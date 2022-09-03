These Fashionable Outfits Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Look chic, don’t spend a ton of money and have outfits delivered to your front door in two days? Yeah, we’re talking Amazon fashion. If you’ve never made a clothing purchase on Amazon and are unsure of what to expect — don’t be. We’ve searched, scrolled and sifted through tons of reviewer-approved faves (as in, most of these items have thousands of five-star ratings) to find outfits that are fashionable and seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.

Our list includes lots of rompers and jumpsuits — such as this adorable flowy number or this comfy off-the-shoulder one piece — as well as cute sweaters and sweatshirts to welcome cooler days. Because how good will this wrap-front sweater (that you can actually wear two ways) look with that pumpkin spice latte you’ve been waiting for all year? Ok, time to start shopping.

1 This Two-Piece Sweatsuit That Takes Loungewear To The Next Level ZESICA Knit Outfit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lounge around in style thanks to this ridiculously chic two-piece sweatsuit that’s a major upgrade from an old tee and leggings. The oversized crop top features long bubble sleeves and ribbed cuffs that give it such an elevated look, and the matching shorts have a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. Reviewers love this super soft set and rave about its amazing quality, calling it “luxurious” for the price you pay. It comes in 21 cute colors and you may want to snag more than one because this is bound to become your new WFH staple. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

2 A Floral Crop Top And Midi Skirt Set You Can Wear On Or Off The Shoulders LYANER Midi Skirt Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Make the most of warmer days in this gorgeous floral crop top and matching midi skirt that looks like a boutique find no one will believe was under $40. The top is designed with ruffled puff sleeves and can be worn on or off the shoulders, and the flowy high-waisted skirt has a ruffled hem and bow knot tie on the back. Pair this set with oversized sunnies and strappy sandals and you’ll feel like you’re on vacay every time you slip it on. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 This Ruffled Crop Top & Wide-Leg Pants Set For An Effortlessly Chic Vibe FANCYINN Crop Top and Wide Leg Pants Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Want to look ultra chic with minimal effort? Get this 100% cotton crop top and wide-leg pants set for some serious celeb vibes. The top features a deep v-neckline and ruffled hem and sleeve details, while the pants have a full-length split on the sides and a drawstring high waist. Both pieces are made from a lightweight breathable cotton and are so versatile — wear the set with heels and your favorite jewelry for a special occasion or night out, or sneakers and a straw bag for running weekend errands in style. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Printed Tube Top & Matching Skirt You’ll Be Wearing On Repeat Floerns Crop Top and Skirt Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Look cute, feel comfortable and spend less than $40 with this tube top and matching skirt set that’s available in 19 different colors and prints. Whether you go for the polka dot, floral print or a solid color version, you’ll love the high-end look this affordable number delivers. It’s lightweight, flowy and has pockets, and one shopper said it’s so good they “honestly want to buy every color”. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 An Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Top & Wide-Leg Pants Set You Won’t Believe Is Under $40 Romwe Off Shoulder Crop Top Outfit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This ruffled top and wide-leg pants set is a total head turner and looks way more expensive than its budget price tag. It’s lightweight and slightly stretchy thanks to the added spandex, and both the top and the pants have an elasticated waistband for added comfort. The oversized ruffles and off-the-shoulder design make such a statement. The set is also super versatile — one reviewer said they wore it to Sunday brunch with the girls, while another purchased it for an upcoming trip to Mexico. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — Large

6 A Ribbed Two-Piece Workout Set For Hitting The Gym Or Just Hanging Out QINSEN Seamless Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a gym look that looks higher end, get this cute ribbed tank and shorts set. The cropped tank top has a double fabric layer and removable padding, as well as a wide, ribbed underband for added support. The set is made from a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. Good workout clothing can be ridiculously pricey, which is another reason why more than 3,500 shoppers gave this $30 set five stars. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — Large

7 An Oversized Tee & Biker Shorts Set That’s Made For Lazy Weekends Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Shorts Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wear the oversized t-shirt and biker shorts to work out in or dress it up with a big statement necklace and a chunky belt for a lazy weekend outfit that’s the definition of 90’s casual chic. The biker shorts are high-waisted, elastic and opaque, so you don’t need to worry about them being see-through, while the loose tee is soft and moisture-wicking for those super hot days when the last thing you want is something sticking to your sweaty body. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: S — XL

8 This Two-Piece Set That’ll Be Your New Go-To Outfit For A Night Out GOBLES Tank Top and Bodycon Midi Skirt Outfit Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the ultimate night out ‘fit, get this two-piece bodycon set that you can also dress down with sneakers and a little denim jacket for a more casual look. The set includes a cropped tank top and a midi skirt made from super stretchy spandex and polyester and is such a good deal. Get it in a hot pink that just screams a fun night out or go sleek with black for date night; there are 15 gorgeous colors to choose from. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: S — XL

9 A Flowy Romper With Swingy Ruffles Exlura Pleated Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get ready for compliments every time you wear this flowy little romper that doesn’t just look beautiful, but countless reviewers comment on just how comfortable it is. The loose fit and cut makes it look like it’s a dress when it’s actually a romper, and the pleated details add great texture and movement. It has an elastic band at the top and at the waist to keep it in place and help it hold its shape, and shoppers say it’s great quality, too, one commenting that it “looks high-end for the price”. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Over 31,000 5-Star Reviews PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon You know something is good if it has this many positive reviews, and this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is no exception. It’s made from a cotton-polyester blend for a comfy, stretchy feel and has an elastic waist for a relaxed look. It’s a great summer to fall transitional piece and one of those things you can throw on and instantly feel put-together with minimal effort. Wear it with wedges or sandals and a cute bag for a breezy end of summer outfit, or layer it under a denim jacket and add some loafers for a chic fall look, it’ll look great either way. Available styles: 31 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’s Cool In Every Sense Of The Word YESNO Wide Leg Overalls Amazon $27 See On Amazon Look cool and stay cool wearing this 100% cotton wide-leg jumpsuit that features a slightly cropped length and a loose fit for a relaxed feel. It’s soft, breathable, and the loose-fitting jumpsuit looks great layered over a contrasting bodysuit or baby tee. It has adjustable straps and two side pockets, and the wide legs have side slits that take it up a notch and add a touch of elegance. All for under $30, if you can believe it. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

12 A Tie-Waist Romper That Looks Like A Mini Dress Relipop Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get this ruffled tie-waist romper that totally looks like it’s just a dress. It’s available in a short flutter sleeve version as well as a long balloon sleeve style, and in solid colors as well as floral prints, polka dots, and a plaid design. The deep v-neckline, tiered ruffles and flowy material give it a beautiful silhouette, and countless reviewers comment on how comfortable it is. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit For A Stylish Look With Minimal Effort ZESICA Strapless Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon Less is more in this strapless jumpsuit that looks way more expensive than it is. The strapless design features an elastic band around the top and waist, and it has a detachable waist tie as well as belt loops to give you two different styling options. Go with the black or mocha jumpsuit for an especially timeless look, but any of the solid variations is chic in its minimalism. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Ruffled Romper For A Relaxed, Beachy Vibe (Even If You’re Nowhere Near The Water) Valphsio V Neck Ruffle Romper Amazon $41 See On Amazon Ruffles, flowy fabric, and a relaxed cut make this adorable little romper a warm weather must-have. It’s made from lightweight fabric and has batwing sleeves to keep you cool and breezy, and the elasticated waist ensures ultimate comfort — no tight, restricting fabric you can’t breathe in. Pair it with some wedges and a straw clutch to feel like you’re at a beach resort, or go for the summer festival look with a wide-brim hat and your favorite worn-in ankle booties. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Casual Tie-Knot Romper You’ll Be Wearing Every Saturday From Here On Out Ivay V Neck Button Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Casual and high-end fashionable are not mutually exclusive terms, as this tie-knot romper proves. The elegant fit, button details and front pockets make it look like you paid way more, and tons of reviewers say it’s super comfy, the material feels light and silky, and it’s easy to dress up or down. One of those perfect Saturday outfits you can wear to grab a cup of coffee, get your weekly farmer’s market flowers, and catch up with a friend over lunch. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Spaghetti Strap Romper That’ll Take You From The Gym To The Club Without An Outfit Change XXTAXN Sleeveless Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear this super stretchy spaghetti strap romper to the gym, the beach or out clubbing — it’s that versatile. It’s made with spandex for added elasticity and shape retention, and the material is lightweight and breathable. Shoppers use the words “trendy”, “stretchy” and “comfortable”, and one said they recommend buying it because “it’s VERY soft”. This little number checks all the boxes. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Super Loose Strappy Jumpsuit That Feels Like PJs Without Looking Like It SNUGWIND Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This super loose jumpsuit will likely be the most comfortable piece of clothing you ever purchase on Amazon. One reviewer commented that it’s so comfy, if they could, “they would probably wear it every day”. It’s one of those pieces you can easily dress up with a pair of heels, a fun clutch and a statement necklace and look so good that everyone will be asking where the stunning jumpsuit is from. And for days when you just can’t be bothered, wear it with sneakers and a hat, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Off-The-Shoulder Chiffon Romper With Flared Flounce Sleeves Fixmatti Off Shoulder Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon You know that one outfit that always gives you a boost of confidence the second you slip it on? We all need one in our closet and this chiffon romper is it. It’s light and flowy and has the most beautiful flared flounce sleeves that feature a soft ruffle detail. It has an elastic top and waist to keep it in place, and it’s available in solid colors as well as various floral prints and a long sleeve version. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A One-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Reviewers Say Feels Expensive ANRABESS One Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon This stunning one-shoulder jumpsuit looks expensive without being expensive, which is what we all ultimately look for, right? The rayon blend fabric looks like linen, and the one-shoulder design, pleated waist details, and wide-leg cut give it such a high-end look. It comes highly recommended and reviewers describe it as “designer quality” and say it “looks super expensive” — yet it’s such a steal for under $50. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Cutout Detail You’ll Reach For Over & Over ANRABESS Cutout Jumpsuit Amazon $42 See On Amazon It’s all about the details, and the half-moon cut out definitely makes this wide-leg jumpsuit. The sweetheart neckline accentuates the cutout, and the jumpsuit has adjustable straps and side pockets for ultimate comfort. It’s dressy enough to wear to a cocktail party but also relaxed enough to pair with flip flops for a day of errands. Customers say they get so many compliments every time they wear it, and love it so much they’ve purchased it in multiple colors. Go ahead, hit that *add to cart* button now. Available colors: 12 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Sleeveless Romper That’ll Instantly Put You In A Vacation State Of Mind Acelitt Belted Short Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Pair this sleeveless v-neck romper with some cute wedges, a leather clutch, and a straw hat, and you’ll instantly feel like setting the OOO response on your email. The linen-like, expensive looking material and brown button-front design also makes it a great summer-to-fall piece you can easily layer under an oversized cardigan or denim jacket and pair with some ankle booties. Tons of shoppers said they never thought a romper would look good on them, but this one changed their mind. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For Events Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wear this elegant wide-leg jumpsuit to work, for a business meeting, or an evening cocktail party, and no one will suspect it was actually a really affordable Amazon purchase. The boat-neck design, back closure, and loose batwing sleeves instantly elevate it, while the added spandex also makes the jumpsuit incredibly comfortable to wear. It has garnered a five-star rating from more than 8,000 shoppers, and one even said it makes them “feel like a million bucks”. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 A Bell-Sleeve Mini Dress For All The Pocket-Lovers Out There Pinup Fashion Bell Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Snag this A-line mini swing dress with bell sleeves — and pockets — for a go-to wardrobe staple. The pleated waist gives the dress a beautiful shape and allows the material to drape and flow, and the sleeve detail gives it extra style points and makes it extra comfy at the same time. The mini dress is available in solid colors as well as fun florals and stripes, and will be the best $30 you’ve spent on Amazon in a really long time. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

24 This Tube Top & Shorts Set With A Sweet Bow Detail Floerns 2 Piece Crop Top and Shorts Outfit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add this adorable tube top and shorts set to your wardrobe for a sweet, boutique-looking outfit to wear on a warm day. The top is made from a ribbed elastic fabric that holds its shape and doesn’t stretch out, and the high-waisted shorts are breathable and have an elastic waist accented by a belt you can tie into a cute bow. Get the set and you’ll find yourself wearing it to every party for the rest of the summer and beyond. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

25 This Backless Ruffled Dress That Seriously Looks Like Haute Couture R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Is it haute couture straight from Paris fashion week or is it Amazon? This stunning backless maxi dress is a total luxe for less item — with more than 6,000 perfect five-star ratings to prove it. It features a smocked bodice and the softest and prettiest ruffled bottom that gives it volume, movement, and a touch of luxury. The dress has a halter neck tie and three back straps that make the back of the dress just as beautiful as the front. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 An Understated Swing Dress With An Empire Waist Pinup Fashion Round Neck Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Wear this empire waist swing dress pretty much anywhere, for a look that’s elegant without costing you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re on a budget or don’t have a ton of closet space, versatility and wearability is key. This dress has a lovely A-line silhouette, a classic round neckline, and two side pockets for added convenience and comfort. It comes in a classic black and navy as well as two-toned options that feature a floral print or polka dot skirt. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

27 These Cropped Racerback Tanks With More Than 28,000 Shoppers Give 5 Stars Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can never have enough good quality basics, and this four-piece tank top set is such great quality for an even better price. It features a cropped cut and racerback design, and has good breathability and elasticity thanks to the added spandex. Shoppers say the tanks are the perfect length to wear with high-waisted leggings and that they’re great for workouts as well as lounging around the house. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 An Asymmetrical Draped Maxi Skirt For A Luxe Boho Vibe SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This asymmetrical maxi skirt with draping fabric and a high waist looks great paired with a cropped tank top or tucked-in blouse, and unlike other similar skirts, it’s easy to walk in and not restricting at all. The draped design gives it a unique, elevated look and tons of customers comment on how much they love the quality of the material. It’s available in 41 different colors and at this price, you may want one for every season and occasion. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Pair Of Round Sunnies That Are A Great Under-$20 Alternative To Ray-Bans WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save money without sacrificing style with a pair of these round frame sunglasses that are a great alternative for Ray-Bans, but for a tenth of the cost. They’re lightweight and come in classic colors and mirrored lenses, and feature that classic retro design that’ll never go out of style and pairs well with anything. The polarized lenses help with clarity and provide 100% UV protection, and at this price, you won’t constantly worry about them falling or getting damaged in your purse. Available styles: 7

30 This 18K Gold-Plated Anklet Because The 90’s Trend Is Back Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you remember sporting a colorful array of anklets as a kid in the 90’s, this 18K gold-plated one is the grown up version. The flat mariner chain is a classic design and this one is available in three different lengths. It has an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 14,000 shoppers who say it looks great on, the quality is amazing, and it doesn’t look cheap at all. Available lengths: 3

31 A Flowy Mini Dress With A Bold Print That Makes A Statement Romwe Bohemian Beach Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make a statement in this “as comfy as loungewear” bold print mini dress. The loose fit, lightweight fabric, and three-quarter bell sleeve detail make it breathable and easy to wear, and the various patterns it comes in give it that stand-out wardrobe piece status. The dress has a vintage feel to it and can be worn anytime of the year — pair it with sandals or flats in the summer and tights and boots in the winter. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: X-Large — 3X

32 A Drop-Waist, Long-Sleeve Sweater You Can Wear Two Ways softome Wrap Front Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get this slouchy sweater and you’re actually getting two sweaters for the price of one. Layer it over a cute lace bralette and wear the crisscross wrap on the front, or flip it around and wear the crewneck on the front and crisscross on the back. Genius. With fall on its way, add this super-soft and under-$40 knitted sweater to your wardrobe and you won’t be as sad to part with the warm summer days. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 A Pair Of Flared High-Waisted Pants With A Buttery-Soft Feel SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t pay a fortune for overpriced loungewear. Instead, get this reviewer-approved pair of flared, high-waisted pants that’s buttery soft. They’re made from a polyester-spandex blend for maximum stretch, comfort and softness, and have a higher waistband that doesn’t cut into your skin. The pants are long enough to be worn with heels if you’re wearing to work or for a night out but can easily be hemmed if you’re going to be working out in them. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Top & Tie-Waist Skirt Set That Has Your Whole Outfit Sorted MRSFITOK Tank Top and Bodycon Skirt Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This top and tie-waist skirt set will take the stress out of planning your outfit because it does the work for you. The stretchy midi skirt has a beautiful tie-front detail that dresses it up and pairs well with the plain top that’s available in a sleeveless and long-sleeve version. Get the outfit in a solid color or a fun tie-dye print; there are tons of colors and designs to choose from, whether you want to go neutral or feel a little more adventurous. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

35 A Short-Sleeve Tunic With A Ruffled Hem And Wrap Front ALLEGRACE Short Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pair this soft and flowy tunic with your favorite (faux) leather leggings and a great heel for an outfit with serious style. The wrap-style design and longer length make it easy to dress up or dress down. Reviewers say they love the fit and colors it comes in, and many say they own multiple because it’s that good. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: 1X — 4X

36 This One-Shoulder Cutout Shirt That Totally Elevates The Jeans & Tee Look SheIn Slim Fit Cut Out Tee Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Elevate your everyday jeans and tee look with this one-shoulder cutout t-shirt made from stretchy rayon and spandex. Tuck it into high-waisted shorts or jeans, add a statement belt and finish off the outfit with heels or sneakers, depending on your daily agenda. The top is available in seven colors and lots of shoppers comment on how comfortable and breathable it is. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

37 These Levi’s High-Rise Skinny Jeans That Are A Reviewer Fave With Over 8,500 5-Star Ratings Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon You know how hard it is to find a good pair of jeans, which is why this $49 Levi’s pair is such an amazing find. One reviewer said, “they are the only jeans I wear and I've purchased them several times over the past few years.” They are high-waisted with a super skinny fit and just the right amount of stretch. They come in 28 different washes and you may want to grab a couple because like this reviewer, you’re gonna be reaching for these all the time. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: 24 — 40 (available in short, long and regular sizes)

38 A Set Of 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings In Classic Styles 17 Mile 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get a set of these beautiful 14K gold-plated hoop earrings for less than you’d pay for Sunday brunch. The set includes six different styles of hoops that vary in size and design, but that are all hypoallergenic and lightweight for your comfort. People say they’re great quality for the price and love the variety the set provides. If you’re not a fan of the gold jewelry trend, no worries — the set also comes in silver. Available colors: 2

39 A Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt For The Coziest Transition Into Fall Amazhiyu Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get ready for fall with this cropped pullover sweatshirt that’s style and comfort all wrapped up into one cute top. The crewneck design gives it that classic look while the drop sleeves, inside out seams and raw cut cropped hem make it look trendier (and pricier). Lots of customers say they own the sweatshirt in multiple colors and love how soft and comfy it is. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: Small — X-Large