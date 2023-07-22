If you’ve ever struggled to find a supportive bra that works with backless tops and dresses, you need — seriously, need — to know about BAXXE. It’s a brand known for creating backless, strapless bras with a groundbreaking feature: Rather than find a way to hide or do without the bra’s supportive band, BAXXE has created chic interchangeable bra bands crafted with some of the finest fashion materials that are designed to be an outfit maker, rather than just an undergarment afterthought.

How It Works

The collection includes a seamless bra that will lie smoothly underneath clothing (but is stylish enough you may want to wear it solo), along with denim and leather bustiers that are designed to double as tops. To accompany the bra and bustiers, BAXXE designed a selection of luxe bands ranging from glossy faux patent leather and leopard-printed calf hair to wedding-ready pearl studded bands and even a gorgeous and surprising evil eye. All of them feature the same sweat-resistant fabric and gel lining that makes the matching bras budge-proof, and are fully adjustable to ensure a truly custom fit.

BAXXE also offers sets; you can choose a bustier or bra and your favorite band. An added bonus: The sets offer even more band options to choose from, in styles as edgy or delicate as your personal aesthetic demands. You’ll wonder how your wardrobe ever did without this versatile, chic fashion hack.

Shop The BAXXE Collection

If you prefer to buy separates, you can browse my favorite bra and band styles below. Whether you’re into the underwear-as-outerwear trend or looking for a clever way to accessorize a backless outfit, BAXXE is a certified game-changer.

1. This Versatile Metallic Gold Band

Made of supple leather with gold metallic snakeskin detailing, the Upscale band certainly lives up to its name. Lined with soft performance fabric and stay-put gel grip, imagine how chic this band would look peeking out from a backless dress — or in the case of featured video on the page, under a stunning white blazer. The neutral gold shade can pair with so many materials and colors and, like all of the BAXXE bands, it can be worn with any of their bustier options.

Sizes: 30 — 40 | Colors: 1

2. A Splurge-Worthy Pearl And Crystal-Encrusted Band

The name says everything: Whether it’s accessorizing a wedding dress or a backless date night top, the delicate pearl and crystal details of this chic BAXXE band are always appropriate. Brides will especially love the way the gleaming embellishments play to the creamy silks and satins of wedding-themed ensembles, but anybody who appreciates glamour can get in on the fun. Crafted from gray suede with a nonslip gel elastic lining, this is another band that will surprise you with its versatility; you’ll find it can pair with any of the BAXXE bustier options.

Sizes: 30— 40 | Colors: 1

3. This Eye-Catching Jeweled Band

Pun intended, this eye-catching bra band features an Italian-made evil eye that makes ingenious use of frayed African indigo. Accentuated by gold studs and pearl detailing, the triangular eye feature is affixed to a gold-studded white leather band that holds up to movement thanks to its grippy lining. Pair it with any of the BAXXE bustiers on offer but, whatever you do, don’t cover it up.

Sizes: 30 — 40 | Colors: 1

4. An Edgy, Glossy Faux Leather Band

For the ultimate in edge, choose this glossy faux leather bra band. It’s the effortless it-girl of BAXXE band options whether you wear it with the Baxxe Covert bra and let it peep through a paper-thin T-shirt, accessorize a low-hanging silk top, or as a standalone top with one of the brand’s bustiers. In addition to vegan-friendly faux leather, it’s got a nonslip gel elastic lining that won’t let you down. (Literally.)

Sizes: 30 — 40 | Colors: 2

5. A Fierce Studded Leopard-Print Band

The leopard-printed calf hair of this BAXXE band is peppered with gold studs; layer it underneath a low-backed tank, or wear it to accentuate the black leather or blue denim bustiers. However you style it, the combination of animal print and metallic gold draws the eye. Interchangeable with any of the BAXXE bras, this band features a non-slip elastic gel lining for added security.

Sizes: 32 — 40 | Colors: 1

6. A Seamless Bra You Can Wear With Absolutely Anything

BAXXE’s flagship hero product, the Midnight bra is designed to lay seamlessly under your tops — but the minimalist design is so gorgeous, don’t be surprised if you find yourself wearing it as a top. The underwire design offers a push-up effect while the sweetheart neckline effortlessly conceals itself beneath your strapless tops. And like all the BAXXE designs, you can change out bands to make a statement as edgy or classic as you like. Brides planning for a white wedding — or anyone who prefers a pale neutral rather than classic black — will want to consider the beige Covert bra. Whichever color you choose, both are sweat-resistant and feature nonslip grip so you can keep the party going all night long.

Sizes: A — DDD | Colors: 2

7. A Blue Denim Bustier You’ll Dress Up And Down

Whether you’re recreating Britney Spears’ iconic all-denim ensemble, or you’re just hopping on the bustier bandwagon, BAXXE’s blue denim bustier understands the assignment. This modern take on ‘90s style features deep indigo denim with contrasting stitching, and a non-slip gel elastic lining to help prevent slippage. Lined with sweat-resistant performance fabric to help keep you comfortable in hot weather, the denim design has the added bonus of being easy to dress up or down, so you can wear it day or night, and the versatile fabric will look incredible with virtually any of the straps that BAXXE offers.

Sizes: A — DDD | Colors: 2

8. This Black Leather Bustier For Your Bond Girl Era

Worthy of anyone aspiring to Bond-girl level style, this black leather bustier is guaranteed to turn heads. Made of genuine imported leather, the sweetheart neckline would look incredible peeping out from under a blazer — or worn all on its own, of course. It’s finished in soft sweat-resistant fabric, and stays firmly in place thanks to the grippy gel that lines it. Match the sleek black style by pairing it with the patent leather Jet Set band featured above, or try contrasting the stunning leather with one of the jeweled or studded options.

Sizes: A — DDD | Colors: 1