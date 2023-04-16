These Cute Shoes Have Super-High Reviews On Amazon Because They're So Damn Comfortable

Boasting over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these ballet flats are the ones to get if you’re in the market for a new pair. Featuring a synthetic leather upper, these shoes have an elasticized topline, flexible outsole, and a pillow-like heel design for a cushy fit. Not to mention, its delicate, rounded-toe silhouette quickly adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

One reviewer wrote: “These have a very cushioned footbed, color as expected, wide enough for my feet, and cannot tell that they are synthetic, not leather. I will definitely buy again. They are better than the high-end leather flats I bought for $65.”