These Cozy Clothes Under $35 Have Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Feel As Soft As Butter

‘Tis the season to get cozy, so we’ve gathered 40 of our favorite clothing items that are under $35 and have near-perfect reviews because they feel as soft as butter — and what’s a better way to stay cozy than that?

We love anything that’s sherpa-lined, so these jogger sweatpants with a sherpa lining are a total winner — they’re super soft and will keep you warm all season long, and they’re also a total steal of a deal. Our holy-grail-of-cozy list also features lots of plaid and flannel because is there a more quintessential seasonal must-have? We think not. Get this cute shacket and you’ll have something to wear for all those pumpkin patch photoshoots your already planning.

If there’s one item of clothing, however, that’s undoubtably synonymous with fall, it has to be a sweater — cue the SNL “sweater weather” skit. Our soft as butter list wouldn’t be complete without at least one classic crewneck sweater, and it’s a good one; in fact, one reviewer said it’s the softest one they own. Scroll down for more cozy must-haves under $35 (psst, there are some snuggly slippers on the list, too).

1 A Crewneck Sweater That Reviewers Say Is The Softest They Own Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This classic long-sleeve crewneck sweater is the cozy basic your closet has been missing. The buttery soft top is made from a cotton-polyester blend with added elastane for stretchy comfort and has a ribbed detail on the hem, cuffs and neck. Get it for less than $35 in an easy-to-wear neutral or go bold with bright coral pink. It has rave reviews from thousands of shoppers, one of whom even said, “These are absolutely the softest and most comfortable sweaters I own!” Available styles: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

2 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Soft As Butter & Have Over 59,000 5-Star Reviews Backing It SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon For ultimate butter-soft comfort, get these super cheap and ridiculously popular high-waisted leggings. They have tens of thousands of near-perfect reviews with comments such as “absolute favorite leggings ever” and “softest leggings I’ve ever worn”, so you know they’re good. The polyester-spandex gives them great stretch but they’re fully opaque to ensure total coverage. Available styles: 25 Available sizes: One Size & One Size Plus, Capri, Full-Length and Full-Length with Pockets

3 An Open Front Vest Cardigan That’s The Definition Of Cozy Chic YACUN Open Front Vest Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get this buffalo check open front vest cardigan for days when you want to look effortlessly chic without sacrificing coziness. It’s looks way more expensive than it is and is one of those pieces you can quickly throw on and instantly feel polished and put-together. The vest has two side pockets for extra warmth and has such a soft feel thanks to a brushed cotton-polyester blend. It also comes highly recommended with more than 6,900 perfect ratings from customers who say it’s super soft and lightweight and always gets them tons of compliments. Available styles: 13 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Super Soft Terry Jumpsuit That Someone Said Feels Like You’re Wearing Jammies Daily Ritual Terry Scoopneck Jumpsuit $39 See On Amazon Feel like you’re wearing jammies without looking like you are thanks to this stylish and incredibly soft scoop neck jumpsuit. The rayon-blend fabric and drawstring waist make it a cozy and comfy piece you can quickly throw on when you need to look pulled together but really don’t feel like making an effort. It has thousands of near-perfect reviews that say it’s super soft, or to quote one shopper, “The material is soooooooooooo soft.” Available styles: 14 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 These Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers That Feel Like You’re Walking On A Cloud Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than a pair of soft and fuzzy slippers? These faux fur memory foam slippers have a waterproof anti-skid sole and the most plush lining that’ll keep your feet warm and cozy all season long. For just $17, they’re a great dupe for a similar, way more expensive pair and they’re a huge fave among Amazon shoppers, as their overall 4.6-star rating from more than 37,000 people shows. Available styles: 13 colors and four patterns Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Soft & Loose Tie-Knot Henley That’s Cozy & Stylish IWOLLENCE Tie Knot Henley Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon For days when all you want to do is lounge around and stay cozy, this loose tie knot henley takes at-home style up a notch. Its tunic length, v-neck design and bat wing detail make it incredibly comfortable while the crocheted polyester and spandex fabric gives it an ultra-soft and lightweight feel. Wear it with a pair of distressed jeans or your favorite leggings, and at this price, you may want to snag it in more than one color while it’s in stock. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 These Fleece-Lined Jogger Sweatpants Thousands Of Shoppers Say Are Super Soft BALEAF Fleece Lined Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Get a pair of these high-waisted fleece-lined jogger sweatpants that countless reviewers say are super soft thanks to the warm lining that’ll keep you cozy in even the lowest temps. The joggers are made with spandex to make them extra stretchy, and they’re water-resistant, which means you can go for that morning run even if it looks like rain. A high-end pair of sweatpants can get seriously pricey which is why this under-$35 Amazon pair is such a great find — and why it’s garnered thousands of near perfect reviews. Available styles: 5 Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X-Large

8 A Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan That’s As Cozy As It Is Affordable Zilcremo Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a soft and cozy jacket to lounge around in or wear out to the farmers market on crisp fall mornings, look no further, this fuzzy hooded cardigan is it. You know something is good when it has close to five thousand near-perfect Amazon reviews, and that it’s majorly comfortable when countless shoppers describe it as wearing a blanket, but way more stylish. The soft-as-butter cardigan has fleece-lined pockets and a hood to keep you warm at all times and comes in 15 designs, including solids as well as a cute leopard print version. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Fleece Pajama Set That Shoppers Describe As Unbelievably Soft & Cuddly Angelina Cozy Fleece Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no better way to embrace this cozy season than with a new set of fleece pajamas. The set features long sleeves and a button-down top with a contrasting trim on the collar and drawstring PJ pants with two side pockets. It comes in tons of cute colors and patterns including a classic plaid, whimsical donuts and adorable polka dots, and at just $30, it would make a great gift for yourself or others. Plus the set also has rave reviews, as in, nearly 8,000 near-perfect ratings from happy shoppers, so there’s that. Available styles: 36 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 A Plaid Poncho Shawl For Cozy Fall Weekends VIMPUNEC Plaid Poncho Shawl Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dress up a simple tee and jeans outfit with this plaid poncho shawl that’s a total steal for less than $30 and that gets the stamp of approval from thousands of customers who describe it as super soft and cozy, and the perfect piece to pair with boots and jeans. The pashmina shawl is classic yet trendy, lightweight but warm and available in nine different fall-appropriate styles. Available styles: 9 Available sizes: One Size

11 A Soft Striped Tee With A Pocket Detail For An Upgraded Basic WIHOLL Short Sleeve Pocket T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everybody needs a basic striped tee in their wardrobe, and this one checks all the boxes — it’s affordable, it’s soft and stretchy and has more than 5,000 near-perfect reviews. It’s made from a polyester-rayon blend with added spandex for ultimate comfort and buttery softness and has a cute pocket detail that makes it look extra special and upgrades the basic tee. Pretty much every shopper comments on how soft the material is, and if you love the shirt but wish it had long sleeves — there’s a long-sleeve version available. Available styles: 34 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 These Harem Pants So You Can Stay Cozy & Comfy While Making A Fashion Statement QIANXIZHAN Harem Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Making a fashion statement and staying cozy are not two mutually exclusive things as these cool harem pants prove. They’re designed with a high waist so you can wear them with a plain crop top or tuck in a fitted tank and the stretchy elastic waistband makes them a dream to wear all day long. No one will believe you paid less than $25 for them given their quality, fit and design. Customers love how soft and comfy they are, and this review pretty much says it all, “I basically live in these pants. I have four of the different designs, and as soon as I come home from work, I swap my uncomfortable pants with these ones. I can't hype them up enough, truly.” Done — we’re adding to cart now. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 A Flannel Button-Down Shacket That’s An Amazon Fave Yeokou Flannel Button Down Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get this oversized flannel button down shacket that’s both a major bargain and the best way to enjoy crisp fall days out. A shacket — a shirt and jacket combo — is the perfect way to stay cozy and add a touch of seasonal plaid to your outfit. It has dropped shoulders to emphasize the oversized, relaxed fit and is made from a polyester-spandex fabric blend for a soft and stretchy feel. Get this fall must-have and you’ll be adding to the thousands of near-perfect reviews. Available styles: 13 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Comfy Maxi Dress With A Side Split That’ll Be The Coziest Dress In Your Closet GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Forget tight-fitting dresses that make it hard to take a deep breath and get this short-sleeve maxi dress with a flirty side split instead. The loose fit dress is made from a rayon blend fabric that feels soft to the touch, and it even has pockets for all you pocket lovers out there. It’s simple, casual, incredibly affordable and so versatile — wear it with sandals and a hat in the summer or cute ankle booties and a cropped denim jacket in the fall. Available styles: 44 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 These Faux Fur Slide Slippers Tons Of Customers Call “The Best Slippers Ever” FamilyFairy Fluffy Faux Fur Slide Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t be surprised if you accidentally leave the house wearing these unbelievably soft and cozy faux fur slide slippers. They’re super popular among Amazon shoppers and one reviewer wrote, “I was ready to buy the ugg slippers but I’m glad I got these instead.” They’re way more budget-friendly, the memory foam padding adds comfort and support, and the rubber sole is ultra-lightweight. Plus, the two-band design and fluffy fur makes them look way more expensive than they actually are. Available styles: 8 Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

16 This V-Neck Knitted Tank For An Elevated Basic On A Budget Tutorutor V Neck Knitted Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pair this v-neck knitted tank top with your favorite shorts or layer it under a denim jacket, it’s an elevated basic that’ll go with anything. It has rave reviews and lots of shoppers say they own it in multiple colors because it can be worn throughout different seasons. The cotton-acrylic blend knit is beautifully soft and the neckline gives it a lovely shape and makes it easy to dress up or dress down, depending on the mood and occasion. Available styles: 17 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 These Thermal Leggings With A Cozy Fleece Lining BALEAF Fleece Lined Thermal Leggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re going hiking or are lounging around the house, these fleece-lined thermal leggings are the one cozy piece of clothing you need in your wardrobe this season. Unlike name brand leggings, these won’t cost you a week’s worth of groceries yet they’re hugely popular on Amazon and have gained must-have status with tens of thousands of reviewers. They have an overall near-perfect rating after more than 23,000 customers who say they’re both soft and keep you warm — and that they own multiple pairs which we all know is the ultimate stamp of approval. Available styles: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 A Lightweight Draped Vest For A Stylish & Affordable Layering Piece Beyove Lightweight Sleeveless Draped Vest Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add this stylish yet affordable sleeveless draped vest to your cart and it’s guaranteed to be on weekly rotation. The open front vest features a waterfall collar and two side pockets, and is an easy-to-wear piece whether you layer it over a solid tee and leggings or you dress it up with some skinny jeans, boots and a cute blouse. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend that ensures softness and stretch and it’s also available in an animal and floral print, as well as lots of solids. Available styles: 18 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 A Short-Sleeve Pajama Set Customers Say Is Super Soft — And You Know They Use All Caps It Means They’re Serious Latuza Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cozy pajamas but don’t want to sweat through the night in a pair of flannels, get this short-sleeve pajama set that comes highly recommended with a near-perfect rating after more than 10,000 reviews. Made from bamboo-derived viscose and spandex, it’s incredibly soft and lightweight and features a satin trim v-neck collar. The shorts have a relaxed fit and an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort and at just $25, this set would make a luxurious-looking gift nobody would suspect was this affordable. Available styles: 12 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

20 These Slip On Canvas Sneakers That Are Casual, Comfy & Chic BENEKER Slip On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s only $25, has thousands of rave reviews and is super comfortable to wear? Why, these slip on canvas sneakers, of course. Even those shoppers who say they’re picky about their shoes say this pair is incredibly comfy and easy to slip on and off. The soft canvas material is breathable for all day wear and anti-skid sole provides stability whatever surface you walk on. Available styles: 19 Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 A Waffle Knit Top With Lace Sleeves For The Perfect Blend Of Cozy & Dressy OLRIK Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t worry about choosing between cozy and dressy thanks to this waffle knit top with lace sleeves. It has a breathable, crocheted texture and would look just as good with a pair of jeans and comfy flats as it would tucked into a high-waisted skirt and worn with a pair of fun heels. Get this versatile top for less than $30 and never hear yourself say the dreaded “I have nothing to wear” sentence again. Available styles: 20 Available sizes: Large — 4X

22 These High-Rise Jogger Sweatpants Reviewers Say Feel As Soft As Lululemon Dragon Fit Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers say these jogger sweatpants are an amazing alternative for Lululemons for a fraction of the cost. Althleisure can get absurdly pricey, so these $29 bottoms are an incredible find that reviewers say have a buttery-soft and silky feel and are ultra comfy. Whether you’re doing yoga, going for a run or just lounging around the house, you absolutely need these breathable high-waisted joggers in your closet. Available styles: 14 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 A Casual Swing Dress That’s Cute, Comfy & Cozy All In One Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get this casual scoopneck swing dress for a cute, cozy and comfy addition to your wardrobe. The rayon blend dress literally feels as comfortable as loungewear, but you can easily dress it up with a pair of sneakers and a little denim jacket. It has gained more than 6,000 five-star ratings, which speaks to its ease of wear, effortless style and pure comfort. Get it in a classic stripe, go for a pop of color or stay sweet with a pretty floral pattern, there’s plenty to choose from. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 This Plaid Button Down Shirt Because Everyone Needs A Cozy Flannel NUOREEL Plaid Button Down Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t already own a cozy flannel top, you need this plaid button down shirt because what’s fall without a pumpkin patch photoshoot featuring some sort of flannel? This 100% cotton top is ultra soft, very affordable for less than $25 and available in various color combinations. The slouchy fit makes it extra comfy, and for a perfect weekend outfit, roll up the sleeves, layer it over a basic tank and pair it with some jeans and boots. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Wide-Leg Satin PJ Pants For An Under-$20 Luxury Wantschun Wide Leg Satin Pajama Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Enjoy a luxurious night-in thanks to these wide-leg satin pajama pants that have a high-end feel but are less than $20, folks. Their silky soft feel, loose cut and sophisticated color selection makes them such a good find as all the near-perfect reviews can confirm. One customer actually said, “These pants are the first item on Amazon that I wore for three days and raced back to order more colors!” Available styles: 31 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large and also in Extra Long sizes

26 A Sweatsuit Set That’s As Soft As Butter & Has A Near-Perfect Rating With More Than 15,000 Reviews PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Sweatsuit Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Upgrade your off-duty look with this chic long-sleeve sweatsuit set that’s as soft as butter and delivers effortless style. The two-piece set is made from a spandex-polyester blend so it’s totally stretchy and as one shopper put it, “These pants and top are one of the most comfortable items i have in my closet.” Throw on a pair of sneakers and add a little jacket and you have the perfect outfit for travel or running errands. Available styles: 26 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 A Flowy Crewneck Tunic Because You Can Never Have Enough Cozy Basics Daily Ritual Jersey Crew Neck Tunic Amazon $33 See On Amazon This crewneck tunic with a split hem is the cozy basic your fall wardrobe needs. It’s made from a viscose-acrylic blend that makes it ultra soft and smooth, and this shopper clearly agrees — “This shirt is so soft, I would live in it all day long.” Give us all the cozy tops this season, especially if they’re this affordable and highly rated. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 These Jogger Sweatpants Because Anything Sherpa-Lined Equals Cozy Yeokou Sherpa Lined Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Get cozy in these sherpa-lined jogger sweatpants that will make you feel like you’re wearing the softest blanket all day long. They are the definition of comfort, with an elastic waistband, a warm lining and a butter-soft exterior. The joggers feature two side pockets and are available in 10 cute colors, all for under $35. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 A Flannel Sleep Shirt For Some Mountain Cabin Hygge Fruit of the Loom Flannel Sleep Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel like you’re at a faraway mountain cabin retreat every time you wear this cozy flannel sleep shirt. It’s made from extra-soft flannel and is designed with a classic button-down opening and chest pocket. The sleep shirt is loose and comfy and hits just above the knee to keep you warm all night long. Get it in this black and red buffalo check print or go with one of the other four patterns, it’ll be the best $30 you spend all week. Available styles: 5 Available sizes: Small — 4X

30 This Sherpa-Lined Crewneck Pullover That’ll Be Your Cold Weather Staple Yeokou Sherpa Lined Fleece Crewneck Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy throughout the cold winter months in this sherpa-lined fleece pullover that’s like an electric blanket (minus the electric) and a bear hug in one. The crewneck top has elastic ribbed cuffs and a warm lining underneath its entire front, back and sleeves. It’s available in six solid colors as well as a longer dress version that features a hood and a zippered front. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 These Flared High-Waisted Pants For An Affordable Workout Option SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t spend a fortune on overpriced workout gear and instead get these flared high-waisted pants that you can wear to the gym or for a walk at the park. They feature a wide supportive waistband that prevents them from sagging and reviewers say they are velvety soft, one shopper even commenting, “So soft and comfy that I bought another pair after wearing them for an hour.” Now that’s a good review. There are about 20,000 more near-perfect testimonials for these flared pants, so if you’re not convinced yet, give them a read. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Sweatshirt Dress Made From The Softest French Terry Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon For days when you want to wear a dress but still want to stay nice and cozy, get this French terry sweatshirt dress that’s made from a soft cotton-polyester blend. It’ll look great with a comfy pair of sneakers and a denim jacket or slightly dressed up with some fun flats and a statement necklace. This $25 dress is so versatile that it’s bound to be on constant outfit rotation and get you lots of compliments every time you wear it. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

33 A Graphic Tee With That Perfect Worn-In Vintage Feel LANMERTREE Graphic T Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a graphic t-shirt like this one, but instead of paying tons of money for actual vintage, go with this steal of a deal. Reviewers say the cotton-blend tee is super soft and has the perfect fit, whether you want to tuck it into a mini skirt or wear it with your favorite pair of distressed jeans. It’s available in several neutral colors as well as a red and purple version. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket That’s As Soft & Fuzzy As It Gets Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fleece-lined sherpa jacket will keep you warm and cozy all season long, all without splashing out a ton of money. It has thousands of near-perfect reviews, one person even said it’s better than Patagonia and wrote, “Amazon brand freaking NAILED this.” It comes in solids as well as patterns such as leopard print or buffalo check, and features a full zippered closure down the front and two soft fleece-lined pockets. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 These Fuzzy Slipper Socks To Keep Your Feet Toasty Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks (7 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your feet toasty in these fuzzy slipper socks that come in a set of seven so you have a cute new pair for each day of the week. They’re made from super soft microfiber that’s thick yet breathable to prevent sweating, and if you love sleeping in fuzzy socks, these are for you. The set is available in 42 different styles, including some adorable holiday designs that would make for great little gifts. Available styles: 42 Available sizes: One Size

36 A Pleated Sleepshirt For The Softest & Comfiest Sleepwear You Own Ekouaer Pleated Sleepshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add this pleated sleepshirt to your sleepwear collection and you’ll instantly be ordering a second and third one, it’s that comfy according to shoppers. One said, “the material is buttery soft and breathes well” so you know you won’t sweat through the night, and thousands of others comment on how comfortable and lightweight it is. It’s designed with a pleated detail on the front and back, an irregular hem and short flared sleeves for a roomy yet elegant look. Available styles: 33 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 An Oversized Sweatshirt Your Cozy Wardrobe Needs Right Now Shawhuwa Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This crewneck pullover sweatshirt is cute and cozy all in one, oh and super cheap at just $30, too. It has dropped shoulders and a slightly oversized cut for a relaxed vibe and a ribbed neck and cuffs that add a sophisticated touch. Pair this fuzzy fleece top with leggings, jeans or shorts, you’ll love its quality, fit and coziness. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Long Open-Front Cardigan With Thousands Of Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews Made By Johnny Open Front Drape Long Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Layer this long open front cardigan over jeans and a white tee, a simple dress or leggings and a tank top — it’ll be the most hard-working item in your closet. It comes highly recommended by countless customers who comment on its high quality and soft, lightweight feel and say they own multiple because they’re that good. The rayon-blend cardigan looks way more expensive than $24 and is available in lots of pretty colors, from muted neutrals to bright and cheery colors. Available styles: 19 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 A Soft & Comfy French Terry Hoodie You Won’t Believe Is Under $25 Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon $23 See On Amazon This French terry hoodie definitely wins in the warm, cozy and affordable category, so it’s no wonder that it has an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 8,000 customers. The cotton-polyester material makes it extra soft, stretchy and comfortable and the perfect top to pair with sweats, leggings or jeans, whether you’re lounging around the house, running errands or enjoying a fall day out. Available styles: 32 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X