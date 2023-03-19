These Life-Changing Grooming Products On Amazon Work So Well, Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars

It’s only human to want to look put together on the outside — but with so many products on the market claiming they’ll give you shinier hair or dewier skin, how do you know what actually works? Word of mouth is that the most reliable way to predict a product can do what it claims is by reading reviews. So I’ve compiled a list of top-reviewed products on Amazon that reviewers say are worth every penny.

From foot masks to nail polish to brushes of all shapes and sizes, customers like you have vetted and vehemently praised every item on this list.

1 A Dry Texture Spray To Build Major Volume BOLDIFY Dry Texture Spray for Hair Volume Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dry texture spray adds bold volume to hair in just 60 seconds. It reduces unwanted oils and offers a light, all-day hold that gives your hair the perfect amount of texture to retain its natural movement while still allowing for easy styling and shaping. This pick has more than 3,000 reviews, many of which laud its ability to plump up even the finest hair types. A Glowing Review: “I have tried over the years to find a volumizer that really works, doesn't make your hair sticky or feel dirty, and lasts.....THIS IS IT! [...] I was prepared to be disappointed, and instead I was delighted. It does not dry out your hair or dull it.” — SMILE Customer

2 An Exfoliating Foot Mask For Baby-Soft Feet Dermora Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pack of foot peel masks has tens of thousands of five-star reviews. They’re incredibly easy to use — simply slide the booties over your feet and relax for an hour while you let the botanical blend of fruit acids and extracts get to work. Effective on calluses, cracked heels, and dry skin, most users see incredible results within two weeks. A Glowing Review: “[...] this mask is truly magical, it’s soften my calluses. Within a few days, my foot was softer, moisturized, and then the peeling magic happen. My skin was peeling like crazy, my feet haven’t been this soft for years. Literally smooth like a baby skin.” — Khadija

3 A Multi-Sided File & Buffer That Makes Your Nails Glow Onsen Secret Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have brittle or split nails, this triple-sided Japanese nail buffer is worth the investment. This compact, no-mess block fits easily into a bag or purse, so you can give yourself the manicure TLC you deserve no matter where you go. It’s so easy to use — file your nails with the silver side, polish them with the blue side, and then buff them to a shine with the white side for instantly visible results. A Glowing Review: “Holy. Cow. I cannot believe the shine on my nails. Five minutes after sitting down with it, all 10 fingers have smooth, SHINY nails.” — Segpdx

4 The Lash Curler With More Than 38,000 Reviews Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon This eyelash curler from Brilliant Beauty boasts over 25,000 five-star reviews from people that vouch they don’t tug, pull, or pinch. Made from 100% stainless steel, they have an arc of 48 degrees that’s designed to fit all eye shapes and lash lengths. A comfortable handle and a calibrated hinge ensure that you can get the pressure just right. A Glowing Review: “I've used lots of lash curlers through the years, but these are absolutely the best I've ever used. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who wants to easily curl their lashes for a lasting curl.” — MissRhondaLee

5 A Shampoo Brush That Helps Remove Product Buildup Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon This massaging shampoo brush can be used in or out of the shower, stimulating blood flow to your scalp and removing soapy buildup and dry skin for a thorough clean. It comes in a pack of two interchangeable heads and is made of BPA-free silicone. Best of all: The brush fits in the palm of your hand, so it’s simple to maneuver. A Glowing Review: “I use it every time I [wash] my hair in the shower. Does a great job demolishing scalp build up, promoting growth, and cleaning my hair.” — Katherine Mileusnich

6 This Detangling Brush Made With Boar & Nylon Bristles Osensia Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon With soft bristles made to soothe and stimulate the scalp and a flexible body that conforms to your head to prevent tugging, this boar and nylon bristle hair hairbrush can effortlessly glide through tangled knots in all hair types — from pin straight to curly. An ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold and won’t slip out of your grip, and the brush is even infused with germanium to help reduce static cling. This popular pick has more than 4,000 reviews. A Glowing Review: “I have thinning hair and its straight. This brush is so gentle and it feels so great on my scalp.” — Beckie Joon

7 An All-In-One Facial Cleansing Brush With 7 Attachments COSLUS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a total of seven different interchangeable brush heads to meet every one of your skincare needs, this battery-powered cleansing brush system has it all, including a makeup remover sponge, exfoliating brush head, and pumice stone. Two rotation speeds enable you to switch between gentle exfoliating and deep cleansing, and it’s 100% waterproof, so it’s safe to use in the shower. The best-selling device has more than 4,000 reviews. A Glowing Review: “Loved how simple it was and how good it worked for the price. All the little individual attachments work fantastic as well.” — Kayla lewis

8 These Flushable Wipes That Are Gentle On Sensitive Areas Of Your Body BOOTY WIPES Flushable Wipes (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Aloe vera and vitamin E are the key nourishing ingredients in these biodegradable feminine wipes that aid in making you feel fresh while preventing irritation. Made with plant-sourced fibers, they’re free of fragrance and alcohol and boast a high 4.6-star rating with more than 12,000 reviews. They’re perfect for home or travel and can be used to freshen up after you use the bathroom, but are also perfect for wiping your hands. A Glowing Review: “These wipes are amazing and are not just for your booty. They leave you feeling refreshed all day, and I love love love that you can flush them to discard. They are in my personal and guest bathroom.” — Amazon Customer

9 This Cruelty-Free Eyebrow Gel To Hold Brows In Perfect Place Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Tint Gel and Brow Fille Amazon $16 See On Amazon Raise eyebrows metaphorically and literally with this smudge-proof tinted brow gel. A film-forming polymer technology coats each brow with a lightweight gel to create a life-like hair texture. It’s available in four shades that range from blonde and auburn to deep black and offers an easy way to increase brow fullness in seconds. A Glowing Review: “It is buildable, the perfect color for my eyebrows, long lasting and smudge proof. [...] One layer is usually enough but if you want dramatic brows or you have sparse spots that need to be filled in a little bit more you can layer it.” — Alexis Brandt

10 A Skin-Brightening Vitamin C Serum That’s Affordable LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking to round out your skincare routine with a dose of vitamin C, the search is over; this brightening serum is packed with vitamins C and E, aloe, geranium, antioxidants, and botanical hyaluronic acid to promote healthy and revitalized youthful-looking skin. Made with no artificial fragrances or colors and free of parabens, phthalates, and petroleum, this product is perfect for all skin types. And while many vitamins C serums can break the bank, this one is just $20 and boasts more than 12,000 reviews. A Glowing Review: “I have oily skin, and not only does this serum improve the absorption of my moisturizer, it helps control oil and keep my skin more matte. I completely stopped wearing foundation, now I just use some finishing powder and a little blush and I'm good to go.” — Sarah C

11 A Flat Top Kabuki Brush For Flawless Foundation Keshima Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon The super soft, densely-packed bristles of this kabuki brush undergo a rigorous seven-step process to ensure it won’t shed, even under heavy usage. And with 35,000 mostly rave reviews, this brush is going to get some heavy use. Whether you prefer liquid, cream, or powder makeup, this brush is ideal for applying and blending every kind of foundation, guaranteed to provide a flawless and cake-free look. A Glowing Review: “I love this brush! My foundation goes on so smoothly. The brush is so soft and easy to clean. No more make up sponges for me.” — Kelli Fisher

12 This Oil-Rich Treatment That Soothes Dry Lips Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon This isn’t a regular lip balm, it’s a cool, hydrating lip treatment that boasts more than 10,000 reviews. Hawaiin kukui nut oil is the star ingredient of this product, working alongside shea butter and grapeseed oil to restore and moisturize cracked and chapped lips. The lip treatment also contains nourishing vitamins A, C, and E and is cruelty-free. Choose among several sweet-tinted shades like sand and rose (there’s also a clear version). A Glowing Review: “This product has not only helped my lips look smooth, but it has pretty much kept them that way. I just apply it before bed every night and I don’t have to reapply until the next night!!! It smells amazing and doesn’t have a nasty taste if you accidentally lick your lips.” — Maddie

13 A Makeup Vanity With Touch-Screen Lighting & Magnification Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lightweight and portable, this vanity mirror has multiple magnification options (1X, 2X, and 3X), so you can find every unwanted stray hair and get the fine details of your makeup just right. A 180-degree rotating swivel design gives you the ability to check yourself out from every angle, and the base can be used as a storage department. The mirror offers a touch-screen light control, as well. A Glowing Review: “Size-wise, it’s pretty great! [...] Surprisingly the LED is quite bright and the quality of the mirror is good despite being one of the lower priced options out here.” — Kyungmi

14 A Professional-Grade Callus Remover For Softer Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 50,000 reviews it’s easy to see why this powerful callus-removing gel is Amazon’s #1 best-seller when it comes to corn and callus trimmers. Simply soak your feet, dry them off, and apply this seemingly magical gel for 5 to 10 minutes. Follow up with a foot scrubber and watch your roughest, driest skin slough off in a matter of minutes. A Glowing Review: “I have terrible calluses that I’ve developed from my years in the medical field and constantly being on my feet. It would get so bad that they’d crack and hurt when I stood for too long and my nail technician could never get them out. BUT THIS PRODUCT WORKED A MIRACLE.” — Neikz

15 These Precision-Tipped Tweezers That Can Extract Ingrown Hairs Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers Amazon $9 See On Amazon These precision-grade stainless steel tweezers have a strong, wide grip for exact control, and their pointed tip is excellent for extracting anything under your skin that you don’t want there, be it an ingrown hair or splinter. With a protective sleeve and their compact size, they’re an excellent addition to any purse or travel kit. A Glowing Review: “These are the absolute best tweezers I have ever had. They are well made and the points line up perfectly to grab the tiniest of hairs.” — Aubrey

16 An Overnight Mask That Renews Your Lips While You Sleep sara happ The Dream Slip Overnight Lip Mask Amazon $34 See On Amazon Nourishing jojoba, macadamia, and sweet almond oils make up the dream team that work together to nourish and condition your lips in this incredible restorative lip mask. Hyaluronic acid works to plump skin soften parched lips, while fatty acids trap moisture as you sleep, leaving lips soft and kissable. This popular pick has a high 4.7-star rating. A Glowing Review: “I have extremely dry lips and was contaminated reapplying lip balm until I found Sara Happ. It is so moisturizing and stays on all night long!...I use it during the day, too. Only lip product I use anymore!!” — Amazon Customer

17 These Exfoliating Brushes That Help Prevent Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These exfoliating brushes have fibers that offer a fantastic chemical-free preventative treatment for the annoyance that is ingrown hairs. The ergonomic design makes them easy to hold, so you can gently massage it for soft, radiant skin. A Glowing Review: “I am really happy I purchased this. It really exfoliates well and is easy to hold. Great quality for the price too! If you’re on the fence, just go for it, you won’t regret it!” — Lean

18 A Pack Of Flavored Tooth-Whitening Strips Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28-Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Brighten up those chompers with these teeth-whitening strips. Made with enamel-safe ingredients, they’re gentle on sensitive teeth and are formulated to battle tough stains caused by tobacco, coffee, and wine. Each kit comes with 28 strips (a 14-day treatment) that come in 10 flavors like mint, blue raspberry, and peach. A Glowing Review: “I am a hygienist and these are my FAVORITE whitening strips and one of the few OTC whitening I will recommend!!!” — Kathy Kappelle

19 This Polish-Holding Ring That Allows You To Paint Your Nails Anywhere Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This fun wearable nail polish bottle holder holds your nail polish close by, so you never have to worry about rogue drips or knocking over the entire bottle ever again. Designed to fit any brand of nail polish you can think of, it’s made of medical-grade silicone that firmly grips your fingers so that your hand can relax. It comes in over 20 different colors, making it both functional and fashionable. A Glowing Review: “This thing makes it possible to do your nails on the couch or in bed without a table. A handy little gadget!” — Liz Wagner

20 A Leave-In Conditioner for Toning Down Brassy Highlights BOLD UNIQ Purple Leave in Conditioner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this purple leave-in conditioner gently tone your tresses, but it also nourishes and hydrates hair shafts to help smooth locks and tame flyaways, minimizing breakages and leading to shinier hair. This incredible cruelty-free conditioning treatment is free of sulfates and parabens and is infused with nourishing sunflower oil and shea butter. A Glowing Review: “A little goes a long way. It tones yellow well.” — Bonnie Owens

21 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Wicks Away Excess Moisture Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $18 See On Amazon Soft and absorbent, this microfiber hair towel is a great way to cut down on drying time while preventing static and frizz. The lightweight and machine-washable towel has a built-in elastic band that makes it easy to secure the iconic turban twist on your head. It comes in gray or white. A Glowing Review: “Super absorbent. I have long hair and this towel is long enough to cover my hair. Worth every penny.” — TJMurnane

22 These Soothing Gold Eye Patches With Over 30,000 Reviews DERMORA Gold Eye Masks (15-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These golden under-eye masks contain collagen, an essential protein that provides smoothness and elasticity to the skin. Suitable on dry, oily, or combination skin, you can store them in the fridge for an extra-soothing, cooling experience. They boast more than 30,000 reviews and are free of irritating fragrances. A Glowing Review: “I use these in the morning after having a salty meal the night before and wake up with a puffy face. Helps with the under eye swelling.” — Lindsey

23 This Soothing Hot Or Cold Therapy Facial Mask PerfeCore Cooling Ice Face Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon Perfect for all skin types, this versatile face mask is filled with temperature-retaining gel beads that can be microwaved for use as a hot compress or stored in the freezer to be used as a cold compress. Great for helping ease headaches or de-puffing your skin, it has a soft underside and convenient soft loop straps so it can comfortably adjust to fit your face. A Glowing Review: “I like that you can put it on easy . Lay down and relax. Helps my puffy eyes and gives me a glow.” — Kim Berry

24 An Electric Toothbrush With A Cult Following AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush Amazon $40 See On Amazon Over 72,000 five-star ratings can’t be wrong: This electric toothbrush is a life-changer. It produces 40,000 vibrations per minute for a thorough clean that makes it ten times more effective than a manual toothbrush. A smart vibration timer lets you know when it’s time to move to a new part of your mouth. A single full charge will last up to 30 days and it comes with eight brush heads and a custom carrying case. A Glowing Review: “This brush doesn't require me to scrub hard on my teeth at all. It's just perfect. [...] My teeth haven't felt this clean since the last time I got a professional dental cleaning.” — Anna Stiner

25 This Makeup Remover That Cleanses & Hydrates Your Skin Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cleansing balm melts even the most stubborn makeup off my face without leaving any greasy residue. With key ingredients like sunflower and ginger root oils, turmeric, moringa extract and papaya enzymes, it’s gentle on sensitive skin, leaving it hydrated and silky smooth. It has a super high 4.7-star rating and is vegan and cruelty-free. A Glowing Review: “The texture feels like coconut oil, and smells nice, and it is an oil based make up remover. It melts easily on skin. [...] It easily emulsifies with warm water, and it is very easy to rinse off and leave my skin, clean and soft and hydrated.” — Cass

26 A Japanese Cuticle Oil That Promotes Healthy Nail Growth Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s easy to accidentally overlook and neglect your cuticles, but you’ll give them the TLC they deserve with this strengthening cuticle cream. Loaded with natural ingredients like Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, rich bran oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, this cream not only shields against bacteria (helping to foster healthy nail growth), but also leaves skin smooth and soft. A Glowing Review: “Even my bi-weekly gel manicures have not done what this stuff is doing for my cuticles and I am loving the more refined look of my hands.” — nsquared

27 This Derma Roller That Helps Serums Absorb More Effectively Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Almost 20,000 five-star reviewers insist that this microneedle derma roller is the bees' knees. Hundreds of tiny needles help painlessly exfoliate skin and allow serums and moisturizers to absorb more effectively. With over 18,000 five-star ratings, it’s a popular choice in the beauty section of Amazon. A Glowing Review: “I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since using this when I put on my serums at night and morning. I just roll it in one area about 15-20 times and then move to another area on my face. It doesn’t hurt at all. Just has improved my overall skin texture look and feel.” — CLhga2015

28 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Curb Inflammation From Pimples Dots for Spots Pimple Patches for Face Amazon $14 See On Amazon I’m guilty of picking at my skin, so I can say from experience that these hydrocolloid patches are a great protective deterrent, allowing blemishes to heal undisturbed by my prying, invasive fingernails. With visible results in as soon as six hours, the hydrocolloid cover gently extracts and absorbs impurities, and their translucent design allows them to blend seamlessly on your skin. A Glowing Review: “These things are amazing. They gently get rid of a blemish overnight and even help clear out nasty blackheads. Your squeezing and scarring days are behind you if you buy this product!” — Jules

29 This Glass Foot File For Smooth, Soft Skin Bare August Glass Foot File Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cinderella isn’t the only one to benefit from having glass near her feet — this glass foot file may not catch the eye of a handsome prince, but its precise abrasion is strong enough to scrub away rough skin without harsh grating, and that’s just as good in my book. Great for buffing away calluses, it has a large scrubbing surface and an ergonomic shape that makes it easy to hold. A Glowing Review: “This is by far the best foot file I have ever used. It is easy to hold and smoothly removes the dry skin so easily. It took only a few minutes and my feet felt softer than they have in years.” — cherie the gadget queen

30 A Clever Gadget That Whips Cleanser Into Luxurious Foam Nooni Facial Cleansing Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $8 See On Amazon Transform your cleanser into a dense, marshmallowy-soft foam with this Nooni foam-making tool. A great way to make your favorite product last longer, simply add a pearl-sized amount of cleanser and some water to the canister for a fluffy face-cleaning experience. This unique tool has more than 5,000 reviews. A Glowing Review: “[...] It makes a face cleaning easily a luxurious spa experience with the lather it gives, and I feel like it saves money on product cause I use way less than I do with my hands.” — Gigi.

31 The Portable Flosser That Uses Water To Irrigate Your Gums Aquasonic Aqua Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon No more tickly bits of string cutting into your fingers and gums — this aqua flosser is Amazon’s top choice, with good reason. It offers three cleaning modes and four interchangeable jet tips for personalized cleaning to help effectively remove plaque and keep your teeth clean while being gentle on your gums. The highly rated flosser comes with a travel bag, too. A Glowing Review: “Gets my bridge cleaned as recommended by dentist. Great charging longevity and works great as expected.” — DreamProject

32 This $6 Glass Nail File That Won’t Wear Down ClassyLady Glass Nail File Amazon $6 See On Amazon This chic glass nail file won’t wear down over time, and its permanently etched abrasive surface allows for precise and smooth filing. It feels good on your nail, is easy to clean, and comes in a range of stylish colors. The file has a high 4.6-star rating and costs less than $10. A Glowing Review: “My nails are nice and smooth thanks to this wonderful nail file!” — Luv2Cycle

33 These Pimple Patches With Over 100,000 Reviews Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The original, award-winning leaders in their category, these transparent Mighty Patch blemish patches blend seamlessly into your skin so well that you’ll forget you’re even wearing them. Each box comes with 36 hydrocolloid dots on easy-to-peel sheets, so all you have to do is pop them onto your zit and wear them overnight or up to 8 hours to see results. A Glowing Review: “I have super sensitive skin and can’t use a lot of products as they normally flare my skin. I have absolutely zero issues with these. On the rare occasion that I get a pimple, I just put it on at night and take it off in the morning.” — Mom2SixMunchkins

34 A Beautiful Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Can Relieve Unwanted Puffiness Sdara Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon I love my gua sha stone, and highly recommend everybody try it. Daily use noticeably reduces my facial puffiness, and it’s a lovely meditative self-care routine. You can store your jade roller and gua sha set in the refrigerator for added cooling, and use them after applying your favorite topical serum to help products absorb better. A Glowing Review: “My skin looks more toned! I really like the coolness of the jade on my skin and I can see a difference after only a few days.” — Karla

35 This Top Coat That Dries Fast ella+mila Fast-Drying Top Coat Amazon $11 See On Amazon Protect that gorgeous manicure against chips and peeling with this fast-drying top coat. Capable of drying up to four coats of enamel in less than 3 minutes, it also does a great job of hiding any imperfections. As a bonus, the acetone-free top coat is certified by PETA as vegan and cruelty-free. A Glowing Review: “This polish is really great- excellent quality. It goes on easily, flows nicely and is a really nice texture. A lot of quick dry topcoats can be kind of thick and gloppy. This one has a smooth texture and goes on really easily.” — Chocoholic

36 An Incredibly Popular Hot Brush That Went Viral On TikTok REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Amazon $40 See On Amazon With over a third of a million reviews and a rating of 4.6 stars, I’d be shocked if this is the first you’re hearing of this volumizing styling brush, which gives you salon-quality blowouts in the comfort of your own home. It allows you to style and dry simultaneously, while its unique oval brush design smoothes hair and adds volume all at the same time. The brush features three heat/speed settings and is designed with ionic and ceramic technology to help limit static and frizz. A Glowing Review: “I have long wavy and frizzy hair that usually takes me an hour to blow dry and with flat iron finish. Today it took me 20 minutes!!! And no flat iron was needed! I could NOT and still don’t believe it! Where has this been all my life?!” — Jennifer Rodriguez

37 A Trio Of Dermaplaner Facial Razors For Removing Peach Fuzz Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of three dermaplaner facial razors is excellent for removing peach fuzz, grooming your brows, and exfoliating the skin on your face. Designed to give you spa-like results, the ultra-sharp blades leave your skin feeling softer, more smooth, and primed for makeup or your favorite serum. A Glowing Review: “[...] My skin has gotten clearer, less clogged pores and NO peach fuzz. My moisturizer and makeup goes on easier!! — K. Wilford Wilkinson

38 These Oil Blotting Tissues For When You’re Feeling Shiny PleasingCare Oil Blotting Sheets (100 Sheets) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These premium oil-blotting sheets are a great way to control shine on the days when you’ve forgotten your powder (or choose not to wear it because you dislike its texture). The elegant, easy-to-use dispenser holds 100 sheets and is the perfect size to throw in your pocket or purse. The blotting sheets are made from plant fibers and organic bamboo charcoal to naturally and gently absorb excess oil from your skin. A Glowing Review: “I swear by these! I’m a licensed esthetician and I myself have oily skin. These are a lifesaver, truly. If you’re out and about and you start to notice that greasy shine on your forehead or eyelids, just keep these stashed in your purse to blot it away!!!” — Kendall Jones

39 A Petite Razor That Fits Inside Your Purse Gillette Travel Razor Amazon $10 See On Amazon This teeny travel razor is the perfect size to fit your purse, gym bag, or luggage conveniently. Don’t let its diminutive dimensions fool you — it is designed with five blades and a lubricated ribbon of moisture, plus the handle is reusable and compatible with all regular Venus cartridges. A Glowing Review: “[...] For a tiny razor, it's great. I love the job that it does. It's very compact and easy to use!” — Ladywolf2001