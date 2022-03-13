These Extremely Popular Pieces For Spring Are So Affordable & Comfy

Back when we all used to shop in stores, finding something to wear was a matter of wandering around until something caught your eye and tossing it into a pile to try on. When something failed, you left it in the dressing room. Now, when your wardrobe lacks shoes, a bag in a certain color, a sweater, or a swimsuit, you don’t have to wait for the seasonal display at the local department store to tell you what you like and limit what’s available. You just search for whatever it is you need and you will be met with thousands of options. When there are too many options — or something looks too good to be true — just consult the reviewers. They will tell you if they liked it, how it fits, what to wear it with, and often provide a picture of how it looked on them. Instead of spending hours on a Saturday morning on this task, you can do it while waiting for the pasta water to boil. Or, even better, you can peruse this list of extremely popular pieces for spring that are so affordable and comfy instead. Then just click ‘Buy’ when something checks all your boxes. It’s the best of both worlds.

Sometimes spring means it’s sweater (or leather) weather, and sometimes it means you need a new swimsuit, so don’t be surprised to find all those things vying for your attention here. Maybe you need a sweater to wear over your swimsuit? Or maybe it’s loungewear, shoes, or a bag, you need.

In any event, make room in your closet because here comes temptation.

1 This Laid-Back Shorts Set That Comes In So Many Colors SAFRISIOR Button Down and Shorts Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a bright pattern or a low-key solid, there is an option you’ll love in this cute two-piece short set that makes for great loungewear, beach coverup, or warm weather ensemble. The button-down shirt is oversized, and the shorts are generous and have a wide waistband for comfort. The best part, though? The color options! They range from bright patchwork to mellow solids and colorful stripes. Available sizes: Small — Large

2 The Square-Toed Sandal With A Modern Spade Heel The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe High Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon With a square-toed ‘90s look and an on-trend heel, these slide sandals are gorgeous, comfortable, and available in a color that will work with what you have. They come in 18 hues, the 3-inch heel will take you from daytime jeans to dinner out, and kicking them off is super easy because you just step into and out of them. Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 A Rope Bag That’s Perfect For Shopping Or Picnics In The Park Nice Pies Beach Straw Handbag Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sweet straw handbag packs up small so you can toss it in a suitcase for your next vacation, take it to the beach, or keep it in the car for hitting the farmer’s market in style. It also makes a great lightweight, springtime handbag. It is handwoven from lightweight cotton and linen string with an 8-inch drop in the handle.

4 This Adorable Pinafore Dress You Can Wear Year-Round Floerns Corduroy Button Down Pinafore Overall Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Button this cute overall dress over a turtleneck and tights for a perf cool-weather look. Or pair it with a light tee and sandals as weather warms up. It’s unique, cute, and has pockets. There are 18 colors and styles — some with buttons and some with zippers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 The Low-Top Platform Sneakies That Pump Up The Style Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pair of white, platform Superga low-tops will bring a casual vibe to your spring wardrobe. The 1.5” platform gives you height, while the lace-up closure makes them secure and fitted. They are super cute but also comfortable. “The sole is so thick that they need time to get a little flexibility,” said one reviewer. “But these shoes perfectly conform to your foot...like a great pair of jeans, and you'll never want to take them off.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

6 The Retro Sunglasses That Level-Up Any Look Freckles Mark Retro Inspired Oversized Hexagonal Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dial in your age-of-glam rock vibe with this pair of oversize sunglasses that not only protect your eyes from the sun, but also work to hide your face from the paparazzi. The plastic lenses are light and comfortable, the hinge is reinforced, and the look is 100% approved by Sir Elton.

7 A Pair Of Shorts You Will Live In All Spring & Summer Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $35 See On Amazon Snag a pair of these super comfy Levi’s shorts that are just like the original 501s, with a slightly higher waist. They have plenty of pockets, will become your springtime wardrobe go-to, and come in 23 washes, colors, and patterns. They come in a wide array of sizes and almost 8,000 people give them five stars. Available sizes: 25 — 42

8 A Breezy Sleeveless Jumpsuit That’s Like Wearing Pajamas WEKILI Button Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you aren’t willing to go into the world in anything less comfy than pajamas, reach for this soft, stretchy jumpsuit that looks terrific and pulled together, but feels like the most relaxing loungewear ever. “This is soooooo comfortable,” raved one reviewer. “You can dress it up or down. You could wear it to your toddler's music class or to date night. It is so easy to move in and very flattering.” It comes in 16 colors and patterns.

9 The Lightweight Windowpane Blazer In 11 Colors Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love the look of a blazer but don’t want to swelter under layers when it’s hot, this super lightweight blazer hits the sweet spot. It’s unlined and lightweight, has real pockets, and exudes an ‘80s vibe. But there are no uncomfortable shoulder pads or heavy fabrics here. It comes in 11 colors that range from muted to loud. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Darling, Flouncy Floral Dress VOIANLIMO Button Down Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is there a lovelier way to welcome warmer weather than stepping out in a perfect floral dress? This is great with a jean jacket or cardi, flats or booties and a hat. There are cute button details, 18 colors to choose from, and the fabric is soft and cozy — not see-through or elastic. “[This] dress is SO comfortable. I'm not a dress person, I actively despise wearing dresses....but this dress... THIS dress is the most comfortable dress I have ever worn,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Wrap Dress That Has A Cult Following Relipop Short Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wrap this cute dress around you so that it fits just how you like and soak up the compliments. A ruffle along the hem makes it flirty and fun, the neckline shows off your jewelry, and the length is perfect for spring (along with tights if needed). It comes in 21 colors and patterns and over 18,000 people give it five stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Flowy Tunic Dress With Babydoll Vibes FOWSMON V Neck Button Down Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The flouncy cut of this button-down dress gives you room to breathe and move. It comes in so many colors and styles — 41 of them! Choose from long sleeves, buttons, ruffles, plaids, and more, so there’s certain to be one that’s a must-have for you. Reviewers love it. “I spotted this dress on a customer at my nail salon,” said one. “She said she bought several of them on Amazon. I bought several in different patterns and colors and get lots of compliments.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Adorable Cherry Dress With ‘90s Flair Floerns A Line Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon The simple cut of this A-line minidress is classic and versatile. And it has a comfortable secret — stretchy smocking in the back gives the shape some customization. There are so many options to choose from with this dress, too, because there are 11 patterns that range from tiny florals to vertical stripes. Pair with a cardi or jean jacket and tights for cooler nights. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Long-Sleeve Button-Down That’s A Must-Have Basic Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve button-down is a wardrobe staple in a classic cut, made from 100% cotton, and available in 13 colors and patterns. The poplin fabric is soft, comfortable, and washable. And nearly 5,000 reviewers gave it five stars. “Good quality and pretty!” said one. “I totally love these shirts. This is my second one.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 These Woven Flat Sandals For Comfort & Style Plaka Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These woven sandals look pretty on your feet and are comfortable enough to walk in all day. They are hand-woven from stretchy nylon string so they cling to your feet without digging in. The flat soles are like walking in flip-flops, but look so much more presentable. They come in 19 color combinations. Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 The Romantic Bell-Sleeved Top That Makes The Ensemble Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want to add some romance to your outfit without suffering in anything tight or uncomfortable? This is a comfortable, long sleeve tee with a crew neck — and the most amazing ruffled bell sleeves. It is “built like a baseball shirt with the addition of a long, flouncy tiered sleeve,” said one reviewer. “The sleeves end at the knuckle and drape beautifully. I pair mine with palazzos and feel an 18th-century southern belle vibe, without the corsetry.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Cute Tote In Colors To Match Every Fit Nodykka Leather Tassel Tote Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you need a tote to go with your purple boots, want to try out a trendy shade, or just want a new black bag to port your gear to and from work, this big tote has what you need. It’s roomy, soft, has a strap that will go over your shoulder, and sports a chic tassel. The pebbled faux leather is supple and looks great. And it comes in so many colors! It gets over 11,000 five-star reviews and reviewers say, “Buy it!”

18 A Pair Of Belts For Every Look You Need SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you need a belt to hold up pants or pull your look together, one of these two faux leather belts will be there for you. They cinch to whatever length you need with the double O-rings, look terrific on, and come in so many colors you can go from all black to animal print to white without breaking the bank. “I needed a belt,” said one reviewer. “But all I found at stores were ugly and overpriced. I found these so I gave it a shot. Normally I believe you get what you pay for but these are far better quality than you’d expect.” Available sizes: 22” — 54”

19 This Frayed-Edge Bucket Hat To Keep The Sun Off Your Face boderier Bucket Hat Amazon $11 See On Amazon The brim of this bucket hat is just the right length to keep you from squinting and to protect your face from incoming rays (bye-bye, winter!). But, it doesn’t get in your way or dominate your look. The frayed edges give it a casual vibe and the fabric is denim-like and squishable. It comes in eight colors.

20 A Pair of High-Waist Bike Shorts For Warm-Weather Sports (Or Street Wear) BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a pocket on each hip to hold essentials like your phone and wallet, these bike shorts will get you through your run, yoga class, bike ride, or whatever you do — even if it’s wearing a dress in a high wind — no matter how warm the weather. They come in two lengths — 5-inch and 8-inch — and so many colors that you can have one for every corner of your closet. People gave them over 49,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This Mesh-Back Tank That Keeps You Feeling (& Looking) Cool ICTIVE Workout Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cute workout tank not only looks so good on — with a longer length to cover your assets and a racerback so you can move your arms — but the mesh back keeps the air moving so you stay cool. It comes in 18 colors and is stretchy, breathable, and lightweight to keep you looking good and cool through all your activities. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These High-Waisted Jeans That Stretch Like Leggings Gboomo Stretchy High Waisted Ankle Jean Amazon $37 See On Amazon When you want to wear jeans but can’t stand the feeling of being squished into inflexible fabrics, these ultra high-waisted jeans are the solution. They are super stretchy so they fit tight — and with a high waist — without making you feel constricted. They come in 14 colors and washes. Available sizes: 16-Plus — 26-Plus

23 This Vibrant Cropped Crochet Top With Bell Sleeves Meihuida Y2k Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cute, brightly colored crop top has an adorable neckline and long cropped sleeves for a terrific look with jeans, leggings, shorts, or skirts. Wear it alone or over a camisole. Choose from the six color options for a fun look that shows off your jewelry — also looks great with a hat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 The Belt Bag That’s Ready For The Fanny Pack Comeback OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute, updated fanny pack is not your American tourist version circa 1980, but a squared-off practical belt bag that houses your phone, channels your earbud wires, and keeps all your gear within reach whether you wear it clipped around your waist or slung across your shoulder. It’s waterproof so you can take it on wilderness adventures or dog walks, and comes with a strap extension. Belt adjustable to 62”

25 This Street-Ready Midi Skirt In So Many Patterns Sundro High Waisted Midi Skirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon This high-waist midi skirt looks great with chunky shoes or boots. Or wear sandals or flip-flops for a casual spring look. It comes in so many patterns you could fill your closet with options. The midi length is easy to wear, and it’s lightweight and breezy. “I was surprised by how much I love this,” said one reviewer. “The material is super comfy and made the skirt hug me in all the right places.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Pair Of Workout Leggings With The Perfect Amount Of Compression Active Research Workout Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon These silky-smooth workout leggings will keep your muscles warm and protected while you do what you do. They are a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric with light compression. Because they breathe so well they keep you cool while you work out. But they also keep you from getting a chill. They look great on and have a hidden pocket at the back for small sundries. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Pair Of Versatile, Buttery-Soft Flares SATINA Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon The ultra-soft fabric, the patterns, and the flared leg — in this pair of flared-leg pants — conspire to create pants that feel like an indulgence. The patterns and colors run the gamut from trippy florals to business-setting plaid (with lovely solids in between). The length is designed to work for heels and tall people. Just trim them if you want them shorter. Over 14,000 reviewers loved these and gave them five stars saying things like, “These are my happy pants!” and “Need more ASAP!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 The Cropped & Ruffled Cardi You Can Wear Over All Your Tanks The Drop Catalina Peplum Ruffle Rib Cardigan Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Want to dress up a tank top or cami fast? Pull this ribbed, ruffle cardigan over it. The sleeves are short and the cut is cropped so you can pull this trick even when it’s hot out. It looks cute over a tee shirt or tank dress, too. It comes in three muted tones. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

29 A Pair Of Round, Reflective Sunnies That Looks Expensive WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These super reflective sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun and glare while making you look like someone who can drop a small fortune on sunglasses. The polarized lenses filter out 100% of UV light and the lightweight frames feel comfortable on. “These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses,” said one reviewer. “I have a smaller face and this pair fits the best.”

30 This Lightweight Cardigan You Can Wear For Work Or Play Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pull this button-down cardigan on over anything for a layer of warmth, an outfit upgrade, or even just for the pockets. The lightweight fabric makes it wearable in most seasons and the longer length makes it flowy and comfy. It comes in four colors and is bound to become a wardrobe staple. And reviewers love it, giving it 500 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

31 A Chic Puff-Sleeve Top In Lots Of Colors Valphsio Puff Short Sleeve Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon The notch neckline and puff sleeves of this comfortable tee top are so cute you might want to wear it everywhere. The unique neckline cut-out is cheeky without being too low, and the sleeves make it more interesting than your average tee. But it’s super stretchy and comfortable so you don’t have to suffer for fashion. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 The Cute Tie Top That’s Dressed Up & Comfy Romwe Floral Print Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This wrap top is so easy to wear. You can create a big bow or a simple tie with the self-tie waist and the flouncy peplum edges make it interesting enough to wear to a dressy event, even though it’s comfortable enough for every day. It comes in 13 colors and pattern. Available sizes: 1X — 4XL-Plus

33 The Maxi Dress That Goes From Casual To Chic MOLERANI Loose Plain Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon There is nothing more comfortable (or chic-looking) than a maxi dress. Pull it on, step into some shoes, and you’re ready for anything from lounging on the deck to a wedding. With a two-piece cut, round neckline, and wide straps, this maxi keeps bras strap hidden, flows nicely over curves, and even has pockets. Choose from 36 colors — some with a contrasting bodice and skirt — to build the perfect spring base layer. Available sizes: X-Small — 5XL-Plus

34 This Swim Skort So You Can Jump Off Your Bike Into The Waves REKITA Swim Skort Bikini Bottom Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your day includes walking in the sand, riding your bike, shopping, and swimming, you don’t have to find a place to change into clothing that’s appropriate for all those activities. Just wear this multi-sport swim skirt to all of them. A pair of briefs is layered under a skirt that’s designed to go in the water. It even has functional zippered pockets. It comes in 19 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 These Stretchy Jeans That Hug You & Keep Their Shape Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Bootcut Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon These classic jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. are modernized in several ways. The bootcut flares gently over your shoes, and the colored wash is created without water in a more environmental process than washes of old. They also boast enough stretch to make for a pair of jeans that moves with you and fits your shape without losing its structure by the end of the day. Choose from two washes and three inseam lengths. Available sizes: 2 — 28

36 This Super-Soft Batwing Sweater For Effortless Chic ANRABESS Crewneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon Pull this soft, comfy, oversize crewneck sweater on over leggings, jeans, or a skirt and you will be instantly pulled together yet comfortable. The fabric is soft, the neckline is rounded, the shoulders drop significantly for a roomy, relaxed fit, and there is a slit at the hip for easy movement. It comes in 27 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — Large

37 The Relaxed & Comfy Mock Turtle That Comes In 23 Colors Lands' End Relaxed Cotton Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pull on this soft mock turtleneck when the weather is cool to complete any look. The shorter turtleneck won’t leave you feeling too covered up, and the 100% cotton fabric is T-shirt comfortable with a weight that gives it substance. (It’s also perfection under the aforementioned pinafore). There are so many colors and patterns available, you’ll feel spoiled. Almost 4,000 reviewers gave it five stars.

38 This Comfy Cotton Crewneck With Slightly Cropped Cut Daily Ritual Cotton Square Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a terrific wide-ribbed crewneck, a fabric that’s deliciously soft, a chic boxy, cropped shape, and wide ribbing at the hem and wrist, this is a stylish everyday sweater you can wear with everything from loungewear to work ensembles. It comes in nine colors and you might want all of them. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Darling Blouse With Lace Details FARYSAYS Lace Short Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight, lacy blouse has delicate edges and tiny polka dots all over it to create a pretty warm-weather garment that’s as airy and cool as it is sweet and versatile. Wear it tucked in or as a loose pop-over coverup. The fabric is sheer but lined in the bodice, and it comes in 22 colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large