These Cute Lightweight Tops & Dresses Fit Everyone Really Nicely & Are Under $35

Summer is just around the corner which means it’s time to start outfit planning. Whether you’re gonna be relaxing by the pool or having a picnic in the park, you’ll probbaly want some new fun pieces to model.

Finding a cute top or dress that fits you just right can be pretty time consuming and if you do manage to find one, odds are that it’s a bit out of budget.

That’s not the case for these Amazon finds. With great size ranges,gorgeous designs, and affordable prices, I’m sure that nearly everyone will find something to love. I’ve included comfy maxi dresses that can be worn everyday, lace-trimmed tank tops for a bit of a twist, and even some lightweight cardigans that double as beach coverups.

So to avoid spending hours at the mall only to leave with a few items, keep scrolling for 40 options under $40.

1 This Chiffon Blouse With Fun Textured Polka Dots Blooming Jelly Chiffon Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon This blouse’s subtle polka dots make it a bit more eyecatching than a plain chiffon top. Available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions (neither of which are see-through), the textured design is a perfect way to dress up a pair of jeans or denim shorts. The long sleeves are not tight at the wrist and can be buttoned up to a three-quarter length. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 23

2 A Crochet Cardigan For Those Cool Summer Nights Gnpolo Lightweight Open Knit Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This crochet cardigan might just become your most used piece this season. Its open front design makes it easy to throw over a dress, tank, or even a bikini as a coverup. The knitted material will give you a bit of warmth on those cool nights while also adding some texture to your oufit. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 8

3 This Cap Sleeve T-Shirt With A Ton Of Style Options MEROKEETY Casual Cap Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This is the kind of shirt you’ll want to grab in a few colors to have around just in case. The batwing sleeves make the top even more lightweight than the breathable polyester already does. Dress it up with a pair of slacks or keep it casual by tucking it into your favorite pair of jeans. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 32

4 This Flowy Chiffon Tank With Adjustable Straps SUNAELIA Chiffon Cami V Neck Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made with a chiffon-like polyester fabric, this V-neck tank is an elevated casual look that pairs amazingly with jeans. With a double lining, this top remains opaque but has tons of movement, especially around the hem. The plunging V-neck shows just the right amount of skin, and the sweet spaghetti straps are adjustable. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 27

5 A Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Dress That’s Perfect For A Hot Summer Day AlvaQ Button Down Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon For those humid days when you just want to throw on the lightest thing possible and be out the door, this spaghetti strap dress will keep you looking and feeling cool. The button down and v-neck details will go seamlessly with both a pair of sneakers and heels. Adjust the straps to have it fit exactly to your liking. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 28

6 This Upgraded Version of a T-Shirt Dress With A Belted Waist MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This tie-waist dress hits right at the knee and is formal enough to wear to the office but comfy enough that you won’t be squirming in the heat all day. Although it’s lightweight, you don’t have to worry about it being see-through and, best of all, it has two side pockets which everyone knows is the secret to every great dress. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 24

7 This Oversized T-Shirt Dress That’s Soft Enough To Sleep In Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This t-shirt dress is so soft that you might just choose to wear it as a nightgown instead. If you do decide that it’s too good not to show off, however, throw on some sneakers or sandals to complete the casual but cute look. The dress is a smidge longer in the back and has two small side slits so you can move around without worry. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 12

8 This Lightweight Cardigan That Can Double As A Beach Coverup GRECERELLE Casual Lightweight Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you want to stay protected against those strong UV rays or didn’t expect that post-dinner walk to be so brisk, this lightweight crochet cardigan is a stylish way to cover up. Get the black one to match with everything or add some summer color with one of the brighter options like mint green. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 15

9 This Airy Cardigan That Adds A Carefree Vibe To Any Outfit Chicgal Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those transitional weather days, it’s hard to beat this airy cardigan. Made of a chiffon fabric that’s so breezy and loose-fitting, this layering piece is just the thing you need to add some texture, movement, and pattern to a basic tank or tee. Available in over 40 colors and patterns, this Amazon favorite piece has over 22,000 five-star reviews for its ability to elevate any look. Available Sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available Styles: 44

10 An Adorable Mini Dress With A Sweetheart Neckline YOBECHO Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Between the ruffles, neckline, and cap sleeves, this mini dress will make you look as sweet as honey. The side zipper makes it easy to slip on and strip of ruched material at the waist gives the dress a bit of shape. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 11

11 A Loose Fit T-Shirt That’s Perfect For Running Errands In Jescakoo Crewneck Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a new everyday essential, this crewneck will do you well. With 35% rayon and 5% spandex, the soft and stretchy material is comfy enough to throw on for just about everything. The thick band around the neckline adds a little something different to the otherwise classic tee. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 14

12 A V-Neck T-Shirt With Dolman Sleeves That Add A Classy Touch SAMPEEL Short Sleeve Dolman T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This is a bit of an upgrade from your ordinary t-shirt. The v-neck and flowly sleeves make it cute enough to pair with some jeans and heels while its soft material makes it the perfect match for a pair of leggings. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 23

13 A Sweet Ruffled Dress With Flounce Sleeves SheIn Shirred Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t plan your next date night without this dress in mind. The square neck keeps it elegant while the ruffles on the sleeves and bottom make it fun. Drop the sleeves for an off-the-shoulder look or keep them on to feel like you’re a character in Bridgerton. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 18

14 A Unique Lace Top That Screams Spring Dokotoo V Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sweet top has a bit of everything. The unique sleeves, lace borders, and subtle pompoms all blend together to make it the perfect put-together look for the office or a dinner. The faded pastel color options are a great way to welcome spring or summer. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 15

15 This Fun Mini Dress With An Adorable Side Bow Relipop Printed Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This wrap dress is a great day-to-night piece. When you have a full day ahead of you, put on its flowy sleeves and ruffles and hop out the door. Choose from floral, polka dot, and even a cheetah option. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 31

16 An Effortless Flowly Dress With Side Pockets DouBCQ Flowy Pleated Loose Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The large side pockets on this dress will save you on the days when you just don’t feel like carrying a purse. Drop in your essentials and be comfy all day in its rayon and spandex material. Plus, the elegant pleats make it look like you put in more effort than you really did. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 30

17 This Flared Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is one of the many gems that the Amazon Essentials brand has to offer. This v-neck dress is made of stretchy material that makes it clear why its an essential while its flowly hem and sleeves make it gorgeous enough for any night out on the town. Available Sizes: Small – 6X-Large

Available Styles: 16

18 A Breathable Striped Button-Up With Oversized Cuffed Sleeves HOTAPEI Striped Short Sleeve Button Down Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tuck this comfy button up in as a casual lunch look or wear it open over a bathing suit on a beach day. Its breathable material will make it comfy in either event. The colorblock stripes and bright color options make it a fun way to switch up your style this summer. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 31

19 A Striped Tank With Wide Straps WEESO V Neck Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those who love a sporty look, you’ll appreciate the wide border on this tank’s neckline. The fabric has been upgraded to assure that the striped colors do not fade or blend into eachother. Throw this on as an upgrade to your simple solid-colored tank tops. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 14

20 A Casual But Elegant Tank With A Curved Hem Daily Ritual Jersey Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon If the sun is a bit too hot to handle, don’t even take a second to look at your closet when you can grab this super lightweight tank and know that you’re making the right choice. The curved hem adds a bit of flow for even more breathability and the eleastic material will keep you cool all day long. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 11

21 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With A Waist Tie MEROKEETY Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a dressier look that’s still comfier to be in, this ruched dress is the go-to choice. Tie the side as tight or loose as you want and cuff the sleeves to make it a bit more casual. There’s a style option for every occassion. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 23

22 A Pleated Tunic Top With The Sweetest Lace Detailing At The Neckline Ahlaray Lace Pleated Tunic Tops Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tunic top is made from a breathable, lightweight rayon/spandex blend, but that isn’t the only reason this top is so airy and flowy. Underneath the sweet lace detail at the neckline, this top has a series of pleats that add tons of movement to the longline garment. It drapes beautifully and won’t cling to your body. Available Sizes: Medium – 4X

Available Styles: 24

23 A Maxi Skirt With A Comfortable Elastic Waist Bluetime Leopard Print Long Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is as lightweight as it can get. The chiffon material and flowy design makes it so breathable that you’ll feel as though you’re wearing a mini. You also don’t have to worry about any tightness on the waist. The band is elastic and can be tightened with the drawstring as you please. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 18

24 This Tank Maxi Dress Perfect For Any Last Minute Plans Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you want to pair it with sneakers for a museum stroll or heeled sandals for a dinner date, the possibility for this tank maxi dress are endless. The rayon and elastic blend make it sretchy and comfy enough for any outing. If you’re on the taller side, don’t worry about it hitting at an awkward point. Reviewers reported the dress to be long enough for those over even 5’11’’. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 17

25 A Tank Top With Beautiful Lace Details XIEERDUO Lace Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon At just $20, this top is proof that you don’t have to break the bank for a gorgeous piece that can be used time and time again. While the lace sleeves and neckline give this top a classy look, the material makes you feel as though you’re just wearing any old stretchy tank top. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 29

26 An Elegant Chiffon Blouse With Balloon Sleeves Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The balloon sleeves on this chiffon blouse will take any outfit up a notch. The material doesn’t have any stretch but is flowly and lightweight enough for you to still feel comfortable. Add this timeless piece to your wardrobe now. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 26

27 This Classic Ribbed Tank Top With Button Closure MEROKEETY V Neck Henley Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Throw this classic but cute ribbed tank top on for a baseball game or even to a quick lunch. The soft cotton is not see-through (even the white one) and the three buttons can be worn open or closed. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 28

28 This Collared Beach Coverup With Side Splits Ekouaer Lightweight Collared Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This collared beach coverup is perfect for when you want to step off the sand and still look presentable to grab lunch off the boardwalk. The three-quarter sleeves and slit sides will keep you feeling cool while still protexting you from UVs. Plus, the high-low design will keep you covered just where you want to be. Grab one in one of the many fun prints and wide range of sizes. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Styles: 45

29 A Chiffon Wrap Dress With Subtle Polka Dots BTFBM Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon While this is a faux wrap dress (meaning you can’t completely unwrap it), the size options make it possible to find one that fits just right so you wouldn’t want to tighten it anyway. The adorable layered ruffles and front bow tie makes it perfect for date night. The entire dress is lined minus the sleeves, giving them a unique look. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 13

30 A Plus Size Wrap Top With A Peplum Effect Romwe Floral Print Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon This peplum blouse adds some shape to any plain outfit. Depending on which style you choose, you can score a button up version or one with flounce sleeves for just around $30. Tighten it to the size you want and hop out the door for date night. Available Sizes: 0X – 4X-Large Plus

Available Styles: 13

31 This Fancy Chiffon Top That Comes In A Bunch Of Prints MLEBR Long Sleeve V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon The ruched sleeves on this chiffon blouse are a subtle detail that make it a bit more put-together. The long sleeves make it perfect for a chilly night while the v-neck and lightweight feel still make it suitable for summer. The body of the blouse is lined so you don’t have to worry about it being transparent. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 27

32 A V-Neck Blouse With A Front Tie & Bell Sleeves luvamia V Neck 3/4 Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The three-quarter bell sleeves on this button-up blouse give it an effortless look that’s great for both day and night. Tie up the bottom hem to give the top some dimension and even make it a bit more cropped to go with skirts. Grab it in a fun colorblock option or even a texured polka dot version. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 29

33 This Midi Wrap Skirt With A High Side Slit Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The side slit on this midi skirt and and a bit of an oceanside breeze will have you looking and feeling like an old Hollywood movie star. Adjust the tie waist and pair it with a crop top or tucked in blouse. Choose from pastel cheetah prints, bright florals, or sweet polka dots. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 21

34 A Lace-Trimmed Tank Top To Balance Out A Casual Pair Of Jeans BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you already have a fun color or pattern going on on the bottom but still want to add a little something, reach for this lace-trimmed tank top. The v-neck has a relaxed fit and feel with its polyester and spandex blend. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 19

35 This Cotton Button-Up With A High-Low Hem Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The slightly faded color options for this button-up cotton shirt give the piece a lived-in and relaxed vibe. Reviewers report that the cotton is not too thin or thick and doesn’t wrinkle easily. That makes it the perfect choice for when you want to quickly run out the door on a hot day. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 17

36 This Plus Size Sheer Kimono That’s Perfect For Lounging Poolside IN'VOLAND Chiffon Kimono Amazon $24 See On Amazon A chiffon kimono is neccessary for when you want to cover up a bit but still want to feel as though you’re just wearing your bikini or tank top. The sheer material is easy to carry around in beach bags or purses when you need it. As comfortable as it is, the cuffed sleeves still manage to make it look put-together. Available Sizes: 16 Plus – 24 Plus

Available Styles: 12

37 A Plaid Maxi Skirt With Pockets ZESICA Plaid High Waist Flowy Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon If this plaid maxi skirt doesn’t scream picnic, I don’t know what does. The tiered detailing and a-line hem will go perfectly with a pair of heeled sandals or even simple flip-flops. The skirt is meant to fit higher on your waist, but thanks to its elastic band, you can play around with the styling. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 18

38 A High-Neck Babydoll Tunic Top Angashion Ruffle High Neck Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This high-neck babydoll blouse is an essential for any office day. Pair with a simple cardigan when the AC is blasting or rock it as is letting the adorable cap sleeves give you a bit of air. The tiered layers and pleated hem give the material dimension and bounce. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 30

39 This Button-Up Midi Dress With A Ton Floral and Stripe Designs Angashion Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon A button-up midi dress makes it easy to transition from a lunch date with the family to a dinner date at night. Just change or shoes (or don’t) and you’ll be golden. While the straps are adjustable on every one, the buttons aren’t functional in all of the style options. If you do want to open the piece up, opt for either Navy Blue 2, Red, White 1 or Yellow 1. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 36

40 A Classic Utility Style Blouse That’s Super Lightweight Lark & Ro Georgette Long Sleeve Utility Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon This long-sleeve utility blouse could work as a great formal piece for a meeting or as a warmer option for a late dinner. The top features two chest pockets, button closure, and subtle pleats on the back. Tuck it into a skirt or let the rounded hem flow freely. Available Sizes: 0 – 2

Available Styles: 3

41 This Ruffled Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress Naggoo Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This wrap dress is all about the flow. The ruffled hem will flounce in the breeze and the short bell-like sleeves add a cute touch. The dress ties at the side but can also be worn completely open as a beach coverup. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Styles: 25