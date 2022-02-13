These Comfy Shoes Under $35 Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Sometimes it feels like finding a good, affordable pair of shoes is an impossible mission. What if you want comfort and style? Quality and affordability? Amazon makes the journey a little bit easier because they have tons of shoes that fit all the above criteria, plus they get rave reviews. In this list, you’ll find shoes that have thousands of five-star reviews, with shoppers raving about the most comfortable shoes they’ve ever owned, or which sneakers are the easiest to clean. The best part is, every shoe on this list is under $35.

If you’re into the classic canvas sneaker look, these low-top shoes go with literally everything. Or these slip-on sneakers that come in tons of fun colors and patterns. For a shoe that you can wear to work without your feet hurting at the end of the day, these ballet flats with a pointed toe are renowned for their comfort. Or maybe these loafers that are made from genuine, soft leather will do the trick.

Whatever your shoe needs may be, there are tons of comfortable and affordable shoes on this list for any occasion. From comfy flats and loafers to slip-on sneakers that are easy to wear, you’re sure to find a shoe for less than $35 on this list that fits your criteria.

1 These High-Top Canvas Sneakers That Make A Statement ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-top canvas sneakers have a classic and timeless look, but they’re much more affordable than similar styles by other brands. But that doesn’t mean they’re of worse quality; reviewers boast about their sturdiness and durability. “I wear them every day. They’re extremely sturdy, and don’t feel cheap,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 15

2 These Low-Cut Sneakers That Go With Everything Adokoo Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These low-cut canvas sneakers are so versatile that they go with pretty much any outfit. Wear them to work, while running errands, or even pair them with a dress for a cool and casual look. “These are beautiful white sneakers perfect for running around and adding a comfort fashion touch to dresses and skirts and leggings,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

3 Some Ballet Flats That You Can Easily Wear To The Office Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. These Amazon Essentials flats have a pointed toe and are made from a soft faux-leather material. One reviewer, who wrote that she is on her feet all day for work, describes these shoes as “the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 15

4 A Pair Of Mules With A Classy Buckle Detail Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a touch of classic cool to your look with these slip-on mules that have a buckle detail. The shoes are made from faux leather but have a mock crocodile skin texture that looks much more expensive than it is. “If you’re looking for comfort in a chic style, these are it,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 6

5 These Low-Top Sneakers Made From Canvas That’s Easy To Clean ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you wear your sneakers out and about, they will inevitably get dirty. Luckily, these low-top sneakers are made from canvas that’s super easy to clean. Plus they’re comfortable and work with any occasion. “These are very easy to clean and hold up very well even after being washed!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 18

6 These Flats That Come In Over 30 Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you want a neutral shoe to compliment your outfit, or a bright-colored to add a pop, these ballet flats have it all. With over 30 color options, from wine red to leopard print, there is a color for every occasion. They have over 24,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper calling them “supportive and fantastically comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 35

7 Some Converse Look-alikes That Are Way More Affordable Adokoo Womens Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone loves the look of a good old pair of classic Converse sneakers, but not everyone loves the price. These low-top canvas shoes look super similar to the traditional sneaker, but they’re much more affordable, without sacrificing any comfort. “I've received nothing but great compliments and the best part is they are affordable!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

8 These Pointy Loafers That Are So Chic Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Loafers always add a chic, vintage-inspired look to an outfit. These faux-leather loafers have a pointed toe and the sole is cushioned for added comfort. One reviewer even preferred these loafers to her designer pair that cost hundreds of dollars. “They fit perfectly right out of the gate, and are super comfy,” she wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 14

9 These Leather Loafers With A Built-In Massage Function ANYUETE Leather Loafers Comfortable Flat Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slip into these super soft leather loafers and your feet will be as comfortable as can be. These loafers have a thick, anti-slip sole, so you can be steady on the ground while your feet look snazzy. They’ve also been designed to give your feet a bit of a massage while you walk, to help avoid next-day foot pain. “I do a lot of walking in a day so I love that these shoes feel almost like wearing slippers,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

Available colors: 12

10 Some Slip-On Sneakers That Come In Bold Patterns Hash Bubbie Slip on Shoes Amazon $23 See On Amazon These slip-on canvas shoes come in enough patterns and colors to add a pop to any outfit, from rainbow tie-dye to leopard print, and even polka dots. The comfortable shoes have a padded insole and a loop on the back of the heel so they’re easy to slip on. “They are so comfortable and well made,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

11 These Slip-On Shoes Made From A Breathable Mesh SAGUARO Comfy Breathable Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon A comfortable shoe isn’t just about having a cushioned sole; it’s also about a wearable material. These lightweight, slip-on sneakers have an anti-slip rubber sole — but they’re also made from a breathable mesh, so they’re perfect for making sure your feet don’t overheat. “The shoes were lightweight, fit well, and had good support,” raved one Amazon customer. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 5

12 These Canvas Sneakers That Are Surprisingly Great For Walking Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon They might not look like typical walking shoes, but reviewers swear that these canvas slip-on sneakers are comfy enough to hit the trail for miles. “I’m a school teacher and they are comfortable to wear and walk around all day,” praised one shopper. Made of 100% canvas, these are also very breathable. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 19

13 These Mesh Sneakers That Are Great For Casual Exercise TIOSEBON Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon My favorite forms of exercise include long walks and light hikes, and these slip-on sneakers are the perfect shoe for those activities. With a mesh upper and cushioned insole, these shoes will keep your feet cool and supported. “These are SO comfortable & my feet no longer are sweltering,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

14 These Sandals That Are Reminiscent Of Yeezy Slides Cushionaire Recovery Cloud Slides Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want the cool, minimalist look of Yeezy slides without the hefty price tag, these slide sandals are a great option. With a thick, cushioned foam sole, these shoes are ultra-comfortable and feel like walking on clouds. One reviewer wrote that these are “the comfiest shoe I have EVER put on my foot and I mean that!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

15 A Pair Of Sandals That Are The Epitome Of Comfort CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers describe these slip-on sandals as comfortable. One shopper wrote that “These are the most comfortable sandals I own” while another wrote that “they are the only shoes I am comfortable in.” The sandals have suede insoles and a cork footbed. In short, they’re built to last. Available sizes: 6 — 13 (Wide available)

Available colors: 23

16 These Cushioned Sandals That Come In Bright Colors FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s not always easy to find shoes that are both comfortable and come in fun colors. These cushioned slides come in neon green, metallic purple, and everything in between. They have a padded footbed for comfort and are super lightweight. One reviewer wrote that the shoes “feel like walking on a marshmallow” — who doesn’t want a shoe that does that? Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 38

17 These Sneakers That’ll Subtly Add A Few Inches To Your Height Soda Taylor Slip-on Hidden Wedge Booties Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add a little height without anyone else knowing with these sneaker booties that have a hidden wedge heel. The shoes have a platform sole, which combined with the hidden wedge adds 2.5 inches of height. They have zipper closures, so they slip on easily. “Perfect for a day at the park or walking around town,” wrote one reviewer. “I get compliments on them all the time.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 20

18 Some Low-Top Sneakers That Slip On Forever Link Classic Slip-On Comfort Fashion Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers are so easy to wear that you can pair them with anything. The slip-on sneakers can be paired with pants, dresses, or skirts regardless of the season. One shopper wrote that even after having these shoes for several weeks, “they still feel new, yet more comfortable each time I wear them.” At such a low price point, it makes sense to grab at least one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 34

19 These Sneakers That Are A Breeze To Slip On And Off Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Elastic is an underrated feature in shoes. These sneakers have elastic laces so they’re easy and comfortable to slide on and run out of the house. Plus, they’re easy to slip on and off — which is great if you’re “They are very practical and comfortable to walk in too!” wrote one shopper. In multiple fun colors from “ahi tuna” to “olive tabby cat”, it’ll be hard to choose just one. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 60+