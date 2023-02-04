These Comfy Shoes Are 10x More Stylish Than What You Usually Wear

As far as I’m concerned, no one should have to pick between a shoe that’s comfortable and a shoe that’s cute. If you’re looking at your collection and thinking you’re in dire need of a pair that delivers both fashion and function, you’ve come to the right place.

I’ve scoured the Internet for picks that are undeniably comfortable to wear (like, so comfortable you’ll almost forget you’re wearing shoes) and stylish enough to turn heads. From over-the-knee boots that are wildly chic to plush house slippers you won’t want to take off, sneak a peek below at all the shoes your closet is missing out on.

1 These Futuristic Graphic Sneakers With Optimal Shock Absorption Wonesion Running Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a sporty look (actually playing sports is optional) opt for these street style sneakers. They’re fabricated with a lightweight mesh upper that guarantees your feet stay cool and dry when you’re active. The sole uses hollow carved technology that provides stable support and good shock absorption on pavement. With nearly 20 colors to choose from, these will be your new go-tos. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 19

2 The Comfiest Running Shoe In A Whopping 60+ Colors Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers feel light as a feather. They’re made of elastic knit mesh that lets your feet breathe while still keeping them cool and dry. The ergonomic soles are complemented with memory foam to relieve common aches and pains, plus the grippy bottoms ensure the perfect amount of traction. They’re available in nearly 70 colors, so you might be tempted to pick up more than one pair. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 67

3 These Flat Chelsea Ankle Boots To Substitute For Sneakers MaxMuxun Chelsea Ankle Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or out to lunch with friends, these Chelsea boots are a stylish yet comfortable choice. Designed with a V-shaped zipper opening and a low block heel for support, you can pair these with jeans or a dress and be ready for the day. (Note: If you have narrow feet, the brand recommends sizing down.) Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 10

4 A Knitted Flat To Add To Your Work Wardrobe Feversole Woven Breathable Knit Flat Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Alongside wedges, a flat is also a good alternative if you want to sidestep the pain of high heels — but these knit flats really redefine comfort. With an ultra-breathable mesh fabric that keeps your feet cool and a soft lining that ensures virtually no chafing or blisters, these chic slip-ons are made with a non-slip sole. Pop them into your work bag for a comfy commute from the office. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 39

5 This Chelsea Boot With A Sturdy High Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon No closet is complete without chunky heeled boots. Featuring a half-inch platform that adds some extra stability to the 3.5-inch heel and an elastic side panelling that makes them easy to slip on and off, you could walk miles in these Soda boots. Pair these with your go-to jeans or a dress for your next outfit out. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

6 An Ultra-Lightweight Flat That Folds Up For Travel HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ultra-lightweight mesh flats are the perfect addition to a casual look for your next lunch out or office-ready outfit. They stretch easily to your foot (they’re so bendable they fold into a ball!) and feature a soft lining to ensure no skin irritation. Channel your inner icon with a fun pop of cheetah print or get a sturdy neutral that’s versatile for travel. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

7 A Platform Sneaker Mule For Modern 90s Vibes THATXUAOV Low-Top Canvas Mule Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Need a lift? These platform mule sneakers got you. With a silhouette that looks like the infamous Converse low-top, these sneakers are infinitely easier to slip into thanks to their open-back style. The chunky rubber soles measure just over an inch thick, and the adjustable laces keep your foot in place all wear long. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

8 A Spa-Like Fuzzy Slipper You’ll Want To Live In HALLUCI Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add these super-soft slippers to your cart ASAP. Your house chores won’t feel like chores when you're wearing these. Traipse around in the plush criss-cross design and enjoy a cushioned memory foam platform with fleece lining that insulates against cold floors, and a waterproof EVA sole for trips outside. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 A Sweet Knit Flat That’s Super Flexible HEAWISH Crochet Knit Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon These ballet flats are an absolute must-have. They’re comfy, they’re cute, they’re delightfully affordable... I can’t ask for much more than that. Featuring a crochet lace design with a small bow, these ultra-breathable flats will keep sweat at bay even on sweltering days. They even have a non-slip sole so you can walk on all types of surfaces. I highly recommend adding these to your cart ASAP. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

10 A Classically Luxe Snaffle Loafer Feversole Trim Deco Loafer Slippers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Fact: Flats don’t have to be boring! These loafers have just the right amount of flexibility and feature a soft (yet durable) fabric lining. The gold hardware makes it look like these should be worth three times the price, plus the slight heel dresses up any ensemble. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 45

11 The Cutest Cozy Boots You’ll Ever Own Holly Triplet Bow Tall Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider your case of cold feet cured with these chalet-inspired boots. Fully lined with faux fur, you can count on your feet staying warm all day long. They have thick, durable soles with deep treads for those slippery sidewalks, not to mention three bows in the back for a fun accent. Add these to your collection immediately. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 6

12 A Dressy Flat With Floral Cut-Outs FRACORA Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Put the petal to the metal in these ultra-lightweight floral flats. Fitted with memory foam, you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud. They’re super-bendy, too, and the scalloped edge has a soft lining so you don’t have to worry about skin irritation. These are the perfect addition to your next lunch date or office-ready look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

13 These Statement Mules That Come In Dozens Of Patterns Tilocow Flat Mules Amazon $35 See On Amazon Debuting a pointed-toe design and an embroidered moon and sun, you can take a simple outfit to the next level with these statement mules. The open-back style makes these ideal if you’re on the go, and if you prefer a more classic look there are nearly 30 colorways to choose from. (They even have one with a bow!) Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 26

14 A Cult Slip-On Fashion Sneaker In Every Conceivable Pattern Blowfish Malibu Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon For the times you need an effortless shoe that’s a little bit bolder than athletic or retro styles, these Blowfish Malibu sneakers are the ones to reach for. With their laceless slip-on design and lightweight fabric upper, these shoes are seriously easy to wear. And as if they couldn't get any better, they are certified vegan through The Vegan Society. Available sizes: 6—10

Available colors: 61

15 These Hygge Clog Slippers With Memory Foam Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Say hello to your next Sunday morning slippers. Built with a memory foam footbed, these clogs contour to your feet — making it basically impossible that you’ll ever want to take them off. Extra comfort is confirmed with the plush fleece lining, and the durable sole makes them ideal for indoor and outdoor house chores. The best part? You can machine wash these (on cold!) to keep them fresh. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 7

16 A Military Boot That’s Good-Looking Yet Practical Herstyle Florence2 Ankle Lace Up Military Combat Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon The classic silhouette of this combat boot is modernized by a mid-calf height. Its chunky lug sole measures about 1.25 inches and the slip-resistant sole makes it perfect for walking on all types of terrain. Add an oversized trouser to make it modern, or fun mini skirt for a grunge-inspired outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

17 These Sturdy Orsay Pumps You Need For Your Next Party DailyShoes Pointed Toe High Heels Amazon $30 See On Amazon A heel that’s cute and comfy: Who would’ve thought?! That’s right, DailyShoes just dropped the pointed-toe pumps you’ll be wearing on your next night out. These heels not only have a buckled ankle strap closure, but they’re also sturdy thanks to a wide block heel and made of shiny patent material that is easy to wipe clean. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 19

18 Soft Slipper Sandals That Literally Mold To Your Feet ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $23 See On Amazon These aren't your ordinary flip-flops. These are arguably the softest house shoes you’ll ever put on. Imagine a spa slipper — but somehow better. The ultra-soft terry is plush enough to keep your feet cool yet cozy and the memory foam soles are high-density for a bounce-like step. They give you the ultimate foot support and the anti-skid traction helps to avoid any slips. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 5

19 An Over-The-Knee Boot With Major Impact DREAM PAIRS Over-The-Knee Chunky Heel Boots $60 See On Amazon Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid has been spotted rocking an over-the-knee boot, and now it’s your turn. These fan favorites are smooth to the touch and stretchy enough that they’ll hug your legs without any uncomfortable constriction. The tie-up straps in the back give you the perfect fit and the low, chunky heel is stabilizing to wear all day. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

20 These Balletcore Flats With Elastic Ankle Straps DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Flats Amazon $32 See On Amazon These literal ballet flats are so comfy you’ll probably end up wanting them in every color. The ultra-flexible rubber sole is perfect if you’re on your feet for long periods of time. There’s even a layer of latex cushioning in the footbed to give you added comfort. A zipper in the back makes these easy to slip into, plus the elastic ankle strap feels especially secure while giving them an elevated dance-inspired look. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

21 The Stable Booties That Are Cozy Yet Chic Dream Pairs Wedge Heel Booties Amazon $35 See On Amazon Can we take a moment of silence for how cute these wedge heeled booties are? Made of vegan-friendly material that mimics suede, the opening measures nine inches for an easy time taking them on and off. There’s also a lace-up closure to hold your ankle in place and a 2.75-inch heel that gives you a dressier lift without resorting to stilettos. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 10

22 The Mesh Walking Sneakers That Are Massively Breathable TIOSEBON Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon For maximum style with minimal effort, these are your next go-to sneakers. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for plenty of stretch with a pull-on tab that secures your ankle while still giving your foot freedom within the shoe. Wear these on even the rainiest days and you won’t have to worry about slipping, either, because they feature good grip, a slightly elevated sole, and memory foam for ultimate comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 36

23 These Microsuede Slipper Boots For Maximum Coziness Jessica Simpson Tipped Faux Fur Microsuede Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Imagine this: After a long day, you slip into plush booties that hug your feet as all your worries melt away. Well, now you don’t have to imagine. These Jessica Simpson slippers are actually a dream come true. With pillow-like memory foam that distributes balance and comfort over a thick anti-slip sole, your feet are going to love these. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

24 Studded Combat Boots With Thick, Comfy Soles Cape Robbin Spiky Pull-On Combat Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon Looking for an undeniably edgy fashion shoe? Your search is over with these platform studded boots. With a super-chunky two-inch sole that makes side-stepping puddles easy, and studded details lining the toe and elastic panelling, these deserve a spot in everyone’s collection. The pull tabs give you some grab when you’re taking these on and off, and the rubber heel confirms you can wear these all day with no pain. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

25 A Sleek Pointed Flat With A Minimalist Heel Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ultra-flexible, lightweight, and durable — these Amazon Essentials flats do it all. Featuring a low heel and a structured pointed toe, you can wear them from day to night. There’s a padded insole with eight millimeters of memory foam, plus the bottoms debut a high-traction grip. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

Available colors: 20

26 A Classic Sneaker With Indie Appeal hash bubbie Canvas Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you feel like everyone has these sneakers, it’s because they probably do — and with good reason. The breathable canvas gives them an airy feeling and the lace-up closure ensures a fitted look. The anti-slip rubber sole stabilizes your gait while gripping to whatever surface you walk on, not to mention these are ridiculously easy to style with any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

27 A Slide Sandal You Won’t Want To Take Off BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon The cloud slide trend you’ve seen everywhere is now on Amazon for only $24. The cushy foam platform soles are just under two inches, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering shock absorption, and the single strap gives you a casual look in addition to a pampering fit. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 15

28 A Retro High-Top Sneaker That’ll Never Fail You yageyan High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Listen, there’s a reason why this shoe style is considered a staple in any collection: It’s effortlessly stylish and comfy to wear. These sneakers debut capped toes, canvas linings, and anti-slip rubber soles. Plus, they feature pull tabs and a three-layer upper, which means that your ankle will be securely hugged all day long in these shoes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

29 A Trendy Mid-Calf Riding Boot That Hugs Your Ankle DREAM PAIRS Mid Calf Riding Boots Amazon $52 See On Amazon This riding boot silhouette has been seen all over the runways, while mid-calf boots are all over influencers — and for $52 you can get the same look! Hitting above the ankle, these boots are highly elasticated so they hug your leg snugly. They have a thick, elevated sole and high-traction grip on the bottom. Tuck your favorite leggings into these or wear them on their own with a flowy dress. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

30 A Kitten Heel With Bouncy Cushion mysoft Kitten Heels Amazon $36 See On Amazon These kitten heels are the epitome of comfort. The low two-inch heel gives you some dressy height that’s still walkable, while the waterproof sole prevents any slipping. The flexible fit and cushioned insoles guarantee ultimate comfort and the classic style makes them perfect for the office or a brunch date. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 8

31 A Comfy Wedge For Days You Can’t Even With Heels Guilty Shoes Mary Jane Wedge Amazon $22 See On Amazon For the days you just can’t stand wearing heels, opt for these Mary Jane wedges. Measuring two and a half inches, they provide just enough height while still maintaining maximum comfort. The strap not only adds a classic French-girl feel, but also holds your foot in place for a sturdy feel. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 7

32 A High-Top Sneaker You’ll Wear Over & Over Adokoo High Top Canvas Sneaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Everyone knows that a high-top sneaker pays homage to the 90s — so, if you’re in a nostalgic mood, give these sneakers a go. Made from breathable canvas and constructed with a padded insole, you’ll be comfortable walking miles in these. The laces let you find an adjustable fit and the outsole has anti-slip protection. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

33 These Fuzzy Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slipper Amazon $34 See On Amazon Buyer beware: The moment you put these moccasins on, you won’t want to wear anything else. These cozy house shoes have an anti-slip sole for soft grip on floors, and are lined throughout the entire shoe so every inch of your foot will stay warm. The best part is they have memory foam insoles, so they basically form to your foot with each step. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 14

34 A Soft Slipper You Can Lounge Around In Dearfoams Alpine Moritz Bootie Slippers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Trust me when I say these bootie slippers are life-changing. They pair micro-wool and microsuede materials with natural wool linings to create an absurd amount of softness backed with durability. The footbeds are fully removable, shock-absorbing, and contour to the arch of your foot over time. Kick back with these after a long day and feel the stress dissolve. Available sizes: Large — X-Large

Available colors: 7