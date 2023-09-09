These Cool Clothes On Amazon Are Sexy As Hell

Amazon has proven to be the ultimate one-stop shop for those seeking both style and convenience. After roaming (and by “roaming” I mean scrolling) the virtual aisles of the online retailer, I’ve curated the perfect collection of clothing that meshes cool style and sultry sensuality. ICYMI, a sultry look isn’t limited to lingerie and slinky fishnets. There’s plenty of styles that’ll unleash your inner bombshell at the place where “cool” and “captivating” meet.

You might want to hold onto your stilettos because these are some seriously sizzling picks. From cheeky tank tops with lace trim to daring dresses that playfully hug your form, these options wink at effortlessly alluring style. If you’re ready for a little wardrobe refresh, keep scrolling to see 45 of the most irresistibly cool clothing picks.

1 This Floral Satin Robe That Feels Buttery Smooth Applesauce Long Satin Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Buyer beware — once you wrap yourself in this stunning robe, you probably won’t want to wear anything else. The satiny material feels buttery smooth on the skin and the wide-cut sleeves are elegant and let you move freely without restriction. Wear it open or use the handy waist belt to cinch it closed. Available sizes: One size

2 An Easy-To-Style Tank Top Lined With Lace BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This versatile tank top adds a playful touch to any outfit with the sweet lace trimming and V-neckline that highlights your favorite necklaces. The sleeveless design comes with comfortably wide arm holes and the hem easily tucks into jeans, trousers, or skirts alike. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

3 The Cheeky Boyshorts With A Scalloped Trim Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon We can probably agree that some days wearing a thong is just not the move. If you like a cheeky look but desire a bit more coverage than a G-string, these boyshorts are a great option. They feature a lacy look and are cut from the softest fabric that lays flat on the skin. With six to a pack you (almost) get a new pair for every day of the week. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

4 This Strapless Top That’s Simple Yet Stunning ISZPLUSH Sweetheart Neck Strapless Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This strapless top is sizzling hot. It features a sweetheart neckline designed to stay put all night long thanks to the snug fit and stretchy fabric. The ribbing on the bodice makes it look like you spent way more than $20 on it, plus it pairs perfectly with some sharp trousers or high-waisted jeans. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Chic & Comfy Shirt With A Cold-Shoulder Design ALLEGRACE V-Neck Cold Shoulder Tee Amazon $24 See On Amazon Show a little shoulder with this comfy T-shirt. There are cutouts atop the elbow-length batwing sleeves for a cold-shoulder design and the extended hemline works well if you want to pair this with leggings. This popular top is cut from soft, lightweight fabric and the breezy V-neck complements the bare shoulders. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

6 An Easy-To-Layer Bodysuit With A Striking Square Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Tank Amazon $26 See On Amazon From blazers to button-ups, you can layer this bodysuit under anything (or wear it on its own) for an effortlessly cool look. The square neckline offers a little something different — and means you can wear a normal bra with it — and a convenient clasp bottom closure simplifies taking it on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Asymmerical Skirt With A Saucy Side Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This skirt is sure to turn heads. The asymmetrical hemline is matched with a tall side slit, while the ruching adds dimension and lets you move about with ease. Pair this with your favorite boots and a cropped sweater for fall or your go-to sandals on warmer days. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

8 These Cute, Hip-Hugging Undies For Everyday Wear LEVAO Breathable Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lower-sitting, hip-hugging panties are a must for any lingerie lineup, in my opinion. These feature scalloped edges for a dainty look and intricate lace that wraps around the tush. The stretchy nylon material helps prevent any side pinching, and there are six to a pack so you really get a bang for your buck. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 An All Occasion-Approved Maxi Dress With A Deep-V Neckline II ININ Deep V Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stunning floor-length dress is an all-occasion option, suitable for everything from weddings to birthday parties. The split hem and deep neckline make for a tastefully timeless style with a touch of playfulness. The back features a cross-strap design and you can also choose from velvet or floral fabrics. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Shoulder-Baring Tunic That’s Casual-Chic Poetsky Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who said long-sleeve shirts can’t be alluring? This tunic proves they can with an irresistible off-shoulder neckline and slouchy batwing sleeves. The oversize fit is comfy but not baggy, and the hem sits below the hips for more coverage — which makes it ideal for pairing with leggings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 The Bodysuit With Countless Styling Possibilities MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon An easy essential for your weekly wardrobe is a square-neck bodysuit with short sleeves. This classic white color goes a long way in terms of styling, but you can choose from nearly 40 different colors, and from options with long sleeves. It’s made from a stretchy fabric that offers a more shaped look and the snap closure at the crotch makes taking it off a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Halter Bodysuit With A Bold Keyhole Cutout REORIA Criss Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a statement-making sleeveless option, this bodysuit is an excellent pick. It features a criss-cross design that forms a spicy halter neckline with a keyhole cutout, and the thick-yet-stretchy fabric provides some hold. There’s also a self-tie knot that sits at the back of the neck so you can adjust the fit to your liking. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Silky Skirt With A Cute Matching Scrunchie ALCEA ROSEA High-Waisted Slit Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This silky skirt is is so elegant. The high-waisted rise is complemented by a side slit that makes it easy to move freely. It features a flowy A-line hem and a stretchy elasticated back that comfortably stays in place. The cherry on top? Each skirt comes with a matching scrunchie fabricated in the same smooth material so your looks can be color-coordinated. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 The Cropped Tank Top With Ruching & An Adjustable Hem Artfish Ruched Crop Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, this tank top is the epitome of cool. It has a cropped hemline which pairs nicely with high-waisted pants or trousers and cute ruched detailing created by drawstrings on the side. This allows you to lengthen the hemline or scrunch it up for a more fitted look. The ribbed fabric feels soft on the skin and the back showcases a regular cut that allows you to wear a traditional bra. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15 An Effortlessly Cool Maxi Dress With Endless Styling Options Poetsky Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This dress offers maximum style with minimal effort required. You can throw it on and rush out the door and it’ll look like you spent hours curating an outfit. It flows to the floor with a fit that won’t cling to the body. The side pockets(!) are great for carrying your wallet and phone when on the go, plus the straps are adjustable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Floral Midi Skirt With A Fun Ruffle Trim SheIn High Waisted Wrap Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Offered in versatile floral prints, this skirt features a ruffle trim that lines the hem and travels up to the waist. The wrap style is undoubtedly charming and ties at the hip, while the midi length is easy enough to dress up or down with a sneaker or sandal. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

17 This Standout Maxi Dress With Flutter Sleeves Vivicastle Slit Front Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Few things are as chic as this maxi dress. The tall slit in the front encourages you to strut around in your favorite shoes while the fluttery sleeves feature side slits that offer a shoulder peekaboo. Spotlight any statement necklaces with the V-neckline while the wrap closure allows you to decide how tight you want to wear it. Available sizes: Small — Large

18 A Stretchy Pair Of Flare Pants You’ll Reach For Constantly Vivicastle Bell Bottom Flare Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your style forecast when you wear these pants? Fun and flared. These bell bottoms hug your body like a second skin with a flared-out hemline that sets them apart from jeans or trousers. The material is super stretchy, not to mention the longer length is great for wearing with platform pumps for a full ‘70s vibe. Available sizes: Small — Large

19 The Longline Bra With A Lacy Look Smart & S exy Lace Underwire Longline Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Can I hear a little commotion for this balconette bra? It’s got all-over lace for a cheeky look and has underwire support. The cups are sheer and unlined, and the adjustable straps are wide enough to offer a secure feel. A convenient hook-and-eye closure in the back makes it easy to get the longline silhouette on and off. Available sizes: 32B — 44C

20 A Wildly Popular Lacy Bralette With Push-Up Padding Signature Lace Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon If bralettes are more your thing, reach for this popular plunging, lacy version. It’s wireless so you won’t have to worry about anything poking into you, and the removable push-up padding provides lift on par with a regular bra. The extra-wide camisole straps create a plunging neckline, while the lace lining looks fabulous peeking from a deep-V top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Luxe Lace Bodysuit With Scalloped Trim Gladiolus Lace Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping on-trend with the lacy look, this bodysuit is everything. It’s made from a stretchy rayon material that lays comfortably on the skin while providing some shape and support. There is a button fastening at the crotch and a sensuous scallop neckline. The top half is made with intricate lace while the modal bottom provides coverage and comfort. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

22 This Daring Maxi Dress That Goes From Day To Night Vivicastle Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This dress is simply breathtaking with a flowing silhouette that drapes down the body. The long sleeves strike a balance between the tall slit and daring neckline, and there’s a tie-closure that sits at the waist. The simple design and solid breathability make it wearable year-round for any event on your calendar. Go from dressy to daytime with just a simple swap of shoes and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — Large

23 A Laidback Tee With A Deep-V Neckline Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can never have too many tees. This is an easy-to-style T-shirt that layers great under just about anything. The difference between this and the rest of the tops in your lineup is the super deep neckline that showcases a plunging design complemented by a loose fit and rolled sleeves. Wear this with jeans for a casually captivating look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 This Super Cute Midi Dress With Angular Lines LYANER Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This figure-hugging number is sure to turn heads with its split hem and asymmetrical neckline. This dress features dainty spaghetti straps and a tight-fitting design that fits like a glove. It falls just above the ankles making it ideal for showing off some heels, and there’s a zipper closure so you can easily slip in and out of it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A Unique Blazer Top With A Chic Tie Sash LYANER Self Tie Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This blazer blouse means business. It’s sophisticated with a touch of sassiness. You can style it down with casual jeans or pair it with a pencil skirt to level things up a notch. There’s a self-tie knot that sits at the waist and long sleeves that make it appropriate for any day at the office. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Cheeky Crop Top For Your Next Night Out LYANER V-Neck Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no reason to limit your crop top collection. The retro style of this plunging V-neck top brings to mind the disco era, and you’ll probably feel like dancing in this show-stopping number. The sleeveless design makes it ideal for wearing in hotter temps or layering underneath a jacket or blazer. This lush green color immediately brightens up a look, but you can also opt for more neutral tones like black or white. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress brings the va va voom with its low, straight neckline and thigh-high slit. It feels like it has a made-for-you stretch with fabric that molds to your body for a fitted look. The thin straps and square neckline make it elegant yet playful. Show off your favorite shoes and accessorize this all the way up with necklaces and bangles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 An Asymmetrical Strappy Dress That Fits Like A Glove PRIMODA Asymmetrical Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This isn’t your average LBD. It features an asymmetrical strap that subtly sets it apart from the rest of the dresses in your wardrobe. The dipped neckline and bodycon silhouette make for a sultry look, not to mention the stretchy fabric is opaque so you side-step any unwanted sheerness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Faux Wrap Dress That Moves With You Pinup Fashion Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The sweet ruffle sleeves and adjustable belt make this faux wrap dress a must-buy. The empire waist design draws in the eye while the V-neckline continues that trend. This black shade is super versatile, but you can choose from prints like polka-dots or florals if you prefer a pop of pattern. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

30 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress (With Pockets!) Pinup Fashion Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This ‘70s-inspired dress will make you fall in love. The shoulder-exposing neckline is perfectly draped to show off the peplum-like ruffle lining. There are two side pockets that come in handy and lend it a more casual feel, plus the elasticated neckline allows you to wear it off-shoulder if you like. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

31 This Stretchy Bodysuit With Dramatic Flared Sleeves SheIn V Neck Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon If a short-sleeve or tank top-style bodysuit isn’t your speed, try out this long-sleeve option. The flared cut of the sleeves not only presents a dramatic look, but provides ample room to move freely. The stretchy fabric hugs your body while the plunging neckline lets you show off your necklaces. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

32 A Bold Bell-Sleeve Top With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit Farktop Off The Shoulder Long Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon This is a shirt that's surprisingly easy to wear, but makes a statement. The tiered bell sleeves and off-the-shoulder design work with nearly any bottoms you like, and the oversize fit ensures comfort rather than constriction. The versatile neckline is also lined with elastic to help it stay put all day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 The Ultra-Cool Skinny Pants With A Split Hem WDIRARA High Waist Split Front Skinny Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a unique take on traditional skinny trousers, check out the split hem on these pull-on pants. The narrow fit acts as a second skin while the high rise provides that held-in feeling. Pair these with slingback heels or platform pumps and prepare to be the best-dressed of the night. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

34 This Elegant V-Neck Bodysuit That’ll Turn Heads WDIRARA Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Designed with soft, smooth fabric and a pull-on closure, this bodysuit is too good not to have in your closet. The unique plunging neckline offers something out of the ordinary while the cuffed long-sleeves provide a balanced contrast. There are countless outfit possibilities when it comes to styling this gem — try tucking it into trousers or high-waisted denim. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

35 This Irresistible Bodysuit With Underwire Support Velius Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon The satiny sheen of this bodysuit makes it simply irresistible. The adjustable straps allow you to find your perfect fit and there’s an easy snap closure at the crotch. The chest is supported with underwire lining that adds a little lift. Wear it on its own to spice things up or style it with jeans and a jacket on your next night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Swingy Skater Dress That’s So Soft To The Touch Verdusa Skater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cut from a ribbed knit, this skater dress is equal parts soft and swingy. The long sleeves will keep you warm if you wear this during colder months, and the above-the-knee hem is great to style with boots. Note: Shoppers said it runs on the shorter side, so make sure to size up if you prefer a longer hemline. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 A Striking Corset Top That You’ll Want In A Few Colors Modegal Strapless Corset Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is the corset top you didn’t know you needed — until now. It has a daring bustier shape to it so it hugs your body, but the zipper in the back makes it easy to take it on and off. The inverted hemline and fish-boning throughout the front add structure while the cropped cut is ideal for any high-waisted skirts or pants. Available sizes: 00 — 20

38 A Versatile Maxi Dress That’s Simply Elegant Verdusa Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of soft, breathable rayon with a touch of spandex for stretch, this flowy maxi dress is simple yet elegant. The deep-V neckline in the front is perfect for highlighting statement necklaces while the matching deep-V in back showcases your shoulders. Style it with sneakers and a jean jacket for a casual feel or wear it on its own for a minimalist-chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

39 This Plunging Bodysuit With Subtle Sparkles Verdusa Deep Neck Bodysuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon You might not think of a sparkly bodysuit as being super versatile, but this top is here to prove you wrong. The plunging neckline is just as wearable in the daytime as it is at night, and the sleeveless cut makes it easy to layer. There’s a tie at the waist for customizable tightening and the wide, crossed straps in back are a fun surprise that add a casual element. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 A Shiny Satin Dress That’s Oh-So-Sultry Parthea Satin High Slit Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Featuring a side-slit up to the thigh, this slinky midi dress is sure to turn heads. It’s made of a smooth and soft satin fabric infused with elastane for stretch so it comfortably hugs your form. With colors ranging from neutrals to bold brights and pretty pastels, you’re sure to find a top-tier look for your next event or night out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 This Romantic Mini Dress Replete With Ruffles Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The plunging neckline of this ruffled mini dress is balanced by the flowy skirt and long, cuffed sleeves. The sash belt cinches at the waist for a customized fit and the tiered hem adds dimension and movement when you walk. Pair it with sandals, ankle boots, or even leggings for endlessly versatile looks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 These Comfy Jeans With Lightly Stretchy Compression Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skinny jeans are undeniably more snug-fitting than other denim styles, but the stretchiness of these jeans helps give you a sculpted yet comfortable fit. They’re also available in long and short sizes to find the ideal fit for your height. Available sizes: 34 — 42

43 An Off- Or On-The-Shoulder T-Shirt Dress Miselon Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Another versatile pick comes in the form of this T-shirt dress. The material features some spandex so this dress has a nice stretch to it, and the tie-waist offers a chic silhouette that draws the eye. The neckline does double duty because you can wear it off-the-shoulder like the image above, or in a traditional short-sleeve style if you’re opting for a more casual look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 These Super Stretchy Levi’s Jeans That Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon We all have that one pair of jeans we just can’t live without — these are mine. They’re perfectly form-fitting with a snug style designed not to lose shape over time. The super-stretchy fabric is comfortable enough to wear from day into late night, and the pull-on closure side-steps annoying buttons or uncomfy zippers. Choose from different colors, washes, and long or short sizes. Available sizes: 2 — 28

