These Comfy Clothes Are 10x More Stylish Than What You Usually Wear

Whether or not you consider yourself a style icon or fashion lover, you can still have an appreciation for clothes and want to have a nicely curated wardrobe. If these fashion-forward items are comfortable and easy to wear, all the better. The cozy items I’ve compiled for this list will touch on everything you could need (and want) to create outfits you’ll love and wear regularly. This includes pieces you can wear in more ways than one, so you definitely get your money's worth.

Start scrolling and watch your new wardrobe come to life in your shopping cart.

1 A Sleek Wrap Dress That Easily Transitions From Day To Night OLRIK Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This simple wrap dress will be a perfect addition to your closet as it packs a punch with its versatility. Whether you wear it to work, out with friends, or to a cocktail party, you’re sure to turn heads. The hemline hits right above your knee, and the long sleeves and breezy fabric make this dress ideal to wear all year long. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

2 This Lacy Lingerie Set That Will Spice Up Any Evening Lziizl Long Line Lace Bra and Panty Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Prepare to fall head over heels for yourself when you step into this lace lingerie set. It has an all-over floral design that adds a touch of delicateness to it. And while this lacy set is perfect for spicing up a night with someone special, it’s also comfortable enough to wear under your clothes whenever you want. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

3 These Everyday Joggers That Are Fashion-Forward Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not all sweatpants can become a fashion-forward closet item, but these joggers can. They have tapered legs for a sleek fit. Flip the script on activewear by styling them with a pair of open-toe heels and a cute tank for an outfit worthy of brunch with the buds. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

4 These Classic Tees That Are A Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t beat having a basic everyday T-shirt in your closet to grab when you need an easy outfit last minute. Each of these 2-packs is also available in more than 40 color combinations. They’re lightweight, too, so these shirts are also great for layering under a trendy jacket or cute cardigan. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

5 These Flared Palazzo Pants That Go From Yoga To Meeting Up With Friends SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants keep style front and center while also being activewear. They are fitted through the waist, down to the knees, and then finish off with a gradual flare at the bottom of the legs. You can easily dress these up after your favorite exercise class with a cute top and strappy sandals for a whole new look. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

6 These Cropped Pants With A Comfy Wide Waist THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These flowy capris are super stretchy and comfy, making them a nice choice for a full day of activity. They’re made with a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric so are ideal for working out in, and aren’t see-through so pass the squat test. Though they work for exercise, they’re cute enough for a day on the town, too. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

7 An Everyday Tee With Fun Prints To Keep Your Wardrobe Interesting BMJL Casual Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wearing a T-shirt and jeans doesn’t have to be boring, especially when you’re wearing one of these cute printed tees. They keep things fresh with their fun animal prints and color combos. Plus, the fabric is lightweight, breathable, and feels buttery soft to the touch. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 A One-Piece Jumpsuit That Is The Perfect Blend Of Style & Comfort PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon The cinched, elastic waistband of this off-shoulder jumpsuit creates a subtle definition between the top and bottom for a cute silhouette. You can adjust the drawstring tie to get the most comfortable fit with the waistband. This jumpsuit makes a great travel outfit thanks to its soft and stretchy fabric while still bringing it in the style department. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Sweater Dress With A Unique Tie-Waist Detail R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon From behind, this mini sweater dress looks pretty traditional, but from the front, it’s a whole new game. The tie-front creates an eye-catching detail while adding some dimension to how the dress fits your body. It looks great worn with boots, heels, and flats. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

10 This Flowy Mini Dress With Dramatic Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The straightforward simplicity and all-day comfort of this tunic mini dress will make it a weekly wear for you in no time. It has three-quarter length sleeves that slightly flare out at the bottom and have ruffled layers for extra volume. You can wear this dress to so many places depending on the accessories you choose to complete your look. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 These Fitted Biker Shorts With A High Waistband That Stays In Place Persit High-Waisted Workout Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon These fun and colorful biker shorts are bringing back a vintage piece of activewear and putting a modern twist on it. The thick, elastic waistband sits high on your hips and won’t roll or slip down while you’re being physically active. And there are two hidden pockets to stash earbuds or cash. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

12 This Stylish Jumpsuit With Lace Trim For An Eye-Catching Detail Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you don’t have a jumpsuit as part of your wardrobe yet, this adorable lace trim version is one you may want to consider. The spaghetti straps, ruched waist, and tapered pant legs are beautiful finishing touches. Even though it packs a punch in the style department, it’s super comfy, too. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 An Off-Shoulder Blouse That Will Jazz Up Your Work Wardrobe Romwe Off-Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The dramatic neckline of this off-shoulder blouse makes a showstopping statement. Its fitted design makes it look super chic while you’re wearing it. And as a bonus, it comes in short and long sleeves — so you don’t just have loads of color options to choose from but style options, too. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large Plus

14 A Loose V-Neck Sweater That Has An Effortlessly Cool Vibe softome Loose Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This loose-fitting V-neck sweater is so stylish and comfortable you just may find an excuse to wear it every day. The low-key vibes it emits add an effortlessly cool essence to your outfit. Wear it with jeans and loafers for a casual day look, or throw it on after a workout class for a complete fit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Add Depth To Any Outfit Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want to find stylish pants that think outside the box, you have to check out these wide-leg trousers. Their classic look makes them a perfect option for days you have to go into the office or traipse about town. They are available in short and regular lengths to accommodate customers of different heights. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X-Large Short

16 This Value-Pack Of Lace Trim Panties For Under $20 KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Be pleasantly surprised at all the amazing features these cotton bikini briefs have to offer. Forget about bunching, pinching your skin, or unwanted panty lines. The high-quality blend of viscose and spandex makes them buttery soft, too. You get five pairs for a mere $18 — talk about a steal. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Breezy Blouse With Ruffles For A Fashion Lover’s Dream Angashion Ruffle Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you are looking for a blouse that makes a statement, check out this cap-sleeve tunic blouse. It has cute ruffle detailing around the collar and on the cap sleeves. Plus, all the color choices and eye-catching prints add to the anything-but-basic look. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

18 These Demin Jeggings That Pass For Traditional Jeans No Nonsense Women's Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get the look of traditional denim and the comfort of leggings all in one with these pull-on jeggings. There is plenty of attention to the small details in these pants, like the faux pockets and fly on the front, real back pockets, and gold topstitching. They’re stretchy and comfy enough to enjoy wearing them the whole day. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

19 This Off-Shoulder Midi Dress That Can Go Casual Or Formal Ezbelle Off-The-Shoulder Ribbed Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon There are many reasons this off-shoulder dress is a winner. The silhouette is unique as the top features a boat neck and loose fit, while the bottom is a fitted bodycon skirt. The style is versatile enough to look great with heels, sandals, slip-on mules, and even fashion sneakers. And buyers are super satisfied as it has a 4.3-star rating after more than 7,000 people weighed in. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 4/6 — 20/22

20 A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Give Motorcycle-Chic Vibes VOGUEMAX Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings will bring drama to your closet in the best way possible. They have a lustrous sheen that gives them a high-end look. You can take these in an edgy direction with combat boots and an oversize band tee with your favorite jean jacket, or dress them down with a sweatshirt and sneakers. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 A Fleece Pullover With A Half-Zip For Easy On & Off LASLULU Fleece Lined Pullover 1/2 Zipper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay warm and athleisure-stylish by throwing on this fleece-lined pullover. It has a half zipper down the front, which gives extra room to get this top on without messing up your hair. And for the times you want to wear it while being active outside, use the thumb holes in the wrist cuffs so the sleeves stay secure. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

22 These Quality Skinny Jeans From Levi’s At A Bargain Price Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You know you’re getting a high-quality pair of pants with these Gold Label skinny jeans from Levi Strauss. Their form-fitting style will make them a versatile staple in your wardrobe. And even though they have some stretch , you don’t have to worry about them losing their shape throughout the day. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Long, Short, and Regular)

23 This Breezy Jumpsuit That’s Simple & Stylish Happy Sailed Sleeveless Button Front Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are having their moment in the spotlight, as is proven by this loose-fitting, wide-leg jumpsuit. There is a simple scoop neck in the front and back with spaghetti straps to finish it off. It’s a great solo piece but looks gorgeous paired with a cute jean jacket or layered with an oversize sweater for a chic lounge look. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

24 A Slouchy Oversize Sweater That’s Ultra Comfy Mafulus Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This crewneck oversize sweater puts a hip twist on your basic fare with its textured waffle material. It’s made of a spun yarn knit that’s stretchy, lightweight, and super soft. Breathable and elasticated for a relaxed fit, it pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans and slip-on mules for a cute and easy outfit for the day. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

25 This Lightweight Button-Down Cardigan That’s An Everyday Essential Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with having a classic button-down cardigan in your closet. This is made with a cotton blend that’s soft against your skin and lightweight enough to not be bulky but will still keep you warm. It’s a great way to finish off a look, like over a dress or with jeans and a tee. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

26 A Soft & Cozy Duster In A Variety Of Eye-Catching Prints Angashion Printed Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Stay warm while looking stylish with this mid-length duster. The hemline hits around your knee and has an open front that is reminiscent of the ‘60s and ‘70s. While it may have a bit of a retro vibe, the fun prints and colors available make it look and feel perfectly modern. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 A Seamless Yoga Set That’s So Soft It Feels Lighter Than Air Jetjoy Seamless Yoga Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Just because you’re going to work out doesn’t mean you can’t look cute while breaking a sweat. Wearing this seamless workout set, you’ll feel and look like a total fitness rockstar. The matching top and bottom have four-way stretch fabric to move in harmony with your body and a ribbed texture adds a pop of fun. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

28 This ‘90s Vibe Crop Top That Makes A Great Layering Piece MakeMeChic Lace-Trim Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This simple crop tank is one of those versatile clothing pieces you’ll love having as a go-to. If you want to wear it on its own, it has lace trim around the edges that makes it visually interesting, and there are lots of cute colors to choose from. Throw on a cute sweater or jacket to dress it up. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

29 A Fuzzy Jacket That Will Have You Yearning For Cool Weather PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Feel like you’re wrapped up in a warm cloud in this faux shearling coat. The double-fleece design is so soft and plush you’ll end up wishing it was cold out more often. It is loose-fitting, too, which is excellent for the times you want to layer up with sweaters and more. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 This Stylish Shacket In A Classic Plaid Print Yeokou Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon If fall is your favorite season, you can channel those vibes anytime you want in this plaid shacket. The loose fit adds a relaxed feel to any outfit, but the style details, like large buttons, keep it from feeling too plain. It looks great with jeans, leggings, and skirts. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Tee & Biker Short Set That Is The Peak Of Activewear Trends Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Short Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Matching sets have been having their moment in fashion, even extending into the realm of activewear. This tee and biker short set is perfect for feeling comfy and stylish all day. The shorts are stretchy with a high waist, and the top is breathable and breezy. Wear them together or separate for even more look. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 These High-Waisted Pants That Are Truly Comfortable To Wear Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon The style and comfort you get with these high-waisted pants will add a fresh spin to your wardrobe. They fit snugly through the hips and upper part of the thigh before widening to sizable flares. You can certainly treat these as office pants, but they’re also stylish enough for a night out. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

33 A Simple Tee Dress That Is Incredibly Versatile Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you want to add an easy everyday item to your closet, this short-sleeve swing dress is a real MVP. It’s super lightweight and buttery soft against your skin. Plus, its simple tee design gives it a ton of versatility when it comes to how you style it for an outfit. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

34 A Super Comfy Pair Of Leggings With A Barely-Cropped Length Core 10 All Day Comfort 7/8 Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cropped leggings are a dream for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. They’re designed with four-way stretch to move as one with your body and have moisture-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool. Wear these to yoga class, out to hike, to lift at the gym, for walks, and more. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

35 This French Terry Fleece Sweater That Is So Cozy Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt is as cozy as they come. Made with a terry fleece, it’s substantial and super warm. Loads of colors and patterns and a bargain price make it easy to stock your closet with this comfy basic. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

36 A Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress That Is A Blank Canvas For Styling Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon The straightforward style of this short-sleeve maxi dress makes it such a versatile piece of clothing. It is meant to fit more snugly through the waist area but still has an overall flowy look. Soft jersey fabric ensures it’s comfortable and has a gorgeous drape. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

37 These Chic Loafers You Can Wear To The Office Or Out On The Town Amazon Essentials Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These chic loafers are an easy way to dress up an outfit without too much effort. They’re made from faux suede for a high-end look and feel. As a bonus, there are padded insoles to keep your feet comfortable for all-day wear. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 15

38 This Adorable Surplice Mini Dress That’s Swingy & Sweet Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cute surplice dress is one of those clothing items that comes in handy more often than not thanks to its supreme versatility. Want to dress it up? Add some heels, a necklace, and a clutch; you’re all set. You can also dress it down with some vintage sneakers and a jean jacket for a cute and casual outfit. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

39 These High-Quality Ponte Knit Leggings For Under $15 Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $12 See On Amazon The luxe look and feel you get from these Ponte knit leggings is one reason they’ve become so popular, not to mention the fact they won’t even cost you $15. And unlike many other leggings, these are safe to toss in the washing machine and you won’t have to worry about them losing their shape and fit. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X-Large Short

40 A Button-Down Shirt That Is A Must-Have In Any Closet Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon You will be surprised at all the different places you can wear this classic button-down shirt. You can wear it in more traditional settings like an office, but you could also get more creative and use it as a beach cover-up. And because this shirt is made from 100% cotton, it’s lightweight and soft. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

41 This Lightweight Sweater You Can Wear Year-Round Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is one of those shirts you’ll use as a weekly go-to when creating your outfit masterpieces. It looks fantastic paired with jeans and a cute pair of loafers (did you see the ones listed earlier?) for a casual look that works for the office or to run errands. You could even pair it with some leggings for a more polished look to your activewear ‘fits. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large

42 These Pull-On Jeggings That Deliver The Comfort Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings are the perfect solution for people who want to wear jeans without sacrificing comfort. These pants are finished with classic details you would expect on jeans with the level of comfort you would expect from sweats or leggings. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 0— 30 Plus