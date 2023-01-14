These Cute Shoes On Amazon Are Really, Really Comfortable & Under $40

With basically no upper limit to how pricey pairs can get, the process of shoe shopping can become a battle between your wallet and those cute sparkly tennies that are just begging to come home with you.

But, what if I told you that peace and shoe shopping can go hand in hand? Thanks to the wide world of Amazon, there are shoes that are amazingly comfortable, super stylish, and most importantly, kind to budgets. Take a peek at the curated selection down below and treat your feet to a cute new pair that feels as good as it looks.

1 These Low-Top Canvas Sneakers In So Many Colors ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a classic look that never goes out of style, look no further than these canvas low-top sneakers. A soft padded insole helps to reduce impact while walking, and a vulcanized rubber outsole prevents slipping. Their breathable canvas material upper comes in a huge array of colors and funky patterns, so there’s an option to go with every outfit. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 - 11

2 A Pair Of Classic Loafers That Help Keep Your Feet Cool Feversole Breathable Knit Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Breathable is the name of the game with these cute knit flats. High-quality mesh fabric allows airflow, preventing feet from getting sweaty, and a durable anti-slip rubber sole offers excellent traction without sacrificing style. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 6 - 9.5

3 These Chelsea Boots That Make Jumping In Puddles Fashion Chooka Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $36 See On Amazon They say a leopard can’t change its spots, and why would you want to? But if the cool spotted print on these chic Chelsea booties is a bit much for you, never fear; it’s available in four additional classic colors. Not only are they fashionable, they’re waterproof, with a plush lining that keeps your feet dry and cozy in all weather. As an added plus, a memory foam insole ensures cushy comfort all day long. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 - 11

4 A Pair Of Walking Shoes With High Rebound Insoles Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $35 See On Amazon With over 50,000 five-star reviews the results are in: you can’t go wrong with a pair of these Skechers walking sneakers. Lightweight and flexible, they sport a breathable mesh upper and are easy to slip on and off. Goga Mat insoles hold up under high-intensity impact, and a soft fabric lining and padded collar prevent uncomfortable rubbing against your ankles. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 -8, including narrow and wide options

5 This Pair Of Chic Ballet Flats That Elevate Any Outfit Shupua Knit Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon A timeless and necessary wardrobe staple that pairs with almost any outfit, this classy pair of knit ballet flats is made from soft and flexible materials for your comfort. A soft-feel cushion protects your feet, while the mesh fabric keeps them ventilated and cool. With so many different color options, you need a pair for every occasion. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5-11

6 A Pair Of Waterproof Boots That Are A Winter Staple DREAM PAIRS Mid-Calf Faux Fur Waterproof Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These snuggly faux fur boots are waterproof to a depth of almost two inches and are designed to keep your feet warm in below-freezing conditions. A latex insole offers cushion and support, and the patterned outsole provides traction so you can fearlessly traverse icy conditions in style. Two buckled straps make for a snug fit and insulation. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5- 11

7 These Affordable Slippers Made With Real Shearling Dearfoams Shearling Slide Slippers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wrap your tootsies in the sumptuous softness of genuine Australian shearling with these adorable slide slippers. They slip on and off with ease, and feature a durable rubber sole that makes them sturdy enough for a quick jaunt outside. Reviews are peppered with words like “warm,” “comfy,” and “cozy.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 6 - 10

8 These Glittery Sneakers That Are As Playful As They Are Practical LUCKY STEP Glitter Sneakers Amazon $35 Add a splash of bling to your morning coffee run and some comfort to your night out with these glitter sneakers. Available in eight sparkly and holographic styles, they offer all the glam and glitz of sequins with none of the pain and hassle of high heels. The lace-up design makes it easy to put them on and slip them off, and an anti-slip rubber sole keeps your feet comfy whether you spend hours strolling city streets or dancing the night away. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 - 11

9 A Pair Of Slip-On Loafers That Are Comfortable Even On Bare Feet BENEKER Slip On Loafer Shoes Amazon $29 See On Amazon If the dog days of summer leave your dogs barking, help them stay cool with the breathable fabric of these slip-on loafers. Elastic laces and an elastic band inside the tongue lining gently ensure the shoes don’t slip off your feet (until you want them to), and durable, high-quality canvas makes them an excellent choice for daily activities like shopping, hiking, or wearing around the office. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6 - 11

10 This Best-Selling Pair Of Riding Boots Dream Pairs Wide-Calf Knee-High Riding Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These chic knee-high riding boots feature external buckles that adjust the tightness to your comfort level, and a faux fur lining keeps your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Side zipper closures make them easy to get on and off, and they come in so many color and size variations. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 5 - 12

11 These Sperry Sneakers With A Nautical Vibe Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a preppy look that says you’re up for an adventure, you don’t have to own a boat to don a pair of these Sperry sneakers. A trusted brand since 1935, these shoes use genuine rawhide laces to keep your feet secure, no matter what you get up to. With crisp, clean lines and a classic silhouette, they come in an astounding amount of color options. Available colors: 77

Available sizes: 5 - 9, including wide options

12 A Pair Of Dainty Ballet Flats With An Ankle Wrap Jessica Simpson Mandalaye Square Toe Ankle-Wrap Ballet Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon Practical and cute, these ballet flats from Jessica Simpson are a great option when you want to feel chic and dressy without wearing heels. Soft elastic ankle straps hug the lightly padded insoles to your foot with demure flair, and the capped toe detail makes them a versatile and timeless staple that works with any style. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 4 - 12

13 These Fashionable Hiker Boots You Can Wear Anywhere CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Duena Boot Amazon $39 See On Amazon Who knew sturdy and rugged could be so darn cute? These hiking boots are made from 100% leather and feature a padded insole for support and a flexible treaded outsole that offers traction so you can wear them anywhere. Lightweight and warm, these beauties have a sweet fold-down sweater cuff and are available in lots of colors, making them perfect for adventuring in style. Available color: 10

Available sizes: 6 - 9.5, including wide options

14 A Pair Of Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers That Show Off Your Pedicure Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Open Toe Slingback Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon You never have to sacrifice fashion for comfort with these cute, fun, and luxurious sling-back slippers. Memory foam cushioning and a faux fur exterior swaddle your feet in a cozy swath of comfort. These are machine washable for added convenience, so good luck not buying them in every color (and there are a dozen shades from which to choose). Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 These Memory Foam Mesh Sneakers That Offer All-Day Support TIOSEBON Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon These mesh walking shoes are crafted with a “sock-like” fit, so they perfectly fit the shape of your foot while still being breathable for an almost barefoot feel. They’re ultra-lightweight and easy to slip on, and they have a sock liner that stays dry and cushions your foot, making them perfect for the gym. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5-9, including wide options

16 These Penny Loafers For Cute Comfort Day & Night BEAUSEEN Penny Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet all day, these beautiful and stylish penny loafers are the perfect blend of fashionable and functional. Hand-sewn from one piece of leather that seamlessly wraps around your foot for comfort, they’re soft, breathable, and stretchy. In addition, they feature a durable non-slip rubber outsole and a cushioned insole with moisture control, making them suitable for all-day wear. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 6-11

17 A Pair Of Classic Fur-Lined & Waterproof Boots CLPP'LI Twin Button Fur-Lined Waterproof Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon When it’s cold and wet outside, encase your feet in these deliciously warm, weather-ready, waterproof boots. The faux fur lining is like a soft embrace. The tread will help keep you safe on snow or ice. And the two side buttons evoke a much more expensive brand that is not typically waterproof. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 10

18 These Stylish Sneakers With A Hidden Wedge Heel Cestfini High Heeld Wedge Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Embrace an elevated casual look by donning a pair of these sneakers with a hidden wedge heel. It’s like wearing heels but without the fancy, pointy, or strappy bits. You can choose from a glittery running shoe look, a high top, and many other athletic-wear-inspired styles, all on comfortable, 2-inch wedge heels. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 6 — 10

19 The Affordable, Everyday Flats In Every Color DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon Is there anything easier than ballet flats? They go with everything. You can wear them all day. Running for a train is actually possible. And they are cute. This pair of flats, though, is so affordable you can stock your closet with all the colors you love — from neutral to floral to metallic to black. And the cushioned insole will likely make them your favorite comfort option. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 12

20 These Knee-High Lace-Up Combat Boots That Fit Every Leg DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon These knee-high combat boots walk the line gracefully between a riding boot and a combat boot so you don’t have to pick a favorite. They are fully insulated with fur so you will stay toasty warm. The adjustable lace-up front makes it easy to get the perfect fit all the way up your leg. Reviewers say that rubber sole is shockingly comfortable and many are going back for a second pair. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

21 The Comeback Crocs In So Many Colors Of The Rainbow Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Amazon $37 See On Amazon There are many among us who are joyously celebrating the return to on-trend of these classic Crocs. Once a staple in every human’s closet for their supreme comfort, slip-on style (with optional heel strap), and ability to survive anything from a trip to the mailbox to a wade in the ocean, they are making a comeback for all the same reasons. The 346,000 five-star ratings on Amazon is the proof. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 4 — 19

22 These Timeless High-Tops That Look Like A Pricier Brand FRACORA High-Top Canvas Platform Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you long for a pair of Chuck Taylors but don’t want to drop all that coin, substitute these lace-up high-top platform sneakers. With a thick rubber sole, solid color upper, and white laces, they walk the same look and boost your height by a couple of inches without the annoyance of high heels. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 The Chic & Comfy Oxford That’s Ready For Formal Wear JABASIC Lace Up Oxford Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon When you want to be comfortable but have to dress for the occasion, lace up a pair of these oxford shoes. The flat and flexible sole is ready to walk all day, while the brogue style of the upper is ready for any business meeting, lecture hall, or office. They are extra dressy in shiny black but suedes are slick, too. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 10

24 These Chunky Combat Boots In Amazing Colors Soda FIRM Lug Sole Combat Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some outfits call for combat boots, but not all budgets allow for having a color choice in this wardrobe staple. This sturdy combat boot, though, is not only stylish — with a lug sole, chunky laces, and stellar color choices — but is also super affordable. Reviewers report they are “surprisingly comfortable.” Indulge your combat boot fantasies here. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 The Slip-On That Screams Comfort & Style STQ Quilted Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers are like a dream of comfort. The ergonomic heel, elastic sides for a snug fit and easy slip-on, pillow-like soles, and quilted upper with a padded heel combine to create a shoe that’s something akin to a memory foam bed for your feet. Yet they look — somehow — not only ultra-comfortable but also super stylish. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 11

26 These Lacy Flats That Are Delicate & Dainty MUSSHOE Lace Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon When your inner dress-up whims take charge, they will want these lace ballet flats (and maybe a tulle skirt and some sequins, please). The memory foam footbed will keep you comfy and the open upper lets feet breathe. There are also solid laces, florals, plaids, and other options — with a variety of bow styles — for your many dress-up moods. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 This Chunky Boot That’s Here From The Future TINSTREE Lug Sole Mid-Calf Chelsea Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon These mid-calf Chelsea boots are here from the future and, apparently, things look bright — at least when it comes to acquiring boots with edge and a super wearable style. Whether you choose a pair with uppers and chunky soles in deliciously contrasting colors or opt for a slick monochrome, you will be walking in comfort and style. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 These Fluffy Slippers For All The Cozy Feels Crazy Lady Fur Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Even the cat will be jealous when you wrap your feet in these fur slippers. Don’t let that stop you. These are the delicious, warm, fuzzy footwear to go with your best fuzzy bathrobe. The anti-slip soles are tough enough to take the trash out in, too. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

29 The Reebok Princess Sneakers Because Classics Are Awesome Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon These Reebok Princess sneakers are as classic as rock and roll and this updated pair is, according to reviewers for whom they have always been in style, just like the original: cute, comfortable, and adorable with everything in your wardrobe. More than 27,000 people gave these five stars. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 4 — 13

30 This Chic Loafer With Pearls Instead Of Pennies DREAM PAIRS Pearl Buckle Loafers Amazon $36 See On Amazon The loafer is having a moment and these buckle loafers with a faux paperclip and pearls as bling instead of classic pennies is an absolute update in the best way. Step into them and go, knowing your pearls are on and your feet are riding on a soft memory foam sole so you will not need to kick off your shoes to be happy. “The minute your foot slips into the loafers, you get the best feeling that all-day comfort has finally arrived,” reported one reviewer. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 These Stretchy, Thigh-High Boots For Foxy Comfort Nature Breeze Stretchy Thigh-High Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pull these stretchy thigh-high boots up and solve everything about your outfit, eliminating any fussing with hosiery and socks that look right with your skirt or skinny jeans. The flat soles are super walkable and yet not a bit of style — or striking footwear wiles — was sacrificed for your comfort. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

32 A Pair Of High Tops To Elevate Your Street Style UBFEN High-Top Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bringing back a classic ‘80s look, these high-top wedge sneakers have a hidden high heel in them to literally elevate the strappy, aerobic style of this high-top into high-fashion sneakers. They come in lots of colors — some of them quite wild — to help you get the look you like. And you will not fall out of these heels. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

33 The Chunky Mary Jane That Is All Grown Up CYBLING Platform Mary Janes Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a big, chunky heel and an ankle strap style that’s reminiscent of childhood, these platform Mary Janes are a study in contrasts — and it totally works. The result is a shoe that is comfortable, chunky, and pretty all at the same time while making you a little taller. Wear them with knee socks or lacy anklets or let them dress up your skinny jeans. “Absolutely stunning,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 4 — 11

34 These Elegant Ankle Boots With A Wide, Comfy Heel Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you want heels but don’t want to teeter around afraid you will fall out of them, these chunky heel ankle boots are the high-heel you can walk in. The boots look terrific with leggings or jeans. The platform style and 3.5-inch heel work together to make them look higher than they wear. “The heel is surprisingly very comfortable, so you can be on your feet for hours,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11