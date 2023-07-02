These Cute, Comfy Shoes Are Amazon's Best Sellers Of The Season

There’s a good chance your footwear collection could use a major overhaul. From running sneakers to beach sandals, and comfortable heels that don’t sacrifice style, it's important to take inventory of what you have and make some updates every season. Luckily, Amazon offers up a ton of affordable shoe options that are cute, comfy, and most importantly, backed by rave reviews from real shoppers who’ve helped them become best-sellers.

Ahead, keep scrolling to meet your new favorite pair of shoes. Chances are you’ll end up adding more than just one to your shopping cart.

1 These Popular Lace-Up Loafers That Are Incredibly Lightweight Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $43 See On Amazon The super lightweight fabric and easy slip-on shape of these loafers are perfect for long days on your feet. Just ask the 100,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star review. Featuring a flexible rubber sole and elastic laces, these shoes are guaranteed to be comfortable and are great for traveling — just ask the over 95,000 reviewers who gave them a solid five stars. Available sizes: 10-Toddler — 12 Adult

Available colors: 71

2 These Slides That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Walking On Clouds BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These best-selling slippers are designed with a 1.7-inch thick sole cushioning and have compression support for ultimate comfort. The rubber sole is lightweight and has anti-slip traction, making these a great choice to keep by the shower or next to the front door for quick errands. “These sandals are so cushy and soft it's like walking on a cloud! My feet never hurt when I use these sandals,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

Available colors: 16

3 This Pair Of Wildy-Popular Sandals That Can Be Worn Anywhere Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon $38 See On Amazon Comfortable enough for sightseeing and lightweight enough to pack, these popular sandals come in plenty of different colors and patterns that will match almost any ensemble in your suitcase. The straps are made from a quick-drying fabric material, while the sole is crafted from durable rubber that has ample arch support. Plus, it’s backed by a 4.7-star rating. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 45

4 These Running Sneakers Made From Recycled Materials adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a superior pair of running shoes, these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers come highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers thanks to their flexible and lightweight design. The sole is lined with cushioned memory foam that molds to the shape of your feet for an incredible amount of comfort. The best part? Each pair is crafted from sustainability-sourced materials to eliminate plastic waste. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 39

5 These Versatile Everyday Sandals That Also Come In Wide Sizes CHIONAIRE Cork Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with suede insoles and a cork footbed, these versatile sandals have adjustable straps to secure the perfect fit for long days on your feet. There’s a subtle platform for a little extra height and they come in a slew of neutral colors that are easy to style with just about any outfit in your closet. Plenty of shoppers love that this shoe comes in a wide range of sizes, including wide. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 20

6 These Best-Selling Slides That Are Totally Waterproof FUNKYMONKEY Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a pair of waterproof shoes for the beach or pool, or to keep next to the shower, these best-selling slides have got you covered. They are crafted from EVA rubber and are 100 percent waterproof while still having an anti-skid outsole for good traction and arch support. The adjustable straps make these sandals top-rated, and over 38,000 reviewers gave them five out of five stars. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 54

7 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Take Up Next To No Space In Your Work Tote Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cute ballet flats are great for keeping in your work tote or in your car when you want to slip into something comfy and ditch your heels. The timeless design features a rounded toe and is made from soft faux leather material. Snag them in bright red or a classic black, or take a walk on the wild side with the leopard print. They also come in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5— 15

Available colors: 26

8 These Stylish Flatform Sandals That You Can Wear With Dresses Or Jeans Soda Topic Espadrilles Flatform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These flatform sandals are equal parts fashionable as they are functional. They have an ankle strap with silver hardware and a cork wedge that will pair perfectly with any dress or skirt in your wardrobe. Tons of reviewers note how comfortable they are and even called them “an absolute must-have.” Available sizes: 5.5— 11

Available colors: 21

9 This Flip Flops With Major Arch Support KuaiLu Yoga Foam Flip Flops Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s rare that flip-flops can provide any sort of support, but this highly-rated pair has so much arch support and is actually designed to relieve foot pain. “Love these shoes, fit my feet perfectly, and give me support to relieve pain in my lower back,” one reviewer explained. The footbed is crafted with memory foam that is cushioned and flexible. There are so many great colors to choose from, including a preppy stripe print that can liven up any outfit. Available sizes: 5— 11

Available colors: 23

10 These Walking Sandals That Can Help With Plantar Fasciitis KuaiLu Walking Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, these walking sandals are about to become your new favorite shoes. They are designed with contoured arch support, wide straps, and a cushioned sole that all contribute to extreme comfort. They’re also water-resistant, so they’ll be a good choice if you get caught in a rainstorm. Whether you’re heading to the beach or exploring on vacation, you’ll never want to take these shoes off. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 15

11 These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Are So Cushiony Weweya Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Built from a 1.5-inch thick sole cushioning, these cloud slides are surprisingly lightweight. The ergonomic design is made for all-day comfort and they also have non-slip soles that are key for safety. The waterproof material is so easy to clean, making them perfect to wear wherever vacation takes you. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5— 15-16

Available colors: 17

12 These Stylish Cowboy Boots That’ll Help You Stand Out At Your Next Concert Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you’re going to the Era’s tour, these cowboy boots are a favorite amongst the Swifties. They are also equally cute to wear with a pair of jeans and a sweater for a super chic day look. The silhouette hits above the knees and is designed with a low-block heel for stability and comfort. They’re also available in a slew of sizes, including narrow and wide. Available sizes: 5— 13

Available colors: 15

13 A Pair Of Stylish Low-Heeled Sandals That Will Never Go Out Style DREAM PAIRS Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the office, a party, or going to dinner, these ankle-strap sandals feature a low-block heel that is about three inches high for the perfect amount of height. They are dubbed best-seller amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers for their vast color assortment, major comfort, and timeless design that’s also available in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 28

14 These Cork Bed Sandals That Are So Much Cheaper Than Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Women's Cork Bed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon The insoles of these cork bed sandals are designed from 100% genuine suede. The double-banded design has adjustable straps that look just like Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price — making it even more appealing to buy more than one color. They’re also available in wider sizes, and some colors are available in vegan suede. Over 39,000 shoppers gave them a five-star rating. Available sizes: 6— 13

Available colors: 21

15 These Stylish Sandals With A Cushion Insole Reef Cushion Vista Sandals Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you’re looking to trade in your traditional everyday summer sandals for a pair with a little extra height, these platform shoes are a must. The insole is made with a super plush cushioned insole that is durable and comfortable for all-day wear. They come in a slew of neutral classic colors, but the all-black style is a must to match everything in your closet. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 11

16 This Pair Of Quick-Drying Sandals For The Beach Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Teva flip-flops feature straps made from a quick-drying fabrication that is also designed from recycled plastic for a sustainable yet stylish choice. The lightweight insole is made from a flexible foam that forms the shape of your foot for maximum comfort. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 23

17 A Pair Of Sporty & Secure Sandals For On-The-Go Wear Skechers Sport Sandals Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re partaking in water sports or are constantly on the go, these sporty sandals feature a super comfortable strap that keeps your foot secure all day long. If you want to prevent your feet from feeling uncomfortable on hot days, these shoes may be key — due to their durable rubber sole, they’ll be free from slipping and sliding. Available sizes: 5— 12 Wide

Available colors: 8

18 These Essential Thong Sandals You’ll Reach For Year After Year Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal Amazon $13 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any more classic than these essential thong sandals that have a minimalistic design that you can wear year after year. The neutral sole comes with your choice of an array of colored bands to choose from ranging from yellow to light pink. Whether you’re on the hunt for an affordable new summer shoe or want to keep a pair in your car to have on hand for pedicures, you can’t go wrong with these. Available sizes: 5— 15

Available colors: 9

19 These Stylish Slide Sandals With A Cozy Cushioned Insole FITORY Slip-On Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These slide sandals are so practical and stylish you’ll never want to take them off. They have a soft insole to keep you comfortable and a rubber sole with a ridged grip for sturdy traction on any surface. And you can easily slide them on and off, which makes them perfect to wear for a casual night out. They’re also easy to throw in a suitcase for travel. Available sizes: 6— 11

Available colors: 9

20 A Pair Of Crocs With An Adjustable Strap & Extra Tread Crocs Unisex-Adult All Terrain Clogs with Adjustable Heel Strap Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in unisex sizes, these wildly popular clogs by Crocs have an adjustable heel strap so you can secure the perfect fit to your foot. The waterproof shoe is seasonless and is made from a lightweight and comfortable EVA rubber that has ventilation holes for extra breathability. The outsoles of these Crocs offer extra traction, making them great to wear outdoors. Available sizes: 6— 12

Available colors: 30

21 These Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers That Are So Affordable Epic Step Canvas Sneakers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Chances are your footwear collection could use a new pair of fresh white kicks, and these canvas sneakers are a no-brainer when it comes to a budget-friendly pick. The bottom sole is made out of a nonslip rubber that provides tons of traction, while the inside has a supportive cushioned sole for comfort. If you’re looking for a pop of color, these sneakers come in a slew of bold and neon hues to brighten up any outfit. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 30

22 These Jeweled Sandals That Will Elevate Any Simple Outfit Alicegana Jeweled Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These ankle-strap sandals are adorned with silver studs and rhinestones that will instantly elevate any outfit. Don’t be fooled — just because they are super stylish doesn’t mean that they aren’t practical. The bottom features a textured sole to provide anti-skid traction, while the upper part is designed from soft, flexible, and lightweight leather that is so comfortable. Available sizes: 4.5— 11

Available colors: 8

23 These Elastic Strap Sandals That Have Ankle Support Dream Pairs Elastic Strap Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon The elastic criss-cross straps on these gladiator sandals are great for ankle support during long days on your feet, and bring an overall stylish vibe to this shoe. There’s a hidden wedge for a little added height making this a great option to pair with long skirts or maxi dresses. Available sizes: 5— 11

Available colors: 9

24 These H-Band Sandals Are An Excellent Designer Dupe The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can’t scroll past your Instagram feed without seeing a fashion influencer wearing their H-sandals — and these under-$35 slides from Amazon are a great dupe. They come in a ton of colors, both bold and neutral, have a leather sole, and are great for throwing on no matter what the day may bring. Of course, you can also wear them for a night out on the town. Available sizes: 5— 13

Available colors: 21

25 A Pair Of Laceless Slip-On Sneakers With Tons Of Stellar Reviews Blowfish Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these laceless slip-on sneakers for their comfort, ease, and lightweight fit. The pull-on design makes for easy on-and-off and the bottom has a rubber sole for excellent traction. Reviewers note that they hold up well after washing them in the washing machine, which is another plus. “I’ve washed some of them several times and they are still in great shape,” one person explained. Available sizes: 6— 11

Available colors: 60

26 These Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers That Will Match With Any Outfit ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for casual everyday kicks that match everything, consider yourself covered. These lace-up sneakers are made from a breathable canvas upper and durable rubber outsole. The brand notes these shoes are suited for running, shopping, driving, or even low-impact workouts. Over 26,000 customers decided to give them a five-star rating, noting how affordable they are. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 30

27 These Comfortable Walking Slip-On Sneakers That Plenty Of Reviewers Have Bought More Than 1 Pair Of TIOSEBON Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon You won’t mind being on your feet all day thanks to these comfortable walking slip-on sneakers. The shoe itself is crafted from a lightweight and breathable material that is super flexible. It doesn’t get comfier than the memory foam insole that makes you feel like you’re walking on clouds. They’re so popular that plenty of reviewers admitted to owning multiple pairs. They’re also available in wide. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

28 These Sneakers That Have A Gold Statement Chain LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These fashion sneakers feature a mesh fly knit upper and an air cushion sole. If the statement gold chain is not your thing, there are a few styles available that have laces instead. The rubber sole is thick enough to provide sturdy anti-skid traction and has excellent compression. The neon yellow and tie-dye hues are great if you want to make your kicks the star of the show. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 35

29 These Flip-Flops That Will Take You From The Beach To Brunch Reef Cushion Breeze Flip-Flop Amazon $40 See On Amazon These flip-flops feature excellent arch support and have a comfortable cushion that’ll make them hard to take off. The thong straps are made with a subtle handstitched design and provide sturdy traction no matter the surface. Whether you’re heading to brunch or to the sandy beach, your feet will feel safe and protected. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

30 These Lug Sole Heels That Are Surprisingly Comfy Soda Open Toe Block Heel Sandals with Adjustable Ankle Strap Amazon $33 See On Amazon These lug sole sandals have 2.75-inch block heel that is accompanied by a platform to offset the height for a surprisingly comfortable fit that you can walk all day in. They are crafted from a flexible rubber material that won’t dig into your ankle and will instantly make a statement no matter what you style them with. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 12

31 These Sandals With An Insole Crafted From A Yoga Mat Muboliy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more unique than this pair of sandals that have an insole made from a cushioned yoga mat. Not only are they great for arch support, but the straps are crafted from a quick-drying material, with a padded back strap for more support. There’s also a hook-and-loop closure to keep these sandals from slipping off. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 11

32 A Pair Of Walking Sandals That Have Adjustable Straps MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon Plenty of Amazon shoppers agree that these walking sandals are so comfortable, even after long hours of use. They have adjustable straps to help make sure they fit correctly and are flexible enough to fit in a suitcase or a tote bag with ease. Whether you’re hiking or sitting poolside, these sandals are versatile no matter what your summer plans are. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 19

33 This Pair Of Classic Mule Loafers To Elevate Your Office Style DREAM PAIRS Flat Mules Amazon $36 See On Amazon These mules have a timeless design that will never go out of style and work for nearly any occasion. They are made from soft faux leather and feature gold hardware to give them some edge. Pair these with trousers or jeans for the office or wear them with a sun dress for a casual look. It’s worth noting that the brand recommends sizing down if you are in-between sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

34 A Pair Of Water-Resistant Sneakers That Are As Classic As They Come FRACORA PU Leather Casual Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These casual sneakers are made from a water-resistant faux leather material that’s super easy to clean. Just simply wipe off any dirt with a wet cloth, and these kicks will look brand new. The nonslip outer sole features a rigid texture for durable traction that provides stability. “I wore them in Paris walking up and down the hills and steps of Montmartre, they are stylish and comfortable. And easy to clean. They're a staple in my wardrobe,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 1