These Cute Shoes Have Super-High Reviews On Amazon Because They're So Damn Comfortable

These comfy shoes are cute to boot.

Wearing a pair of uncomfortable shoes can be, well, a pain. Not only can they cause pinching and blisters, but the discomfort can often ruin a good time — ever have to cut a night short because of tight shoes? Been there. Thankfully, Amazon has tons of highly-rated comfy kicks that not only feel great but look great, too. From cushioned sole pumps that work well for an easy, breezy dressed-up look to soft, fuzzy slippers that can be worn both in the home and out, these cute shoes have super-high reviews on Amazon because they’re so damn comfortable. Take it from us (and Amazon reviewers); these shoes are worth adding to your cart.

1

These Flexible, Cushioned Flats That Are So Breathable

Give your feet a break from too-tight heels by slipping them into these comfy crochet flats with over 1,200 five-star ratings. Made with breathable mesh lace, extra padding, and a durable sole, these delicate ballet flats are so flexible that they can be folded in half (psst, this means they’ll easily fit into handbags and totes when you’re on the go). Available in a handful of go-with-everything colors, like pink, beige, and black, these shoes are a must-have.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

2

These Platform Sneakers With Elastic Laces

Easily elevate any outfit by throwing on these platform sneakers with a hidden removable wedge insole. These offer excellent ankle support and are made with elastic laces that help reduce pressure on the foot. Worn with tapered jeans or styled with a plaid tennis skirt, these sneakers fit the bill. Nearly 4,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

3

These Knit Pointed-Toe Flats With A Flexible Insole

If your wardrobe lacks a pair of chic shoes that feels as good as they look, pick up these pretty pointed-toe flats. Lightweight and breathable, these knit loafers have a mesh upper and a flexible insole system to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Wear with wide-leg jeans for a laidback, casual look, or pair with matchstick pants and a striped top for a more sophisticated vibe.

  • Available colors: 41
  • Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

4

A Pair Of Cute Chelsea Boots With A Chunky Heel

Lug sole boots can often feel heavy and clunky, but not these. Elastic gore sides and pull tabs make these Chelsea boots easy to pull on and off, and a waterproof upper means your feet won’t get soaked even during inclement weather. Its thick rubber 2.3-inch heel adds just the right amount of height, and its anti-skid sole will help prevent you from slipping. Worn with jeans or paired with leggings, these comfy yet cute shoes can do it all.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

5

These Cult-Fave Ballet Flats That Feature Pillowy Cushioning

Boasting over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these ballet flats are the ones to get if you’re in the market for a new pair. Featuring a synthetic leather upper, these shoes have an elasticized topline, flexible outsole, and a pillow-like heel design for a cushy fit. Not to mention, its delicate, rounded-toe silhouette quickly adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

One reviewer wrote: “These have a very cushioned footbed, color as expected, wide enough for my feet, and cannot tell that they are synthetic, not leather. I will definitely buy again. They are better than the high-end leather flats I bought for $65.”

  • Available colors: 31
  • Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

6

A Pair Of Comfy Wedges With Adjustable Straps

If you love a good open-toe wedge, then these are a must-have. Here’s what these unfussy sandals have to offer: a lightweight 1.5-inch platform that provides you with support and stability without weighing you down, plus adjustable straps for a more customizable fit. Styled with a flowy maxi dress for an easy wedding guest look or paired with faded denim jeans for the perfect spring ensemble, these shoes check off every box. And more than 11,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7

These Chic Leopard Print Flats With A Cushy Sole

We simply cannot get enough of these leopard print flats that have a delicately-pointed toe. Made with a cushioned footbed, flexible anti-slip sole, and a slip-on design, these shoes are comfy and seriously cute. Match them with dressy black pants for a chic look or wear them with ankle jeans during the cooler months.

  • Available colors: 35
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

8

These Beautiful Pumps With A Very Walkable Block Heel

Ditch uncomfortable heels that pinch your toes and replace them with these uber-comfy low chunky heels. These feature a cushy latex insole, an adjustable buckle, and a thick block heel that adds some lift without making you feel like you’re going to topple over. Also available in glittery gold and baby pink, these beautiful floral pointed-toe pumps are great for weddings, dinners, or even casual hangs.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

9

A Popular Pair Of Moccasins Lined With Faux Fur For Extra Coziness

Famous shoe brand Minnetonka knocked it out of the ballpark with these leather moccasins that have over 8,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. They feature a classic design and a sweet tie detail and are lined with faux fur for a comfy, cozy feel. Available in colors like cinnamon, gray, and pink blush, these indoor shoes are definitely a step up from just walking around your house barefoot.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11 Wide

10

These Breathable, Mesh Running Shoes With Over 50,000 Perfect Ratings

From running errands to running on the treadmill, these cushy sneakers get the job done. Made with a breathable mesh upper and a lightweight, padded sole, these versatile sneakers will have your feet feeling supported even after hours of wear. It’s no surprise these have garnered a whopping 50,000 Choose between bright shades that add a pop of color to any outfit or neutral hues that go with everything.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

11

These Adorable Wedge Booties With A Handy Side Zipper

If you have to wrestle with your shoes to get them off at the end of the day, let me tell you there’s a better way. These wedge ankle booties, available in so many shades like taupe, burgundy, and pink, offer up a cute look — no end-of-day struggle required. Its side zippers make it oh-so-easy to pull them on and off, and its hidden low wedge heel adds a bit of height without making you feel wobbly.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

12

These Platform Sandals That Feature A Cork Footbed & A Spongey Outsole

Is there anything more annoying than sandals that pinch, squeeze, and press on your feet? Didn’t think so. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about any of that with these platform sandals that keep comfort at the forefront. Made with vegan leather, these slides feature a bouncy cork sole, a rubber sponge outsole, and snug double straps that help keep your feet in place as you walk.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

13

These High-Top Sneakers Made With A Soft Corduroy Upper

Shoppers can’t get enough of these high-top sneakers that feature a soft, corduroy upper. These have a protective rubber toecap, a non-slip sole to keep you from skidding, and a flexible fit. Boasting over 4,700 five-star ratings, these lightweight shoes are a surefire way to add excitement to your outfits without sacrificing comfort.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

14

These Easy-To-Wear Slides With An Adjustable Double Strap

Slide (see what we did there?) into something more comfortable with these double-strap sandals. Each pair is lightweight, has a contoured footbed that hugs your foot’s curves, and two buckles that can easily be adjusted for a snug fit. Wear these with thick socks for a laidback look around the house or on their own during warm months.

  • Available colors: 55
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

15

These Slide-On Mules In A Chic Print

These pointed shoes feature a timeless mule silhouette with a twist. They have a thick, cushioned sole, breathable fabric lining, and a slip-on design which means you can slide them on and off in a cinch. Available in shades like tan, gray, and black and stylish prints including leopard and faux snakeskin, these mules can take you from work to the weekend, no doubt about it.

  • Available colors: 35
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

16

These Casual Slip-On Tennis Shoes That Are Lace-Free

Every closet needs a pair of comfy, casual tennis shoes — let these be the ones. With over 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, these easy-to-wear shoes are breathable and don’t weigh a ton. Even better? These can be slipped on, which is music to your ears if you hate tying laces or the foot pressure laces sometimes create.

  • Available colors: 50
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

17

These Chic Ballet Flats That Have A Stretchy & Supportive Ankle Strap

Slipped on with a flowy silk skirt or paired with palazzo pants, these highly-rated ballet flats can be worn in countless ways. They’re made with a latex footbed, a soft, flexible sole, and an elastic ankle strap that is both supportive and stylish.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

18

These Low-Top Sneakers With An Anti-Slip Sole

Reach for these low-top canvas sneakers when you want to wear something casual but still want to add some flair to your outfit. These lightweight shoes feature a slip-on design, a cushioned sole, and an anti-slip outsole for more comfortable wear. Wear them while running errands or throw them on for in-office work days — this pair maintains a near-perfect overall rating after nearly 10,000 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I love the cute design, and I love that these are easy to slip on and off! Some shoes like this are impossible to get your heel into, but not these. The back is stretchy so they're easy to get on, but they don't slip on your heel when you're waking around. Love them!!”

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

19

These Durable Sandals Made With Stretchy Straps

These intricately-designed sandals are constructed with flexible, elastic straps, making them comfortable to wear even during long summer days spent out and about. Wear these with loose-fitting rompers for a beachy look, or style them with cut-off shorts for a relaxed weekend vibe.

  • Available colors: 25
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

20

These Comfortable Clogs That Mold To Your Feet Over Time

A dead ringer for more expensive designer versions, these comfy clogs can be worn during any season — style them alone during the spring and summer months or pair them with thick wool socks when the temperatures drop. What makes these so great is that they have handy adjustable straps, suede insoles, and a flexible outsole. Shoppers note the comfort, arch support, and overall cute look of these shoes.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

21

These Romantic Pumps That Have A Low Heel & Padded Insole

Chic and sophisticated, these popular pointed-toe heels feature a latex-padded sole and a low 2-inch heel, making for more comfortable wear. Let them shine with a long, ankle-grazing gown or incorporate them into a pantsuit ensemble for a more traditional look. The rich, ribbed texture of these pumps stand out from other pairs, and they’re tried-and-true with over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “I had originally bought a pair of these for my son’s wedding. I have numerous foot issues, the worst being foot neuropathy, so my footwear choices are slim. I could actually wear these cute little pumps for most of the day! Very comfortable and stylish. They look much more expensive than they are.”

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

22

These Fuzzy Slippers With Suprisingly Top-Notch Arch Support

These super cute slippers are a treat for your feet. These feature a fluffy top strap, high density cushioning, and a textured sole to keep you from sliding around. We especially love that these also offer arch support. Relaxing days spent at home just got so much comfier.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

23

A Pair Of Bejeweled Sandals With An Elastic Ankle Strap

We can’t look at these rhinestone-studded sandals without getting Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” stuck in our heads — they are that glamorous. Even better? They’re super comfy too. Made with a cushy sole, elasticized side straps, and a classic T-strap design, these highly-rated sandals can easily be dressed up or down.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 6 — 10

24

A Pair Of Plush Slippers With A Memory Foam Footbed

You haven’t reached peak levels of cozy until you own a pair of memory foam slippers. Boasting a fabulously soft velour lining, these slippers are great for puttering around the house in or bringing with you while traveling. Featuring over 21,000 five-star ratings, these can also be thrown in the washing machine — just make sure to air dry them flat.

One reviewer wrote: “This is at least the 4th pair of these slippers I've had in the past 6 years. I usually have 2 pairs at a time....one for upstairs and one for downstairs by the entrance door. Very comfortable, not bulky, and comes out like new in the washer. Obviously, I'm a fan.”

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: 5-6 — 13-14

25

These Breathable Sneakers That Have Shock-Absorbing Air Cushioning

Add these running shoes to your collection if you’re looking for a pair that’s both comfy and stylish. These feature a lightweight knit upper, a double air cushion footbed, and a wear-resistant sole. Whether worn to the gym, used for weekend errands, or thrown on with a romper or summery dress, these shoes may just become your new favorite.

  • Available colors: 29
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

26

These Cute Mary Janes Shoes With A Wearable Wedge Heel

These wedge shoes put a modern twist on a classic Mary Jane silhouette. Perfect for trips, dinners, fancy brunches, and more, these shoes have a comfy sole, useful adjustable straps, and a soft bottom that one shopper pointed out doesn’t make a “click click click” sound when you walk. Offered in colors like black, red, and navy, these highly-rated heels are a no-brainer.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 5 — 8.5

27

These Ultra-Chic Waterproof Boots That Will Keep You Dry Even On The Rainiest Of Days

These waterproof Chelsea boots, which have over 15,000 five-star ratings, prove that rain gear can be chic too. These have a more streamlined design compared to other bulkier models and are made with elastic side goring to make them easier to pull on and off. They feature an anti-slip rubber sole and are flexible for a comfy fit, too.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: 4 — 12

28

These Lightweight Boat Shoes Over 94,000 Shoppers Rate 5 Stars

Over 94,000 shoppers have given these lightweight boat shoes five stars and for a good reason. They are super flexible and have soft cotton canvas and elastic laces that move along with your feet. Even better? Each shoe weighs under five ounces, which is excellent if you’re looking for a cute, lightweight shoe to add to your collection.

  • Available colors: 73
  • Available sizes: 8 — 12

29

A Pair Of Fluffy Slippers That Can Be Worn Both Indoors & Outdoors

These fluffy slippers are so comfortable you’ll never want to take them off — which is fine since they can be worn both indoors and outdoors. Also available in dark green, pink, and beige colors, these oh-so-cozy slip-ons feature a fuzzy upper, memory foam insole, and waterproof outsole. Whether worn with pajamas or tapered pants, these are a must-have.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30

These Cute & Highly-Absorbent Memory Foam Slippers

These highly-rated slippers feature an upper made from highly-absorbent terrycloth, a cute oversized bow design, and an insole that has a pillow-like feel thanks to memory foam. Whether slipped on after a bath or shower or worn to walk the dog around the block, these snug slides will have you relaxing in style, and nearly 10,000 shoppers give ‘em five stars.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

31

These Adorable Wedges That Are Great For Wearing Everyday

Step out in style with these super sweet wedge sandals made with handy adjustable side straps. These feature soft lining, a durable rubber sole, and a closed-toe design that protects your toes. Wear with A-line skirts and patterned dresses for an undeniably chic summer look.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

32

These Soft, Round-Toe Ballet Flats Made With Eyelet Detailing

These flats both look (and feel) like a dream. Made with a breathable upper and a memory foam insole, these highly-rated shoes have a delicate floral eyelet design that helps add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Their rounded-toe silhouette makes them wearable with almost anything — go on and give them a try.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

33

These Supportive Flip-Flops With A Shock-Absorbing Footbed

Upgrade your old, worn-out sandals by picking up these ergonomically-designed flip-flops with just the right amount of cushioning and support. Crafted with flexible jelly straps and a shock-absorbing footbed, these sandals are the cream of the crop. These are also loved by over 8,000 shoppers who gave them a five-star rating, so you know they will be good.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: 4 — 43

34

These Highly-Rated Slip-On Sneakers Made With Memory Foam

Need comfy, no-fuss shoes that can take you from work to the weekend? Three words: Slip-on sneakers. These have a stretchy mesh upper and a cloud-like insole. With over 21,000 five-star ratings many shoppers commented comfort and versatility of these lightweight kicks.

  • Available colors: 35
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide