These Hidden Gems On Amazon Can Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35

Making your home look good without spending a ton of money is the ultimate win-win. As this list of gems for under $35 shows, you don’t necessarily need to spend half of your monthly grocery bill to find cute decor, chic accessories and sleek organizational tools. A lot of these items look way more expensive than their budget price tag and most will arrive on your doorstep within two days — thanks, Amazon.

Our list includes everything from stylish drinkware — like these iridescent glass coupes or these Italian-made wine glasses — to dress up your dining table, to this woven jute basket and clear storage bins to keep your home neat and clutter-free.

And if you’re into the minimalist look, you’ll love this super sleek wall-mounted dispenser that’ll free up your counters and give your kitchen a modern vibe. Scroll down to see our top picks and give your home a makeover — without maxing out your credit card.

1 These Corner Grippers To Keep Your Area Rugs In Place SlipToGrip Hook and Loop Triangle Rug Corner Gripper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your area rugs from curling up and slipping with a set of these triangle corner grippers that work on any hard surface. Adhere the grippers to each of the rug corners and clean the floor with rubbing alcohol before sticking down the circular hooks. You can sweep or mop directly over the hooks and easily reposition them if you ever need to move the rug.

2 A Sponge Holder & Dish Soap Dispenser In One With Over 10,000 5-star reviews Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen sink area neat and tidy with this sponge holder and dish soap dispenser in one. You don’t need to store a large dish soap bottle next to or under the sink and just one quick push on the sponge dispenses the right amount. It’ll save you time and space, which is just one of the reasons why over 10,000 reviewers give it five stars.

3 These Textured Ceramic Vases For A Modern Decorative Accent Joseph's Small White Ceramic Vase (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Decorate your mantle, window sill or coffee table with this set of textured ceramic vases. Their matte finish looks much more expensive than their price tag, and the set of three creates a stylish corner wherever you put them. Use them to hold single flower stems or small bundles of dried greenery such as fragrant eucalyptus.

4 This Stackable Tea Bag Organizer To Clear Up Cabinet Space Seseno Stackable Plastic Tea Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use these stackable tea bag organizers to display your favorite teas and clear up space in your kitchen cabinet. Unlike tea boxes, the clear organizer allows you to see exactly what you have and the eight compartments provide plenty of room to store additional items such as sugar or honey packets.

5 A Sleek Smart Doorbell System With Customizable Chimes And Volume Settings SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $30 See On Amazon Update your front door with this sleek matte-black wireless doorbell system that has 52 unique chimes, four volume levels and a 500-foot wireless range. It’s weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about missing a delivery even when there’s a blizzard raging outside, and because it’s battery- operated, installation is simple and easy — just attach it to the wall using the provided adhesive and plug in the chime box, no drilling or wiring necessary.

6 This Set Of Mixing Bowls With Lids For Easy Food Prep & Storage FineDine Superior Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids (8-Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen with this set of four nesting glass mixing bowls with lids. Much better than old plastic ones that absorb odors and stain easily, this glass set is durable and easy to clean and store — yay for space-saving stacking. Thanks to the airtight lids, the bowls double as storage containers, so you’re really getting two products in one.

7 A Lightweight Comforter That Doubles As A Duvet Insert Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your bedroom (and sleep quality) a makeover and get this lightweight down alternative comforter backed by 4,000 five-star ratings. It doubles as a duvet insert and you’ll love the fact that it’s machine-washable and dryer safe — no need to trek to the dry cleaner. This microfiber pick can work for all seasons.

8 A Snazzy Looking Cocktail Kit With Recipe Cards & All The Necessary Tools Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (14-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Serve up happy hour in style and create delicious drinks with this 14-piece mixology kit. It includes a 24-ounce shaker with a built-in strainer, a double-sided jigger, a muddler, pourers, picks, ice tongs, a mixing spoon, a bottle opener, and a corkscrew. If you don’t know what half of those things are, the kit comes with instructions and recipe cards to teach you all you need to know.

9 These LED TV Backlights That Look Cool & Help Relieve Eyestrain Power Practical LED Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tired of getting headaches and straining your eyes while watching TV? These LED backlights help provide relief with 10 levels of brightness and 15 color options to choose from. They also look super cool and add a fun ambiance to your home whether you’re watching a movie or having karaoke night. The light strips easily attach to the back of your TV but are super versatile and would also totally work in a walk-in closet or behind a headboard in a bedroom.

10 A Set Of Space-Saving Velvet Hangers To Streamline Your Closet Zober Premium Velvet Hangers with Clips(20-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon If your closet is due for a serious clean out, this set of nonslip velvet hangers with clips will make it look like you hired a professional organizer. The slim hangers will save you valuable space and create a streamlined, uniform look that’ll transform your closet and keep your clothes stored away safely. With an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 10,000 shoppers, these sturdy hangers come highly recommended.

11 These Airtight Storage Containers With Chalkboard Labels To Organize Your Pantry Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Declutter and organize your kitchen and pantry with these airtight containers that come with reusable chalkboard sticker labels and a chalk pen. The leakproof seals keep moisture out so your pantry staples are always fresh and the square shape makes them easily stackable on shelves or a countertop to save space. No more half-empty pasta boxes or bags of flour taking up half of your pantry.

12 A Set Of Italian White Wine Glasses For $25 Bormioli Rocco White Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a touch of elegance to your dining table with a set of these Italian-made white wine glasses. The 14.75-ounce glasses are crystal clear and feature laser-cut thin rims to let the nuances of your wine shine. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe.

13 This Stylish Charging Station That Eliminates Cables All Over Your Home Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon Charge up to six devices in one place with this minimalist charging station that glows blue while your phone or tablet is charging and turns off when it’s fully charged. The smart ports will charge your devices up to 58% faster, and the dividers are adjustable and tall enough to hold larger tablet models. It’ll also keep your home neat and tidy, without countless cables all over the place.

14 A Set Of Decorative Storage Boxes With Magnetic Closure Snap-N-Store Storage Box (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Organize keepsakes and collections in these sturdy, decorative boxes that have a magnetic closure and are easy to stack. The boxes are collapsible and ship flat, but are easy to set up and collapse again for space-saving storage. They’re available in six different patterns including a black and white floral for a minimalist look and a bright teal and fuchsia for a fun pop of color.

15 These Glass Jars For Storing Treats Bormioli Rocco PANDORA Glass Candy Jar (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fill these glass candy jars with colorful candy for a fun display or with homemade cookies and treats to keep them fresher for longer. The airtight seal ensures maximum freshness and the two-way storage gives them versatility as they can sit upright or at an angle.

16 This Acrylic Serving Tray That’s Shatterproof & Totally Chic Estilo Premium Acrylic Serving Tray with Handles Amazon $25 See On Amazon Serve up breakfast in bed in style with this acrylic tray. Durable and see-through, it has rounded edge handles for easy carrying and fits in with pretty much any decors style. It would also make a stunning accent on a coffee table or console — style it with a stack of books, a vase of fresh flowers and your favorite candle.

17 A Marble Paper Towel Holder That’ll Instantly Dress Up An Ordinary Roll Of Paper Towels Greenco Hand Crafted Marble Paper Towel Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Who said a roll of paper towels can’t look chic? This marble paper towel holder brings a timeless and elegant look to your kitchen countertops. Besides being beautiful, it’s also super practical — it’s easy to keep clean with a quick wipe down with soapy warm water and the heavy marble ensures that it’s sturdy and won’t constantly topple over.

18 This Fruit Infusion Pitcher With An Ice Core To Keep Your Beverages (N)ice & Cold Estilo Acrylic Fruit Infusion Pitcher Amazon $16 See On Amazon This acrylic fruit infusion pitcher is the perfect addition to your summer picnic table. It has an ice core rod to keep your flavored water, iced tea or sangria chilled without diluting it. The infuser tube has slot holes for slices of fresh fruit, herbs and spices, and since it’s made from acrylic, you never have to worry about the pitcher shattering.

19 A Set Of Vacuum Storage Bags That Reduces Volume By Up To 80% Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Clean out your closet and make space for all those cute summer dresses by packing away bulky winter clothing in these large space-saving vacuum storage bags. They reduce volume by a whopping 80%, and the double-zip seal ensures no air gets back in the bags once they are sealed. The four-piece set also includes a travel pump if you want to save space in your suitcase and take these bags with you on vacay.

20 These Bamboo Boxes To Keep Salt And Spices Fresh Estilo Natural Bamboo Salt and Spice Box with Lid (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Store salt and spices in these round bamboo boxes to keep them fresh and always on hand. The small magnet on the base creates a tight seal and prevents salt from clumping, no matter how hot and humid it may be outside. The boxes are also a stylish accent for your countertops and a great way to add visual texture to your kitchen.

21 These Foldable Shoe Storage Boxes That’ll Help You Declutter Your Entryway Greenco Clear Foldable Shoe Storage Boxes (10-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your entryway a makeover and protect your favorite heels and sneakers with these foldable plastic storage boxes. The boxes are stackable to save space and the clear design makes it easy to find the pair you’re looking for. Reviewers love how easy the boxes are to put together and the fact that they have ventilation holes to allow air in and prevent odors from forming.

22 A Coir Door Mat To Decorate Your Entryway & Keep Dirt Out SliptoGrip Natural Coir Door Mats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a decorative touch to your front door and keep your home a bit cleaner with this coir door mat that scrapes dirt off the bottoms of shoes. It features a nonslip backing to keep it in place and and coarse bristles trap dirt and moisture. Choose from 13 designs and use the mat inside or outside — it’s totally weatherproof.

23 These Acrylic Floating Shelves To Add Stylish Storage Estilo Acrylic Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Pack{) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use these acrylic floating shelves to add modern flair and valuable storage for under $20. They’re easy to mount on the wall and shoppers report that they’ve used these versatile shelves for makeup and skincare storage in the bathroom as well a spot to hold keys and sunglasses in an entryway.

24 A Mini Trash Can That’s Sleek Enough To Keep On Your Countertop Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Place this mini trash can on your desk, kitchen counter, or bathroom vanity to conveniently dispose of small items like teabags, tissues or candy wrappers. The trash can is made from brushed stainless steel that’s fingerprint resistant, so it’ll always look sleek.

25 An Organizer To Neatly Stack Cans & Jars SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stack up to 36 cans or jars in this handy organizer that’ll transform your pantry in an instant. A customer favorite, it comes in a bronze, chrome, silver or white finish, and has more than 34,000 five-star ratings. What do people love most about it? It’s easy to assemble without the use of any tools and it has six adjustable plastic dividers to store various sized items.

26 This Eucalyptus Bunch For A Pop Of Greenery That Never Dries Out VGIA Artificial Eucalyptus Leaf (6-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a touch of greenery and save on your weekly flower run with these faux eucalyptus branches. They have silk leaves and metal stems that are easily bendable so you can adjust their shape and height. They come highly rated with 2,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer even said, “these are the most quality stems I've ever received through online ordering.”

27 A Hand-Woven Wool Accent Rug For Some Cozy Texture Safavieh Natura Collection Tribal Wool & Cotton Accent Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring in all the cozy vibes with this textured wool and cotton accent rug. Measuring 2 by 3 feet, this pick is a durable option to spruce up a spot. It comes in six colors, including a neutral ivory for a relaxed coastal look and a striking black and white design that makes a bold statement.

28 A Vintage-Style Mirror Tray That’s A Luxe Catchall Houseables Mirror Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this elegant gold mirror tray for decorative, storage, or serving purposes. Corral personal items like jewelry and perfume bottles or serve up an extra glamorous happy hour with this affordable piece that also comes in a silver finish. The mirrored surface gives it a touch of sophistication while the nonslip velvet-lined bottom will protect your surfaces from getting scratched.

29 This Woven Basket To Store Extra Pillows & Blankets In Style Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Form meets function in this woven storage basket that’s a perfect spot to store extra blankets or pillows. It’s made from jute rope that’ll add a nice textural element to your space and has cloth lining to prevent any snagging. The sturdy handles make it easy to move around, and if you’re not using it for storage, it would also make a great planter cover.

30 A Mesh Desk Organizer To Optimize Your WFH Life AUPSEN Mesh Office Desk Accessory Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your desk clutter-free and organized with this rose gold storage accessory. It has five compartments and a little sliding drawer so you can neatly store pens, post-it notes, tape and any other WFH essentials.

31 This Handy Lifter So You Can Easily Make The Bed Bed MadeEZ Bed Maker and Mattress Lifter Amazon $27 See On Amazon Making your bed is about to become so much faster and easier thanks to this handy lifting and tucking tool. Use it to lift your mattress up by five inches and hold it in place while you put on a bed skirt and tuck in fitted sheets. The handle is made from sturdy plastic and is easy to grip with one hand while you make the bed with the other, saving you time and back strain.

32 These Two-Tone Woven Baskets For Chic Storage NaturalCozy Round Small Woven Baskets Set (5-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hold fruit, small toys or keys in these stylish baskets made from cotton and jute rope. They’ll seamlessly blend in with the rest of your decor while keeping your home organized and surfaces uncluttered. The five baskets are shipped stacked together and secured in a box so they won’t arrive floppy and misshapen.

33 A Set Of Clear Storage Bins To Organize Your Fridge, Freezer Or Pantry BINO Plastic Storage Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Organize your fridge, freezer or pantry like a pro with a set of these clear storage bins. The bins will keep items visible and accessible to save you time and provide a way to store bulky or awkwardly shaped items more easily. Reviewers rave about this affordable set and over 6,000 of them give the set five stars for its quality, ease of use and sleek look.

34 These Matching Canisters For Your Pantry Staples Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Store your go-to pantry essentials in these adorable pre-labeled kitchen canisters. They have wide openings for easy scooping, and they’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel that’s both practical and perfectly rustic. This set has canisters for rice, flour, and pasta, but you can also find a set for coffee, tea, and sugar, and another set for onions, garlic, and potatoes.

35 A Tiered Storage Cart For Narrow Spaces SPACEKEEPER 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this narrow but deep rolling cart to add valuable storage space in even the tiniest room. The shelves are fully adjustable and the cart is easy to move around thanks to the easy-glide wheels. It’s incredibly versatile and can be used for everything from cleaning products in the bathroom to office supplies for WFH days.

36 These Under-Shelf Baskets That’ll Give You Additional Storage Space Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add storage space to shelves and cabinets with a set of these metal baskets. They’re easy to install and move — just slide them onto a shelf, no tools necessary, which makes them perfect for a rental. With over 8,000 five-star ratings, shoppers love these for how much extra storage they provide to what would have been an otherwise unused space.

37 A Metal Lint Bin To Add A Little Farmhouse Charm To Your Laundry Room Calindiana Modern Farmhouse Metal Magnetic Lint Bin Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add a touch of modern farmhouse charm to your laundry room with this metal lint bin. Mount it on the wall or attach it to your washer with the included magnet, and use it to dispose of lint or dryer sheets or to store detergent pods or dryer balls. It’s available in four cute colors and is definitely way more charming than a bulky trash can.

38 This Sleek Wall-Mounted Dispenser That’ll Free Up Counter Space Conworld Wall-Mounted Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Free up counter space in a stylish way with a wall-mounted two-container dispenser. Fill the containers with rice, grains or coffee beans and easily dispense them with the push of a button. To mount on the wall, make sure that it’s clean and dry first, then peel of the sticker backing on the dispenser and attach it to the wall.

39 This Cool Desk Mat That’s Also Great For Gaming Dwelling With Pride Desk Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re a PC gamer or just someone who’s constantly tied to their laptop, it’s always important to make sure desk space is clear of crumbs and debris. This desk mat looks classy, made with PU leather that’s both black and red. It’s soft, long-lasting, and popular, with an overall Amazon rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

40 A Cloud-Shaped Key Holder For Holding Your Keys TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hang your keys on this whimsical cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you always know where they are. The holder has an adhesive backing for easy hanging and has three strong magnets for three sets of keys, so there are no actual hooks, which makes it even cooler. If you know someone who just moved into a new home, this would make a great little housewarming gift.

41 This Decorative Tiered Tray For Vintage-Inspired Storage Tiita 2-Tier Countertop Organizer Decorative Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add vintage-inspired charm to your bathroom vanity or bedroom dresser with this two-tiered decorative tray. Use it to organize jewelry, makeup or small perfume bottles, and save space and clear your surfaces thanks to the double tiers. It’s available in a gold and rose-gold finish.

42 A Modern LED Digital Alarm Clock That’s Also A Nightlight EDUP HOME LED Digital Desk Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will this LED alarm clock help you wake up on time, but its cool design will add a modern vibe to your bedroom. It has three brightness settings to choose from, also works as a nightlight, and can either sit on your nightstand or be hung on the wall. And for anyone needing a little extra time in the morning, no need to worry — it comes with a snooze button.

43 These Iridescent Coupe Glasses To Add A Little Luxury To Your Dining Table Omita Iridescent Summit Coupe Glass (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dress up your table with a set of these coupe glasses that look way more expensive than $29. The mother of pearl finish shimmers ever so slightly, and the vertical stripe design gives them a timeless elegance and makes them look like a prized vintage find. To protect the iridescent finish, hand wash and dry them only.

44 A Tiered Carousel Tray For Summer Entertaining CreativeWare 2-Tier Carousel Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Backyard barbecue season is here, and this tiered carousel tray is the perfect summer entertaining accessory. It has interlocking trays that fit around an umbrella pole for outdoor picnics and includes a drop-in knob for stand-alone use. Fill it with fresh cut fruit or marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate for the ultimate summer backyard bash.

45 A Chic Knife Storage Stand To Safely Hold Knives Toosbuc Universal Freedom Knife Storage Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take loose knives out of your silverware drawer and safely store them in this super chic resin storage stand. The unique cylindrical barrel design allows you to place multiple knives in the wavy slots and the three drain holes on the bottom ensure the stand stays sanitary. If you remove the notch plate, it can also be used to hold other utensils or even serve as a flower vase.