won’t cost a ton will add a luxurious faux-suede accent and 3-inch boost to your look. The super trendy details come in with their ‘90s-inspired Chelsea boot design, a block heel, and, of course, a super chunky platform. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 These Stretchy Pull-On Jeggings With Classic Denim Details Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings have all of the stitching, faux pockets, and even the little metal accents that your usual (and way more uncomfortable) jeans do. The stretchy waistband is also made of the same denim-like fabric, so they’ll still look like jeans when you tuck a top into them. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus

18 A Lightweight Sweater With An Alluring Wrap Design softome V-Neck Long-Sleeve Wrap-Front Loose Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon The uniquely slouchy wrap sweater looks so elegant no matter how you style it. You can actually wear deep-V detail in the front or in the back for a drapey open-back moment, and both feel equally chic. No matter which way you style it, it’s lightweight enough to rock whatever you want under this daring knit sweater, whether it’s a lacy cami or bralette. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

19 A Breathable Maxi Dress With A T-Shirt-Style Top Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This maxi dress honestly feels like you’re wearing loungewear because it’s made of a breathable jersey fabric, and it has a T-shirt-style top with loose-fitting sleeves. The bottom has a high-waisted fit, and such a flowy skirt, so you won’t be stuck in a constricting bodycon style all day. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 This Neutral Jumpsuit With Easy-To-Layer Cutouts YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $29 See On Amazon This jumpsuit looks so trendy because it has that minimalist and neutral style that’s made from 100% cotton fabric. It comes with hidden pockets that are neatly tucked in the wide-leg design, and there are even adorable little slits on the hem. The square-neck top is also completely open on the sides, so it’s perfect for layered looks. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

21 A Glossy Leopard Print Skirt That’s Actually Comfy Keasmto High Waist Silk Satin Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This leopard print skirt is made from a glossy satin fabric that looks so expensive — but it’s actually super cheap. The elastic waistband makes it easier to style and layer this shiny midi skirt. This comfy waistband also has a high-waist fit to make this animal print moment feel totally classic. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 This Cozy Sweater Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This sweater dress is covered in little design details that make it look seriously expensive, like those voluminous, trendy lantern sleeves. They have an elastic band to keep their shape, and these sleeves make this comfy cotton-blend dress feel put together. These chic sleeves are also paired with a tie-front detail to add even more structure and customization to the fit. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Trouser-Like Joggers With A Trendy Split Hem Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These joggers are so wearable because they have oversized pockets and a wide drawstring waistband that looks like trousers instead of sweatpants — yet is just as comfortable. The tapered hem at the bottom is finished off with a unique slit detail that looks so trendy and means your pants won’t feel too tight. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Knit Lounge Set With The Trendiest Crew Neck ZESICA Knit Pullover Shorts Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This comfy shorts set feels more elevated than your other trendy loungewear because it comes with a cropped and extra-chic crewneck. This little sweatshirt has billowy lantern sleeves that feel elevated and even cozier than a classic sweatshirt. To make it even better — this monochromatic set is also made with a knit fabric that feels like a sweater. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Soft Cotton-Blend Dress With A Bit Of Trendy Ruching Missufe Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long-sleeve midi dress might feel like a T-shirt dress when you put it on, but it also has ruching on each side to make it feel trendier. Paired with the fitted design, this ruched detail gives this soft cotton-blend dress a bit of texture, which really makes it (and you) pop. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Racerback Bodysuit With A Lining That Feels Luxurious ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bodysuit feels so expensive because there’s a lining built into the top, so you won’t have to worry about lines or see-through fabric, no matter what your bra preference is. This makes it a breeze to wear this stretchy bodysuit with super seamless high-neck fit. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Go-To Ballet Flats With A Breathable, Flexible Construction Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These ballet flats keep it simple yet chic with a slightly pointed-toe design, but it’s secretly the fabric that stands out with these flats. The woven mesh fabric not only feels super breathable when you walk, but it also is flexible and soft, which makes these excessively comfortable. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 A Boat Neck Dress With Fabric You’ll Want To Lounge In Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This dress has the comfiest stretchy fabric, but it doesn’t look like a super casual T-shirt dress. Instead, it has a boat neck and a flowy skirt that makes it look way dressier than that soft fabric feels. To top off this easy-to-wear dress, it has 3/4-length sleeves that always feel chic. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

29 A Trendy Layered Loungewear Set With 3 Lightweight Pieces Fessceruna Knit Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Not only do you get a little knit tank and trendy, adjustable wide-leg pants with this loungewear set, but you also get a long matching cardigan that feels like a cozy robe. This rib-knit set might have a bunch of adorable layers, but it’s still lightweight enough to pair with your favorite blanket when you’re on the couch. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 These Wide-Leg Trousers Without Any Bulky Pleats Or Belt Loops Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers have the sleekest fit. The stretchy design is free of any belt loops or even a button that might get in the way of your top, which gives these a seamless appearance. The wide-leg style is simply finished off with small seams down the front for a bit of structure. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 5X

31 A Silky Boatneck Tee With Delicate Ruching & Flowing Sleeves Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This T-shirt feels way more expensive than your classic crewnecks with that boatneck detail that’s finished off with flowing sleeves. There’s ruching on each side of the body to bunch up the lightweight and silky fabric for a blouse-like fit on the bottom. Of course, it’s still a comfy tee, so there’s still plenty of stretch. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

32 These Lightweight Slip-On Sneakers With Good Arch Support STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon The mesh fabric on these sneakers looks just like any of the pricey sneakers you’ve been shopping for, but they’re actually so much comfier. This breathable fabric is stretchy, so you can slip these shoes right on. This fabric is also paired with stretchy laces for a secure fit and plenty of cushioned memory foam in the sole for support. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

33 A Stretchy Jumpsuit With A Pretty Lace Tank Top Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is ridiculously comfy with its stretchy fit and soft fabric, but it also gives you a pretty little lace moment on top. This sheer lace is paired with delicate straps, so the top of this jumpsuit looks just like an alluring tank top. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Bamboo Viscose Underwear Set With Adorable Lace Trim KNITLORD Lace Trim Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This underwear set feels classic enough to mix in with your everyday seamless underwear, but they feel a little trendier. Each one has dainty lace trim, and they’re made of rib-knit bamboo viscose fabric that feels like comfy loungewear. Even with this knit fabric, this bikini-style set is still extremely breathable. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 These Jeggings With A Comfy Button-Free Waistband Amazon Essentials Knit Jegging Amazon $19 See On Amazon These machine-washable jeggings have a low-profile waistband that’s completely free of buttons or zippers, so it’s super easy to tuck in tops or bodysuits. You still get all of the jean-like details, like belt loops, faux pockets, and, of course, the denim finish on the stretchy fabric. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

36 A Square Neck Bodysuit That’s Comfy To Layer With MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bodysuit will make any outfit feel elevated because the square neckline stands out and feels super chic. It’s made of a stretchy jersey fabric that gives it a silkier finish than any of your classic cotton bodysuits. Plus, it’s actually comfy because the bottom is pretty full coverage, and it has a snap closure. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress That’s Made From Cozy Knit Fabric Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This dress has a neckline that you can drape off of your shoulder to create the most elegant, billowy top. Meanwhile, the body of this garment has a classic bodycon fit on the bottom to balance it out. It’s also made of a subtle rib-knit fabric, like your favorite lounge set, to keep this bodycon dress comfy. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 4 — 22

38 This Classic Crew Neck Cardigan That You Can Wear Open Or Closed GRACE KARIN Button Down Crew Neck Knit Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a preppy look or some good old-fashioned easy layering, add this cardigan to your wardrobe. It has a classic crew neck and ribbing along the wrists and hem, which give it a timeless look. It looks equally good buttoned up or worn open over your favorite tank or tee, and it comes in over 30 colors, so there’s a style here for everyone. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 A Stretchy Square Neck Tee With A Classic Slim Fit Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Everything about this cotton and modal-blend T-shirt doesn’t look like a casual tee (even though the stretchy fabric feels even comfier). There’s a chic square neckline, and the short sleeves reach down to your elbows, which makes it great for all-year wear. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 This Pleated Chiffon Skirt With So Much Movement GRACE KARIN Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon With an outer layer that’s made from a pleated chiffon fabric, this midi skirt has so much movement that it’s honestly just fun to wear. This classic A-line swing skirt is lined, though, so you don’t have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction or wearing totally neutral underwear. Despite its chic, retro appearance, this skirt has a stretchy elastic waist that makes it easy to wear. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A Cable-Knit Sweater To Add Lightweight Texture To Your Look Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you love adding a bit of texture to your looks with your sweaters, but you’re not into chunky knits, grab this cable-knit sweater. It has plenty of minimalist texture, but it’s more subtle than other styles. Meanwhile, the sweater itself still gives you that fitted and lightweight look that’s everywhere right now. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

42 This Minimalist Dress For A Chic Maxi Dress Moment Wolddress Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stretchy maxi dress has a minimalist and flowy design that feels effortlessly chic. With a scoop neckline and delicate adjustable spaghetti straps, you would honestly never know that this machine-washable look is comfy, and it has two built-in pockets. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43 These Athletic Joggers You Can Totally Style As Trousers AJISAI Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s so easy to make these drawstring joggers look like trendy trousers instead of sweatpants because they have a cropped length, smooth fabric, and a straight-leg fit. Don’t worry — they’re still made of athletic nylon and spandex fabric in case you want to wear these sophisticated bottoms for your workout. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large

44 These Sheer Lace Panties That Are Actually *So* Soft LEVAO Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This underwear set is the one to reach for when you want an alluring sheer moment, but you’re not looking to wear uncomfortable straps or itchy lace. The back and top of these hipsters are made of the softest lace that might even be comfier than your usual cotton bikinis because it’s so breathable. This adorable lace set also comes with classic cotton linings, of course. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large