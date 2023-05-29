These Cool Clothes Have Near-Perfect Reviews & Are Shockingly Under $35 On Amazon

Updating your closet can be a bit of a balancing act; you want trendy, high-quality clothing that’ll withstand the test of time, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on pieces that might not be the perfect match.

Whether you’re in the market for a supportive sports bra that’s cute enough to wear all day or a beachy button-down that keeps you cool, choosing a staple piece you love can feel arduous or even impossible. Luckily for your wardrobe and your wallet, all of the cool pieces listed here cost less than $35 and are highly popular with reviewers, so you can benefit from the past experiences of buyers just like you.

1 This Short Sleeve V-Neck That Mixes Textures To Spice Up Your Shirt Drawer MIHOLL Short Sleeve V Neck T Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This short sleeve V-neck is a step up from your average staple piece since it mixes ribbed and lace textures for a fun effect that makes it perfect for mixing and matching. It's made of a breathable polyester/spandex blend that you can wear regardless of the season and toss in the washing machine to streamline your life on laundry day. Pair it with leggings or yoga pants for casual trips to the grocery store, or wear it with jeans and heeled booties for a chic night out look that's not too fussy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

2 These Adorable Wide-Leg Overalls For Maximum Freedom With Your Movement YESNO Wide Leg Overalls With Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wear these adorable wide-leg overalls anytime you’re looking for a little extra wiggle room; they give you all the freedom you could want, whether you’re turning cartwheels or taking the train. Each pair comes with two roomy pockets to hold your phone, wallet, keys, or other essentials while you adventure, and their spaghetti strap design makes them versatile enough to layer over any other top in your closet. They're lightweight enough to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer, and you can pair them with a loose cardigan in winter to stay cozy all season long. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 15

3 These Classic Mid-Rise Jean Shorts With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Slim Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon These classic mid-rise jeans shorts sit comfortably without cutting or digging into your waist, and their denim fabric features just the right amount of stretch for all-day wear. Because they're made of sturdy and reliable Levi's denim, their lifespan is long, so you won't find yourself in need of a replacement after just a year of wear. Plus, they stay in place without riding up your thighs, so you can wear them anywhere you walk without having to constantly pull or tug them back into place. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 5

4 This Light & Breathable Cover Up You Can Wear Over All Your Favorite Outfits Moss Rose Beach Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon If something’s missing from your favorite warm-weather ensemble, throw on this light and breathable cover-up as the final piece of your sartorial puzzle. It's made of a soft viscose fabric that settles beautifully into place for a relaxed fit with a breezy vibe, whether you're frolicking on the beach or staying in, to order room service. Don't be fooled, though — it’s not just a summery piece for vacation wear; you can style it over T-shirts and jeans for a year-round look that’s effortlessly chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available color packs: 2

5 These Plus-Size Jean Shorts With Trendy Rips On The Sides For An Edgier Look Gboomo Casual Denim Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re dissatisfied with your old denim, check out these jean shorts; their trendy rips will have you turning heads wherever you go. Their raw hem and distressed detailing give them an edgier vibe than your average jean shorts, and their five functional pockets make them a practical piece you can wear on the go. Reviewers said the shorts were just the right length and fit better than many of their pricier counterparts on the market; other fan favorites were the buttery soft denim and the chic high waist. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 8

6 These Classic Low-Top Canvas Sneakers That Are Timelessly Stylish For A Reason ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These classic low-top canvas sneakers never go out of style for a couple of reasons: they look amazing with everything, and their chic design belies their comfort. They're made of a breathable and durable canvas with vulcanized rubber soles that hold up over time, no matter how far you walk or how many skate tricks you pull off while you wear them. You can pair them with essentially anything, from jeans and a T-shirt to prom dresses a la Demi Lovato, and you can trust they'll be just as chic as they are now for years to come. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 26

7 A Chic V-Neck Blouse That Gives Your Favorite Floral Patterns A Modern Update Gaharu V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you tend to find yourself stopping to admire the flowers in your neighborhood, check out this chic V-neck blouse for a modern spin on your favorite floral patterns. Its polyester fabric is super lightweight, making it a seasonally appropriate choice no matter the month, and its timeless V-neck design gives your favorite necklaces an elegant frame. Whether you pair it with jean shorts and sandals or a cute miniskirt and heels, you can keep this piece on hand as a staple that works well for practically every event you can think of. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

8 These Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans With Cuffs To Show Off Your Cutest Shoes Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon From sandals to slippers and everything in between, show off your favorite footwear with these mid-rise boyfriend jeans, which are cuffed to the perfect length. Generally speaking, denim should be lightweight enough for comfortable wear and sturdy enough to last, and these jeans strike an effortless balance that'll have you coming back to buy another pair. Its four pockets let you store your belongings, and its high waist gives it a stylish silhouette that pairs beautifully with the tops you already love to wear; reviewers noted its comfort level and stretchiness. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (also available in Plus)

Available colors: 10

9 An Elegant High Neck Swimsuit With Stylish Ruching & A Chic Mesh Panel Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Wear this elegant high-neck swimsuit to the beach or pool, and you’ll feel like you’ve just stepped off the set of an old Hollywood film. Its padded push-up bra and neck hook closure are specifically designed to give you maximum support, no matter how ferocious the waves may be, and its mesh panel gives it a chic touch to spice up its classic design. You'll also adore the ruching on its sides, which accentuates your silhouette. Best of all, it’s available in a wide range of sizes and colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 45

10 These Vintage-Inspired Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With A Classic Round Design SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These vintage-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses give every outfit a bit of retro flair, which you might love for your next vacation. Their non-polarized lenses protect your eyes from the harmful effects of UV rays without blurring your vision, since they're formulated to let you see in high definition without changing the colors of the things you see. They're also shatterproof, so they'll survive trips to the airport at the bottom of your tote bag and busy city streets alike without breaking under pressure. They’re also available in multipacks if you often lose track of your shades. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 32

11 This Floral Sundress That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Choosing A Chic Warm Weather Outfit SimpleFun Beach Floral Tshirt Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the weather finally starts to get warm, choosing the right outfit can feel like preparation for a stressful fashion show; take away the guesswork with this floral sundress. Its rayon/polyester fabric feels like your favorite cozy T-shirt, but its stylish print and loose-fitting design say otherwise while you strut your stuff in the sun. It's soft enough that you'd legitimately want to wear it around the house, which makes it a great choice for WFH employees who want to look cute without sacrificing comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

12 This Animal Print Dress That's Fierce As A Cover-Up Or On Its Own Bsubseach Kaftan Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you wear this animal print dress as a beachy cover-up or on its own with your favorite accessories, you’re sure to look positively fierce. Its lightweight viscose fabric feels amazing on, and its vivid pattern is sure to pop, whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the town for a night out with your friends. You can even wear it over a chic pair of linen pants to style it as a tunic or belt it to add a bit more shape to its silhouette; no matter what you do, you're sure to fall in love with this soon-to-be staple piece. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 32

13 A Trendy Bucket Hat With A Reversible Design To Switch Up Your Look Whenever You Like Mashiaoyi Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Indecisive fashionistas will love this trendy bucket hat, since its reversible design allows you to shake up your style at a moment’s notice. Its polyester material is breathable enough to wear on sunny days without weighing you down, and it provides adequate protection from UV rays, so you won't wake up the following morning with a surprise sunburn. As a bonus, its lightweight design makes it super easy to roll up and pack in your bag, so anytime you travel, you can toss it in your carry-on. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 44

14 This Chic Backless One-Piece Suit With A Mesmerizing Front-Cross Detail W YOU DI AN Backless Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This chic backless one-piece comes with removable padding that lets you customize your support level for stress-free swimming. It comes with a front twist design that’s simply stunning, helping it stand out from your standard one-piece. Its stretchy nylon/spandex fabric blend conforms to your body and moves with you, whether you're winning a game of beach volleyball or floating down a lazy river. Reviewers, especially those who've been frustrated by the swimsuit shopping process, were quick to compliment its comfortable fit and the confidence boost it gave them at the beach. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 35

15 These Breathable Strappy Sports Bras With The Cutest Criss-Cross Detailing Sykooria Strappy Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you don’t want to sacrifice style for support at the gym, reach for these breathable strappy sports bras. Their cute criss-cross detailing looks adorable with loose-fitting tank tops and comfy leggings, so you can treat the treadmill like your own personal runway. Made with stretchy nylon/spandex blend fabric, they wick away moisture while you sweat for maximum comfort, and their removable pads retain their shapes over time to give you just the right amount of support. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

16 This Breezy Button-Down Perfect For Brunches & Beach Trips Alike Bsubseach Beach Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair this breezy button-down with a cute sundress for a classic brunch look, or toss it over your favorite bikini for a beach ensemble with extra sun protection. Its loose fit makes it a staple piece you can layer over almost anything, but it's chic enough to wear on its own with skirts, leggings, or jeans, making it a versatile choice that saves space in your shirt drawer. It achieves a miraculous balance between sun protection (since it covers your arms and shoulders) and the capacity to keep you cool/prevent you from overheating, even in the warmest of conditions. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 43

17 This Adorable Textured Blouse With Ruffle Sleeves For A Dreamy & Delicate Vibe Blooming Jelly Ruffle Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this adorable textured blouse to the office for a professional look with a bit of dreamy flair. Its delicate ruffle sleeves give it a flowy touch that dresses it up beyond your average workwear piece, and it's airy enough to wear in all sorts of weather conditions, whether you pair it with a blazer or wear it all on its own. Add in its textured Swiss dot design, and you'll want to wear it to every meeting and presentation as a good luck charm for maximum success. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

18 This Versatile Handkerchief Midi Skirt With ‘90s Vibes DJT Handkerchief Midi Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re nostalgic for the ‘90s, reach for this handkerchief midi skirt as a nod to an especially chic era. Its elastic waistband is adjustable, so you can customize its silhouette, and its gathered detailing elevates it above your average bodycon design. You can dress it up or down, depending on the occasion; one reviewer specifically mentions a sparkly sequin top that really takes it to another level (Practical Magic spell book not included). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

19 These Comfortable Cork Sandals With Adjustable Buckles For The Best Fit FITORY Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can adjust the buckles on these comfortable cork sandals to keep them on your feet while you walk; in turn, they'll give you traction and support, no matter where the day takes you. They're made with genuine leather and suede, so you can trust that they're built to last. You can simply slip them on and walk out the door, no laces required. They make an inexpensive alternative to similar competitors, and they're just as durable as many of the other options on the market. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

20 An Adorable Polka Dot Midi Skirt That's Pretty & Practical EXLURA Midi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only is this adorable polka dot midi skirt a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe, but it’s a practical choice since it comes with roomy pockets for your essentials. Its elastic waistband hugs your body and lets you breathe, and its charming pleats add a stylish touch that goes with everything from crop tops to cardigans. It's easy to dress up or down with heels or sneakers, depending on the occasion; either way, it’s incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

21 This Soft & Stretchy Short Sleeve V-Neck That's Truly Anything But Basic MANGOPOP V-Neck Short Sleeve Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic staple piece you can style in a million ways, reach for this soft and stretchy short sleeve V-neck that makes the word “basic” sound like a misnomer. Its slim fit makes it easy to tuck into skirts and pants, especially brightly colored bottoms that tend to be difficult to style; with this top, all those pieces buried at the bottom of your drawer will finally see the light of day. Even reviewers who don't usually reach for shirts with this silhouette were pleasantly surprised, reporting that they were likely to buy it again. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

22 A Sleeveless Sundress That Pairs Perfectly With A Delicious Iced Coffee ANRABESS Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sleeveless sundress seems to have been specifically designed for those coffee shop runs you take just to bask in the beautiful weather. Its polyester/rayon blend fabric fits like a glove (or like an extremely cute sundress) with all the room you need to run errands or meet up with friends. You'll especially love the side slit, which dresses it up a bit by revealing just the right amount of leg; add your favorite pieces of statement jewelry to really make it stand out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

23 The Knit Sweater Tank For A Cool-Without-Trying Look FISACE Summer Knit Tank Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a relaxed fit and slightly cropped hem, this knit crewneck tank is a versatile piece with an effortlessly laid-back vibe. Pair it with your favorite denim cutoffs or some high-waisted skinnies for a look that’s both low-maintenance and stylish. Choose from go-to shades such as beige, army green, and navy blue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

24 This Flowery Kimono That Layers Over Tops, Dresses, & Swimsuits Chicgal Blouse Cardigan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Covered in a gorgeous floral print, this breezy kimono-style cardigan adds a fresh, flirty layer to your tank top, dress, or swimsuit. The lightweight, floaty fabric drapes around your arms, fluttering as you move. There are so many stunning color palettes to choose from — you’ll also find solid black and white options, as well. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 46

25 These Comfy Linen Shorts That Are Perfect For Knocking Out Some Errands Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Short Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of a comfy, breathable blend of linen and cotton, these roomy drawstring shorts from Amazon Essentials are likely to become your go-to for taking care of errands or making a quick coffee run. The best part of all is that they come with roomy pockets. Besides the variety of solid hues, they come in fun patterns featuring petals, pinstripes, and gingham. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

26 A Flowy T-Shirt Dress With Unique Shoulder Cutouts Kancystore Cold Shoulder Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This otherwise simple T-shirt dress is elevated by a pair of cutouts located at the shoulders. Not only does this small detail amp up the cool factor of the dress, but it also keeps you cool — the extra airflow around the shoulders prevents you from overheating on warm days. There are plenty of rich solid shades and vibrant florals to pick from — truly, something for every taste. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

27 The High-Waisted Maxi Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Prints Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of buying this flowy chiffon maxi skirt is choosing from the bevy of stunning floral and animal-inspired prints. Once you’ve found one that you love, the rest is easy — simply add a tank, tee, or sweater for a put-together look. Thanks to the elastic band at the waist, putting this skirt on also happens to be a breeze. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

28 This Ultra-Soft T-Shirt With Subtly Elegant Ruffle Sleeves PrinStory Ruffle Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Combine an ultra-soft, lightweight fabric with a subtle ruffle sleeve, and you get this simply elegant T-shirt. Made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, you can tuck it in or wear it loose — it pairs wonderfully with jeans, shorts, skirts, and leggings. Whether you like florals, tie-dye, or classic solid hues, there are plenty of styles to pick from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

29 A Crocheted Cover-Up That Elevates Your Beach Or Pool Ensemble Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re hanging out at the beach or by the pool, this crocheted cover-up gives any swimsuit a high-fashion edge. It comes in every color of the rainbow, not to mention a selection of tried-and-true neutral shades. The slightly see-through garment provides just enough coverage, while still allowing your bikini or one-piece to make itself known. Available colors: 21

30 The Pleated Midi Skirt With Charming, Retro-Inspired Flair KOJOOIN Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in darling prints and rich jewel tones, this pleated midi skirt makes a charming addition to any wardrobe. It’s also surprisingly versatile — pair it with turtlenecks, crop tops, tanks, bodysuits, and more. Even better? It has pockets — yes, really — so you can stash a few essential items before twirling the night away. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

31 These Lightweight Shorts With A Fun, Fierce Leopard Print Kafeimali Leopard Print Beach Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Lightweight and airy, these drawstring shorts are perfect for lounging, hanging out at the beach, or running errands. Not to mention, they feature a fierce leopard print pattern that pairs well with neutral tanks and tees. They’re designed with athletic touches such as contrast lining and side splits, with roomy pockets for holding your phone or wallet while you’re out and about. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Pair Of Flared Yoga Pants With A Chic Cropped Hem THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tired of the same old bootcut yoga pants? These flared pants offer a refreshingly unique silhouette — plus, their cropped hem adds a little extra flair. Running from the top of the waist down to the calf, the pants allow for plenty of movement as you stretch, walk, or lounge. Opt for classic black, a cool neutral shade, or even hot pink. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

33 This Longline Sports Bra That Provides A Little Extra Coverage THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Those who prefer a bit more coverage while working out will appreciate this longline sports bra. Designed with a built-in shelf bra and a U-shaped back, the top offers plenty of support without feeling too bulky or constricting. If you like to infuse your workout wardrobe with unique hues, you’re in luck — this garment comes in 25 pleasing shades. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

34 The Sophisticated Turtleneck With A Slightly Puffed Sleeve Amazon Essentials Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something different to liven up your work wardrobe, you’ll likely be intrigued by this puff-sleeve turtleneck. Its slight unconventionality breathes new life into a pair of trousers or dark wash jeans — not to mention, the stretchy cotton-modal fabric will keep you comfy the entire day. It’s so cute, you may even want to buy two. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

35 These Billowy Pants That Are Comfier Than Pajamas QIANXIZHAN Harem Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Snug at the waist and baggy throughout the leg, these pull-on flowy trousers might just be comfier than your pajamas — and, bonus, you can wear them in public. Boasting over 8,000 five-star reviews, these pants are available in a wide array of bold patterns and vibrant hues. Plus, a roomy side pocket offers a convenient spot for your smartphone. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

36 Some Basic High-Waisted Bike Shorts That Are A Wardrobe Essential SATINA Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of smooth, opaque fabric, these stretchy, black bike shorts are practically a wardrobe essential. You can wear them while exercising, lounging, or running errands — they pair perfectly with any of your sports bras, T-shirts, and tank tops. You can even throw them on underneath your dress for a bit of extra coverage on windy days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Pair Of Faux Leather Loafers With Over 12,000 5-Star Reviews VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Those shoes you reach for on the regular can’t just be cute — they must be comfy, too. These faux leather loafers definitely pass the comfort test, thanks to their padded insoles and flexible outsoles. Exposed stitching along the upper adds a charming touch, while some styles even feature whimsical eyelet details. Choose from shades of bold red, lush green, and ocean blue. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors and styles: 45

38 These V-Neck Tees That Are So Lightweight & Versatile Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every wardrobe could benefit from this pair of V-neck tees — made of Amazon Essentials’ signature cotton-modal fabric blend, they’re oh-so-soft and comfy. Not to mention, they go with just about any pair of jeans, leggings, or shorts in your closet. Over 30,000 Amazon customers were quick to give these basics a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available multipacks: 61

39 This Easygoing Surplice Dress You Can Easily Style Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you can style a dress up or down, you get twice as much use out of it — that’s why it’s a great idea to invest in this flowy rayon surplice dress. The V-neck garment gathers right below the bust, draping down to the knee. Make it fancy with a pair of heels and a statement necklace, or wear it casually with a pair of sneakers and a tote bag. Or, you can add a floppy hat and sandals to go full vacation mode. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors and patterns: 17

40 Some High-Waisted Trousers With A Sweet Bow-Tie Waist GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s all in the details with these cute pull-on high-waisted trousers — from their adorable bow-tie waist to the knotted accents that hit right above the ankle. The cropped pants are easy to dress up for the office with a blouse and blazer, or you can add a crop top and head out to your favorite bar. Available in a ton of different colors and variety packs, you’ll be set for the week. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

41 These Quick-Drying Sandals That Are Water-Friendly Muboliy Water Sandals with Arch Support Yoga Mat Insole Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re at the beach, the lake, or the pool, these water-friendly sandals are here to make you look cool and keep your feet dry. With a moisture-wicking polyester upper and a cushy EVA foam sole, the durable shoes stand up to splashes without sacrificing style. Choose from a variety of unique patterns and textures — you’re bound to find one that calls your name. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 13

42 A Free-Flowing Tank Dress That’s So Easy To Accessorize BEUFRI Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make outfit planning easy on yourself — simply throw on this tank dress and add your go-to bangles, a sunhat, or any other favorite accessory. While its flowy cut just screams summer, the versatile garment can also be layered over a long-sleeve tee and tights when the weather gets chilly. This dress also has side pockets, making it easier than ever to leave your purse at home. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

43 This Fluttery Tunic Top That’s Just The Right Amount Of Dressy ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for those occasions where you need to be a little dressed up, this flowy tunic top is equal parts elegant and comfy. Made from soft rayon, it has a notched collar and short sleeves, providing plenty of airflow on warm days. Pair it with skinny jeans, trousers, or leggings for a put-together look. All that’s left is to pick from the dozens of gorgeous prints available. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 43

44 These Butter-Soft Palazzo Pants With That Can Be Dressy Or Casual SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made out of a butter-soft, opaque fabric with just the right amount of stretch, these palazzo pants feel ah-mazing against your skin. With their high waist and flared legs, they create a smooth silhouette that can be dressed up for work or styled down for a day of lounging at home. Choose from classic black, office-ready gray plaid, or attention-grabbing floral prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16