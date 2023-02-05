You don’t have to dig deep into your pockets to get quality fashion. Whether your intimates drawer needs a refresh or you’re looking to give your entire wardrobe an overhaul, Amazon is stocked with affordable styles that are deemed worthy of a place in your closet. The best part? Bustle’s curated list only includes items under $35.

From bestsellers to products with thousands of five-star reviews, discover your new favorite item that’ll make you wonder how you ever lived without it.

1 This Cable Crewneck Sweater That’s A Best Seller Amazon Essentials Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This classic sweater is detailed with a cable knit texture and comes in a diverse range of sizing. It has a slim lightweight fit, making for the perfect layering piece, but it’s also stylish enough to wear on its own. Thousands of customers raved about how well the material holds up after multiple washes. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

2 A Classic Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Diverse Range Of Sizing Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon What makes these skinny jeans so amazing is the diverse range of sizing. Not only do they come in a variety of waist measurements, but you can shop them in three different inseams (short, regular, and long.) These jeans are crafted from stretchy denim with a fitted silhouette. Over 32,000 shoppers gave these jeans a five-star review. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 2 — 28

3 This Floral Dress That’s Perfect For Any Occasion ALLEGRACE Square Neck Flowy Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed from easy, breathable chiffon fabric, this floral dress will take you from the office to a nice dinner out on the town. It’s cut with a square neckline and has a subtle puff sleeve. The waist also has a slight cinch to add shape. Choose from an array of different floral or animal prints. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

4 A Ruffled Cardigan That Ties At The Center Allegra K Tie Front Metallic Ruffled Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for chilly nights or to keep on deck in your car, or at the office, this little ruffled cardigan is a must. It has a slight metallic sheen for an elevated look and is made from lightweight ribbed cotton. The ruffled hemline has an asymmetrical style, giving it a cropped look in the front while staying longer in the back. Wear it open or tie it in a cute bow at the center. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Pack Of Seamless Thongs With A Cute Floral Design VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These seamless thongs come in a pack of five and are beloved amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers for their silky breathable fabric. “I have stopped wearing all my other underwear because these are so comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. They have a low-waisted band that won’t peek above your pants and are available in a slew of pretty floral prints. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Super Soft Pajama Set That Makes A Great Gift Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Cotton Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Give this pajama set as a gift or add them to your cart for yourself. Either way, they won’t disappoint. With an impressive 4.6-star rating, people are drawn to the super soft and smooth cotton material. What makes these pajamas extra cozy is the blend of modal fabric. The set comes with a long sleeve shirt detailed with a collar, and cozy pants that can be adjusted at the waist. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

7 A Pair Of Joggers You Can Easily Bring To The Gym Dragon Fit High Waist Tapered Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Give your lounge collection a refresh with these high-waisted joggers that are great for the gym. Designed with a tailored fit and a tapered ankle, these lounge pants can be worn for yoga, running, or just hanging out at home. They have two front pockets and are crafted from a comfortable lightweight material. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 This Slouchy Knit Beanie That Will Keep You Cozy FURTALK Knit Beanie Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in over 20 different colors, this knit beanie comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. In fact, over 15,000 people gave it a five-star review. The slouchy fit has a stretchy elastic band to keep the hat comfortably in place. Its interior is lined with a double layer of super soft fleece that will keep your head warm, while its exterior features a stylish cable knit pattern. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: OS

9 This Stylish Long Sleeve Shirt With A Relaxed Fit RITERA Plus Size Casual Oversized Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon This soft and stylish long-sleeve shirt has a relaxed silhouette with a slightly oversized fit that won’t cling to your body. You seriously can’t go wrong with any of the 45 styles available. Many options include a chic button detail, but you can also purchase it without. It also comes in floral prints with a henley neckline, or you can snag it a classic crewneck. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: XL Plus — 3XL Plus

10 This Best Selling Mini Skirt That Has Secret Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Pleated Mini Skirt with Shorts $22 See On Amazon This adorable mini skater skirt is designed with hidden built-in shorts. It’s cut from an A-line silhouette and pairs perfectly with a bodysuit, t-shirt, or any sweater in your closet. You can snag it in cute patterns or opt for solid hues for a more classic look. One reviewer wrote, “The fact that it has shorts underneath was a major plus! I was able to feel [comfortable] jumping in this and riding roller coasters! The skirt is also so breathable and the material is so soft and good.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

11 A Workout Set That’s Super Stylish FAFOFA Workout Set (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stylish workout set is chic enough to take you from the gym to brunch. It’s made from a super stretchy ribbed fabric that wicks away sweat and moisture. The biker shorts are designed with a high-waisted band for support, while the sports bra features wide straps you can feel comfortable in. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

12 This Plus-Size Hoodie That Comes In All Different Prints RITERA Plus Size Tie Dye Hoodie Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade your hoodie collection, give this tie-dye pullover a try. It comes in an array of colors and prints and has a lightweight feel compared to most sweatshirts. This one comes with a front pocket hitting just above the waistline and has drawstrings to adjust the fit of the neck. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

13 These Lace Bralettes That Come In A Pack Of 5 Duufin Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These lace bralettes can be worn on their own or layered underneath a V-neck top for a look that’s perfect for going out. These bras are so versatile that you can even wear one for a low-impact activity like yoga. They come in a pack of five classic colors and feature removable padded cups. “They are so comfortable and feel like you’re not wearing a bra,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

14 These Best Selling Undies That Are Super Soft Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your underwear drawer a refresh with these cotton bikini undies. Choose from a pack of 10 or six. With a solid 4.5 out of five-star rating, nearly 100,000 Amazon shoppers gave them a top score for their super smooth jersey fabric and lightweight texture. The best part? There’s no scratchy tag for the ultimate seamless design. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

15 This Nightgown That Has Functional Pockets Beocut Plus Size Nightgown With Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon It doesn’t get comfier than this nightgown made from a soft cotton blend. The flowy and relaxed silhouette will make you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. It has two front pockets to keep your phone and other belongings, and a side split hem. Reviewers have helped this nightgown earn a solid 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Once you buy one, you’ll likely be back for more. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 2X— 5X

16 This Workout Tank Top That Comes In A 3-Pack icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These tank tops are a great choice to add to your rotation of workout clothes. They come in a pack of three different colors and have a racerback cut that hangs low to show off your sports bra. The moisture-wicking material works to keep you cool and dry all day long. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

17 These Cubic Zirconia Earrings That Will Elevate Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes, all your ensemble need is a little sparkle — and these cubic zirconia studs are a great way to add it. Set with four prongs, these round cut stones will make everyone question whether or not they’re real diamonds. These earrings will successfully achieve the look without the lofty price tag. They come in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver, and they’re also available in a princess cut if that’s more your style.

18 A Button-Down Blouse That Comes In A Cool Art Deco Print Big Dart Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This button-down blouse is a great way to add excitement to your work wardrobe. Style it with a pair of denim or black trousers, and let the top do all of the talking. It features a stand-up collar and has a full button closure. Keep it funky with colorful prints or stick with the classics in any of the solid hues. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 This Pair Of Chic Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag-Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers feature a paper bag cinched waist with a bow and a tapered ankle for a chic classic look. Whether you’re heading to the office or to dinner, you’ll look stylish no matter the occasion. The pants are detailed with two side pockets and come in a slew of different colors. You can also grab them in a set of two, so you can get more bang for your buck. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Stretchy Cotton Jumpsuit That Has Pockets DouBCQ Short Sleeve Jumpsuit With Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe, this cotton jumpsuit is a must. It features two side pockets and an elastic cinched waist. The neckline is slightly relaxed, so you can wear it off the shoulder. You can wear this for traveling, to take on day-to-day errands, or dress it up for a night out. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This Open-Front Cover-Up For Your Next Trip Bsubseach Tie Dye Open Front Long Kimono Amazon $28 See On Amazon A chic kimono is a must for your next vacation, and this top-rated tie-dye cover-up is an amazing option. The lightweight, breathable fabric makes for an easy breezy aesthetic that looks good on everyone. Style this with your favorite bathing suit and a cute pair of sandals. and you’re set. Take it a step further and style it as a summer duster with a tank and jeans. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: OS

22 This Seamless Bra That’s Incredibly Comfortable Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have raved about this bra for its comfortable and seamless design. The bra is made with removable padding and has side-smoothing panels for extra coverage — and provides ample support even without the underwire. One five-star reviewer wrote, “The material is soft and doesn't lift from the bottom. I washed it and it came out the same. No shrinking or stretching. I've already ordered two more!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

23 This Pack Of Boyshort Undies That Are Perfect For Sleeping In R RUXIA Women's Boyshort Seamless Stretch Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These seamless boyshorts come in a pack of five assorted colors and are the perfect underwear for sleeping in. They are crafted from a lightweight fabric that’s both breathable and incredibly soft. It has moderate coverage in the back, and the tagless design will refrain from causing any unwanted irritation. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

24 A Lightweight Robe That Adds Luxury To Shower Hour Amazon Essentials Lightweight Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Robes are an essential part of shower time, and this lightweight option comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. Designed with a tie at the waist, this robe is made from a soft cotton blend that is super absorbent, so you’ll dry up in no time. It comes in a range of 14 solid colors, from smoky gray and dusty blue to pale pink and mustard yellow. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 7X-Large

25 These Best-Selling Leggings That Have Pockets For Your Phone THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Workout Leggings With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many black leggings, and this pair is a best seller because of its convenient pockets. Perfect for storing your smartphone, cards, and keys, the pockets are featured on both sides as well as on the inside of the waistband. It’s cut from an ultra-stretchy, moisture-wicking material that will keep you comfy all day long. With 40 different colors and prints to choose from, it’ll be hard to pick. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 A Pair Of White Sneakers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Adokoo Canvas Low Cut Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers are a no-brainer if you’re in need of a fresh pair of kicks with a classic lace-up design. The durable sole is made from an anti-slip material, so you’ll feel sturdy no matter where the day takes you. The best part? You can throw them in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 A Classic Stripe Sweater With A Relaxed Fit Dokotoo Striped Cable Knit Pullover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic stripe sweater in their closets, and this one checks all of the boxes. It’s cut from a knit fabric and has a V-neck line for a relaxed loose fit. The lightweight nylon and acrylic fabric will take you from chilly summer nights to winter days. With over 20 different colors and prints to choose from, you’ll find a design that suits your personal style. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Pair Of Wide Leg Pajama Pants That Are Super Comfy LOCUBE Wide Leg Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging or sleeping, these wide-leg pajama pants are designed from a silky cotton blend that makes them soft to the touch. The wide-leg fit adds the ultimate comfort to avoid any clingy silhouettes. There’s also a hidden drawstring so you can easily adjust the waistband. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 This Adorable Short Sleeve Dress With The Best Reviews Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon A scoop neck and breezy swing hemline make this short-sleeve mini dress a comfortable and versatile option for any occasion. Perfect for the office, summer days, and brunch, this cotton dress will easily become one of the most worn in your closet. It comes in 24 different colors and flirty prints and is also available to buy in a sustainably sourced rayon blend. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

30 This Stylish Cardigan That Grazes The Floor IN'VOLAND Long Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon A floor-grazing cardigan is a top fashion trend on and off the runway, and this drapey option will help you achieve the look for less. It’s crafted from a lightweight material with an open front and has an asymmetrical hemline that creates movement. Dress it down with a pair of leggings or layer it over a tank and jeans. You can’t go wrong. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 0X— 5X

31 This Bra That Provides Full Support Without The Underwire JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Pullover Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ideal for bigger busts, this seamless T-shirt bra provides stellar support without the uncomfortable underwire. It’s made from a moisture-wicking fabric that has a smooth design for full coverage. The pullover style has no clasps or hardware whatsoever. Plenty of reviewers rave that after buying this bra once, they’ve since gone back to buy more. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

32 The Most Affordable Pack Of Cotton Thongs ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s no secret why 46,000 Amazon shoppers rated this pack of cotton thongs five stars. The low-rise silhouette is crafted from 100 percent cotton for a no-fuss comfortable fit that won’t leave panty lines. Snag them in a range of pastel colors, or keep things basic with all black or solid white. It’ll be hard to find a similar pack of six for a price this good. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Super Stunning Satin & Lace Pajama Set WDIRARA Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Few things are more stunning than a lace and leopard pajama set. Lucky for you, Amazon has exactly that, and shoppers can’t stop talking about it. The set includes a satin robe with a belt that cinches at the waist and matching shorts detailed in lace trimming. If you’re looking to turn up the heat, the delicate lace panty and bralette duo will do all of the work. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

34 This Anything-But-Basic Cropped T-Shirt INKESI Cropped Twist Tie Dye T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Why keep your T-shirts basic when you can make a statement with this twist-front crop top? Crafted from a soft and stretchy rayon and polyester fabric, the short-sleeve style comes in an array of different prints and solid colors. It’s detailed with a twisted knot to create a cropped silhouette that pairs perfectly with high-waisted pants or denim shorts. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Quilted Vest For Lightweight Layering MISS MOLY Quilted Zip Up Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep warm in this quilted vest that’s equal parts practical and stylish. Not only does it make for an excellent layering piece, but the slim design will keep you warm without the bulkiness. It has two side pockets to store the essentials and a zipper closure that zips all the way up to the collar. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 This Tie-Dye T-Shirt That Makes A Groovy Statement SAMPEEL Twist Knot Tie Dye Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Take a page out of the ‘70s with this groovy style tie-dye top. It has a knotted hemline for a ruched fit that’s long enough to be worn with leggings or any pair of jeans. Many of the color options available can also be dressed up with accessories for a nice night out. If you’re looking for something that’s both flowy and soft, this top is a solid contender. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 This Shirt & Short Set That’s Available In So Many Colors MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Shirt and Short Set Amazon $41 See On Amazon This short and short set comes with a short-sleeve button-down with a collar and relaxed-fitting shorts that have a stretchy elastic waistband. The fabric itself isn’t stretchy, but the soft polyester is textured and comes in various colors and designs. Style this over a bathing suit or wear it day-to-day. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

38 A Cozy Zip-Up Hoodie With The Best Reviews Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s safe to say you’ll never regret buying a sweatshirt, especially one this comfortable. This zip-up hoodie is lined with a thick cozy fleece that is super soft. Despite being warm, it’s pretty lightweight, making it easy to grab in a pinch if you need an extra layer. Complete with two side pockets and a ribbed waistband, there’s a good chance you’ll wear this multiple times a week. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

39 The Only Underwire Bra Your Drawer Needs Warner's Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lightly lined T-shirt bra gives underwire a good name. Unlike most bras, the wire is padded to create a super comfortable fit that doesn’t poke your skin or cause discomfort. “I love that the wire has like a foamy cover, which makes it soft and comfortable AND gives you a small lift,” Amazon reviewer Jade wrote. “The padded underwires are SUPER comfortable. I don't know why every company doesn't pad the wire! It makes a world of a difference!” Aside from the comfort level, this bra also has adjustable straps and provides full coverage. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 34B — 40D

40 These High-Waisted Undies With Full Coverage wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for full-coverage underwear that will keep you comfortable all day long, these cotton brief undies— which boast over 53,000 rave reviews, and a 4.6-star rating — are for you. Crafted from a blend of breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, the crotch is double-lined with sweat-wicking material. This style also has a high-waisted band that won’t roll down. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small— 5X-Large

41 This Lace Nightgown That Will Spice Things Up Ella Lust Lace Sleepwear Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why shoppers gave this lace nightgown rave reviews. Cut from a soft modal blend with lace detailing, you’ll feel gorgeous and confident waking up in this little number. The color-blocked design, lace V-neck, and babydoll hemline add more allure and sophistication to the piece. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Large— 4X-Large

42 A Pair Of Cozy Sweats You’ll Wear All Year Round Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon These pull-on fleece joggers are a wardrobe staple you’ll wear all year round. Perfect for hanging out, running errands, or catching a flight, these cotton sweats are lined with french terry and have a tapered ankle. They comes in a range of 38 solid colors — you can’t go wrong with classic black, white, or heather gray, but if you’re in the mood to take a walk on the brighter side, try red, yellow, or blue. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small— 6X

43 This Adorable Bracelet That Can Be Adjusted Jardme Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This dainty bracelet is a good fit for anyone, thanks to its easily adjustable chain. It’s detailed with a rose quartz stone and white lava bead, which symbolize self-love and inner warmth. You can also choose from black onyx, a crystal tiger eye, and purple amethyst — whichever style speaks to you the most. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: OS