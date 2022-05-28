It might feel like self-care is always an expensive endeavor, but there are plenty of easy and affordable ways to make yourself look and feel better with minimal effort. Thankfully, Amazon has tons of easy and affordable products, and in this list, they’re all under $25.

Maybe you want to give your hair some extra TLC with this keratin serum that keeps it soft and shiny, or this sea salt spray that gives you a beachy look without actually going to the beach.

Keep your lips moisturized with this exfoliator balm that helps remove dead and dry skin. You can also remove dead skin from your feet with these pumice stones made from natural rocks.

Whether you’re on the hunt for new skincare products or just want to mix up your wardrobe, this list has tons of cheap products that are so easy to use.

1 This Deep Conditioner Mask That Works On All Hair Types Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your hair is feeling a little dry or damaged, add some life back into it with this deep conditioning hair mask with argan oil that’s safe for all hair types. After treatment, your hair will feel softer and silkier. This cream-based formula will add a lot of hydration to your locks at a low price.

2 This Posture Corrector That Helps Straighten Your Back VIBO Care Posture Corrector Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're anything like me, then your posture could always use some work. This posture corrector helps keep your back straight by helping realign your vertebrae and strengthen your muscles. You can also wear it under your clothing so that you can discreetly work on your posture without anyone knowing.

3 A Sea Salt Spray That Gives You Beachy Hair Without Traveling Beauty by Earth Sea Salt Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone loves having effortless beachy hair, but unless you live right by the beach, that's not feasible every day. This sea salt spray adds texture and body to your hair and has a light ocean breeze scent. "It did a good job of adding volume and making my waves look full," wrote one reviewer.

4 This Hairbrush That's Ideal For Detangling Osensia Ionic Hair Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your hair free of tangles and knots with this hairbrush that has ball-tipped bristles. The brush is infused with ionic minerals that help prevent static, so your hair won't be sticking up. It has a non-slip handle and a sectioning tip that makes styling your hair easier.

5 This Hair Serum That Makes Your Hair Super Shiny Vitamins Keratin Protein Hair Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon This keratin hair serum is designed to repair damaged hair, add shine, and protect from heat treatment. The treatment has unique ingredients like Moroccan argan oil, Vitamin E, and wheat germ. "It disappears into your hair like a soft invisible protective coating for split ends and recently dyed or blow-dried hair. It leaves your hair looking nice and fresh, but not at all oily," raved one reviewer.

6 An Eyelash Curler That Quickly Creates Volume Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can add volume to your lashes without having to break out the mascara by using this eyelash curler. This curler gently lifts your lashes to make your eyes pop. It comes in a satin bag to store the curler in and two refills for the pads on the curler. Plus, it's got over 20,000 five-star reviews.

7 A Firming Cream That Lifts Your Neck QRxLabs Lemon Verbena Neck Firming Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Using glycolic and lactic acids to generate more collagen, this neck firming cream helps increase sell renewal. It has a refreshing lemon verbena scent and has tons of moisturizing ingredients like cocoa butter and Vitamin B5. "My skin is hydrated and every time I apply it I feel so refreshing," wrote one shopper.

8 This Foot Balm That Softens Your Cracked Heels Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Foot Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet, then they could probably use a little TLC. This foot balm treats dry, callous, and cracked feet, restoring hydration and making your skin feel smooth and soft again. It includes hydrating oils including grapeseed oil, lavender oil, and sweet almond oil. "I noticed a difference in a day!" wrote one reviewer.

9 This Anti-Aging Cream Made With Bentonite Clay Anti-Aging Peptide MegaMUD Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your skin a little rejuvenation with this anti-aging cream made with bentonite and kaolin clays, which help draw impurities and toxins out of the skin. It also has moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and argan oil. One reviewer wrote that "despite it being a clay mask, it doesn't dry the skin and feels super soft!"

10 A Vitamin C Eye Cream That Helps With Dark Circles Sure Thing! Vitamin C Eye Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're like me, then you have dark circles under your eyes that just won't go away. But, this is a worthwhile remedy. This Vitamin C eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness under the eyes by moisturizing and helping with color correction. It can also be used on the rest of your face to smooth over blemishes and marks.

11 These Extenders That Make Your Bra Fit So Much Better Tamlien Bra Extender Hooks (9-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A poorly fitting bra is not only uncomfortable but can make you less confident in your appearance. These bra extenders lengthen the reach of your bra band without you having to buy a whole new bra. They come in a set of both three and four, and the bra clips have two, three, four, or five hook closures. They also come in a variety of neutral colors to match what you already have.

12 These Low-Cut Socks That Don't Show Eedor No Show Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes you just don't want socks to show because it'll throw off the vibe of your look. These no-show socks are low cut, so you can wear them with sneakers, loafers, or other low shoes. They have a silicone grip so they won't slip off your ankles. They are made of a cotton and spandex blend so they're both breathable and stretchy.

13 A Brow Pencil With Over 30,000 Positive Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your brows looking sleek with this NYX micro brow pencil that has two ends; a fine-tipped pencil for filling in your brows and a brush to help shape them. Shoppers are loving it, as it has over 30,000 positive reviews. "The pencil gave me control and made the application more precise and the brow very defined," wrote one reviewer.

14 An Exfoliator That Softens Dry Lips e.l.f. Conditioning Lip Exfoliator Amazon $5 See On Amazon If your lips are chapped or dry, try this e.l.f lip exfoliator that helps remove dried skin and moisturize your lips. “Since I started using this once or twice a day my lips are so much softer,” wrote one reviewer. It includes hydrating ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil to leave your lips soft. It also comes in several scents including brown sugar, mint, and grapefruit.

15 This Lip Pencil With Over 18,000 5-Star Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Slim Lip Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon A good lip pencil can be the key to completing your look. This NYX pencil comes in 18 colors, so you can find just the right shade to match your lipstick. The pencil has a buttery texture that goes on smooth and lasts for hours. One of the over 18,000 shoppers that gave it a five-star review wrote, “It lasts all day, even after eating and drinking several cups of coffee.”

16 This Vegan Nail Polish That Comes In Over 30 Colors OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add some new colors to your nail polish collection with this OPI vegan nail polish that is 9-free, meaning it’s made without formaldehyde, camphor, and other ingredients that can be harmful to you and the environment. It comes in over 30 colors, from deep jewel tones to light pastel shades.

17 A Double-Sided Highlighting Pencil For Your Brows Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil Amazon $23 See On Amazon This highlighting pencil has two ends, one matte end for defining the brow line and the other for adding shimmery highlights. The pencil has a creamy texture, so it goes on smooth and can be sharpened when the tips becomes dull. “After filling in my brows, this pencil highlights the arches well and gives a clean, polished, seamless look!” wrote one reviewer.

18 This Dry Shampoo That Makes Unwashed Hair Look Fresh Again Hair Dance Volumizing Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry shampoo really comes in handy when you don’t have time to wash your hair before heading out the door. This dry shampoo comes in powder form and helps absorb oil, sweat, and residue in your hair to leave it looking clean and fresh. Plus, it has a pleasant lavender scent.

19 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Cause Damage TailaiMei Spiral Hair Ties (20 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Elastic hair ties can be damaging to your hair — plus, they’re quick to break. These spiral hair ties, which come in a pack of 20, have just as much stretch as an elastic band but are gentler on your hair. If they get stretched out, they can easily be shrunk down to their original size with heat from hot water or a hair dryer.

20 A Brow Gel That Adds Shape & Volume e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel Amazon $4 See On Amazon Some say that brows are the most important part of any look. This brow gel will help you get brows with shape and volume, using a gel formula that keeps hairs in place while also making them look fuller. It’s much more affordable than some other makeup brands, and as one shopper noted, “I have very sparse eyebrows, this product makes them almost look like natural brows. Very easy to apply.”

21 These Jaw Hair Clips That Come In Matte & Shiny Colors Lolalet Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your hair out of your face with these trendy claw clips that are more chic than just using a plain hair tie. These come in a pack of eight with four that have a traditional claw design and four with a modern square design. They come in a variety of colors with both matte and shiny finishes.

22 A Face Roller Made From A Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to get close to a volcano, now’s your chance. This Revlon oil-absorbing roller is made from real volcanic stone, which absorbs excess oil on your skin. You can easily wash and reuse it, making it a better bargain than those disposable blotting papers. It can also be used on clean skin or over makeup.

23 This Clear Lip Balm That Changes Color When Applied Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Most lip colors work by applying pigment to your lips, but this flower balm interacts with the natural pH of your skin to create a unique shade of pink. The balm looks clear in the tube but changes color when applied to your lips. The tube also has a real chrysanthemum inside, making it a fun addition to any makeup collection.

24 These Face Masks That Hydrate Your Skin LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing says self-care better than a face mask. This pack of five face masks comes in several varieties, including aloe, collagen, honey, and other ingredients. There’s even a variety pack option so you can try a bit of everything. “After using this mask I received endless compliments on how stunning my skin appeared!” wrote one reviewer.

25 This Setting Spray That Makes Your Makeup Last Longer Mehron Barrier Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s always disappointing to do a full face of makeup only to have it sweat off throughout the day. Use this setting spray after you’ve done your makeup to make it sweatproof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about touching up your look. It’s especially handy in the summer when the heat and humidity are in full force.

26 These Gardening Gloves That Protect Your Hands And Nails Outside Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s very easy to garden without gloves on — but, it’s risky. Aside from protecting your hands from unexpected thorns and prickles, a good pair of gardening gloves will also ensure that you won’t get hard-to-reach dirt under your nails. Plus, they may even boost your confidence a little while you tend to your flower beds. This pair is made from rubber and bamboo and has over 10,000 five-star reviews from happy customers.

27 This Concealer That Can Also Protect You From The Sun the SAEM Cover Perfection Tip Concealer Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you want to cover up dark circles under your eyes or smooth over unwanted blemishes, this tip concealer has a smooth matte finish and offers SPF coverage to keep your skin protected. “I place three dots under my eyes and that is good enough coverage that [lasts] all day,” stated one reviewer.

28 A Lipgloss That’s Also Hydrating Maybelline Lip Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $8 See On Amazon No one wants to wear a lip product that makes your lips feel dried out. This lip gloss is made with hyaluronic acid, which helps keep your lips stay stray and have a fuller look. The gloss has a shiny finish without any of the sticky feel. It comes in 20 shades, ranging from a rosy pink to dark copper.

29 This Mirror That Helps Bring More Precision To Your Plucking Game JMH 20X Magnifying Mirror With 3 Suction Cups Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you happen to use tweezers on a daily basis, you’ll know how tough it is when you can’t necessarily see where you’re plucking. This 20x magnified mirror will make it easier — and, it even suctions to a wall, if you need to free up another hand. It’s also quite handy for makeup or face wash applications. Plus, it’s small enough to easily throw in a travel bag.

30 A Delicate Necklace That Goes With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can put on this gold-plated necklace and wear it with almost any outfit. The necklace has a delicate chain with a small opal charm with colors that glisten in the sunlight. Wear it on its own or layer it with longer necklaces. It comes in white, yellow, and rose gold colors as well as a variety of charm shapes.

31 These Pumice Stones That Exfoliate Your Feet Asqraqo Natural Pumice Stone (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Give your feet the self-care they deserve with these natural pumice stones that exfoliate the tough skin on your soles and heels. The rough surface of the stones helps remove dead skin and callouses, leaving your feet soft and smooth. The stones come in a pack of two and are equipped with a rope so you can easily hang them in the shower.

32 Some Satin Pillowcases That Are Good For Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase For Skin and Hair Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all pillowcases are created equal; for example, cotton pillowcases can dry out your skin. These satin pillowcases won’t absorb your skin’s natural oils, keeping your face hydrated. The smooth satin material also allows your hair to glide over it easily so you don’t wake up with tangled knots. Plus, it comes in eight colors.

33 An Anti-Frizz Towel That Dries Your Hair Quickly DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dry your hair faster with this anti-frizz microfiber towel, which is more absorbent than typical terry cloth towels. “I actually hate washing my hair as all the effort to dry it is laborious. But this towel actually did soak out so much of the water from my hair with very little effort,” wrote one reviewer. The microfiber material also helps reduce frizz and static.

34 This Steamer That Removes Wrinkles From Delicate Clothes Conair CompleteSteam 1100 Watt Handheld Fabric Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not all fabrics can withstand the heat of an iron, which is where this handheld garment steamer comes into play. Using warm water, this garment steamer smoothes wrinkles out of fabrics and can be used on cotton, linen, chiffon, silk, and other fabrics. It also has an eight-foot power cord so you can use it anywhere.

35 This Treatment That Makes Your Hair Shinier & Silkier L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon This L’Oreal hair treatment is called 8 Second Wonder Water because it makes your hair look shinier and silkier in just about eight seconds. The lamellar treatment helps smooth down damaged areas of your hair, but the product is lightweight so it won’t weigh your hair down either.

36 These Nail Buffers That Make It Easy To Do A Manicure At Home Karlash Nail Buffer Block (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can easily give yourself a manicure (or pedicure) at home — you just need the right tools. These nail buffer blocks shape and buff your nails, so you can better apply polish or acrylics. They also come in a pack of 10 so you’ll be set for your at-home salon.

37 This Ice Roller That Helps Relieve Fatigue & Smooth Wrinkles ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your freezer and take it out any time you need to wake yourself up with an invigorating chill. The roller massages your face and skin, which not only cools it off but helps relieve muscle pain and promote lymph circulation. It also helps smooth down wrinkles, acne scars, and other markings.

38 These Strips That Unclog Your Pores In A Few Minutes Bioré Nose+Face Blackhead Remover Pore Strips (24 Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s something so satisfying about pulling off one of these pore strips and seeing all the blackheads it removed from your face. The strips adhere to blackheads and dirt in your pores and gently pulls them out without damaging your skin. The pack comes with 12 strips to use on your nose and 12 for the rest of your face.

39 These Low Heels That Dress Up Any Look TOP Moda Hannah-1 Platform Chunky Heel Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s rare to find a pair of heels that are not only versatile but comfortable. These low-heeled pumps perform like a more expensive shoe and will class up any outfit. If you’ve been living in sneakers for the last two years, grab these heels and see if they make you feel better about your ensemble. “Let me just tell you that I almost cried when I put them on!” said one reviewer. “They aren’t too high or too low, just the perfect height to walk and be comfortable for [people] who don't normally wear heels.”

40 This Mineral Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin BLUE LIZARD Mineral Sunscreen Sensitive SPF 50+ Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, then regular sunscreen might irritate it. This mineral sunscreen has an SPF of 50 and is designed for sensitive skin, scent-free, and made with zinc oxide. The sunscreen ingredients are also environmentally friendly, so they won’t damage marine life when you swim in the ocean.

41 This Rosewater Spray That Hydrates Your Skin Heritage Store Rosewater Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes your skin just needs a little refreshing throughout the day, and this rosewater spray is perfect for hydrating your face. It helps keeps your face smooth and soft and has a light refreshing scent. “The water is so moisturizing and refreshing, it wakes you up!” wrote one shopper.

42 A Mud Mask That Helps Minimize Your Pores Majestic Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Facial Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give yourself a little spa night at home with this face mask made with apple cider vinegar. It can be applied like a mud mask using your hands or a brush. The apple cider vinegar helps minimize pores, fight acne, and soothe irritated skin. “Skin looked great after use - bright, smooth, and even tone,” wrote one reviewer.

43 Some Cuticle Balm That Keeps Your Nails Healthy Sally Hansen-Nail Rehab-Oil Cuticle Balm Amazon $7 See On Amazon Your nails might not be the first step in your moisturizing routine, but they’re just as important as the rest of your body. This cuticle balm is made with aloe, safflower oil, and Vitamin E oil, all of which can help aid dry nails and cuticles. You can use it on bare nails or on polished nails.

44 These Mini Razors That Can Quickly Touch Up Your Eyebrows Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon It can be tricky to keep your eyebrows in check, but it’s easier when you have the right tools, like this dermaplaning razor that makes it easy to touch things up. The razors come in a pack of three and come with a precision cover so you can reshape your brows like a pro.

45 This Hand Cream That Smells Like Lemons J.R. Watkins Natural Moisturizing Hand Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon The only thing worse than having dry hands is not having the right lotion to keep them moisturized. This hand cream is made with shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil so it hydrates your hands along with a refreshing lemon scent. “Every time I put this on in public, others would make comments saying how good it smelled,” wrote one reviewer.