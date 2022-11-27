These Cozy Outfits Look Expensive But Are Actually So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

I love buying new clothes. It’s basically become a hobby at this point. And when they all get delivered at the same time, it feels like Christmas morning. Who needs Jolly Old Saint Nick when I have two-day shipping? (Sorry, Santa.)

But here’s a lesson I had to learn the hard way: You have to look for the stuff that looks expensive but actually isn’t. A lot of cute sweaters are ill-fitting, look cheap, and fall apart after the first few wears. But the $20 sweater that looks like it cost you five times that much? That’s what I call the diamond in the rough.

I’ve put together a list of affordable tops, sweaters, dresses, and skirts that look like they came from a high-end boutique. The best part? These cozy outfits look expensive but are actually so freaking cheap.

1 This Long-Sleeved Cardigan With A Chic Plaid Pattern MEROKEETY Plaid Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Looking for an item that will make you feel instantly pulled together? This longline open-front cardigan is a lifesaver for lazy days. The long sleeves, mid-thigh length, and soft acrylic blend fabric add warmth and coziness. But my favorite feature might just be the surprisingly low price tag. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 16

2 This Fuzzy Bucket Hat That’s A Cozy Spin On A ‘90s Trend MaxNova Fuzzy Sherpa Teddy Style Faux Fur Wool Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Who says bucket hats are just for the summer? This casual closet staple has a fuzzy sherpa texture that’s perfect for colder weather. The 100% polyester fabric adds durability, and the drawstring closure gives you a customized fit. Rock it with a matching sherpa jacket for a look that’s equally cute and comfortable. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 9

3 This Puff-Sleeve Sweater With Luxe Pearl Accents Romwe Puff Long Sleeve Stand Collar Pearl Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Easy to dress up or down, this affordable long-sleeved sweater looks like a designer label. The puff sleeves and pearl accents at the chest and shoulders add a touch of elegance, while the high collar and soft polyester blend fabric keep you cozy on chilly days. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

4 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That You’ll Want To Live in 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are just like your go-to yoga pants but with a cozy spin that will make you never want to take them off. Soft fleece lining surrounds your legs in comfort and the polyester spandex fabric is stretchy and durable. Choose from styles with pockets or no pockets. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 41

5 This Open-Front Cardigan That Looks High-End GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon With soft and smooth viscose acrylic blend fabric, an open shawl design, and a longer length that hits at the top of the thigh, this long-sleeved knit cardigan looks way more expensive than it is. Red and black striped accents at the cuffs, hemline, and along the open front add vintage flair. Over 1,500 shoppers give it five stars. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 13

6 These Warm Suede Boots That Are A Great UGG Alternative Bearpaw Emma Short Snow Boot Amazon $60 See On Amazon The Bearpaw brand is known for its high-quality products that deliver serious comfort and style without a ridiculous price tag, and these faux fur-lined winter boots are no exception. The 100% suede upper adds a luxe touch, and the rubber sole keeps you stable. The pinched seaming adds visual interest to the casual style. — Available sizes: 6 — 12 — Available colors: 19

7 This Velvet T-Shirt That Feels So Luxurious Urban CoCo Velvet T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in a variety of gorgeous jewel tones, this velvet scoop neck t-shirt instantly elevates casual, work, and occasion outfits. The polyester spandex fabric is soft against the skin with a surprising amount of stretch, and the relaxed fit looks great tucked into a pencil skirt or high-waisted jeans. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 7

8 These Wide Leg Pants That Are Cozy & Trendy Waitfairy Rib Knit Wide Leg Drawstring Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon The high-waisted, wide-leg pants trend is here to stay, and this pair has a soft sweater-like texture that will make you want to wear them all season long. The drawstring closure at the waist keeps them secure, and the 100% acrylic ribbed fabric is incredibly cozy. — Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Large-X-Large — Available colors: 10

9 This 2-Piece Set That’s An Instant Outfit MEROKEETY Puff Sleeve Sweater & Skirt Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon If the idea of finding a high-quality two-piece outfit for under $40 seems absurd, this matching sweater and skirt will blow your mind. The top features long puffed sleeves and a breezy relaxed fit. The bodycon skirt fits close to the body with a high-waisted rise. Both pieces are made from rayon blend knit fabric with just the right amount of stretch. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 12

10 This Shawl Wrap With Beautiful Draping MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Open Front Shawl Wrap Amazon $36 See On Amazon Cozy and chic, this shawl cardigan wrap has beautiful movement, contrasting color accents, and premium construction that makes it look (and feel) like it came from a high-end boutique. The versatile design can be worn open-front, reversed, double-wrap, or reversed wrap, and it’s made from soft bamboo viscose fabric. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 43

11 This Classic Fisherman Sweater That’s A Shopper Favorite Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon The over 3,700 five-star reviews of this cable-knit fisherman sweater all call out similar things: the well-made construction, the perfect fit, and the gorgeous assortment of color options. It features a 100% cotton french terry fleece construction, chunky cable-knit details, and a relaxed fit for added comfort. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 22

12 These Athletic Sweatpants That Are Sleek Enough To Pass For Trousers CRZ YOGA Stretch Travel Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Perfect for the gym, a travel day, or even dressed up with a blouse for work, these mid-rise slim-fit sweatpants are a polished spin on a casual closet essential. The spandex blend is super stretchy with a lovely sheen, and the drawstring closure keeps the waistband from slipping or digging. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 22

13 This Knit Sweater Vest With An On-Trend Oversized Fit Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $32 See On Amazon There are 32 different color and pattern options for this knit sweater vest, and considering how affordable it is, you don’t have to narrow it down to just one. The acrylic cotton blend fabric is soft and breathable, and the V-neck, side slits, and trendy oversized fit bring eye-catching details. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 32

14 This Crossbody Bag With Faux-Leather Tassels SG SUGU Plaid Dome Crossbody Bag With Tassel Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fashion, meet function. This crossbody shoulder bag features a faux leather construction, chic plaid and tassel details, gold-tone hardware, an adjustable crossbody strap, and a secure zip closure. Front, back, and interior pockets add storage options. No one will know it’s not a designer label or under $30. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 11

15 This Tunic Top With A Flirty Off-Shoulder Fit Isaac Liev Tunic Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The off-the-shoulder fit of this oversized tunic top means you won’t be drowning in fabric. It shows off a bit of skin and keeps the look from being too stuffy while remaining cozy. The rayon spandex fabric is stretchy and won’t shrink in the wash, and batwing sleeves add unexpected style. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 17

16 These Yoga Pants With Fun Bootcut Bottoms BALEAF Crossover Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bootcut is back, and these yoga pants help you try out the trend in the coziest way possible. The crossover waistband adds a unique touch, and the stretch polyester spandex fabric moves with your body to keep you going. Two deep side pockets are large enough for your phone and a slim wallet. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large (29 and 32-inch inseam options available) — Available colors: 9

17 This Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit With Over 10,000 Reviews That’s Great For All Seasons PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon A long-sleeved jumpsuit for under $40? It’s possible, and this one proves that you don’t have to sacrifice quality for affordability. It’s made from a polyester cotton blend, so you stay cool and comfortable. The drawstring waistband adds structure, and the off-the-shoulder neckline brings a bit of flirty style. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 17

18 These Wedge Sneakers Are Sporty But With A Surprising Lift Cestfini Wedge Sneakers Amazon $44 See On Amazon When you can’t decide between a sporty look and one with major attitude, these wedge sneakers are the perfect mix of both. The 2.36-inch heel includes a 0.59-inch platform, which gives you a boost of height and style. The lace-up closure keeps it securely on your foot. — Available sizes: 5.5 — 10 — Available colors: 45

19 This Belted Sweater With A Lovely Wrap Design ZESICA Belted Wrap Sweater Amazon $46 See On Amazon Made for holiday gatherings, this wrap batwing sleeve sweater will make you feel like a million bucks — without you having to spend anywhere near a million bucks. The frilly ruffled hemline adds a pop of sweetness, while the front and back V necklines and back strap accent are alluring. The viscose blend fabric is soft and stretchy. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 18

20 These Knit Jeggings That Feel Like Loungewear Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon No one would look at these pants and think loungewear, but that’s exactly what these pull-on jeggings feel like. The belt loops and faux-pocket details make them look like traditional pants, while the super stretchy cotton blend fabric makes them easy to pull on and off. The glen plaid pattern makes them perfect for the office. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large (short, regular, and tall inseams available) — Available colors: 17

21 This Fuzzy, Warm Jacket That Feels Like A Giant Teddy Bear Comeon Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon Fuzzy coats like this fleece jacket have been all over Instagram lately, and if you still haven’t tried out this trend yet, consider this your sign to do so. It features a comfy fleece lining, lapel-style collar, secure zip closure, two side pockets, and elasticized fabric at the cuffs and hemline. Bonus: You won’t believe the price. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 28

22 This Timeless Wrap Shawl That’s So Classic & Cozy — For Less Than $20 MaaMgic Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon Wondering how to elevate a ho-hum outfit? Put a scarf on it. This wrap scarf can be tied in so many different ways and is made from a premium cotton polyester blend fabric that adds touchable softness. Fringed accents add a playful touch without detracting from the classic design. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 15

23 This Collared Top With A Clever Design Glorystar Faux Collared Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Layering a sweater over a button-down shirt is not all it’s cracked up to be. Sure, it looks nice, but it can also be constricting and bulky. This shirt-sweater combo is the perfect solution. The stretchy polyester spandex material keeps you comfortable, and the pointed collar and cuff details make it look like you’re wearing two shirts at once. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 48

24 This Ribbed Skirt With A Unique Braided Slit Kate Kasin Ribbed Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The knit details on this mid-length skirt are so stunning that it almost looks hand-made, but no one has to know that you found it on Amazon instead of in a funky little boutique. It features ribbed acrylic polyester fabric, a cool twist accent, and an eye-catching front slit. And did I mention that it also costs less than 30 bucks? — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 15

25 This Batwing Sweater Dress For Staying Cozy While Looking Super Stylish Mansy Batwing Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon More than 6,500 people have expressed their love for this long-sleeved sweater dress. “Get this dress. Not disappointing,” said one shopper. “PERFECT fit! Thick, good-quality fabric,” said another. The batwing-style sleeves, self-tie waist, mini length, deep-V neckline, and soft sweater fabric take this sultry dress to the next level. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 26

26 This Wide Brim Fedora That Goes With Everything Lanzom Wide Brim Fedora Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you think you’re not a hat person, this felt fedora may just convert you. The wide brim, polyester wool blend construction, and faux leather band combine to create a style that can be dressed up or down all year long. And you can score it for under $20. (Yes, you read that correctly.) — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 20

27 This Turtleneck Sweater With An Asymmetrical Hemline ANRABESS Batwing Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Several shoppers mention the onslaught of compliments they receive when they wear this asymmetrical turtleneck sweater. The high-low hem makes it easy to style, and the long batwing sleeves and thick viscose blend fabric keep you chic and comfortable. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 33

28 This Plaid High-Waisted Skirt In A Chic Wool Blend MakeMeChic Plaid High-Waisted Mini Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of having Cher’s digital closet from Clueless, well, I can’t help you there. But I can offer this high-waisted plaid skirt, which is totally something she would rock with a pair of knee-high socks. It features a 100% polyester constriction, slim fit, high-waisted fit, and mini length that hits at the top of the thigh. — Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large — Available colors: 36

29 This Knit Cardigan That Makes Layering Easy Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Jersey Stitch Open-Front Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Layering season has officially arrived, but the question is, are your cardis ready? If you could use a sweater refresh, this longline ribbed cardigan is a great option. The polyester, acrylic, and nylon fabric feels amazing against your skin, and the two oversized pockets give you storage and a spot to keep your hands toasty. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 28

30 These Chelsea Booties In A Bold Cheetah Print Chooka Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $36 See On Amazon Brighten up a cold and dreary day with these 100% rubber Chelsea booties. They have a durable waterproof design, so they’re perfect for both rain and snow. The faux-fur lining surrounds your foot in plush fabric, and the bold cheetah print design keeps things interesting. — Available sizes: 6 — 11 — Available colors: 5

31 This Polo Sweater That’s Cropped & Oversized CHYRII Oversized Polo Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Puff sleeves, a cropped and oversized fit, a pointed polo collar — all of these details combine for a look that’s both casual and effortlessly cool. This long-sleeved sweater is made from arctic velvet wool blend fabric that’s soft, stretchy, and warm. The shorter length makes it easy to tuck into high-waisted pants. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 17

32 This Hoodie Dress That’s Sporty Yet Chic The Drop Iona Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Doesn’t this hoodie dress look like something you’d want to live in? The thick sweatshirt fabric is made from a cotton, modal, and elastane blend, and the relaxed fit skims your body for comfort and casual style. A drawstring hood, two side slits at the hemline, and ribbed cuffs add classic details. — Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large — Available colors: 12

33 This Blanket Scarf That Feels Like A Cozy Hug Dimore Oversized Blanket Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon When the wind is blowing and you’d rather be curled up in your cozy bed, consider bringing a part of your bed along with you. The oversized design of this blanket scarf keeps your neck and chest warm, and the versatile design can be worn in a variety of ways. Cashmere-like acrylic fabric is soft and durable. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 10

34 This Faux-Fur Vest That Makes A Stylish Statement Tanming Faux Fur Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon No, this faux-fur vest does not cost as much as your rent. Not even close. For just $30, you can get a statement piece that not only keeps you warm and comfortable but also instantly upgrades any outfit. Choose from three gorgeous colors. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 3

35 This Quilted Tote Bag With Glam Gold Chains Montana West Quilted Tote With Chain Strap Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can’t get much more chic than this quilted handbag. The diamond lattice quilted pattern adds style and texture, and the gold-tone chain and hardware accents bring understated glam. The spacious interior and zipper closure holds all of your essentials and keeps them secure all day long. A back zipper pocket offers even more storage options. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 11

36 This Square-Neck Dress That You’ll Love Accessorizing LALAGEN Long Sleeve Square Neck Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This simple long-sleeved dress was made to be accessorized. The square neck keeps it from being too basic, and the ribbed polyester spandex fabric fits close to the body for a sleek effect. Throw on a pair of suede knee-high boots and a floppy felt hat to complete the look. One reviewer raves this dress is as comfy as “wearing a tee shirt.” — Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large — Available colors: 12

37 These High-Top Sneakers With A Faux-Fur Lining yageyan High Top Canvas Sneakers $26 See On Amazon Cold winter weather doesn’t mean you have to abandon your favorite pair of kicks. These high-top canvas sneakers have a plush lining in the insoles and around the ankles so your feet stay warm and dry no matter how chilly it is outside. Non-slip rubber soles keep you planted firmly on the ground. — Available sizes: 5 — 11 — Available colors: 16

38 This Versatile Piece That’s A Cardi/Jacket Combo ANRABESS Open Front Cardigan Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon Not quite a cardigan, not quite a jacket, this open-front sweater coat is a must when the temperature starts to drop. It features a viscose, nylon, and polyester blend fabric that’s warm but won’t weigh you down. The draped open front brings elegance, and the longer knee-length fit adds coverage. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 21

39 This Cashmere Blend Beanie That’s Ultra Luxurious QUEENFUR Cashmere Beanie With Fur Pom Amazon $18 See On Amazon The cashmere blend fabric of this knit pom pom beanie makes it seem like something you’d feel guilty about dropping such a huge chunk of change on later. But with a price that falls under $20, you can enjoy supreme softness guilt-free. The faux-fur pom pom is removable, so you have more ways to wear it. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 17