These Comfy Bras & Underwear Under $25 On Amazon Look Effing Amazing

If you have ever wandered around the underwear section of a department store hoping for more selection, better sizes, a style they don't carry, or a color that’s out of stock, you have probably turned to Amazon as a way to stock up — without going broke or making compromises. There are so many options and the prices are fantastic. You will find every color you seek and every style you failed to find in stores. You will probably also find some styles you didn’t know existed. In fact, there are so many styles and options that it’s nice to have someone point you in the right direction. Start here. This list has all the best comfy bras and underwear under $25 on Amazon that look effing amazing.

Looking for a pair of high-waisted thongs or a comfy pair of hipsters to wear every day? Or maybe you are in the market for something lacy and frilly for a special occasion. Perhaps you want to fill your drawers with the best boyshorts or G-strings and don’t want to empty your wallet to do it. Whether you love underwires or never want to wear them again, your bra is here. It’s also affordable enough to stock your drawers with so you can skip doing the laundry for another day.

1 A Week’s Worth Of Cotton Thongs At Less Than $3 A Day FINETOO Ribbed Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A breathable cotton thong in a pack of seven to get you through an entire week? Yes, please. Without any lacy flourishes to itch or scratch, a label that’s on the outside where it won’t irritate you, and color choices to match your wardrobe, these are an easy yes — even before the sub-$20 price tag for a drawer-stocking pack of them. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Hybrid Tank & Sports Bra That’s Comfier & More Versatile Than Either Lemedy Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Replace both your camisole and bra with this more-comfortable option: the sports bra tank top. It offers light support, a bit of removable padding, and a longer-than-a-bra cropped-top length that’s so versatile. Wear it under a button-down or jacket, pair it with high-waisted shorts, work out in it, or make it your go-to base layer. Over 38,000 people gave it five stars. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A 6-Pack Of Stretchy & Breathable Boyshorts Alyce Ives Intimates No-Show Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With the option of cute lace detailing at the thigh or a mesh cutout at the hip, these stretchy and breathable boyshorts are adorable and super comfortable. And, at this price for a pack of four, it’s easy to fill your drawer with them. And given how tempting all the colors are, you might find yourself doing just that. “They are stretchy and move with me,” said one reviewer. “I was worried that these would roll or bunch up because that has been my experience in the past with spandex boy shorts, but NOT with these! They stay in place and are very comfortable.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Wire-Free Bra With Plenty Of Support & Stretch Hanes Comfort Flex Wirefree Perfect Coverage Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of uncomfortable bras you can’t wait to tear off, you don’t have to live like that. This Perfect Coverage wire-free bra is so stretchy it moves with you like a second skin while supporting your girls without crushing or poking. The wide, comfy straps are adjustable for a perfect fit and a hook and eye closure at the back means no fighting your way in. The wide band is supportive yet stretchy and nearly 5,000 reviewers count themselves as five-star fans. “This is a very comfortable bra,” said one. “I work from home so I wanted the comfort. This did the trick. They are comfortable enough to even sleep in.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3-X Large

5 An All-Cotton String Bikini That’s So Cute & Comfortable Camelia String Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For some of us, cotton is the only breathable fabric we will let touch our delicate parts —but a cute pair of cotton underwear is hard to find. This string bikini is it! And it’s done in a delicate design with string sides that are durable, invisible under clothes, and with just enough fabric to keep them on without bunching or getting caught in your clothes. All that at a price for six that’s impulse-buy friendly. “Love, love, love these undies,” said one reviewer. “They are all cotton and very comfortable. They stay put and don't bunch up or move around.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Cotton Bra With No Wires But Plenty Of Comfort Fruit Of The Loom Wirefree Cotton Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Trying to jettison the synthetic fabrics from your intimate apparel collection? You will want to add this wire-free cotton bralette to the rotation then because it is mostly cotton, stretches for comfort, has no wires to poke you, and gets over 3,000 five stars from comfort-seeking bra wearers. “I have been looking for a comfortable cotton everyday bra with a minimal design, nothing fancy, and no padding,” reports one reviewer. “After spending way too much on more expensive bras, I tried this and was very happy.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

7 These Hipster Briefs That Were Made For Working Out In Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon When a hipster brief gets rave reviews from over 15,000 people and you can acquire five pairs of them for $22, it’s pretty hard to not take them for a spin. Will they convert you from your bikini or thong? There’s only one way to find out. They are invisible under leggings, move like they were made for you, and are perfect for workouts, sleeping, or just relaxing. “I love me some thongs,” reports one reviewer. “...But I just wanted a nice pair of underwear to wear at home hanging out ... I wish I bought this underwear sooner ... It was like Cinderella trying on her glass slipper.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Bra That Creates Smooth Lines Under A T-Shirt Warner's No Side Effects Comfort Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you are looking for a bra that doesn’t cause bumps and “that’s the bra” shapes through your clothes, this T-shirt bra is the one. It has side panels to create a smooth finish and no elastic to pinch and cause visible lines. The underwire is wrapped for comfort and offers lots of support. And the lightly lined cups create a terrific, smooth shape under a tee or tank. “This bra hits all the marks for comfort, support, and design,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 34B — 42C

9 A High-Waisted Thong In A Pretty Lace WKFIINM High Waisted Lace Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here, find a pair of lace thongs with all the prettiness you crave, combined beautifully with a high waist and stretchy no-dig edges at the hip and waist. And despite that semi-sheer lace effect, they are mostly cotton — with just enough spandex for stretch. Reviewers love them. And the price — for a pack of six in a range of useful colors — is amazing. “Was shocked by how great these fit,” said one reviewer. “I came back and bought another set!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

10 A Zip-Front Sports Bra That’s Easy To Get On & Off Cordaw High-Impact Strappy Zip-Front Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Is there anything more annoying than straining a shoulder while struggling to get into or out of a sports bra? This strappy, zip-front sports bra will not require that you become a contortionist to wear it. Pull it on like a shirt, and zip it up. The crossed straps in the back look cute and add support, and two hooks at the top of the zipper prevent it from unzipping while you work out. “This is a perfect sports bra for us ladies,” said one reviewer. “It looks so good on and fits so well ... I have even worn this bra under my leather jacket and it was great.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 5X- Large

11 These Lace & Cotton Boyshorts That Are Comfy & Have No VPL Maidenform Dream Cotton With Lace Boyshort Amazon $7 See On Amazon These mostly boy shorts are cotton and lace, are comfortable, and have no visible panty line due to the hip-height leg opening and wide waistband. They are cute on, too, with a cheeky cut and lace at the waist, combined with the boy-short cut. “I love these panties,” said one reviewer. “I now own several pair [and] search for them in my underwear draw[er], and want to cry when I can’t find any clean ones!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 9

12 A Smoothing Wireless Bra With Thousands Of Fans Playtex 18 Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you have been hunting for an effective and comfortable bra without wires, your search ends here. This silky soft and smoothing wireless bra offers plenty of support without any wires, and it’s all-day comfortable. According to many of the nearly 25,000 five-star reviews, none of that detracts from the way it looks on, which is why many people are buying multiples and coming back to replace their years later. “I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable this bra is with perfect support,” said one reviewer. “I farm and ranch and wore this bra while building a fence and working on a sprinkler. I was absolutely comfortable in it all [day,] no chafing or riding up!!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

13 These High-Waisted Cotton Briefs That Are So Comfortable wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon When your priority is comfort, these are the panties to pull on. These high-waisted cotton briefs are stretchy and have a wide waistband that’s double-wrapped in soft fabric so it won’t roll or dig in. There are no lace edges to scratch or itch. “They are, hands down, the most comfortable underwear that I’ve ever worn,” said one reviewer. “They are extremely soft and the waistband is high ... I’m sure I have way more pairs than necessary but ... I can’t stop myself from buying another pack!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X - Large

14 A Lacy Bralette That’s Perfect Peeking Out Of A Top SOLY HUX Plus Size Lace V-Neck Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon Paired with a sheer or off-the-shoulder top, this lace V-neck bralette offers coverage that looks pretty peeking out of a low neckline or while adding an opaque layer. The lace shoulders are adorable and the bust area is fortified so nothing shows. The support is light but the effect is glam. “I absolutely love it! It makes me feel like I light up a room,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Large - Plus — 5X - Large Plus

15 A Hipster Panty With A Wide, No-Roll Waistband & Hordes Of Fans Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipsters (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a wide waistband that won’t roll or dig in, these hipster panties are super comfortable. But they also look so cute that many buyers are never going back to their previous Victoria’s Secret option and are happily shifting their underwear drawer to this more affordable version. “I used to wear strictly Victoria's Secret until my mom bought me a pair of [these] Warner's. .. [I] laughed and made fun of her for not getting me ... Victoria's Secret....my bad. Now I only wear [these].” Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X - Large

16 An Underwire Bra With Straps That Convert To Crisscross Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This versatile underwire T-shirt bra is made from a smooth microfiber fabric that let your tees and tops glide over it for the smooth and flowy look you like. The underwire cups give terrific support and the straps go easily from straight to crossover. “Absolutely love love this bra!” said one reviewer. “... Love that [the straps] are convertible as well. Two bras in one!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 34B - 42D

17 An All-Cotton Thong That’s Everyday-Wear Worthy Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you want to fill your drawer with a thong you will be happy reaching for every day, stock up on this modern cotton thong from Calvin Klein. The cotton is breathable and washes well and the wide waistband with the CK logo is comfy and stays put. Almost 6,000 people gave them five stars. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

18 A Sports Bra That’s Long Enough To Act As A Cropped Tank THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon When your day — or your workout — calls for a top that offers both support and tank-top coverage, this longline sports bra has you covered. It has all the support of a bra with a longer length so you don’t have to wear anything over it to get a bit of coverage. It’s perfect with a pair of yoga pants for a casual day out or a yoga class. Almost 20,000 people gave it five stars. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19 These Cotton Boy Shorts That Fit & Breathe Champion Daywear Boyshorts Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to pull on something full coverage to wear around the house, under a dress, or when you want all your bits protected from whatever clothes you are wearing? These cotton boyshorts are perfect. The cotton breathes. A touch of spandex gives them plenty of stretch. And they fit close and smooth and look terrific on. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Wireless Bra That Looks Like It Has Underwires Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wireless and lightly-lined bra looks so much like an underwire that you will probably have to bend it to believe there are no wires. It offers wire-like support, too. But it has none of the hard edges, uncomfortable digging, and can’t-wait-to-rip-it-off discomfort of an underwire. “Looks like a regular bra while being much more comfortable than an underwire,” confirms one reviewer. “Plus, the price is great!” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 34A — 40C

21 These Light & Seamless High-Cut Briefs For Everyday Comfort FallSweet No Show High-Cut Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These seamless, high-cut briefs are smooth to the touch, stretch to fit your form, and breathe so you stay cool. The French-cut leg openings are comfortable under clothes and there are no edge elastics to dig in, itch, or create clothing lumps. And the fabric is a lightweight nylon that feels almost like wearing nothing. “These underwear are perfect,” said one reviewer. “... I don’t even feel like I’m wearing undies when they’re on. No panty lines. Silky smooth.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Bralette With Fun Crisscross Straps That Peek Out Of A Low Top Nolabel Strappy Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you want something less traditional than lace and less garment than a tank to peek out of that V-neck sweater, check out this strappy bralette. It has a crisscross of straps in front that look great peeking out. It offers a bit of padded support and the shoulder straps are adjustable for a perfect fit. It’s a great option to replace both your bra and cami under clothes that need that bit of extra. “Just what I needed to go under some of my shirts that are low cut,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

23 These Cotton Basics That Are Fill-Your-Drawer Affordable Hanes Moisture-Wicking Hipsters (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love a pair of hipster undies, like your clothes in cotton, and want to fill your drawer with your go-to panties so you always have a clean pair to wear, these moisture-wicking hipsters are the wildly popular pair of cotton basics that got over 14,000 five-star reviews. And at $10 for a six-pack, it’s pretty hard to go wrong here. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 9

24 A Smooth & Light Underwire Convertible That Looks Great Under Tees & Snug Tops Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy, lightly lined, ultra-light underwire T-shirt bra is a great option for every day or for wearing with that bodycon dress. The two-part underwire cups offer support and are made from a smooth fabric that glides under clothes. “This bra is SO comfortable!” said one reviewer. “It’s cute, soft, smooth, perfect amount of stretch, and covers everything nicely! This is honestly the best bra I’ve ever bought, including stuff from VS!” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

25 These Edgy & Strappy Thongs In Great Colors Knowyou Strappy No-Show Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Update your underwear collection with this six-pack of strappy, no-show thongs in a seamless, tagless, and smooth fit that’s more interesting than the lacy standards and more comfortable than thin-strapped alternatives. “Finally! A seamless thong without being sheer or too thin of material! Beautiful colors as well,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A 1-Shouldered Sports Bra To Update Your Workout Style RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your yoga ensemble needs a bit of an asymmetrical update, this one-shoulder sports bra will do it. A soft fabric, silky feel, and plenty of stretch make it comfy and the wide band helps it stay put no matter how active you are. “I enjoy running and weight training. I wanted a sports bra that was functional plus fun. This is it,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 24

Small — XX-Large

27 This 5-Pack Of Seamless Boyshorts That Are Stretchy & Silky Smooth R RUXIA Seamless Boyshorts (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want coverage but you also want a super smooth, silky soft feel under your clothes, this five-pack of seamless boyshorts is the stretchy and soft option you will reach for. Wear them as sleep shorts, pull them on under that short dress, or don them when you are working out and want undies that stay put and cover you. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 4X -Large

28 A Lacy Bra With No Underwire But Plenty Of Support Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon When your outfit is asking for a frilly and lacy undergarment but you want to stay away from underwires, this wireless bra is everything. The lined cups offer support and there are no wires, though you would never know that from looking at it — and there is enough lace to frill any ensemble. Almost 4,000 people said, “Five stars!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 A 5-Pack Of Lace Underwear That’s Flashy Yet Comfy LEVAO Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This five-pack of lace underwear is the wear-all-day date-night option that looks fantastic on and is so comfortable you will forget you have them on. The hipster cut and high-cut leg openings conspire to create a fit that is at once move-with-you comfy and special occasion flashy. “I can't say enough about how comfortable and pretty they are,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Lacy Bralette With A Plunging V Front & Back Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your garment has a deep V-neck and you need a bit of lace and some support to wear under it, this deep-V bralette is a perfect choice. The wide straps are easy on the shoulders and the soft cup pads are removable. The back, too, is a plunging V shape. “I bought it for a low cut, backless dress and it looks so pretty,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 The Scalloped & Seamless Underwear That Disappears Under Clothes ALOTOU Seamless Scalloped Underwear Amazon $22 See On Amazon The seamless, ultra-stretchy fabric and scalloped cut of the waistband and leg opening in this pair of seamless underwear all work together to disappear the edges of your underwear so no lines show through your clothes. It also makes them comfortable and gentle on your skin. “These are so comfy. They feel like you're wearing nothing,” said one reviewer. “... And no panty [line,] hooray!!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 A Strappy-Backed Sports Bra That’s Glam & Perfect For Running icyzone Open Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who says you can’t be glamorous when you are working out? No one. This is why this strappy-backed sports bra will be your new favorite. It has lots of support so you can run or dance your Zoomba or whatever you do without unwanted movement. And you will look great doing it. “This is a beautiful sports bra that definitely did its job ... while looking a little pretty. The back is stunning,” according to one reviewer. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 These Boxer Briefs With A Comfy 6-Inch Inseam POSESHE Ultra-Soft 6-Inch Boyshorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you are looking for lots of coverage from your boyshorts, reach for this ultra-soft pair with a 6-inch inseam. They will keep you covered even if your dress gets caught in an upwind, and are the perfect sleep shorts that won’t grab or bind. They are super stretchy and breathable because they are made from Modal and they are long enough that they won’t chafe your thighs whatever happens. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 5X

34 A Pretty, Demi-Cut Bra With A Sweetheart Neckline Smart & Sexy Perfect Demi T-Shirt Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing under a T-shirt or a snug blouse, this demi T-shirt bra won’t grab your shirt’s fabric and make you yank at your outfit. The demi cut is low enough to not show even when you are wearing a low scoop neck tee and the bit of lace at the edges is just enough to be pretty without overwhelming. And at this price, you can have one for every day of the week. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 32A — 44DD